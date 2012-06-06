Thursday , 22 December 2016
At 14 I was a slave-Timaya’s life story

Tolu June 6, 2012

Timaya, the 1977 born son of a Banker father, and a trader mother, who happens to be the last of his family, recently opened a big tap that ran his life history. This is one story that shows that good things always come to the diligent in their works, and very well for those that never give up.

“Many of those who write about me do not know who I really am. They only listen to my music, they don’t know the real me. Yet when they write, they portray me in a bad way and that is not who I am. Now some people see me and think I am the kind of person that carries a gun. When I had nowhere to stay, I had to go and live with a woman friend who turned me into a prisoner. I had to live by her rules. I could not go anywhere until she allows me to. I could never stay out until 7pm, or else I am in trouble. She was older than me by four years and I did not have a choice.

Anytime I complain, she threatened to throw me out of her house. If I failed to make love to her, she would accuse me of sleeping with other ladies, and she will again threaten to throw my things out. That was when I was in Porthacourt. It was not easy for me then, but what could I do? It was when I was able to save some money to get another place that I was able to escape. Eedris was a good person. One thing I like about him is that he is fearless, and believes in himself so much. He knows how to perform on stage. He knows how to carry the crowd, and that is one thing I have learnt from him. He could carry the street along, he could relate to the people, I learnt all that from him. What I did not like about him is the fact that he only tolerated his boys. Till date he never paid me a dime.

The only money he gave to me was one thousand Naira after a show we did at Kuramo beach. That I did not copy from him. I treat my boys fine. I don’t owe them. They all have cars. I know that they all have their own family and their own dream, so I don’t mess with that. Eedris had time only for himself,” Timaya said

21 comments

  1. Timothy Brummie
    June 6, 2012 at 7:46 pm

    Give what u have 2 get what u need…we all need long solfring

    Reply
  2. Clean Joz
    June 6, 2012 at 8:34 pm

    I thk God 4 Timaya 4 leavin such a sex addict. Na wa 4 ph ladies.

    Reply
  3. Ibrahim A.
    June 6, 2012 at 9:12 pm

    You are a good guy with good thought,i like you.

    Reply
  4. Ugochi nwachukwu
    June 7, 2012 at 7:33 am

    Timaya u’re rili a gud man

    Reply
  5. patrick
    June 7, 2012 at 1:50 pm

    Timaya u don talk ur own na who we go ask about ur sex woman weather u de lie or u de talk tru

    Reply
  6. me
    June 8, 2012 at 8:40 pm

    @patrick na true u talk jare … na who we go ask ..and by the way we all hv our life stories…if every artist wey dey naija talk im own our ears go burst….. my dear timaya dis ur story no co-relate, ur papa na banker, ur mama na banker den u go live 4 woman house wey carry 4 yrs senior u… i dont see how all these story add u and what it has to do with u and eedris.. pls next time give us a more entertaining gist

    Reply
  7. Blinky pende
    March 1, 2013 at 12:46 am

    Timaya u’re an icon..i compare u 2 no musician…ur talks n musics were inspiration nw its making me go gaga crazy…1 luv

    Reply
  8. Jeffkid
    April 13, 2013 at 1:22 pm

    Timaya i wan beg u 4 something make u try do am abeg,i go like work with u or igo like make u give me to person work with,even when you come maleke show i see you and 2face when una sitdown 4 the back but fear nor let me come meet because of disgrace,even when una dey perform when you owe maleke white skirt when he tay perform 4 he mama,timaya try call me abeg make u tay hear more things about me,nor ignore am abeg 08172838437,08055108721;

    Reply
  9. jude umeh
    July 4, 2013 at 11:51 am

    timaya u ar a hero,i like ur determintion and self believer

    Reply
  10. sulayman muhd
    September 24, 2013 at 3:11 pm

    Oga teemaya u too much

    Reply
  11. haruna ezekiel
    October 7, 2013 at 10:51 am

    timaya i so much lv 2hear ur sngs cos it mkes me tink postve

    Reply
  12. haruna ezekiel
    October 7, 2013 at 10:54 am

    lv 2hear ur sngs cos it mkes me tink postve

    Reply
  13. shadra p.williams
    January 15, 2014 at 9:55 pm

    Timaya, you really suffer before reaching this far.. the same who do it for you will do it for me because I’m under going some bad situation right now.
    From: Shadra p. Williams in Liberia.

    Reply
  14. Marvelous
    July 16, 2014 at 4:38 pm

    Na wa 4 u

    Reply
  15. Ebere Chidike Akanu
    November 20, 2014 at 7:29 pm

    My brother no mater wat GOD is wit,nt mine dem

    Reply
  16. Dozzy
    October 26, 2015 at 8:31 am

    Timaya god may do am for u go still do am for me,becus am trying to make a way try to beuld up with my music but tins is not easy, but god that give me de tirlent we still make a way for me.

    Reply
  17. young dj notime
    April 17, 2016 at 11:19 pm

    I like the way you did timaya
    Please I will like you to put me through music

    Reply
  18. thankgod
    April 25, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    my man u too much ,i dey feel ur weight ,egberi papa one of bayelsa.a beg add me for facebook at least make i dey chat with chairmo

    Reply
  19. emmanuel
    December 16, 2016 at 11:15 pm

    timaya ur hard work is paying u, jah bles u

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


