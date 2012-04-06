Saturday , 6 May 2017
Nollywood Marketers To Stop Africa Magic From Showing Nollywood Movies

Information Nigeria April 6, 2012

Nollywood movie marketers in a press conference on Wednesday began plans to stop the DSTV channel, Africa Magic from showing Nollywood movies.

The press conference which held at O’jez bar and restaurant at the National Stadium, Surulere, gathered top Nollywood marketers and stakeholders.

The Nollywood movie marketers plan to DSTV about their decision, because Africa Magic has drastically reduced the purchase of Nollywood movie in recent years.

 


4 comments

  1. Enter your name...
    April 6, 2012 at 11:19 pm

    DOWNLOADS HOT N NEW @ nextmobs.com

    Reply
  2. WAZObia
    June 18, 2012 at 7:34 am

    We go strike then, which kain nonsense be this, I go vex ooo

    Reply
  3. Ikpeme
    June 27, 2012 at 1:42 pm

    D latest gist

    Reply
  4. Nigeriamovies
    May 6, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Good news, NOLLYWOOD movie actor Forriman Bathurst is now ready for marriage.

    Reply

