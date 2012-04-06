Nollywood Marketers To Stop Africa Magic From Showing Nollywood Movies

Nollywood movie marketers in a press conference on Wednesday began plans to stop the DSTV channel, Africa Magic from showing Nollywood movies.

The press conference which held at O’jez bar and restaurant at the National Stadium, Surulere, gathered top Nollywood marketers and stakeholders.

The Nollywood movie marketers plan to DSTV about their decision, because Africa Magic has drastically reduced the purchase of Nollywood movie in recent years.

