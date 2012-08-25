Photo: Faces and Images To Be On The New 5000 Naira Note

The CBN Governor, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, who made the announcement while briefing journalists in Abuja, said the bank would, early next year, introduce the N5,000 note.
Sanusi said the new N5,000 note would have the portraits of three women who fought for the country’s independence.
They are Mrs. Margaret Ekpo, Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Hajiya Gambo Sawaba. In addition, Sanusi said the back of the N5,000 note would have the picture of the National Assembly complex.
hmmm wetin masalaci kom dey do 4nija moni ?…
The symbols means easier for passage of bill in the asembly
@mustapha u ar a coward is dat masalaci u saw there or house of assembly buildin,try read d ifo clearly b4 u cmment rubish……..
Hello i am uju mary, i am looking for a caring and understanding man i am 26yrs female banker. feel free to add me on my blackberry pin: 265af90b
See yah
Please only serious people should add
Its really unfair if Nigerian ever 1st Head of State then assassinated, in person of Late. Aguyi Ironsi should not be there, after he shared all colonies equally, headed by Notable men of those regions. He is a “Matter of Martyr”. He is d perfect example of democracy without sentiments even while in Military.
The reason it looks like “masalaci” is because the architecture is inspired by arabs. “The dome” is also found in the state houses even in the united states, although not green.
Are dey d onli women da fought in Nigeria? @Lamido sanusi dnt b krazy
Perhaps, the move by the CBN to introduce #5000 note at this time implies that it does not envisage any decrease in inflation rate in the nearest future. Could it be that the CBN governor is as a matter of fact envisaging an increase in the inflation level? I’m not an economist but the facts and figures of our monoeconomy appear to me to be inconsistent with this decision. I have my fears for the economy.
dis is not wot naija needs now kai! dis wil definatly get speedy n accelerated passage if raised @ d NASS becos it will make their ghana must go lighter. WE DONT NEED IT 4EVA HABA! Dis is certainly a case of misplaced priority.
#5000 is just gonna cause an increase in market price, which is gonna turn out to have negative effects on the citizens by making the rich luxuriously richer and making the poor wrecklessly poorer. This is not gonna help the citizens, why? Because, it can’t make the daughters of the uncircumcized exhaulted but discriminated. Which is not gonna help this country’s future, and also make things harder for the unpriviledged
this is a radical departure to the concept of nation building,we need to build our economy not to destroy it.If ure vast in knowledge n also in travelling u’ll discover dat d N.A complex is not a desgn of d mosque pls lets keep religion aside n fight a common cause.But if dat 5T bill lost it wont b funny.
Hmmmmmm! The plan is to withdraw #5-#50 from circulation. 9ja is trying.
Nice for the 3 Divas!
Plz in d yr 20… try and include my gran mas pix in d 10k note.
Cashless 9ja indeed.
Senusi is a confused Man, infanct, all our leaders lack creative & innovate ideas.
I’m also not an eonomist, but my thinking and understanding is that it will be easy to carry along and also easy to embezzle. And the worst is that our currency/naira will hit the worst devalue. The Nat. Assembly should call Central Bank Governor to other or better still invite him for more clarification on the new development, since it affect the being.
Sanusi is very wicked or foolish.he is being controled by top politicians
My humble opinion is that Nigerians don’t like using coin as a tender. Therefore, if 5, 10, 20 naira notes are coined, the implication is simply to withdraw them from circulation. Because the populace may not use them for long and abandon them. As for the 5000 naira note, Nigerians and our economy do not need it please. God bless Nigeria, my country.
Our corency don spoil b daw na,nd na yar,adua sopose to dey d pic
What u r doing is very bad. How cn u go directly 2 creat 5000 note. It is better u stop it else there wil be much crime this time. Can u (senusi) use ur head?.
Lamido sanusi y u wan suffa us 4 nigeria, u no .4say dis N5,000 note go make ti4 many, bcause d 10,000 go bcom 2 note.
This boy Sanusi tot he can deceive Nigerians with selfish and religious ambition, first was to introduce islamic bank, now wants to introduce 5000 even when National assembly oppose it. What is he preaching cashless society for while he is Pumping hard notes in the society, its just a way of telling us how stupid, and uneducated some of our leaders are.
Thank God it’s over, #5000 note at this time is nt wht we need sir