Saturday , 31 December 2016
Study in the UK

WAEC May/June 2011 Result Checking

Information Nigeria August 12, 2011

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the WAEC May/June 2011/2012 results and these are now available online.
Follow these instructions to check your WAEC results
1. Purchase the WAEC result checker card
2. Visit the WAEC website: www.waecdirect.org
3. Enter your WAEC registration details
4. Enter the pin and serial number found at the back of your WAEC result checker card and submit.
Good luck!

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

adebisi_rofiat_damilola

Missing UNIOSUN Student Found Dead

A 400 Level student of Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola who has …

41 comments

  1. eddy clement joseph
    August 14, 2011 at 6:15 am

    congratulations to the management of WAEC for efficiency of quickiest results releasing, keep it up…

    Reply
  2. David
    August 15, 2011 at 4:03 pm

    Congratulations

    Reply
  3. Izibili.a. david
    August 16, 2011 at 10:17 pm

    Waec* 4130313045*138185864868*2011

    Reply
  4. Enter your name...
    August 19, 2011 at 12:56 pm

    i hear that waec had held 21 schools result,is that true?for what reason/

    Reply
  5. Amaka
    August 31, 2011 at 3:50 pm

    My sister result is with held pls help me , 2011

    Reply
  6. Ephraim
    September 1, 2011 at 3:53 am

    Congratulations! God is good to me. I made it

    Reply
  7. Gbadamosi Oluwaseun
    September 22, 2011 at 12:16 pm

    1OQ GOD

    Reply
  8. Gbadamosi Oluwaseun
    September 22, 2011 at 12:20 pm

    AM SPLASH

    Reply
  9. frank ipere
    October 4, 2011 at 11:11 am

    she did absolutly well and made it 2 d top !am xo appi 4 her

    Reply
  10. Sado kingsley
    October 5, 2011 at 4:54 pm

    The marking of this year result and its release has most likely imposed an incurable fear on the candidate but what i fear is dat it should not disfavour those who work so hard for their success in the examination.

    Reply
  11. Julius
    October 18, 2011 at 10:33 pm

    I hav 3 different result plse waec which 1 is my own u hav made every tin complicated 4 me plse n plse sort my problem out

    Reply
  12. Ken
    November 2, 2011 at 2:48 pm

    Welldone

    Reply
  13. Ebeagu christian. c
    November 14, 2011 at 12:12 pm

    My result has been held, weac, pls i beg you in the name of God to help me this time around.

    Reply
  14. James Julius
    December 5, 2011 at 11:01 am

    Anytime i check my may/june 2011/2012 waec result it displays error! Prior to this time i have been checking successfully well. Pls waec n fellow Nigerian pls tel watz going on.

    Reply
  15. Greg
    December 8, 2011 at 6:17 am

    weac please when will with held result will be realised. Please weac help me i for start school but my result is with held pls pls pls help out

    Reply
  16. Samuel
    December 10, 2011 at 7:04 am

    Waec this is unfair

    Reply
  17. Nwose chinedu maxwell...
    December 30, 2011 at 4:45 pm

    Pls waec all my nine subject has been held and i want 2 use it for clearance. Pls waec release my result as god bles u.

    Reply
  18. Destiny ogbebor
    January 12, 2012 at 11:38 pm

    Waec please am beging with my eyes wet i want to knw wat happen to my result,my name is ogbebor destiny,i wrote my exam in oman christian academy,in 2011 and my result is held pls i beg u in d name of God to realise my result becos i pass tru so many dificulties before i was able to afford d exmination payment pls pls am begin.my number is 07058587806

    Reply
  19. Olalekan ayotunde noah.
    February 12, 2012 at 5:58 pm

    Pls send me my 2011 weac result.

    Reply
  20. VAN.STEPHEN SIGALO
    April 1, 2012 at 9:40 am

    C s s b

    Reply
  21. Omolayo Toba Julius
    April 8, 2012 at 7:21 am

    Why are they counceled my ACCOUNTING. Please kindly open it, that is my life.

    Reply
  22. haruna imran haruna
    April 11, 2012 at 8:11 pm

    am a student of huk poly katsina

    Reply
  23. Ogunleye paul opeyemi
    April 18, 2012 at 2:34 pm

    Pls waec, am begging because of these result i ve been sitting at home since, save me pls

    Reply
  24. Bello oladele bello
    June 7, 2012 at 12:48 am

    Pls i want 2 see my result this year 2012

    Reply
  25. Grace
    July 20, 2012 at 9:49 am

    Please I want to know if the 2011 Outstanding result will be released and when it will be released. I wrote Waec last year at Comprehensive Secondary School Mgbosimini, and my English Language is still Outstanding. I wrote Jamb and made it even my Post UME. The English is my problem now. I want to know if it will be released or not. Thanks and God bless you.

    Reply
  26. when will the 2012 wassce reult be released.
    August 1, 2012 at 4:56 pm

    thanks for your service. but pls do consider samtyms.

    Reply
  27. Abubakar Adamu Gurai
    August 1, 2012 at 9:46 pm

    From God we and to Him we shall return, GOD i trust in you, i believe in u, and i also believe for what i have Write in my Exams, well i pray for my own resullt , faith will be surely good and i wish to be among the lucky once out of the 20%……..EAmeen

    Reply
  28. Abdulkadir
    August 2, 2012 at 10:51 am

    i want to check my result for 2011/2012,but shows that i don’t have result for that year.

    Reply
  29. Yusuf Ibrahim
    August 4, 2012 at 4:40 pm

    its my brothers result I want to check

    Reply
  30. KOMBOL FELIX
    August 7, 2012 at 1:36 pm

    Hi, is Waec 2012 result released?

    Reply
  31. agonor ilugbakahi lawrence...
    August 11, 2012 at 7:08 am

    iknow with god I will pass my waec

    Reply
  32. cherish
    August 13, 2012 at 10:07 am

    why can’t i access this year’s result

    Reply
  33. George
    February 4, 2013 at 8:10 am

    Pls waec,pls help me do somethin about my core subject plsssss

    Reply
  34. THANKGOD AWUTE
    August 16, 2013 at 9:51 am

    Wit GOD ALMIGHTY wit d grce in his heart n mercy,let all who´put there trust in him remain fearless to dere waec result weda it been witheld or withold just bliv dat wit GOD all thngs are possible (beliv d scripture dat says decree a thing it shal surely com 2 pas ,so i want u 2 spik a word 2 ur WAEC result n beliv it ur sef . AS 4 ME I WILL MAKE IT SURELY D LORD IS MY SHEPHERD (PSM 23)

    Reply
  35. Bright friday dan
    August 21, 2013 at 10:34 am

    Pls i wnt 2 chek my result online

    Reply
  36. okaekwu isaac.chimezie
    July 13, 2015 at 8:32 pm

    Pls I want to check my result online, 2011/2012,

    Reply
  37. kutsonya valintine
    January 29, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    i also congratulate you

    Reply
  38. kutsonya valintine
    January 29, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    pls i want to check my result

    Reply
  39. ibrahim charles
    July 20, 2016 at 11:29 pm

    since when I finish my senior secondary school 2011 I never collect my certificate and I have forget my waec number I don’t know hw can I get it know.

    Reply
  40. Gladys
    December 28, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Please I have totally forgotten my exams details and I need my wace result.please how do I go about it?i wrote in 2011..tnks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946