Friday , 10 November 2017

NABTEB RELEASES MAY/JUNE 2009 RESULTS

Information Nigeria September 2, 2009

NABTEB the NATIONAL Business and Technical Examinations Board the release of the results of its May/June 2009 National Business Certificate (NBC)/ National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

NABTEB announced that a total of 48,042 candidates enrolled in the examinations and out of 46,092 candidates who sat for English Language, 24,915 representing 55 percent, passed at credit level.

The NABTEB Chief Executive disclosed that of 46,094 candidates who sat for Mathematics, 24,549 candidates passed at credit level and above, just as he lamented that candidates’ performance was low in Literature in English and Chemistry subjects in which they recorded failure rates of 59 percent and 41 percent respectively.

NABTEB in a statement claimed that as part of its fight against examination malpractice, the results of 3,883 candidates which comprise 8.08 percent of the total enrolment were withheld because of suspected involvement in examination malpractice also Jigawa, Nasarawa, Ogun, Plateau and Yobe as states where no cases of examination malpractices were recorded.

64 comments

  1. Kasim
    January 16, 2010 at 8:48 pm

    When did nabteb 2009 nov/dec will be released

    Reply
  2. namadina
    February 4, 2010 at 12:08 pm

    nabteb why we need nov/dec in time

    Reply
  3. agbedina
    February 5, 2010 at 12:24 pm

    please we need this result urgently

    Reply
  4. Uchenna
    February 5, 2010 at 11:07 pm

    Pls am begg nabteb!! Biko! Pls release nov/dec 2009 result. Pls.
    Thank for co operation

    Reply
  5. 6tusLinks
    February 5, 2010 at 11:10 pm

    Am still kneeling, begging nateb to release nov/dec 2009 xam.
    Thanks

    Reply
  6. 6tusLinks
    February 5, 2010 at 11:11 pm

    Am still kneeling, begging nabteb to release nov/dec 2009 xam.
    Thanks

    Reply
  7. beaman cooper
    March 3, 2010 at 5:11 pm

    pls i need this nabteb reuslt nov/dec to forder my eudcation and also need a girl friend any body who is interested should send massage to this number 08058114509 Thanks

    Reply
  8. Solomon
    May 2, 2010 at 10:04 pm

    pls nabteb i need mt result urgently for admission..
    Thanks for cooperation..
    We love nabteb

    Reply
  9. Mr Ken
    July 27, 2010 at 8:02 am

    ENGR KUNLE WILLIAMS Department: Exams and records WAEC lagos
    CALL HIM FOR ANY

    INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS YEAR waec result AND result/problems of withheld/pending UPDATE.08191622502 OR 08166486036

    Reply
  10. segun
    August 17, 2010 at 5:06 pm

    nab i need my result 2 process adimission pls rels 2010 may/june result { hav being ask to bring my result}

    Reply
  11. segun
    August 17, 2010 at 5:09 pm

    nabted pls let us know when we are going to get our result may/june 2010 pls let it to be fast.

    Reply
  12. LUMSAM
    August 19, 2010 at 11:38 am

    PLEASE WHEN WILL THE MAY/JUNE 2010 RESULT WILL BE OUT.KNOWING THAT WILL HELP US TO KNOW OUR FATE.PLEASE LET ME KNOW

    Reply
  13. ABBA MUSA
    August 19, 2010 at 11:47 am

    I WANT TO KNOW ABOUT MY RESULT

    Reply
  14. EL-MUNIR DANZAKI
    August 26, 2010 at 1:35 pm

    When will MAY/JUN 2010 NABTEB result will be release help us s that we can use it enrolling into next session university please favour students in the mark you know WAEC help their students in pass

    Reply
  15. kabir ishaq
    August 30, 2010 at 11:08 am

    please i am beging unbehaif of nabteb to consider us [ beacause of the strikes that had happened ] federal technical. thanks. from zaria

    Reply
  16. Isah
    September 4, 2010 at 9:55 pm

    Chai dis nabteb people dey 4kup, dis is d 3rd month now yet the result is not Ready on Net. I jst checkd dre website NABTEBNIGERIA.ORG/E-WORLD d link to chk 2010 may/jun is there, but no resul Why? We realy need d result coz we want to process admission. And Time is running out.

    Reply
  17. cledon
    October 5, 2010 at 7:10 pm

    pls i need nabtech website

    Reply
  18. salahudeen hudu
    October 8, 2010 at 4:42 pm

    please nabteb i am begging you to release our result

    Reply
  19. Dike wisdom t
    October 28, 2010 at 7:52 am

    Pls nabteb when are u releasing the result of all the r/state candidates may/june 2009

    Reply
  20. christy
    November 5, 2010 at 6:20 pm

    when will nabteb may/june 2011 form be out

    Reply
  21. Mustapha sulaiman s
    December 27, 2010 at 5:41 pm

    Pls nabteb i need nov/dec result in school thanks. sir.

    Reply
  22. Haruna Lawan Miko
    January 7, 2011 at 11:39 pm

    O my best exammination board nabteb, pls try 2 release our nov/dec result 2010 as very soon, we are known that in sha ALLAH every body is pass, is not like other nigeria exams.

    Reply
  23. Mustapha
    January 14, 2011 at 8:55 am

    PLS SIR, NABTEB I NID MY RESULT OF NOV/DEC (2010). TO FONDED IN MY EDUCATION LEVEL. PLS NABTEB, ME U WORK AND NEVER SUBOU, FOUND M I NID A GIRL FRIEND 4ROM KWARA STATE. LET BE ALGENT NABTEB. PLSsssssssssss Ooooooooooo…….

    Reply
  24. INNOCENT
    January 17, 2011 at 8:36 pm

    NEW RESULT SHEET.

    GOOD DAY, i wish to inquire about how possible i can get a new result due to the fact that i lost my First copy accidentally despite media announcements, but it was to no avail. please

    Reply
  25. Adamu usman
    February 6, 2011 at 2:06 pm

    I wan’t to know about my nabteb result 2010 Nov/Dec.pls

    Reply
  26. [email protected]
    February 11, 2011 at 9:27 am

    I wan’t to know about my nabteb resuit 2003

    Reply
  27. AJIBOYE SEGUN
    February 11, 2011 at 9:30 am

    I wan,t to know about my nabteb resuit 2003

    Reply
  28. Temmy
    February 16, 2011 at 4:45 pm

    Wen wil nov/dec nabteb result wil be out.10ks. I nid sombdy dat is born on sept 10 4 a birthdy mate.intrestd peson shud cal 07033350167

    Reply
  29. Ofesi
    February 18, 2011 at 10:23 pm

    Hello Nebtab, am no more happy for your delayance on 2010/2011 december. I need a fair girl friend of 23 year for a serious relationship. Interested person should call 08091697033 the person must resides in Enugu.

    Reply
  30. iyke ejidike
    February 21, 2011 at 2:32 pm

    pls nabteb i need a girl of abt 16 2 18 yrs 4 frienship.if u re interested cal me on 07068976188

    Reply
  31. Yusuf ibrahim C R C
    February 26, 2011 at 11:57 am

    Nabteb why your result is not considered in some university?

    Reply
  32. mustapha bukar mbudiye
    March 1, 2011 at 6:24 am

    please when nabted nov/dec 2010 release. Some people are said first week of march now we come to first week pls release we very very intrested

    Reply
  33. ezeani c samuel
    March 1, 2011 at 11:35 am

    please i lost my slip to check my result,what will i do to check the result please?

    Reply
  34. kolawole michael olusegun
    March 5, 2011 at 4:10 pm

    i need 2010 nov/dec result for clearance, what is delaying the release?

    Reply
  35. Idara fabian
    March 10, 2011 at 10:51 am

    My result is very good nabteb are realy trying

    Reply
  36. Ade Adetunji
    March 13, 2011 at 4:15 pm

    Good day nabteb pls i want to know about the university that accept nabteb as an oh level

    Reply
  37. Arch. Harunn
    March 13, 2011 at 11:48 pm

    Sure my brother, let me inform u that no any higher institution in the world that can’t be accept best exams nabteb as a good o level, do’t approach, if u heve pass ur exams apply any institu u whan in the world and priy ALLAH Well help u my brother.

    Reply
  38. Ebunoha Harrison
    March 21, 2011 at 3:01 pm

    Oga nabteb why ar u people furstrating ur candidate pls realease this nov/Dec result 2010 so dat we shall process our adimission.I dey beg ona.

    Reply
  39. Sunny
    March 22, 2011 at 1:36 pm

    Please i will like to know how to check for my result on line.
    Thanks.

    Reply
  40. omshika
    March 22, 2011 at 1:39 pm

    please we cannot have access to the result.

    Reply
  41. LAMI MOMOH
    March 26, 2011 at 8:49 pm

    NABTEB please when do i expect my Nov/Dec 2010 result

    Reply
  42. LAMI MOMOH
    March 26, 2011 at 9:03 pm

    please don’t try to mes cote my message. i mean year 2010 Nov/Dec result.

    Reply
  43. mr abiona
    April 10, 2011 at 6:19 pm

    i lost my registration slip please how can i get my pin ?

    Reply
  44. Chijioke
    May 12, 2011 at 7:56 pm

    When do i expect the Nov/DEC NABTEB exam for 2010

    Reply
  45. muhtada
    May 21, 2011 at 3:48 pm

    2006 result

    Reply
  46. shu,aibu bello
    May 21, 2011 at 3:49 pm

    i want to check my 2006 result

    Reply
  47. isaac
    May 25, 2011 at 1:37 am

    pls i will like to know how to check my resait in 2008

    Reply
  48. Enter your name...paul
    June 9, 2011 at 1:11 pm

    THESE ALWAYS MESS UP IN NAMES COLATION I THINK NABTEB SHOULD BE MORE PATIENT IN IT

    Reply
  49. PAUL
    June 9, 2011 at 1:14 pm

    some names are nt correct

    Reply
  50. Aliyu Bello
    August 23, 2011 at 9:54 am

    Plz nabteb why is it always people do fail english in your result and you do give people pppppp in oder corses plz if there is any way to correct it plz do it 4 our on good (we nigerians) tnks

    Reply
  51. isaiah oyelami
    November 23, 2011 at 12:07 pm

    i want to know my results

    Reply
  52. Peter okafor
    January 21, 2012 at 2:31 pm

    Please i need NABTECH website address.thanks

    Reply
  53. Peter okafor
    January 21, 2012 at 2:32 pm

    Please i need NABTECH website address. Coz i need more info about the board thanks

    Reply
  54. Okafor peter
    January 21, 2012 at 2:38 pm

    I need info about NABTECH. Sent me the website address please.

    Reply
  55. Mr John o
    February 21, 2012 at 4:36 pm

    Please when wil Nov/Dec 2011 result out?

    Reply
  56. David M
    March 12, 2012 at 8:57 am

    pls i want to know if the Nov/Dec 11, NABTEB result have been released cos i bought stratch card but couldnt actually assess my result

    Reply
  57. chris collins
    March 24, 2012 at 12:18 pm

    I’m happy for my result. thanks you all, I’m very grateful, may god bless u all in Jesus name..

    Reply
  58. Audu usman
    May 21, 2012 at 8:37 pm

    Were need our result for 2011 pls and pls

    Reply
  59. Chioma Isaac Onyekachi
    July 12, 2012 at 8:13 pm

    Plx i want to confirm if Nabtech Result 1999/2000, can be check through online starch Card

    Reply
  60. Nabteb certificate
    July 30, 2014 at 10:42 am

    Pls i need my nabteb certificate for nov/dec 2009, they said that the certificate have not come out since 2009 now i have graduate from the university and there is no certificate to apply for work, i call my school and they are asking me to bring 3000 just for computer sheet, pls i need my original certificate help ! ! !

    Reply
  61. [email protected]
    July 30, 2014 at 10:45 am

    Pls any help on my nabteb certificate nov/dec 2009 should contact me with 0818235305979 or tell me how to check it myself from nabteb website

    Reply
  62. ngozi
    February 6, 2015 at 9:52 pm

    pls nabteb i need my may june 2009 certificate urgently to enable me do my final year sreening so that i can graduate . have been goin to my school to check if its out they keep telling me is not out hav even gone to head office in benin i still get the same story pls nabteb help me out i dnt want to loose my admission.

    Reply
  63. ugochukwu theresa chika
    November 10, 2017 at 10:24 am

    pls i want to check my result i can’t see a view were i can log in. how do i check it

    Reply

