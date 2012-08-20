Birth control pills for men now available

At a time when women were really getting tired of doing all the birth controlling, Scientists have made a recent development in the birth control pill for men and may be one step closer to marketing the pill to the public. ABC News reports have it that a birth-control option for men in the form of a pill called JQ1 reduces sperm production in men.

This brings a new light to the burden women have always carried, bringing us to a new understanding of the fact that even the birth control burden can be shared.

As with birth control used by women, the effects are reversible when the patient is ready to have children.

