Shocking Photos Of Tonto Dike Without Hair And Make Up

Tonto Dike, The beautiful Nollywood actress pictured above was recently seen on the set of a new movie where she had to play the role of a poor girl who could not afford fancy hairstyles and make up. What do you think of Tonto Dike’s natural look, do you still consider her beautiful?As beauty still remains in the eye of the beholder.
Tags nollywood Tonto Dike
i like dis
I even like the natural look better! Well done.
Lollz, dis z weeli funny….. She z ok 4 a local buh nt beautiful ohhhh… Lmao, cnt stop laffn @ dis pix…. Lollz..
she is beautifull even if she cut her hair with cliper, dats my baby.
How can I chop the toto of the tonto? I like d pussy
She is beautiful even if she cut her hear wit razor blade i stl lov her.da’s my hrt
This must be her picture when she didn’t see the ladder to climb. Now that she has climbed the ladder and have polished herself that cannot be her recent picture. Thanks for the joke this might remind her not to forget where she is coming from.
Well dats d concept ….
Beauty shows it’s talent wit out a make-up, so here as u cn c, tonto z naturally beautiful… Lols!
Mercy iz more natural and more beautiful than she iz.
I still lv the way she is
Hmm as for me,she’s mor beautiful
Hmmm, she’s still beautiful wthout make-ups. But i dn’t like her.
Omo na so u wowo reach.Big mouth,fat lips,big head.tanxs 2 make up if nt sm girls can nt b looken @ twice
She s still ooookkkkk..datz my tonto #ma luv 4 u s stil intct
Hmmm! She still looks beautiful even without make-ups. Girls should understand that beauty without good manners is worthless. A woman’s beauty should be more on the inside; a woman’s beauty is clearly made evident in her husband’s house. Thanks.
She looks like a horse who had nt drink water 4 ages
Tonto is beuriful i need to sex her and suck her pussy 4sure
It is gud 2 b natural.luv d joke
She’§ still acting here Αηδ I’m sure really paid 4 dese shots…ride babes,Ʋ ® trully brillant, bold Αηδ beautiful***thumbs up***….go gurl Ʋ sure rock!!!
she is still beautiful sha but nt as much lolz
She looks so ugly without make-up she is not as beautiful as she thinks. Still love her.
she if more beautiful, thats my girl
she still didnt change
J’aime cette fille parce qu’elle est belle et charismatique.ça c’est un dont de Dieu.Ilove you gurl, your limit is above the sky
all ive got to say is…..GOD BLESS WHOEVER IT IS THAT INVENTED MAKE-UP
What is shocking there? The babe look more beautiful without the fake hairs and make up
i don’t hate her, and i don”t like her either, just allow the girl be, but my wife is more beautiful,
I hate u nw bt i likd d 4ma tonto dikeh ur nw weird nd irritating pls i hate you!!!!aarrgghh
she’s jzt doin her tin on stage. she’s kul
tonto is beautiful and l love her she is sexy and powerful.
She looks okay without makeup, but her skin looks to scary.
babe plz dig it soccer no be u create urslf
babe so u wowo lyk dis…:-) i wish mak up wil be 4bidin
ouch!!!…
Wow u luk gud Tonto!!(without tøo much make up)
that’s the real looks of u. I like that.
Tank God for make up oooo. Bt she is stil pretty
Not gud @ll
she is still the beautif
ul girl she always be
Wa ooooooh tomto I need to no if can ever be angry with anything in de whole world.
Tho I don’t like her, buh she cnt b dis ugly. It’s just make up for a movie she shot. make up doesn’t only refer to sthg that makes you look good. It can also make u look bad. All na make up…so let’s not b deceived
Tonto! U luk gud dear
Oboy!tonto better 4 U not 2 show again lke dis wooooooooh…
Uhmmmmm…so not cuul tonto#ULukHorrible#lolz
I dnt weeli lyk her, bt I think she stil luks beautiful without make-up
not looking bad
She’s still beautiful