Saturday , 14 January 2017
Shocking Photos Of Tonto Dike Without Hair And Make Up

Information Nigeria August 6, 2012

Tonto Dike, The beautiful Nollywood actress pictured above was recently seen on the set of a new movie where she had to play the role of a poor girl who could not afford fancy hairstyles and make up. What do you think of Tonto Dike’s natural look, do you still consider her beautiful?As beauty still remains in the eye of the beholder.

49 comments

  1. dauda izobo
    August 6, 2012 at 5:04 pm

    i like dis

    Reply
  2. Ayo Ibikunle
    August 6, 2012 at 5:55 pm

    I even like the natural look better! Well done.

    Reply
  3. cjay flexy
    August 6, 2012 at 6:09 pm

    Lollz, dis z weeli funny….. She z ok 4 a local buh nt beautiful ohhhh… Lmao, cnt stop laffn @ dis pix…. Lollz..

    Reply
  4. peter
    August 6, 2012 at 7:54 pm

    she is beautifull even if she cut her hair with cliper, dats my baby.

    Reply
  5. gongoni
    August 6, 2012 at 10:29 pm

    How can I chop the toto of the tonto? I like d pussy

    Reply
  6. Darlington
    August 6, 2012 at 11:06 pm

    She is beautiful even if she cut her hear wit razor blade i stl lov her.da’s my hrt

    Reply
  7. Garbwundu
    August 7, 2012 at 7:07 am

    This must be her picture when she didn’t see the ladder to climb. Now that she has climbed the ladder and have polished herself that cannot be her recent picture. Thanks for the joke this might remind her not to forget where she is coming from.

    Reply
  8. swt-Blessy
    August 7, 2012 at 7:54 am

    Well dats d concept ….

    Reply
  9. Blessing whyte
    August 7, 2012 at 9:57 am

    Beauty shows it’s talent wit out a make-up, so here as u cn c, tonto z naturally beautiful… Lols!

    Reply
  10. mayweather05
    August 7, 2012 at 10:10 am

    Mercy iz more natural and more beautiful than she iz.

    Reply
  11. Aisha
    August 7, 2012 at 10:17 am

    I still lv the way she is

    Reply
  12. Donpm
    August 7, 2012 at 12:28 pm

    Hmm as for me,she’s mor beautiful

    Reply
  13. Kemyflex
    August 7, 2012 at 1:12 pm

    Hmmm, she’s still beautiful wthout make-ups. But i dn’t like her.

    Reply
  14. Abubakar sk
    August 8, 2012 at 3:32 pm

    Omo na so u wowo reach.Big mouth,fat lips,big head.tanxs 2 make up if nt sm girls can nt b looken @ twice

    Reply
  15. Kindness
    August 9, 2012 at 11:16 am

    She s still ooookkkkk..datz my tonto #ma luv 4 u s stil intct

    Reply
  16. Ozigood
    August 9, 2012 at 11:32 am

    Hmmm! She still looks beautiful even without make-ups. Girls should understand that beauty without good manners is worthless. A woman’s beauty should be more on the inside; a woman’s beauty is clearly made evident in her husband’s house. Thanks.

    Reply
  17. Ladyyite
    August 9, 2012 at 4:12 pm

    She looks like a horse who had nt drink water 4 ages

    Reply
  18. Engish boy Emeka
    August 9, 2012 at 6:21 pm

    Tonto is beuriful i need to sex her and suck her pussy 4sure

    Reply
  19. Maureen
    August 9, 2012 at 9:46 pm

    It is gud 2 b natural.luv d joke

    Reply
  20. yoyo
    August 10, 2012 at 6:37 pm

    She’§ still acting here Αηδ I’m sure really paid 4 dese shots…ride babes,Ʋ‎​​​ ® trully brillant, bold Αηδ beautiful***thumbs up***….go gurl Ʋ‎​​​ sure rock!!!

    Reply
  21. Abu Rachael Odion
    August 23, 2012 at 1:28 pm

    she is still beautiful sha but nt as much lolz

    Reply
  22. Owei
    September 10, 2012 at 12:45 pm

    She looks so ugly without make-up she is not as beautiful as she thinks. Still love her.

    Reply
  23. faith ndelu
    September 18, 2012 at 6:48 pm

    she if more beautiful, thats my girl

    Reply
  24. michael ify
    September 19, 2012 at 9:57 pm

    she still didnt change

    Reply
  25. pamela bonavista
    October 8, 2012 at 3:28 pm

    J’aime cette fille parce qu’elle est belle et charismatique.ça c’est un dont de Dieu.Ilove you gurl, your limit is above the sky

    Reply
  26. phebe
    October 14, 2012 at 5:04 am

    all ive got to say is…..GOD BLESS WHOEVER IT IS THAT INVENTED MAKE-UP

    Reply
  27. phebe
    October 14, 2012 at 5:06 am

    all ive got to say is…..GOD BLESS WHOEVER IT IS THAT INVENTED MAKE-UP!!!

    Reply
  28. MADARA
    October 19, 2012 at 7:59 am

    What is shocking there? The babe look more beautiful without the fake hairs and make up

    Reply
  29. LIVER
    October 23, 2012 at 8:12 am

    i don’t hate her, and i don”t like her either, just allow the girl be, but my wife is more beautiful,

    Reply
  30. Kelvin
    October 24, 2012 at 8:39 am

    I hate u nw bt i likd d 4ma tonto dikeh ur nw weird nd irritating pls i hate you!!!!aarrgghh

    Reply
  31. millicent louis
    November 8, 2012 at 1:03 pm

    she’s jzt doin her tin on stage. she’s kul

    Reply
  32. MornaLisa
    November 24, 2012 at 8:11 pm

    tonto is beautiful and l love her she is sexy and powerful.

    Reply
  33. lalalala
    December 14, 2012 at 9:48 am

    She looks okay without makeup, but her skin looks to scary.

    Reply
  34. uchman terry
    December 23, 2012 at 11:09 pm

    babe plz dig it soccer no be u create urslf

    Reply
  35. uchman terry
    December 23, 2012 at 11:13 pm

    babe so u wowo lyk dis…:-) i wish mak up wil be 4bidin

    Reply
  36. D law
    January 7, 2013 at 10:26 am

    ouch!!!…

    Reply
  37. mscarrypee
    March 17, 2013 at 11:18 pm

    Wow u luk gud Tonto!!(without tøo much make up)

    Reply
  38. kefos malo
    April 18, 2013 at 1:57 pm

    that’s the real looks of u. I like that.

    Reply
  39. kflex
    June 4, 2013 at 3:58 pm

    Tank God for make up oooo. Bt she is stil pretty

    Reply
  40. Biqwin
    October 21, 2013 at 7:38 pm

    Not gud @ll

    Reply
  41. mirian okoro
    December 4, 2013 at 3:59 pm

    she is still the beautif
    ul girl she always be

    Reply
  42. David A Kantong
    December 8, 2013 at 12:25 am

    Wa ooooooh tomto I need to no if can ever be angry with anything in de whole world.

    Reply
  43. nommy
    January 28, 2014 at 3:12 pm

    Tho I don’t like her, buh she cnt b dis ugly. It’s just make up for a movie she shot. make up doesn’t only refer to sthg that makes you look good. It can also make u look bad. All na make up…so let’s not b deceived

    Reply
  44. Nangee
    March 8, 2014 at 1:43 pm

    Tonto! U luk gud dear

    Reply
  45. Mp
    May 20, 2014 at 12:35 am

    Oboy!tonto better 4 U not 2 show again lke dis wooooooooh…

    Reply
  46. yuyu_Ada
    August 6, 2014 at 10:22 am

    Uhmmmmm…so not cuul tonto#ULukHorrible#lolz

    Reply
  47. selcy Terane
    June 19, 2015 at 3:42 pm

    I dnt weeli lyk her, bt I think she stil luks beautiful without make-up

    Reply
  48. Betty
    April 27, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    not looking bad

    Reply
  49. Mary Horsfall
    January 13, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    She’s still beautiful

    Reply

