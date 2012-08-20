Photo: Man Catches Girlfriend Cheating On Him With Another Girl

A Lagos-based guy went to visit his ‘decent’ girlfriend in one of the Universities in the South-West but what he saw there was unimaginable to him.
His woman is involved in lesbianism!
The girl, according to the source, is from a good home and Dad is a senior director in the federal civil service. She and the unfortunate guy are already engaged.
Now the guy is not willing to continue with the marriage plans, but he doesn’t know how best to go about it because she begged him to forgive her and not to expose her to her family.
The guy is said to be seriously in love with the lady before the incident.
My guy,u should quietly part ways with her b’cos d two of u are not compartable.
Ask her y she has 2 involve herself in such ungodly act nd she doesn’t gv u a gud reason 4 dat dn u jst av 2 part ways
pls no fools here.who got the pics? Or was another pics dat was posted here? Abeg no deceive me.
Just move affar 2 that lady cos she cant change such idiology.
how did u get d pix na?
First of all forgive. And both of you should repent of furnication/lesbianism.live a holy and righteous life. Ask God for the Grace give yourselves gap and go into prayer for the will of God.then you will only know what next and talk about marriage.
My guy do not leave her. You are the only that can help her out. Forget about the dad being a government parasite. The fact is some ladies are pushed into this act unconsciously. If you love her with your hearth, then continue with the relationship keep your secrets to yourselves and most importantly during your PRIVATE periods together after the wedding make sure you give her the best private time ever. SHE NEEDS YOU TO HELP HER OUT
What she did was bad but if Christ forgave you of all your sins, why won’t you forgive her ? Most girls go into it when they have had fornication frequently, and they think it is the safest way to have sex. but it is abomination unto God. repent my brother and show her the love of Christ she will definitely change.
She’s a wild beast………… u r even lucky to discover dis insanity in time. Jump and praise the Lord. Part ways my guy…………. they are many out there……………………………………dump her ass.
d girl must be stupid……….
na lie how u take get d b pix wey dem no c you.
So is many other girls. Psst. Should we all leave d girls?
If i‘m d guy, i‘ll record dem wit my phone 2 hav proof then lay her friend & hav my own share in front of my girl, i wll nt talk 2 my girl about wat she did. I wll ask her friend 2 come back d following day or else i expose her, i wll lay her again & hav her 4 d 2nd time, i wll repeat dat 4 a wk until my girl hate her friend then i wll 4give her wit a strong warning dat if she repeat such, it wll be over btw us.
@my name kindly drop my name because that identity belongs to me. What I see in the pics are two girls that are kissing if this is all that happened forgive her based on the fact that you really love her as you claim. Love forgive all things.
We really need People to be mind oriented about God and our human act maybe it can help us change the society a bit
no comment
She is stupid let him forget her she will never repent.
the tried to know about it but she discovered that no gain is there continue your love cut her with friends. do as Muslim do let her live far from visiting friends
so embarrassing my dear Eve after marry she will not change
my friend u are absolutely right, dump her and find another girl, that is that.