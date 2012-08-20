Birth control pills for men now available

At a time when women were really getting tired of doing all the birth controlling, Scientists have made a recent development in the birth control pill for men and may be one step closer to marketing the pill to the public. ABC News reports have it that a birth-control option for men in the form of a pill called JQ1 reduces sperm production in men.
This brings a new light to the burden women have always carried, bringing us to a new understanding of the fact that even the birth control burden can be shared.
As with birth control used by women, the effects are reversible when the patient is ready to have children.
What is the site effects? Hmmmm
Thats quite an antidote! Thank God for the new development,but hope it wouldn’t cause detrimental effects and damages for the male users?
I’m really happy abt dis dev. But hope it won’t have bitter effects on d male users and I want to believe dat a trial experiment has been carried out b4 thinking of marketting d pills right?
Can’t it cause inpotency? Hmm make man pikin no come sufer for another pesin
This is good but the side effect must be stated
Many women have regrets using birth control pills and injections, as some have found it difficult to conceive after deciding to take in. Don’t trust everything u’re given. Could be a ploy to control the world’s population as most developed countries are paranoid about the population increase.
pls let us know wat the charges to this informative sevice is so we can decide whether to continue or not.
D syd efct go badt oh..e ft mak man impotent oh
@hotwater- u are very stupid and selfish. So what about the thousands of women that have been suffering for the men??? Since u men like to do the deed be ready to also face consequences and caution. Rubbish kawai!
The Devils ploy to creat extinction in human race…curiosity Doomed..world becareful.
Where can I buy it in Nigeria
Is it available in Lagos?