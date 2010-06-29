Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Postgraduate Admissions 2010/2011

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Postgraduate Admissions for 2010/2011 Academic Session Begins

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike invites applications for admission into the following postgraduate programmes of the University for the 2010/2011 Academic Session.

COLLEGE OF ANIMAL SCIENCE AND ANIMAL PRODUCTION.

Department of Animal Nutrition and Forage Science.

PGD in Animal Nutrition and Forage Science.

M.Sc in Animal Nutrition and Biochemistry.

M.Sc in Forage Science and Range Management.

PhD in Animal Nutrition and Biochemistry.

Department of Animal Breeding and Physiology.

M.Sc in Animal Physiology.

M.Sc in Reproductive and Environmental Physiology.

COLLEGE OF CROP AND SOIL SCIENCES.

PGD in Crop Production.

PGD in Crop Protection.

PGD in Soil Science.

Department of Soil Science and Meteorology.

PGD in Soil Science.

M.Sc and PhD in

Soil Fertility/Fertilizer Technology.

Soil Chemistry and Mineralogy.

Soil Survey and Land Use Planning.

Department of Agronomy.

M.Sc and PhD in

Crop Production and Physiology.

Plant Breeding.

Department of Plant Health Management.

PGD in Crop Protection.

M.Sc in Applied Entomology, Plant Pathology and Weed Science.

PhD in Plant Nematology, Applied Entomology, Plant Pathology (Applied Mycology) Weed Science.

COLLEGE OF APPLIED FOOD SCIENCE AND TOURISM.

Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

PGD in Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

M.Sc and PhD in Applied Human Nutrition, Community Nutrition and Experimental Nutrition.

Department of Food Science and Technology.

PGD in Food Science and Technology.

M.Sc and PhD in Food Science and Technology with specialization in Food Processing & Storage Technology, Food Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry & Biotechnology, Food Quality Control Assurance Food Microbiology and Biotechnology and Food Engineering.

Department of Home Economics/Hotel Management and Tourism.

PGD in Home Economics.

M.Sc in Home Management Option and Human and Family Development.

COLLEGE OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES.

Department of Biological Sciences.

Botany Programme.

M.Sc and PhD in Mycology, Plant Taxonomy, BioSystematics, and Plant Physiology.

Zoology Programme.

M.Sc in Parasitology, Hydrobiology.

PhD in Parasitology.

Department of Microbiology.

M.Sc in Medical Microbiology, Food Microbiology, Industrial Microbiology, Environmental Microbiology and Microbial Bio-Technology.

PhD in Food Microbiology, Industrial Microbiology, Environmental Microbiology and Microbial Bio-Technology.

Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer.

Statistics Programme: Time Series, Econometrics.

Mathematics Program: Applied Mathematics, Functional Analysis.

Department of Physics.

M.Sc and PhD in

Engineering Physics covering the areas of Electronics, Communication and Material Sciences.

Geophysics covering the areas of Geophysics and Applied Geophysics.

Department of Chemistry.

M.Sc and PhD in

Organic Chemistry,

Analytical/Environmental Chemistry, and

Physical Chemistry.

Department of Biochemistry.

M.Sc and PhD in

Biochemical Toxicology,

CellularBiochemistry,

Nutritional Biochemistry,

Enzymology,

Clinical Biochemistry,

Pure and Applied Biochemistry and Endocrinology

COLLEGE OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT.

Department of Forestry and Environmental Management.

PGD in Environmental Science/Health.

PGD in Forestry and Environmental Management.

M.Sc and PhD in Forestry and Environmental Management with the following

Options:

Agro-forestry and Forest Food Resources,

Toxicology and Environmental Management,

Wood Science and Technology,

Forest Based Industries,

Forestry and Wildlife Management.

Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management.

PGD in Environmental Technology, Fisheries and Hydrobiology.

M.Sc in Aquaculture, Fisheries and Hydrobiology.

PhD in Aquaculture, Fisheries and Hydrobiology.

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY.

PGD in Agricultural Engineering.

M.Eng in

Bio-Process and Food Engineering Option,

Agricultural/Forestry Power and Machinery Engineering Option and

Soil, Water and Aquacultural Engineering Option.

PhD in

Bio-Process and Food Engineering Option,

Agricultural/Forestry Power and Machinery Engineering Option and

Soil, Water and Aquacultural Engineering Option.

COLLEGE OF AGRIBUSINESS AND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT.

M.Sc and PhD in:

Agribusiness & Entrepreneurship Management,

Human Resources Management,

Marketing,

Finance and

Accounting.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To qualify for Admission in M.Sc in Agribusiness and Financial Management with options. The candidate must have a minimum of Second Class Honours Lower Division in any Management Science/Economics, Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness and any relevant course/or 3.5 above in the Postgraduate Diploma of MOUAU or any other recognized University.

Ph.D in Agribusiness and Financial Management.

A candidate must have obtained a Master’s Degree, which must include course work, and Research in any of the options from a recognized University with a CGPA of at least 3.5 (5-point scale) or 2.8 (4-point scale).

There is no direct admission to Ph.D no matter the class of Degree.

ENTRY REQUIREMENT.

Candidates should possess the requisite qualification for their chosen courses at the time of submitting their application forms.

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD).

Applicant shall be either:

Holders of pass or third class honours Bachelors’ degree of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) or other Institutions recognized by Senate or

Holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) with at least lower credit level in Agriculture, Food Science and Technology or related course of other institutions recognized by Senate.

Masters Degree (M.Sc).

Graduates of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, or a recognized Universities who have obtained approved Bachelors’ degree with at least second class honours or equivalent.

Candidates who possess third class honours of Bachelor degree of recognized Universities and at least a lower credit a Postgraduate Diploma in a relevant field or

Candidates who possess the Higher National Diploma (HND) at the Upper credit or distinction level plus at least a lower credit at Postgraduate Diploma in a relevant field from a recognized Institution.

Any other certificate or qualification that may be acceptable to Senate.

Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD).

Graduates of MOUAU or other recognized Universities who have obtained Masters degree in relevant disciplines with a Cumulative CGPA of at least 4.00 on a 5 point Scale or at least 3.0 on a 4 point Scale.

Graduates with first class honours B.Sc degree may be admitted to do Doctoral Degree program.

METHOD OF APPLICATION.

Interested Candidates should obtain Application Forms from the Postgraduate School with Seven Thousand, Five hundred Naira only (N7,500.00) in cash payable at the Intercontinental Bank Plc., Umuahia.

Completed application forms and all relevant documents should be enclosed in an envelope marked PG Admission and returned to:

The Secretary,

Postgraduate School,

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture,

Umudike,

P. M.B. 7267,

Umuahia, Abia State.

Academic transcript should be forwarded directed from the Institution of origin to the same address before the closing date. Please note that any candidate whose transcript is not received will not be considered for admission.

CLOSING DATE.

Closing date for the receipt of completed application forms and transcript for the 2010/2011 Session is 7th July 2010

Dr. B. N. Adeniji.

Registrar.

