Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Photo: Man Catches Girlfriend Cheating On Him With Another Girl

Information Nigeria August 20, 2012

A Lagos-based guy went to visit his ‘decent’ girlfriend in one of the Universities in the South-West but what he saw there was unimaginable to him.

His woman is involved in lesbianism!

The girl, according to the source, is from a good home and Dad is a senior director in the federal civil service. She and the unfortunate guy are already engaged.

Now the guy is not willing to continue with the marriage plans, but he doesn’t know how best to go about it because she begged him to forgive her and not to expose her to her family.

The guy is said to be seriously in love with the lady before the incident.

20 comments

  1. Pallassa Amebo
    August 20, 2012 at 8:18 pm

    My guy,u should quietly part ways with her b’cos d two of u are not compartable.

    Reply
  2. Favour
    August 20, 2012 at 8:53 pm

    Ask her y she has 2 involve herself in such ungodly act nd she doesn’t gv u a gud reason 4 dat dn u jst av 2 part ways

    Reply
  3. Johnson
    August 20, 2012 at 9:09 pm

    pls no fools here.who got the pics? Or was another pics dat was posted here? Abeg no deceive me.

    Reply
  4. bj
    August 20, 2012 at 11:07 pm

    Just move affar 2 that lady cos she cant change such idiology.

    Reply
  5. Charity
    August 20, 2012 at 11:29 pm

    how did u get d pix na?

    Reply
  6. Doris..
    August 20, 2012 at 11:37 pm

    First of all forgive. And both of you should repent of furnication/lesbianism.live a holy and righteous life. Ask God for the Grace give yourselves gap and go into prayer for the will of God.then you will only know what next and talk about marriage.

    Reply
  7. Wazobia
    August 21, 2012 at 6:16 am

    My guy do not leave her. You are the only that can help her out. Forget about the dad being a government parasite. The fact is some ladies are pushed into this act unconsciously. If you love her with your hearth, then continue with the relationship keep your secrets to yourselves and most importantly during your PRIVATE periods together after the wedding make sure you give her the best private time ever. SHE NEEDS YOU TO HELP HER OUT

    Reply
  8. 212
    August 21, 2012 at 9:15 am

    What she did was bad but if Christ forgave you of all your sins, why won’t you forgive her ? Most girls go into it when they have had fornication frequently, and they think it is the safest way to have sex. but it is abomination unto God. repent my brother and show her the love of Christ she will definitely change.

    Reply
  9. Don
    August 21, 2012 at 3:25 pm

    She’s a wild beast………… u r even lucky to discover dis insanity in time. Jump and praise the Lord. Part ways my guy…………. they are many out there……………………………………dump her ass.

    Reply
  10. adex
    August 21, 2012 at 5:41 pm

    d girl must be stupid……….

    Reply
  11. DANIEL
    August 21, 2012 at 6:41 pm

    na lie how u take get d b pix wey dem no c you.

    Reply
  12. My name
    August 21, 2012 at 6:43 pm

    So is many other girls. Psst. Should we all leave d girls?

    Reply
  13. pastor godsent
    August 21, 2012 at 7:24 pm

    If i‘m d guy, i‘ll record dem wit my phone 2 hav proof then lay her friend & hav my own share in front of my girl, i wll nt talk 2 my girl about wat she did. I wll ask her friend 2 come back d following day or else i expose her, i wll lay her again & hav her 4 d 2nd time, i wll repeat dat 4 a wk until my girl hate her friend then i wll 4give her wit a strong warning dat if she repeat such, it wll be over btw us.

    Reply
  14. myname
    August 22, 2012 at 2:02 pm

    @my name kindly drop my name because that identity belongs to me. What I see in the pics are two girls that are kissing if this is all that happened forgive her based on the fact that you really love her as you claim. Love forgive all things.

    Reply
  15. moses agbaje
    February 25, 2016 at 6:18 pm

    We really need People to be mind oriented about God and our human act maybe it can help us change the society a bit

    Reply
  16. ebenezer codjoe
    March 14, 2016 at 10:50 am

    no comment

    Reply
  17. Ibrahim adamu
    April 17, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    She is stupid let him forget her she will never repent.

    Reply
  18. maja
    July 19, 2016 at 7:55 am

    the tried to know about it but she discovered that no gain is there continue your love cut her with friends. do as Muslim do let her live far from visiting friends

    Reply
  19. Farida Hassan
    December 12, 2016 at 5:51 am

    so embarrassing my dear Eve after marry she will not change

    Reply
  20. I.r nasidi
    January 17, 2017 at 2:59 am

    my friend u are absolutely right, dump her and find another girl, that is that.

    Reply

