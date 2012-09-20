No More Re-sit Exams in Universities – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC), the body charged with the responsibility of monitoring the activities of universities in the country, has banned the conduct of re-sit examinations in Nigerian universities.

The NUC, in a statement by its Chief Information Officer, Mrs Bukola Olatunji, in Abuja, on Wednesday, frowned on the discovery that some universities conduct supplementary examination for their students, in addition to regular semester examinations.

The commission therefore warned that the conduct of such examinations was in violation of extant rules and regulations, and urged all universities involved to stop the practice henceforth or face sanction.

In her words, “The attention of the NUC has been drawn to the fact that some universities conduct supplementary examination for their students, in addition to regular semester examinations… This contradicts the Course Credit System in operation in the Nigerian university system, which has no provision for re-sit or supplementary examinations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Course Credit System provides that courses should be taken on semester basis and a course failed in one semester should be carried over to the following year and to be re-taken at the next available opportunity.”

