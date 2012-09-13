PHOTO: Female Robbery Gang Leader Nabbed In Abuja



A female robber who is also the leader of a gang of robbers was nabbed and stri*ped unclad by a mob in Abuja while she and her gang were trying to rob another woman. Luck ran out of her as onlookers swooped down on them and vented jungle justice.

Among the team of five, she was the only one who was captured as the others were able to escape.Inside the ash coloured Nissan Sunny were loads of ATM cards, Passports of various persons, her bag contained “many phone” an eyewitness said.This incident happened at the AREA 11 TRAFFIC LIGHT where they were held by traffic as they were been chased. It happend today, at about 2:00pm. [pix from George Onmonya Daniel]

