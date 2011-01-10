World Wide Commercial Ventures Limited Job Vacancies: Sales Officers

World Wide Commercial Ventures Limited (WWCVL) is a part of a 150 year old integrated distribution/marketing conglomerate. This Healthcare organisation represents the world’s top healthcare Companies of the world in Nigeria. As part of our future expansion plans Medical diagnostics has been identified as a major driver. To strengthen our Diagnostic Team which presently represents one of world’s best diagnostic companies, we need ambitious young professionals driven by excellence and committed to value creation over the years to be positioned as Service Engineers and Sales officers.

Job Title: Sales Officers

Role:

To meet the customers in Laboratories and Hospitals and explain the products we offer and take orders to achieve monthly sales objectives and collect payments towards sales made.

The candidate Profile:

Candidates lower than 30 years in age and with a Bachelor’s degree in Science preferably Microbiology /Biochemistry with a minimum second class upper class.

Method of Application:

If you meet the criteria for the above position and are interested in pursuing a career with WWCVL please send your resume to [email protected] before 15th January 2011.

Please ensure you mention on top of your CV the position for which you are applying for.

