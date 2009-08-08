LIST OF 36 ILLEGAL UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA



List of illegal universities in nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced that the under-listed “Universities” have not been licensed by the Federal Government and are, therefore, operating illegally in violation of Education (National Minimum Standards etc) Act CAP E3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In the statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Julius Okojie, the “Universities” are:

1) National University of Nigeria, Keffi, Nassarawa State or any of its other campuses

2) North Central University, Otukpo, Benue State or any of its other campuses .

3) Christians of Charity American University of Sci. & Tech, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses

4) Leadway University, Ughelli, Delta State or any of its other campuses

5) Saint Clements University, along Ado-Ekiti, Iyin, Ekiti State or any of its other campuses

6) Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University, Enugu or any of its other campuses

7) Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija, Anambra State or any of its other campuses

8) Metro University, Dutse/Bwari, Abuja or any of its other campuses

9) Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State or any of its other campuses

10) University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses

11) University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigerian

12) Blacksmith University, Awka or any of its other campuses

13) Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

14) Royal University Izhia, P.O. Box 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses

15) Houdegbe North American University or any of its other campuses in Nigeria

16) Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses

17) Sunday Adokpela University, Otada Adoka, Otukpo, Benue State or any of its other campuses

18) United Christian University, Macotis Campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses.

19) United Nigeria University College, Okija, Anambra State or any of its other campuses.

20) Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Anambra State or any of its other campuses.

21) Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses.

22) UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses.

23) Saint Augustines University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State or any of its other campuses

24) Open International University, Akure or any of its other campuses.

25) The International University, Missouri, USA operating anywhere in Nigeria

26) Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

27) Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

28) Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria`

29) Aston University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria

30) London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

31) Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

32) Lobi Business School Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

33) West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

34) APA University, Utonkon, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

35) Bolta University College Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

36) United Nigerian University College, Okija or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

The statement also added that “For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronizes or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk. Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognized for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies. The relevant Law enforcement agencies have also been informed for their further necessary action.”

