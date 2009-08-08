LIST OF 36 ILLEGAL UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA

From Naijaloft
List of illegal universities in nigeria
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced that the under-listed “Universities” have not been licensed by the Federal Government and are, therefore, operating illegally in violation of Education (National Minimum Standards etc) Act CAP E3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
In the statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Julius Okojie, the “Universities” are:
1) National University of Nigeria, Keffi, Nassarawa State or any of its other campuses
2) North Central University, Otukpo, Benue State or any of its other campuses .
3) Christians of Charity American University of Sci. & Tech, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
4) Leadway University, Ughelli, Delta State or any of its other campuses
5) Saint Clements University, along Ado-Ekiti, Iyin, Ekiti State or any of its other campuses
6) Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University, Enugu or any of its other campuses
7) Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
8) Metro University, Dutse/Bwari, Abuja or any of its other campuses
9) Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State or any of its other campuses
10) University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses
11) University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigerian
12) Blacksmith University, Awka or any of its other campuses
13) Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
14) Royal University Izhia, P.O. Box 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses
15) Houdegbe North American University or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
16) Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses
17) Sunday Adokpela University, Otada Adoka, Otukpo, Benue State or any of its other campuses
18) United Christian University, Macotis Campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses.
19) United Nigeria University College, Okija, Anambra State or any of its other campuses.
20) Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Anambra State or any of its other campuses.
21) Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses.
22) UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses.
23) Saint Augustines University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State or any of its other campuses
24) Open International University, Akure or any of its other campuses.
25) The International University, Missouri, USA operating anywhere in Nigeria
26) Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
27) Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
28) Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria`
29) Aston University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
30) London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.
31) Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria.
32) Lobi Business School Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria.
33) West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria.
34) APA University, Utonkon, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria.
35) Bolta University College Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria.
36) United Nigerian University College, Okija or any of its campuses in Nigeria.
The statement also added that “For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronizes or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk. Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognized for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies. The relevant Law enforcement agencies have also been informed for their further necessary action.”
PLEASE IS IT TRUE THAT YABATECH HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO UNIVERSITY IF TRUE PLEASE I NEED THEIR WEBSITE ADRESS
is houdegbe university in nigeria still illegal?
is their certificate from benin acceptable in nigeria?
Is Houdegbe North America in cotouonu approved by NUC
Please Irish University Business School Recognize in Nigeria.Regards
Please is Irish University Business School Recognize in Nigeria.
Please, i want NUC to help me confirm if Concepts University is approved in Nigeria. If yes, i need info. about it becos this university has something to do for me, and i’m realy interested in knowing it.
Thank you.
MY NAME IS BABATUNDE OLAYINKA P, PLEASE I WILL LIKE TO KNOW EITHER HOUDEGBE NORTH AMERICAN UNI. BENIN REPUBLIC IS NOW A CERTIFIED SCHOOL, BECAUSE AS AT ABOUT A YEAR AND HALF AGO THE SCHOOL WAS LISTED ALONG WITH OTHER 35 ILLEGAL SCHOOLS AND SOME THAT ARE AFFLIATED TO NIGERIA. PLEASE HELP ME TO FIND OUT BECAUSD I DONT WANT TO BE A VICTIM. SIR, I WILL BE GLAD IF A REPLY MESSAGE CAN BE SEND TO THESE MAILS:[email protected] OR [email protected], OR PREFERABLY ANY OF THESE LINES 08059220486,07062233243 and 08090637610. Thanks and God bless you all
Pls is irish business university recognise in nigeria.
MY NAME Shola, PLEASE I WILL LIKE TO KNOW IF HOUDEGBE NORTH AMERICAN UNI. BENIN REPUBLIC IS NOW A CERTIFIED SCHOOL.
please i will like to know if houdegbe north american university benin republic is now a certified school . i will be happy if your reply message is send quickly
please i will like to know if houdegbe north american university has been accredited and if i can use thier certificate for youth service and work in nigeria.thanks
I want to know if kebbi state university of science and technology,Aliero is legally operate under the approval of NUC.
Pls i wish to know if Irish University Business School is recognized in Nigerian.
Kindly assit me with this info in order for me to know where am standing.
Thank u.
Sir, please has Houdegbe north American UniversityBenin been aproved . Please your urgent reply will be highly appreciated.
Please list the Universities in USA which are recognized by Nigeria University Commission.I will be very grateful to have this information.
Pls, i want to know if Houdegbe North America University is a certified university, i dont want to fall victim, thanks
Please i would like to know the current accreditation position of Houdegbe North American University. Is it a certified and recognised university in Nigeria?
pls, i want know if caritas university is recognized by the Nigeria University Commission. I’ll be greatfull if i get the reply.
Sir, please has Houdegbe north American UniversityBenin been aproved . Please your urgent reply will be highly appreciated.
Sir, I will like to know if the University of Applied Science, Port-Novo in Benin Republic is recognized in Nigeria.
please has Houdegbe north American UniversityBenin been aproved . Please your urgent reply will be highly appreciated.
Pls does any one knows if University of Applied Sciences and Management portnovo is being registered as valid university in Nigeria.
pls is houdegbe really good cause some people are talkin negatively about it pls reply
pls i’ll lik 2 know if certified institute of shiping in nigeria’s certificate is recognise in nigeria
please reply to me,there is one university running at portnovo,called littoral university, and so many nigerians are running different programmes there, please,this university is it accepted by you and the government of benin republic.thank you sir.
pls is there any fed.university in oye Ekiti.
Please reply to me, there is a university at Porto Novo called University of Applied Sciences and Managment, just want find out if the school is approved by the government both in Nigeria and Benin.
please has Houdegbe north American UniversityBenin been aproved . Please your urgent reply will be highly appreciated.
Good news ppl..cos Houdegbe North American University is NOW recognised by NUC, according 2 my researches on the net and corporate bodies in NUC…u can now serve ur country and the NYSC program is fully certified…if you are still doubting, you can check for yourself. Preferable ask GOOGLE
Pls i want to know if houdegbe north american university is certified nd if they are accredited for medecine,pharmacy,nursing science or biochemistry.
pls i would like to houdegbe north american university is truly certified and pls is this info authentic…. plus is it accredited for medicine
pls i want confirmation on Houdegbe North america university Benin Rep. Is this school a certified shool by NUC? kiindly send tthe reply to my e mail address.
ps is federal university ndufu alike approved university
please i would like to know if houdegbe north america university is still illegal cos i would like to attend the school
please, i would like to know if Houdegbe North American University Benin Republic is accredited or recognised by NUC
please, i would like to know if Houdegbe North American University Benin Republic is accredited or recognised by NUC
NUC Pls, help me out because I don’t want to fall a victim. Is HNAUB accredited, who accredit it, when was it accredited, year, mouth, date and time of accreditation. Is there certificate valid in NIGERIA? I’ll be glad if my request is been for with immediate allercrity. Thank you. [email protected] +2347083123778
For GOD’s SAKE HNAUB is accredited by NUC…it’s only it’s campuses in 9ja dat is illegal…I’m here in HNAUB and there are benefits u can serve in either LAGOS, P/Hacourt or Abuja 4 ur NYSC programme…HURRY admission ends NOV.9th 2011
PLS IS BAZE UNIVERSITY ACCREDITED
please i would like to know if houdegbe north american university has been certified
Is University of Education, Winneba in Ghana a recognise university in Nigeria?
Please Sir/Madam, I want to know if University of Education, Winneba is a recognised University in Nigeria.
Pls help solve these riddles:Has NUC power of approval/accreditation over non-Nigerian universities? Is it not the Fed. Min.of Educ. that has responsibility for RECOGNISING (or otherwise) the approval/accreditation of the HOME government? NUC should publish the addresses/locations of Houdegbe North American University Benin in Nigeria for the sake of the current 5,000+ Nigerian students of this university (not counting we graduates) & to clear the rumor that this university is being blackmailed. Since a university cant be hidden, cant the police arrest, prosecute & shut down campuses? And how come, as the records authoritatively confirm, ALL Nigerian graduates of this “illegal” university are admitted for NYSC every year after clearance by the Fed. Min. of Education?
I just want to find out if City College, Mararaba is approved by Government?
Houdegbe north american uni is approved..contact me if u need more info..[email protected]
What is the status of Houdegbe North American University Benin, Is it an approved institution in Nigeria and is the certificates accepted for NYSC.
Is beter nysc should accept benin republic student to service if they confirm there result from the ministry of benin.you see the system is different and ok by who want and can prove in the [email protected]
Is littoral university of illega university in Rep of benin
pls is houdegbe certificate accepted in nigeria
Is ife businss school approved by nuc b4 we die o
Pls i want to know if houdegbe north amerian university at rep. of benin is now genuine n recognized. Also, hw far about their certificate. Kindly reply through my email. Thanks
Is houdegbe north american university benin is accreditted in nigeria especially in medicine
PLS CONFIRM IF HOUDEGBE NORTH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY,BENIN REPUBLIC IS ACCREDITED IN NIGERIA?
Please I want the Federal Ministry Education to find out for me whether Houdegbe North American University, Benin has been approved now
Pls is houdegbe north american and oduduwa university accredited yet pls i nid reply urgently
is houdegbe north american university approved
PLEASE I WANT TO KNOW IF UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCE AND MANAGEMENTS HAS BEEN APPROVED HERE IN NIGERIA AND REPUBLIC OF BENIN AND ALSO HOUDEGBE NORTH AMERICA UNIVERSITY .PLEASE YOUR URGENT RESPOND WILL BE HIGHLY APPRECIATED .THANKS VERY MUCH WHILE WAITING FOR YOUR REPLY.
Please is University of Education Winneba Ghana approved by the Nursing and midwifery council of Nigeria and d NUC in nigeria? Urgent response please
pls i wist to attend houdegbe north american university benin.is it among d world approved university.pls i am waiting for a reply on my email . [email protected]
pls i wish to know the position of richmond open university if it is accredited or not,so i cannot fall victim sir.
I want to find out if University Of Science & Applied Management, Porto Novo, Benin Republic, Recognized By NUC. Thanks.
Pls is houdegbe north american university acredited?
with the best regards, I wish to know if houdegbe north american university or its equivalent in Benin Republic is accepted by NUC.
Please i will like and love to know if littoral university, porto novo is known and recognise by nuc? Thanks
pls for the sake of nigeria youth, is north america university benin recorgnised in nigeria?
Pls sir, there is a university named deltas university college ghana,volta keta region which is operated in osun state, moro ife north,just wnt to know if d skul is approved by the government of nigeria and also in ghana
Houdegbe North American University has been Acredited, come and study here in Benin Republic with assured security, no Cultism no embarrassment or harassment, perfect Study condition just as Western schooling system. Admission is of no stress, no Jamb required via our link. [email protected]
Aw certain ar u? Kindly furnish me with d details. Via my email adddress. [email protected]
May god punish houdegbe north american 4 their cheatin n’ illegal/hidden charges on students…..beware
I believe Houdegbe North America University has been acredited for i have a cousine whu is in his final year there n also a friends brother whu is there in his 200 level. X0 pleas stop doubting n go skul there.C YA
I will like confirmation on the status of the IPS la CITE University in Benin Republic
pls nd pls i need ur reply….i want 2 knw the legal universities in benin coz i dnt wana fall aa victim dis time…pls heeeeeeelp
pls i want to know if houdegbe university has been accredited in nigeria and also serve in nysc in nigeria with the certificate….pls i need reply..thanks
Compliments of d season sir,Pls i wil like to know if houdegbe north america university is now legal.thk u sir as u reply wil help me takin decision.
Pls I ‘d love to know if Northen American university’s certificate is recognize in Nigeria and if their students ar also accepted for NYSC I will appreci8 if any one with reliable information can get back to me via my [email protected]
Pls is littorial university in port novo accrediated by nuc nigeria.pls sir reply to this,i dont want to fall a victim
plz sir i need a urgent reply..is l’cite universitie in benin republic a accredicted university….???
dumbass poeple…y’all can see that north American uni Houdegbe wuz listed amongst illegal unis and u’re still asking stupid questions. keep askin and wait for a reply in ur dreams. doofuses
CHECK NIGERIA EDUCATIONAL TRIBUNE FOR MORE DETAILS: ON THE 31TH OF JAN. 2013 NEWS PAPER SAYS BY ALH. RAKAYYAT RAFAI LISTED THE ACCREDITED UNIVERSITIES IN GHANA AND BENIN REPUBLIC…. YOU MAY REPLY TO MY EMAIL IF NECCESARY. PEACE!
CHECK NIGERIA EDUCATIONAL TRIBUNE FOR MORE DETAILS: ON THE 31TH OF JAN. 2013 NEWS PAPER SAYS BY ALH. RAKAYYAT RAFAI LISTED THE ACCREDITED UNIVERSITIES IN GHANA AND BENIN REPUBLIC…. YOU MAY REPLY TO MY EMAIL IF NECESSARY. PEACE!
Plz is deltas university ghana dat is in moro ife_north not yet acredited? plz i need ur reply via my email.
We d student of HNAUB knows NUC have been visitn nd r also aware of ur nefarious activities with d schl, all i want to say to d commissn is dat if our degree nd financial sweat is futile, God will pay u all in ur own coin except u rise to actn
want to know if this illegal universities is affecting students studying at the main campuses out side nigeria or is it only just for those studying in nigeria . So as 2 know if to leave the country. I also want 2 know the legal schools in benin and ghana. Thank you
I want to know if the international institude of journalism has been accredited
Pls,I need a fast reply abt north America university if Nuc ave accredited the school
Pls sir i will like to know if institute for tropical health counselling an affilliation with jos university ccmps is recognise if recognise pls sir call text to dis no 07036496712 or 07058208365
please…..i wud lyk 2 knw if HOUDEGBE NORTH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY is recognised in NIGERIA yet?
Tolu by name, is any school like pinnacle Africa University in Benin Rep existing? This name is kind of spreading all over Nigeria.
Pls sir, i want to know about national open university of nigeria, if students are allow to go for Nysc after graduation?
Please i want to know maybe eps university is accredited and student can serve in nigeria.thanks you can send to my mail [email protected] or my contact 08183003120.am begging please help
pls,sir is houdegbe north american university is accredited by nuc or not and will go for youth service.
Pls sir,i would like to know if e.p.s la cite university benin rep. Is accredited & recognise by n.u.t
pls #information nigeria,u guys should create a “SHARE ” option
plz sir national open university in Nigeria is approved?
Pls i wld lyk 2 knw if houdegbe north america university benin is nw accredited in nigeria n if medicine is accredited also in nigeria pls reply fast.thanks
Please I want to know if NATIONAL OPEN UNIVERSITY is recognise in Nigeria and if their students are also acctecpted for NYSC. Pls sir kindly reply via my mail:[email protected]
please list the universities in USA whch are are recognised by NUC. Thanks.
I want to get clarification on the status of hnaub in Benin Republic.
This is especially if their law certificate is acceptable in Nigeria for the purpose of law school and NYSC.
Your reply will be appreciated.
I would like to know if ESM-BENIN, UNIVERSITY (ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE MANAGEMENT, BENIN REPUBLIC)
SI OKAY FOR US TO ATTEND.THAT IS IF WE CAN USE THERE CERTIFICATE TO WORK IN NIGERIA.
Please sir i want to know if National Open University of Nigeria is available in other countries? If they are please kindly forward names and locations to me through my email: [email protected]
Thank you
Please is National Open University registered and are they permitted to do NYSC ? thanks .
is national open university of nigeria available in another country, nd is Houdegbe north American university accredited
Hi,
Please I want to know if there is any University in Lagos called Wohprag Biblical University. Is this University approved and accredited by the Nigerian University Commission. Is the university recognized by NYSC?.
Thanks.
I anticipate your response.
Contact: +23276255343
Good day. Kindly help me confirm if Pinnacle African University is accredited.
please i would like to know if EPS LA CITE (ECOLE PROFESSIONNELLE SPECIALISE LA CITE) certificate is accepted in NIGERIA
I want to know if Ecole profesionelle (EPS) la-cite university cotonou is accredited.
Is hezekiah university at imo a legal university plz
Is hezekiah university a legal university plz
Has NUC approved University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigerian
2.Please is B.Sc Nursing approved by NUC and Nurses and Midwife Council of Nigeria at University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigerian
Please I need the reply urgently