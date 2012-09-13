Thursday , 2 February 2017
PHOTO: Female Robbery Gang Leader Nabbed In Abuja

Information Nigeria September 13, 2012


A female robber who is also the leader of a gang of robbers was nabbed and stri*ped unclad by a mob in Abuja while she and her gang were trying to rob another woman. Luck ran out of her as onlookers swooped down on them and vented jungle justice.

Among the team of five, she was the only one who was captured as the others were able to escape.Inside the ash coloured Nissan Sunny were loads of ATM cards, Passports of various persons, her bag contained “many phone” an eyewitness said.This incident happened at the AREA 11 TRAFFIC LIGHT where they were held by traffic as they were been chased. It happend today, at about 2:00pm. [pix from George Onmonya Daniel]
117 comments

  1. Orji daniel
    September 13, 2012 at 8:34 pm

    What a world, as they say“ what a man will do o woman will Do, even more BETER!“. but shud dis B! GOD SHUD HELP US!

    Reply
  2. Walex
    September 13, 2012 at 8:37 pm

    Sobs ;-( Oh God why? Lord Please help her live the life u destined for her…

    Reply
  3. Lanre BobbyJay
    September 13, 2012 at 8:39 pm

    Ao many politician wia strip unclad?
    … Naija full of stupid masses….

    Reply
  4. Agaba Ogbole
    September 13, 2012 at 8:39 pm

    I wish she was sentence 2 my prison in gboko

    Reply
  5. lekan
    September 13, 2012 at 8:42 pm

    Nice b**bs

    Reply
  6. Amedu paul mathias
    September 13, 2012 at 8:45 pm

    What a shame! Infact i‘m not happy for her being strip unclad, It did no good for the onlookers.

    Reply
  7. Decorum
    September 13, 2012 at 8:48 pm

    Dats too bad for her unlucky day…..

    Reply
  8. Comrade Idoko
    September 13, 2012 at 8:49 pm

    Una try well well ooh

    Reply
  9. Oyeyemi
    September 13, 2012 at 8:49 pm

    What a pathetic incidenct!.She shouldn’t be treated like that now.Don’t they have respect for womanhood?.They don’t to strip her unclad now.O my God.

    Reply
    • ademola
      March 24, 2016 at 7:12 am

      Please let us stop claiming it isn’t good to expose womanhood. If it could be done to a man, den why not any gender?. Maybe we should rather say it is wrong to do to any gender at all.

      Reply
  10. Nuhu Ali Mamudo
    September 13, 2012 at 8:50 pm

    Several/many days are 4 the thief but 1day is 4 the owner.

    Reply
  11. Comedian Ogus baba
    September 13, 2012 at 8:52 pm

    Na wa oh hmmm women non go stop

    Reply
  12. femi
    September 13, 2012 at 8:55 pm

    Reply
  13. Yusuf issa
    September 13, 2012 at 8:59 pm

    D way in which diz woman is bieng dealt wt is harambic and unislamic. There are many ways of dealing wt such pple in d society not xposing her indecency 2 d whole nation. D above justic is 2 bad u kno……..

    Reply
  14. Amicable
    September 13, 2012 at 9:05 pm

    That a very bad day for her.Everyday is for the thief but just a day is for the owner

    Reply
  15. emmanuel
    September 13, 2012 at 9:06 pm

    imagine dat a lady? now ladies beter dan men nowour days…

    Reply
  16. Urchman uchenna
    September 13, 2012 at 9:17 pm

    She should thank her star that is only stripping her unclad is only what they could do her but if here in aba we for burn her alive…lazy human who wanted to make things more harder to others….fools….!

    Reply
  17. abu
    September 13, 2012 at 9:20 pm

    Y strip her necked its nt gud at all, beating her is undastandable, but stripping ladies niked anytime de commit offence is bad

    Reply
  18. Agbogu chidinma
    September 13, 2012 at 9:30 pm

    I wanted to change the world, then i realize i could only change myself……….u that is condeming her check ulself very well

    Reply
  19. Sunday Ochayi
    September 13, 2012 at 9:38 pm

    This is bad and unbelievable,I pity the situation but where will this take us to?

    Reply
  20. Mathew
    September 13, 2012 at 9:39 pm

    Chei, una bad oooo, things are happening, even men stand dey shine. Uwa di egwu.

    Reply
  21. majestic
    September 13, 2012 at 9:39 pm

    Its unfortunate and today happens to be her unlucky day.

    Reply
  22. Mathew Mark
    September 13, 2012 at 9:43 pm

    This is not good, there are many ways to deal with her, and not to strip her unclad, we must have respect for womanhood, if not for any thing for the sake of our mothers, sisters, and wives. The joy is mine.

    Reply
  23. Ammar
    September 13, 2012 at 9:51 pm

    She deserve more than this, but exposing her private part is not proper, it is an inhuman act.

    Reply
  24. guru
    September 13, 2012 at 9:53 pm

    most of u here r bonch of fools! Hav u guys eva been attacked by dos armrobbers? Dey will do u more dan wat is done 2 her. It hapen 2 me. Is she d only jobles person in 9ja? Go 2 hell, u guyz! She tank God I wasnt dere I 4 tear all her body wit blade. Shege! She neva c anytin yet, d wost is comin 4 evil pple lyk her.

    Reply
  25. Vincent
    September 13, 2012 at 9:53 pm

    It makes sense cuz odas ll c ds and fear.

    Reply
  26. inabiri
    September 13, 2012 at 9:54 pm

    unlucky day ungreathful lady,but he matter beyound niked, but both islamic christiany religion dislike such punishment. particularly how many politician we are able 2 dealt with, lets thing about this how many people would have sufficient job wish 2 commit robbry or thief. lets plead 2 our government 2 eradicate poverty.

    Reply
  27. dilly doby
    September 13, 2012 at 10:01 pm

    Why on earth did dy hav 2 strip her unclad,is dat justice,der re so many ways 2 handle a criminal,we shud learn hw 2 respect human rights in dis country no matter d crime committed,

    Reply
  28. Dan'Azimi Inuwa
    September 13, 2012 at 10:03 pm

    She has no mercy 2 her victems,no piety 2 them,when they were steeling there monies. There victems money may be 4 d feeding of offphans etc the leason we must learnd in dis are,in everything we intend 2 do we must considered the implications both gut and bad.No piety no mercy 2 pietyless and mercyless. That served her right.

    Reply
  29. nick
    September 13, 2012 at 10:06 pm

    This is extreme now, he without sin shld cast d 1st stone o, like those onlookers don’t have political uncles n aunties how many of dem have dey stri*ped.

    Reply
  30. sakirudeen
    September 13, 2012 at 10:14 pm

    may god wil help us in this country

    Reply
  31. chiamaka
    September 13, 2012 at 10:20 pm

    may God forgive her

    Reply
  32. muahanmad bello
    September 13, 2012 at 10:21 pm

    the only way the hard way it is a lesson to all and sundry be careful naija

    Reply
  33. Snazerica
    September 13, 2012 at 10:25 pm

    This is totally not right. Its really inhumane for a lady. Try to be considerate.

    Reply
  34. dick4real2002@yahoo.com
    September 13, 2012 at 10:43 pm

    Is this part of criminal law?

    Reply
  35. Wolex
    September 13, 2012 at 10:43 pm

    It’s very wrong 2 do a lady like dis, no matter wht. But i pray dat God wil help n deliver us in 9ja.

    Reply
  36. Philips Balogun
    September 13, 2012 at 10:48 pm

    Perhapz,it’s nt her fault robbing pple..itz jst jobless. When r da government gonna give ’em jobs??? Corruptn in dis country is like canker spread in their blood scream!

    Reply
  37. mary antwi,Paris-France
    September 13, 2012 at 10:49 pm

    This is unfair, why shouldn’t they handle her to police for them to do their work? thanks!

    Reply
  38. bobby k
    September 13, 2012 at 10:57 pm

    dis is a disgrace to womanhood. they shouldnt av gone dis far as to stripin her unclad in public. wel, she brought dis on her self.

    Reply
  39. Ikechukwu
    September 13, 2012 at 11:10 pm

    People have found a way of turning this into a feminist talk. Would rather she was burnt, which is the treatment she would have got if she was a man. If you ask me she received the best treatment she could have got from a society that has been deprived any form of social justice. People have to protect themselves and so when they do, they also have to enforce any punishment they desire. In this case stripping her unclad i think is quite lenient. There has to be a way to deter others.

    Reply
  40. Michael fagbenle
    September 13, 2012 at 11:18 pm

    Dat’s veri bad of dat gal,even no matter d situation is stealin d next tin,she brought dat on herself

    Reply
  41. Alh Zaure
    September 13, 2012 at 11:19 pm

    She deserve 2 die rite dia.

    Reply
  42. chibudom
    September 13, 2012 at 11:36 pm

    I for like chook prick for her yash so she go learn her lesson abeg where una keep her make I go deal with her wit prick

    Reply
  43. Jahfreak
    September 13, 2012 at 11:56 pm

    Its too bad we take pleasure in d misshap of others.she is d result of economic hardship.you know she could have been a graduate.may God help us all.

    Reply
  44. adebayo
    September 14, 2012 at 12:04 am

    a big mess to her fmly and humanhood.iI fink begin is beta than robbin,she shld b delt wit legaly.

    Reply
  45. Goma
    September 14, 2012 at 12:15 am

    As previous speaker said. both in islamic and christ is a frohibbited to do dat wat f**king is dis pleas don’t ganno do it again.

    Reply
  46. Ayodeji
    September 14, 2012 at 1:17 am

    Am sincerely happy for her. Lucky her.

    Reply
  47. meikitaarimoto
    September 14, 2012 at 2:05 am

    Stripping her unclad is not the solution here, she should have been made to confess and name the location of her gang, after that she should be set ablaze and burnt. No matter what must have led her to crime. Don’t forget that if this type happens to meet you as a victim, she will not spare yr life after robbing you. So let her die simple.

    Reply
  48. Toba Babalola
    September 14, 2012 at 3:15 am

    Incredible!!! 75% of ladies in Nigeria today are thieves in one way or the other. You can test them to see if its not true. Thank God Nemesis caught after her.

    Reply
  49. billy sule
    September 14, 2012 at 4:19 am

    stripping her unclad is uncalled for,they should hav just handed her to d police.haba dis is soooooooooo barbaric ……

    Reply
  50. ALABI AKINWALE JOSEPH
    September 14, 2012 at 4:42 am

    She needs 2b nacked because her aims n objective was 2 kill innocent pple n take there belonging n if possible kill them.

    Reply
  51. Wazobia
    September 14, 2012 at 6:07 am

    Simply kill her. She is a greed idiot & could kill anyone for her crime if she had the chance, so I say kill them when you catch them

    Reply
  52. BLYNX
    September 14, 2012 at 6:08 am

    If ur hard-earned money was carted away by this lady i guess u would be saying leave her alone. MUMU PEOPLE. punish her joor!

    Reply
  53. Favour O.
    September 14, 2012 at 6:19 am

    Dis is best tin dat has happened dis year. If she handed 2 9ja police, they wil sleep wit her & let her go. It‘s better dis way so dat her famly membas wil knw what their daughta is doing in Abuja.

    Reply
  54. virtue
    September 14, 2012 at 6:33 am

    Stripping her unclad is not being noble. We have a court of law where she can be tried! This act is inhuman!

    Reply
  55. @yungicety
    September 14, 2012 at 6:40 am

    nice comments. But the truth is, a criminal is to be handled and as well treated like a criminal. However, she’s got no human feeling and i obviously think she does not deserve one. Let justice be done to eliminate or reduce the rate of criminal acts in this gr8 country.

    Reply
  56. Frederick
    September 14, 2012 at 7:25 am

    If u ask me, i’ll say its good 4 her. Shes a thief and shuld be punished

    Reply
  57. Darlington
    September 14, 2012 at 7:28 am

    I wish she was “Sentence in my own prison. She deserv punishement wat a world woman in da case.

    Reply
  58. Ibrahim
    September 14, 2012 at 7:30 am

    It will serve as a deterrent to other criminals,the police will just set her free after collecting money from her and the gang members who will come behind or may be send her to court that will set her free in the name of no concrete evidence cause nobody will follow such to court.Lesson 1.

    Reply
  59. gicent
    September 14, 2012 at 7:41 am

    How many politicians hav been burnt and hw many hav been stri*ped, masses sufferin masses WTF

    Reply
  60. bigman
    September 14, 2012 at 7:57 am

    those when she dey rob nor be victim of economic hardship too when some of una go dey talk like fools. she could mete out treatment to others but not to her abe? she dey cry abe? she get luck, how wish na warri she for br burnt offering cos dem for set her ablaze. stupid thieving crying baby

    Reply
  61. quantum
    September 14, 2012 at 8:00 am

    I don’t support stripping a lady in public for any reason in this modern but when u consider we live in a society where social justice is near zero, people are making honest living against all odds, there r social basic amenities, plus d fact that diz criminal won’t spare u if they get a chance ?? I think she got liniency. I knw she’ll end up in the police cell and she’ll be bailed and allowed back to the society, worse case, she is sentenced to jail for a few yrs. If it was man, trust me, all u wud hv seen wud be ashes of burnt tires and bones!

    Reply
  62. Srini
    September 14, 2012 at 8:21 am

    Nobody is willing to do the crime, it is because of poverty.. Government should take necessary steps, they have to focus of more employment and motivate self employed people.. I will not like to publish the photo of unclad women, after seeing this everybody will will start doing like this..
    Nigeria is having good wealth, Government and people should use it properly.

    Reply
  63. nonny
    September 14, 2012 at 8:46 am

    D robbers ar liable 4 any penalty. 4get all diz rubbish u pple post hia. And have a re-think. A deference 2 odas. Applaud d doers

    Reply
  64. ALEXANDER CHILAKA
    September 14, 2012 at 9:52 am

    she should face her penalty,IN DIS CASE I PREFER JUNGLE JUSTICE

    Reply
  65. Michael bassey
    September 14, 2012 at 10:22 am

    Dam at dise picture she deserve it,like saying wht a man cn do a woman do better bt dis girl do it more more better,if talk say i dey dere i for don cut her hair and chest .

    Reply
  66. faroukyng@yahoo.com
    September 14, 2012 at 10:34 am

    Na Niger Delta woman she be na, that’s their like……… Idiots!!!

    Reply
  67. ikenna
    September 14, 2012 at 10:45 am

    this pictutre didnt show her b**bs bush and a*s. i need to see her full frontal

    Reply
  68. basheer
    September 14, 2012 at 10:53 am

    This is truly wrong and inhuman….. is better they take her to Police then to court of law for persecution then doing this barbarism act…. This is abuse to all women and humanity in general… she could be killed but this Picture might remain forever…. RESPECT THE HUMAN REST No matter what happen.

    Reply
  69. otito
    September 14, 2012 at 11:37 am

    Robbers take away peoples life………her clothes was only taken away from her, so were’s the noise of private parts coming from ?………..there is no peace for the wicked.

    Reply
  70. Uzochi
    September 14, 2012 at 12:00 pm

    Honestly, in as much as she performed a kinda illicit act……..I don’t think stripping her was the right step to take. I doesn’t represent the ethics which Nigeria and Africa in general adhere to. Don’t we have an arm of government that should handle the situation ?….this move is quite obsolete, I must confess.

    Reply
  71. expensive
    September 14, 2012 at 12:06 pm

    that is very good to her because, if u meet them on the road or they came to ur house, they no piety you, they will dilly with u no be small they will kill u or they will beating if u not have money ,, but she is lucky if i dey there she will regrind i will service her

    Reply
  72. ray
    September 14, 2012 at 12:10 pm

    If it was a guys, de will beat d hell out of them den throw dem down 4rm a bridge n stone dem, nw she wasn’t shown half dat treatment, even burnt alive, come d mob was kind. Now am nt asking blood 2b spilled bt smtyms even leaving dem mk dem get better @it. If u hear testimony of does dey attacked, u go wish worse 4dem…. Others girls commenting n thinking of this indecency, is bcos dey hv exposed what u ve been hiding and nw d guys hv 2see dis 1 for free. But it doesn’t really matter wat must be done to bring shame to dis idiots must be done… Joblessness shud encourage positive creativity not shameless acts of robbery, prostitution, etc… I believe in NIGERIA, together we can build it

    Reply
  73. ojota boy
    September 14, 2012 at 12:24 pm

    All of you who are saying she deserves this are BIG FOOLS if una get power make una go catch IBB or other politician wen dey chop nija moni in billions if soldier no go kill una like fowl una don see see woman wen go steal handset una con unclad her bcos una never see woman toto before. Foolish hooligans. Una for hand her to police simple! If the woman commot gun now everybodi go pick race

    Reply
  74. @deejaygfunk
    September 14, 2012 at 12:45 pm

    Wa’evr!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  75. tony
    September 14, 2012 at 12:59 pm

    Τ̲̅ђe first person who hasn’t committed such offence has casted Τ̲̅ђe stone on her. Nigerians let’s Ɓε̲̣̣̣̥ careful ☀̤̣̈̇f Τ̲̅ђe type ☀̤̣̈̇f judgement we give as we act as though serious ones than this don’t happen.

    Reply
  76. Emmkay
    September 14, 2012 at 2:15 pm

    Can someone in Abuja confirm this please.

    Reply
  77. pecker
    September 14, 2012 at 2:29 pm

    if you have been held at gun point before and , beaten by criminals and watch people around you be humiliated or thrown out of the bus of a one chance vehicle , then you will understand how those who have stri*ped her unclad feel…if the Arab world she would have been be headed or amputated , so why are we see striping someone unclad as barbaric?? people shoot buglers in their home in the united states. and it is not called barbaric but self defense, and some one was killed in Florida as a result of a law called stand your grounds . is that not being barbaric?? i think a lot of us should not just react to what we see and be quick to make comments, rather listen to both sides of the story.. if you siblings or someone you know was killed by this same girl on that same day she was caught what would you do?? or your school fees or house rent was collected by her at gun point with all the molestation that goes with with??

    Reply
  78. kikelomo
    September 14, 2012 at 3:38 pm

    is not fare for a woman,no be woman born u.

    Reply
  79. SON OF ABRAHAM
    September 14, 2012 at 3:49 pm

    My people, if these heartless, brutty,& destructive robbers has visited you in your house or in transist, defiled/assort your wife right in your presence and every female in your house, kill and left you with sorrow and pain to death of your loved ones. Then you will know what to say. Evil is bad. Don’t encourage it with your sympathy.

    Reply
  80. Wolexy
    September 14, 2012 at 4:05 pm

    This is unfair…imagine she’s a bad and fierce arm robber, no body can wait to unclad her…but all d same we blame our country leaders..

    Reply
  81. Noel
    September 14, 2012 at 4:18 pm

    It is barberic to hv unclad that lady like that, for those that did that act, how many of you hv not sin. The right thig for them to hv done is to hand her over to the law enforcement agencie. You dont take law into your hands.

    Reply
  82. Goodluck Jonathan
    September 14, 2012 at 5:32 pm

    I dont give a damn that she was stri*ped unclad. I dont give a damn whether she was motivated by need, poverty or greed. I dont give a damn about the economic or security conditions in Nigeria. I dont give a damn about those who pity her degrading treatment or those who want to “prick her nyash” or see her full “frontal cover”. I just dont give a damn.

    Reply
  83. Namadi Sambo
    September 14, 2012 at 6:11 pm

    me too, I DONT GIVE A DAMN. HABA!

    Reply
  84. henry
    September 14, 2012 at 10:51 pm

    Pls my pple, if police catch a criminal let them handle it and enjoy the money that comes out of it and if mob catch let them do what the like, so criminals chose where u will go 4 operation, see u pple that r saying human or inhuman, if this set of pple catch u, the may sleep with ur wife or sister infront of u, it has nothing 2 do wih or without, pls this nija has no law, no b if mob catch one man go come f**k and she will go, any person wa catch do as u like, we no trust police. Watin be woman body, we d talk of armed robber and u d tell me woman, abag.

    Reply
  85. banafi
    September 15, 2012 at 10:09 am

    hmmm, yu unclad her for just tachere thing what about those that loot our money, convert 9aija properties to their own ? , pls dat lady needs ur prayers just help her not only nakeding her.

    Reply
  86. ibim
    September 15, 2012 at 4:51 pm

    she deserve it

    Reply
  87. kelvin peters m,idas
    September 16, 2012 at 6:08 am

    Nigeria is a well developed country , we shouldn’t disgrace our country in Public, Such cases shouldn’t be handled in these manner, its an eye sore to the world , and a big shame to Nigeria. there are thieves in all countries , have we ever heard America or any European countries Strip any of their citizen who is caught Stealing ? yet they are better thieves than us.
    For a girl to steal it simply means she a victim of circumstances and not been able to control the Situation beyond her Effort. That’s not an excuse anyway , A Thief is a Thief , and should be penalize Legally but not in Stripping her totally , I Strongly Condemn that,

    Reply
  88. goodluck ebele jonathan
    September 16, 2012 at 12:53 pm

    I like her chest ooo, why una didn’t turn her to camera well well? Abeg sambo go and bring the lady to my private room I will teach her a lessen so she no go thief again and sambo buy 4 paket of comdom and matina com.

    Reply
  89. Sarah Asein
    September 16, 2012 at 1:11 pm

    No bi small thing o, the evil dat men do live’s wt them now & not after dem anymore.

    Reply
  90. kushant
    September 18, 2012 at 10:45 am

    if u av ever been robbed, you’ll not say they should allow her go. the situation of things does not only affect her but about 80% of nigerians are living in abject poverty but how many percent of them go rubbing. my dear people, lets call a spade a spade, a thief a thief and let justice be done on anyone who robs either by pointing a gun or by using a pen.

    Reply
  91. christina
    November 9, 2012 at 1:34 pm

    she must be punished hard but not in this way , even if she acts badly she is a shameless woman

    Reply
    Reply
  93. Vitamin C
    July 1, 2013 at 1:00 pm

    Dat okay 4 her lesson,i won’t stop putin som Vitamin C into her V…………na if i were der

    Reply
  94. Jameel isah
    July 1, 2013 at 3:07 pm

    Hm!

    Reply
  95. dren
    July 2, 2013 at 2:37 pm

    I JUST SAW THIS AND AM NOT REALLY SUPRISED. WE HAVE TO THANK GOD FOR WHERE WE ARE RITE NOW. IF A THIEF IS CAUGHT. YOU GET HER ARRESTED AND NOT STRIPING HER unclad. ANYWAY THATS FOR UNEDUCATED PEOPLE.

    Reply
  96. BIGBEN
    July 4, 2013 at 12:21 pm

    Bcoz dz Lady was cut in d middle of hudlums dosnt make her a criminal. She migt b a victim of circumstance, infact an inocent person. care shld b taken jumping into treating peaple like this.

    Reply
  97. deke
    July 4, 2013 at 7:57 pm

    She is not an ordinary lady fools. She is an arm -robber. Somebody should help kill her pls.

    Reply
  98. Haruna sunday
    July 5, 2013 at 7:56 am

    The judgement that has been passing on other that are such act should be pass on her also,she deserve that in all level

    Reply
  99. Mba Monday aka MBA1
    July 22, 2013 at 8:34 am

    God ve mercy

    Reply
  100. Stalwart
    July 25, 2013 at 12:10 pm

    Unclothing her is senseless; and those who did that are not responsible at all. How many of those irresponsible leaders who cart away with our billions have they uncloth? This is not natural justice, equity or good conscience. Would you like your friend, sister or mother be seen on the media like this? What she and her gang did is by no means right but did the mob do the right thing?

    Reply
  101. ironman
    August 25, 2013 at 8:33 am

    she is not d first dat have do dat kind of tin,y is she in nake.

    Reply
  102. Aliyu A Aliyu
    September 22, 2013 at 9:21 am

    What is being done in this country is completely out of sense its not in accordance with either the constitution nor our religion, why striping a human being unclad, at all there is no respect for humanity and all those involve should be prosecuted accordingly.

    Reply
  103. CHOSEN FAITH OUTREACH MINISTRIES
    October 4, 2013 at 5:39 pm

    It would Be Great In the City Of Enugu State, As God Servant PROPHET OSINACHI EJIKE, Will Storm Enugu State on a 3Days Crusade with this Touching Prophetic Message, MY LIFE AND MY SACRIFICE, Date:28th -30th October 2013, Venue: Afia Nine Village Square By Afia Nine Bus Stop Enugu, Time: 5pm -9pm Daily, All People of Enugu State Dont Miss This Program, Come with Your Family and Friends, Come and Have a Story Change, Call +2348063785057 For Seat Reservation, GOD BLESS YOU AS YOU COME!!

    Reply
  104. Ella Ijeoma Ezra
    December 10, 2013 at 7:42 am

    But stripping her is it d best thing? She’s been caught,allow d law 2 take care of itself. Let’s stop takin law in2 our own hands,it’s not fair.

    Reply
  105. joseph
    December 20, 2013 at 12:58 pm

    Nemesis has cought up with her……..instead of her to use her beauty to gloryfy God.

    Reply
  106. Papu E.
    January 9, 2014 at 2:34 pm

    Robbery is evil, but stripping a woman in public is another evil did of great magnitude. It is an insult to womanhood, motherhood and humanity. It is base, shameful, mean and dishonourable. We should learn to respect the dignity of person/s. The perpetrators of such dastardly act are also guilty. We have laws in the Land.

    Reply
  107. Olabs
    April 9, 2014 at 3:20 pm

    Yes It Is Gud Like Dat Next Tme In Her Lif She Would Never Do Such A Thing.

    Reply
  108. Onyilokwu Boniface
    March 31, 2016 at 10:25 am

    No punishment is too harsh for armed robers, but striping her unclad is UNGODLY.

    Reply
  109. Tyga
    October 4, 2016 at 12:10 am

    Fake news!! Old story and stale pics of a female who stole handset in ghana years back,.. totally has nothing to do with Abuja Nigeria!!

    Reply
  110. isabella nickkolas
    October 4, 2016 at 6:42 am

    Fake story that didn’t happen in Abj she was beating because of blackberry phone she stole year back.

    Reply

