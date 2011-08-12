WAEC May/June 2011 Result Checking

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the WAEC May/June 2011/2012 results and these are now available online.

Follow these instructions to check your WAEC results

1. Purchase the WAEC result checker card

2. Visit the WAEC website: www.waecdirect.org

3. Enter your WAEC registration details

4. Enter the pin and serial number found at the back of your WAEC result checker card and submit.

Good luck!

