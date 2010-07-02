MTN Vacancies: Customer Consultant (Cross River, Lagos, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Abuja)

MTN Nigeria is the largest Telecom service provider in Nigeria

MTN is recruiting for

Job Title: Customer Consultant

Department: Sales and Distribution

Locations: Cross River, Lagos, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Abuja

Job Description:

MANAGE AND DEVELOP CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION RELATIONSHIP

INCREASE SALES/ACTIVATIONS AND PRODUCT PENETRATION

· Increase Loyalty – Build Relationship and Support Trade partners and Sub dealers

· Build relationship between lower and upper levels (i.e. between Authorize distributors and sub dealers)

· Improve communication (To and Fro trade) – Call cycle time per territory(8-10 visit a day or as business requires)

· Link subs, retailers etc to Trade Partners and help nurture the relationship

· Identify, classify and support all players in channels of distribution – Database building. Weekly / monthly update

· Ensure MTN product availability in channel is >95% at all times – Weekly product availability report of all visited outlets during call cycles

· Ensure information from Distributor Account Executive on Trade Partners product distribution is confirmed and relevant Sub Dealers followed up – Weekly / monthly report

· Resolve all issues/queries with regards to activations, products and promotions

· Direct all channel participants to MTN identified growth area within your territory

MANAGE BRAND VISIBILITY WITHIN TERRITORY

IMPROVE STOCK MANAGEMENT IN CHANNEL

TRAINING SUPPORT/ INCREASE PRODUCT KNOWLEDGE

PROMO/EVENT SUPPORT

PREPARE REPORTS

· Counter competition – Timely feedback

· Initial report to Field Service Engineers on state of network in territory

· Provide weekly / monthly sales activity report

– Generate market intelligence report

· Target 65% visibility in the channel of distribution (Trade marketing team will measure)

· Target 65% space within each outlet (Trade marketing team will measure)

· Support all identified outlets with 100% merchandizing as appropriate and defined.

· 100% POS Distribution to all channels of distribution within 14 days of release

· 100% replacement of expired, damaged or obsolete materials within territory

· 100% removal of obsolete materials and messages

· Manage stock in channel and reports.

· Direct outlets with stock challenges to identified Trade Partners to ensure there is no stock out within your territories

· Must obtain list of sim distribution by Trade Partners from Distributor Account Executives – Ongoing, Report weekly

· All such sub dealers and dealer branches must be contacted and stock receipt / movement verified / confirmed – Report weekly

· Obtain info on stocking from All visited outlets in territory (where from, when, price, where to & why still pending >30days) – Record and report weekly / monthly.

· Advice Regional Sales Manager if there is need for focussed activity in territory to help move stock – As appropriate

· Ensure areas in your territory without adequate TP or sub dealer presence is filled by encouraging TP or sub dealers to move into area. To be driven by Regional Sales Manager.

· On the spot training/coaching of all visited outlets in territory- 100% of all visited outlets in call cycle

· Informal training in shops on products, services and promotions being run by marketing ,channel or region

· Generate sub-dealer specific promo spec

· Support/manage events and promos

· Post promo evaluation

· Establish consistent channel standards – Branding as per channel recommendation.

· Increase brand awareness – Signage, POS distribution, visibility

Job Conditions:

Tool of trade vehicle provided Work is carried out mostly in the field

A valid drivers license (Extensive local travel) May be required to work extended hours/weekends

Reporting To: Regional Sales Manager

Required Skills:

4 years marketing experience:

2 years Sales & Marketing experience in a fast moving consumer goods(FCMG) environment

Employment Status : Permanent

Qualification:

A Bachelors degree Preferably in the social sciences

This vacancy expires on 5th July, 2010

