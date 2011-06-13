Pictures Form Kanu Nwankwo’s Testimonial Match (17 Pictures)

Below are pictures from the legendary Kanu Nwankwo’s testimonial match. A large number of eminent Nigerians and football greats gathered to celeberate Kanu Nwankwo as he bid farewell to professional football.

The pictures show Kanu Nwankwo being signed off in a really happy way. Notable in the match was the presence of Lagos State’s much loved governor Babatunde Fashola who captained his side.

At the end of the match, the Super Eagles beat a Rest of the World XI (Friends of Kanu team) – 3-1. Kanu played for both sides during the different halves of the match.

































