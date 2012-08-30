Shell Oil & Gas Recruitment (7 Positions)

Shell companies have been finding and producing oil and gas around the world for over a century. Today, we have interests in exploration and production ventures in more than 80 countries and employ approximately 90,000 people.
This is a technically challenging work environment characterised by a continuing need for research, the pursuit of new technology, and the adoption of new ways of working. It demands people who will thrive in a culture that encourages and rewards innovation, collaboration and the ability to learn from success as well as failure.
Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is the pioneer and leader of the petroleum industry in Nigeria. It is capable of producing an average of over one million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company’s operations are concentrated in the Niger Delta and adjoining shallow offshore areas where it operates in an oil mining lease area of around 30,000 square kilometres.
We’re currently for the following vacancies:
Senior Treasury Operations Accountant
Job ID: F31850
Click here for details
FICO BW Analyst
Job ID: F31843
Click here for details
Wells Accountant Onshore
Job ID: F31842
Click here for details
Assistant Finance Controller
Job ID: F31826
Click here for details
Investment Analyst
Job ID: F31827
Click here for details
GDMO/Specialist Physician
Job ID: F31004
Click here for details
Cards Team Leader
Job ID: F31724
Click here for details
I have longed to work with Shell
Shell Oil & Gas Recruitment!Apply now,see detail from site.
I love this company is a better company that develop nigeria oil and gas to a higher level in the word .
Am a graduate of imo state university.with BSc in INSURANCE.second class lower.please if you are interested on me.please email me on [email protected] or my phone number 08100103088.i believe i have the skills and ability to work.thanks
I am a 4th year student of physics and industrial physics of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.I wish to do my industrial training[I.T](which starts april,2013 and for a period of six months),at shell plc.i will be fulfilled if am given this opportunity.my phone no:08036904331,email address:[email protected]
I am graduate of HND at Kano State Polytechnic in Office Technology and Management with Upper credit and I attend Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).
If you want me you can contact me through my e-mail: [email protected]
com or 08033781674
i love shelloil .In Need job
i love shelloil company .I want to work there