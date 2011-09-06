“I Have 57 Tattoos On My Body” – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is one actress that has never been free of controversies. When you talk of an actress that seems not to be bothered by controversies, Tonto comes to mind first.

After been a runner up ofthe AMBO reality TV show in 2006, this light skinned Rivers State born make-believe queen has turned deaf ear to the many bad stories following her.

Tonto, a Petrol Chemical graduate revealed recently the number of tattoos she has on her body. When recently asked if the tattoo on her neck was the only one on her body, this actress, who was recently, involved in two different soft porn movies, Dirty Game and Strippers in Love, said, ‘I just did a recount, i have got 57 tattoos, wow, Mrs Lil Wayne coming through”. Tattoos, though hated by some people, has now become a fashionable thing on young people. While some are looking for ways to remove them, some are dying to have one or more on their bodies. With serious condemnation pouring out on her taking part in those soft porn movies, Tonto has added another to it. Out of this curiosity, she was asked what she was doing with those numbers of tattoos on her body, this lkwere lady simply replied, ‘it is my body, no question’. The tattoos, as we leamt, runs through all parts of her body. One of the tattoos has the name ‘Tee‘ inscribed on her leg. Just recently, scientists warned those wearing tattoos to erase them as the heat of next year would have diverse and harmful effects on their bodies if not erased. This according to the scientists, the heat radiation from the sun, when touching the tattooed part of the body, could cause a severe skin cancer as a result of lead contained in tattoo ink. The lead, according to scientists, is very harmful to the skin.

