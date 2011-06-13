Thursday , 2 March 2017
Pictures Form Kanu Nwankwo’s Testimonial Match (17 Pictures)

Information Nigeria June 13, 2011

Below are pictures from the legendary Kanu Nwankwo’s testimonial match. A large number of eminent Nigerians and football greats gathered to celeberate Kanu Nwankwo as he bid farewell to professional football.
The pictures show Kanu Nwankwo being signed off in a really happy way. Notable in the match was the presence of Lagos State’s much loved governor Babatunde Fashola who captained his side.
At the end of the match, the Super Eagles beat a Rest of the World XI (Friends of Kanu team) – 3-1. Kanu played for both sides during the different halves of the match.














9 comments

  1. BANKY ODUNAYO
    June 13, 2011 at 11:32 pm

    wow!!!!I love dis,what a great celeberation…..

    Reply
  2. Adima Chika
    June 14, 2011 at 9:25 am

    Kanu remains my hero

    Reply
  3. micheal prinz
    June 14, 2011 at 6:46 pm

    papilo remainz a legend in nigerian football for life

    Reply
  4. Majesty
    June 14, 2011 at 10:18 pm

    KANU u are a BOMB………Majesty B Production

    Reply
  5. Enter your name...TAOFEEQ
    June 15, 2011 at 4:52 pm

    What a slendid testimony for a great hero.PAPILOOOOOO

    Reply
  6. Tim
    June 17, 2011 at 6:01 pm

    Up papilo, up kunu the legend of nigerian football

    Reply
  7. Wale
    June 19, 2011 at 4:19 pm

    love you guys…

    Reply
  8. comrade yee
    October 4, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    Ur reputation wil 4eva be [email protected]

    Reply
  9. yes
    March 2, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Hju

    Reply

