WAEC May/June 2011 Result Checking

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the WAEC May/June 2011/2012 results and these are now available online.
Follow these instructions to check your WAEC results
1. Purchase the WAEC result checker card
2. Visit the WAEC website: www.waecdirect.org
3. Enter your WAEC registration details
4. Enter the pin and serial number found at the back of your WAEC result checker card and submit.
Good luck!
congratulations to the management of WAEC for efficiency of quickiest results releasing, keep it up…
Congratulations
Waec* 4130313045*138185864868*2011
i hear that waec had held 21 schools result,is that true?for what reason/
My sister result is with held pls help me , 2011
Congratulations! God is good to me. I made it
1OQ GOD
AM SPLASH
she did absolutly well and made it 2 d top !am xo appi 4 her
The marking of this year result and its release has most likely imposed an incurable fear on the candidate but what i fear is dat it should not disfavour those who work so hard for their success in the examination.
I hav 3 different result plse waec which 1 is my own u hav made every tin complicated 4 me plse n plse sort my problem out
Welldone
My result has been held, weac, pls i beg you in the name of God to help me this time around.
Anytime i check my may/june 2011/2012 waec result it displays error! Prior to this time i have been checking successfully well. Pls waec n fellow Nigerian pls tel watz going on.
weac please when will with held result will be realised. Please weac help me i for start school but my result is with held pls pls pls help out
Waec this is unfair
Pls waec all my nine subject has been held and i want 2 use it for clearance. Pls waec release my result as god bles u.
Waec please am beging with my eyes wet i want to knw wat happen to my result,my name is ogbebor destiny,i wrote my exam in oman christian academy,in 2011 and my result is held pls i beg u in d name of God to realise my result becos i pass tru so many dificulties before i was able to afford d exmination payment pls pls am begin.my number is 07058587806
Hi it’s over 6yrs now,am sure u’ve made it true..
Pls send me my 2011 weac result.
C s s b
Why are they counceled my ACCOUNTING. Please kindly open it, that is my life.
am a student of huk poly katsina
Pls waec, am begging because of these result i ve been sitting at home since, save me pls
Pls i want 2 see my result this year 2012
Please I want to know if the 2011 Outstanding result will be released and when it will be released. I wrote Waec last year at Comprehensive Secondary School Mgbosimini, and my English Language is still Outstanding. I wrote Jamb and made it even my Post UME. The English is my problem now. I want to know if it will be released or not. Thanks and God bless you.
thanks for your service. but pls do consider samtyms.
From God we and to Him we shall return, GOD i trust in you, i believe in u, and i also believe for what i have Write in my Exams, well i pray for my own resullt , faith will be surely good and i wish to be among the lucky once out of the 20%……..EAmeen
i want to check my result for 2011/2012,but shows that i don’t have result for that year.
its my brothers result I want to check
Hi, is Waec 2012 result released?
iknow with god I will pass my waec
why can’t i access this year’s result
Pls waec,pls help me do somethin about my core subject plsssss
Wit GOD ALMIGHTY wit d grce in his heart n mercy,let all who´put there trust in him remain fearless to dere waec result weda it been witheld or withold just bliv dat wit GOD all thngs are possible (beliv d scripture dat says decree a thing it shal surely com 2 pas ,so i want u 2 spik a word 2 ur WAEC result n beliv it ur sef . AS 4 ME I WILL MAKE IT SURELY D LORD IS MY SHEPHERD (PSM 23)
Pls i wnt 2 chek my result online
Pls I want to check my result online, 2011/2012,
i also congratulate you
pls i want to check my result
since when I finish my senior secondary school 2011 I never collect my certificate and I have forget my waec number I don’t know hw can I get it know.
Please I have totally forgotten my exams details and I need my wace result.please how do I go about it?i wrote in 2011..tnks