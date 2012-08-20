Photo: Man Catches Girlfriend Cheating On Him With Another Girl

A Lagos-based guy went to visit his ‘decent’ girlfriend in one of the Universities in the South-West but what he saw there was unimaginable to him.

His woman is involved in lesbianism!

The girl, according to the source, is from a good home and Dad is a senior director in the federal civil service. She and the unfortunate guy are already engaged.

Now the guy is not willing to continue with the marriage plans, but he doesn’t know how best to go about it because she begged him to forgive her and not to expose her to her family.

The guy is said to be seriously in love with the lady before the incident.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: