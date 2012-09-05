Prophet TB Joshua Attacked By Female Evangelist Helen Ukpabio

The the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua has really faced some noisy controversies this period, but while one thinks everything was subsiding, another one has cropped up.
The founder of the Calabar-based Liberty Gospel Ministries, Evangelist Helen Ukpabio, has accused Prophet Joshua of being a fake miracle worker.
The question is: to what end is this latest attack on TB Joshua by Evangelist Ukpabio? Is it right for religious leaders to leave the mandate of soul-winning to focus on personal difference?
Prophet T.B Joshua has delivered and helped alot of people from within and outside the country so, the issue of him being a ‘fake prophet’ should be left for God to judge. My only concern is that, he has been helping others with his powers and he’s still doing more today. Keep on the good work Prophet T.B Joshua and God’ll continue to bless and empower you.
Amen
let , the sleeping doh lie . By the way, who make u a judge ? What does the book of James 4:11_14 says ? the tongue ‘ll lead people into condemnation on the last day .If u are holy then judge, u ‘ll ‘ve ur reward in full anything u do .
…whether d accusations are true or false…i dont care…i personally do not belif in any of these so called prohets or prophetess nor dia prophesies…weda dia prophesies com 2 pass or not…i belif dere s no prophesy greater than the holy bible…dts where d true prophesy comes frm….so all dese so called men n women of God..d can only fool demselves n dose who wants 2 b fooled with dia prophesys…so evry1 shd b careful as d bible has clearly stated dt such people work 4 dia belly n nt 4 God…be wise
People will just wake up and fake a story about Prophet T B Joshua.When will they get tired of this stupid attitude.i have never heard Joshua himself talking or condeming any of his fellow human being,instead,he preaches of love and caring,salvation,repentance and forgiveness.May God Almighty continue to bless and protect the annointed man of God,Prohet T B Joshua.
ALLOW THEEM TO CONTINUE TALKING WHIL GOD CONTINUE BLESSING HIS CHOOSEN PROPHET TB
Helen is well clear that your acting out of envy, I want to ask u this questions, where u there when the demon gave him the powers? How did you know that demon gave him powers? U that has spirit of God how many people have you deliever and empower? Infact ur just a stupid and a fruadstar, your not a child of God, I wish I know exact point where your church is, I would have. Match protess there to let people that you re fake.
HOW I WISH I WILL SEE THHAT FAKE HELEN WITH MY TWO EYES , IS YOU PEOPLE THAT WE HAVE TO BE SCARED OF WE HAVE TO TRY AND FIND WHERE YOUR CHURCH IS LOCATED SO THAT I CAN TEL YOUR MEMBERS TO DECEASE FROM YOU BEFORE YOU LEAD THEM TO HAIL FIRE
Jay or watever u called ursef. May amadioha strike u. Y should u use such words on that woman..? Idiot.. May God hav mercy on ur miserable soul.. God forsaken animal
All for God .GOD for all let wait for his coming nt condemination
if care is not taken i count all these accusations to be jealousy.TB Joshua could be closer to God than all these people accusing him unnecessarily
I love u TB! D more they talk bad agains u is when God will lov u more
pst, did you hear from God, or its just your own thought.many people called him fake, so why is the fake better than the genure
Madam Helen upakbio, if i were you i will hide my face. when u were busy bewitching people with olumba olumba obu, Tb joshua was praying to recieve annointing from God. i think you should go and meet him for deliverance because i still believe you are demon possessed. Look at you, after all the atrocities you committed whilst in that oo church u can still open ur mouth in public. shame unto you!!!
Please you people should kindly leave senior prophet TB joshua alone. My prayer is that God should continue to bless him even more than all the ministers in this country because he bless others as God blesses him. Believe it or not prophet TB is given to us by God.
It’s true that all what as been written in the has come to pass.
God help ur children and may they not be deceive by fake folks who claim to do his will.
madam jugde nt so dat u might b jugded,please watch ur tongue,wer u dere wen he was given d power,hw do u get 2 knw u are also a suspect.
O Generation of vipers. Most people speak ignorantly but be careful because ignorance is not acceptable by God. Read Hosea 4:6. A lot of you only seek miracles but never the kingdom of God. Once a man comes out with so much theatrics, people will rush there to get there own miracle instead of praying their way to salvation. When will your eyes be opened to satanic deception of the end-time. You should all read Matt 24:24. Have you search within yourselves to check if your ways are right with God. Many fake pastors and prophets performing so many wonders and signs in order to deceive many. You will only end up in hell for your own ignorance. A prophet who has only predicted doom and calamities and never issued a prophecy of good tidings but yet perform miracles, do not be deceived. Satan is the best strategist and will keep on deceiving.
Rapture is coming soon. Pray your way to become a prophet yourselves. Read Num 11:29 and stop running to fake prophets for miracles.
I WANT TO BE LIKE PROPHET T.B JOSHUA .HAILED PEOPLE IN THE NAME OF JESUS AND SMILE TO THEM AND SAY “GO AND SIN NO MORE ” DELIVER PEOPLE FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT .EVERYDAY THE POWER OF DARKNEST IS LOOSEN CAPTIVE. HOPE IS GIVEN TO TO HOPELESS .PEOPLE ARE DELIVER FROM POVERTY ,MIRACLE TAKING PLACE. MAYBE ITS SATN THAT IS USING THE MAN OF GOD TO ALL THIS GOOD THINGS . BUT A KINGDOM DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF CANNOT STAND. LOOK THE DEVIL HAS NEVER BEEN THIS POWERFUL BUT GOD. SO ITS GOD STILL IN WORK ,GREATER WORK NOW BECAUSE JESUS IS SITTING BY HIS RIGHT HAND, JESUS IS WITH THE FATHER NOW , SO EXPECT MORE SIGNS AND WONDERS FROM THE MAN OF GOD PROPHET T.B JOSUA
MAY GOD FORGIVE YOU BECAUSE U DNT KNOW WAT YOU ARE SAYING IF YOU HAVE BEEN READING YOUR BIBLE VERY WELL YOU CANT SAY THIS. WHERE THERE ISNO PROPHECY MY PEOPLE PERISH SO IS NOW A CRIME TO PROPHESIS ON BAD COMING EVENT THAT WILL FALL ON US FOR US TO SEE HOW TO AVERT IT? BE WISE AND STOP YOUR ENVYNESS
Jeremiah was known to be giving prophecy of doom so what are you talking about, this generation is doomed and they bear no fruit of repentance, look l am not TB Joshua member but we christians should learn to Love one another instead of condemnation, if he says GOD called him into ministry and all the prophecies are from GoD who are you to judge him,where you there when he is receiving the prophecy, you so called thou art holy and righteous people makes other religious bodies to make mockery of Jesus Christ, please let the prophet be and leave judgement for God.
You sound more ignorant than informed if you truly believe he only predicts doom. Where you deaf and blind when he predicted economic gains and career/professional progress that came to pass. You sound like someone with a religious spirit instead of the holy spirit and i think you need deliverance because you are the type of people that the religious spirit uses to misinterpret the scripture and cause havoc in the nation. If you are a christian, you should work hard to build and love your neighbor and not destroy him/her with your tongue.
Helen Akpabio. There was a time you were talking about leader Olumba OlumbaM aka O. O.Obu. There was a time also you were accusing many children of being wishes and wizard. Now is T B Joshua. Pls madam allow God almighty to judge. Don’t jugde so dat u will not b judge..what so ever power anyone is using let him or her do bcos wen the day of judgement com he or she will stand b4 God. That my own opinion.
See, some people criticize other people just to be heard too that they said something. wether of the devil or of God, why should you judge another man’s servant? if you want to be known, do your own! People feeel intimidated by the achievements of others and they castigate. Leave him for the one on whose behalf he said he is going to judge him. Prophet, please don’t relent your efforts to bring ease to the people you can.
Whether prophet T.B. Joshua is a fake prophet or not, he still remains the best thing that has ever happened top this country. You that are not fake, how many lives have you delivered from poverty, how many less privilege children do you sponsor in schools like prophet T.B. Joshua, how many aged men and women do you put smiles in their faces like the man of God, prophet T.B. Joshua? You are just acting out of jealousy and envy.
Let GOD!
Be d CHIFE JUDGE
@Mrs.Hellen;if TB Joshua is a fake prophet,how did u knw.
Infact neva condenm a man of God it not a wrk of human.
In this last days people are being deceive to believe wrong things.You may do good,give arms and even gather alot of multitude of people to follow you in your charismatic movement, without you having a clear controlling vision of God’s economy,you are wasting ur time.See,religion or man’s good works cannot save him;it is believing in the accomplished work of Christ in reality that can save.Having the vision of the divine history within the outward human history is very essential.When you have this vision and live according to it,your living will be revolutionize.The Lord is not interested in the individual giants we see today in christianity,making names for themselves.The desire of God is a corporate expression of Himself in His children.Many people will wake up to realize that they have been lied to by satan with all these gimmicks thats going on in the world to believe the wrong things.Jesus’ life was a pattern,He didn’t lived for Himself but lived to accomplish God’s eternal purpose in creating man.He didn’t make name for Himself,though He is the desire of the nations.He laid down His life.He wants us to also loose our soul life and its enjoyment so that we can gain it back at the restoration of all things at His appearing.
she wants cheap publicity. Been a while since we heard her name around.
helen akpabio u got wot u want?, cheap publicity. U wil never ever measure wit blesd TB joshua. Let m ask u, who crusified christ?. His own ppl. Judgement of God awaits u, recieve it in abundance.
Madam if u don’t call TB Joshua fake then scripture is not true when a pastor of ur type see God glory and glorify devil then we should know that we are in the last days, for devil has no power is like a roaring lion but not a lion u can not be TB Joshua and TB Joshua can not be …so if u have identify fake and devil power cry out to God not to men, we will like to see u on ur knees for real power to come down to whom u feel is right but let God be God……never u refuse people salvation, freedom and liberty with ur confused an envy……………..
@Latter Day Saints …….. We not get una time I no dey even understand una, I know you r one of Helen cronnies but pls make una leave TB Joshua alone. Your people re just jealous and envy is killing una,
Whether real or fake.Leave TB Joshua alone.Never judge another person because you sin differently from them. Leave him alone. Its between him and God. preach the good news instead and forget about pointing fingers. The fact is people will not stop going to TB Joshua until God says so.
mmmmm, Helen, so you just woke up from longish slumber and decided to pick on TB JOSHUA, at a time when his popularity rating has hit the roofs, Madame Helen you and your comrades that have persistently talked bad about TBJ need to know that you cant put down a true man of GOD for too long.Start from this publication, out of 26 comments- 21 had good things to say about this man of God. HELEN touch not my anointed
Evangelist Judge not lest u b judge ,dats what the Holy Bible scripture said
evangelist can not judge is only God allot of general over sear have the money but can not help people in the church riding on jet but know God say love your brother the way you love yourself why going against man of God that helpping people nija people shal
no one has the right to accuse a man of God fake,if T.B Joshua and you that claim to be genuine,why not pray for him so that God can have mercy on him rather than criticism,madam Helen T.B Joshua is a man of God,he is truly a prophet,not those that deceive people to give their little saving,his philanthropism cannot be disputed,he is acting according to God instructions
When people we look up to as ministers of the gosple take up the role of the accuser of the brethren, then there is something wrong somewhere. I am not sure that God will reveal to u that so so person is not His servant so u can go to the press with that information. Pls. Leave T B Joshua alone for its only God that knows those that are His
If he is serving the devil,with all these works”””””then that means;i will serve the devil with him…….
By the way in which name is Prophet TB Joshua Helping and casting out demons?
I have know one thing for a fact. Men and women of Devil not GOD as most call themselves, always want CHEAP PUBLICITY when they are on the down-ward trend in terms of MEMBERSHIP, so they device a MEANS to GET UNWARRANTED, PUBLIC ATTENTION. Look fellas, check out this Akpabio of a woman, her members are probably getting smaller so she dey find sympathizers to come here NONSENSE story. ABegi face ur work and leave Pastor TB JOSH, alone bo.
LOOK HERE HELEN, I WANT YOU TO ERASE THAT NAME PROPHETESS.. BY CALLING YOURSELF PROPHETESS YOU ARE ONLY CARRYING THE TITLE YOU CAN NOT BACK UP TALK OF SPEAKING AGAINST THE ANNOINTED ONES WHO MAKE THE WORDS OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF MEANINGFUL TO ALL HUMANITY.. JESUS CHRIST SAID THIS SIGNS SHALL FOLLOW THOSE WHO BELIEVE IN ME ; LAME MUST WALK, BLIND MUST SEE , SICKNESS DISEASES AND AFFLICTIONS MUST BE CURED ALL IN THE NAME OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST … WHICH ONE OF THESE ARE YOU DOING IN YOUR MINISTRY NOW????? PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE PAID TO TALK SARCASTICALLY TO TO WHO KNOW JESUS CHRIST AND IS RECORGNISED BY JESUS CHRIST … MADAM HELEN OKPABIO ARE YOU RECORGNISED BY JESUS CHRIST ??? IF YES PROOVE IT IN WORDS AND IN LIFE !!
what will say when u pple ve said it all. Dad continue d work u ve been called for . juge not as not to be juged.
I have been to Scoan just like billions of people who understand and trust in the ways of God. Scoan recognizes the existance of many religions and Christian denominations and they preach good neighbourliness. He/She who thinks otherwise should not drag otrhers with them. Long live Scoan! Long live TB Joshua!. Long live Emmanuel tv I for one and my family will not be pursuaded to against the light of God beaming through TB Joshua, the man of God. Let the power of God reach all. Watch Emmanuel tv and be enriched! Amen.
Whenever a preacher begins to condemn another preacher, I begin to wonder if he/she is a preacher at all.
I dont think that anything that comes from satan will last up to the years T B joshua has lasted. Peharps the prophet preaches and pratices love which is suppose to be the basic terms of christain faith. Ride on prophet dont listen to anybody.
d issue here is nt who is fake and who is real by just mere talk. D bible said dat we wil knw them by their fruit. A gud man out of d gud treasure of his heart bring forth gud fruit and vise verse. If he is fake, his works talks d posite. So mama helen criticising a fellow pst publicaly lik dis.
I will just want to reiterate the question James asked in the scriptures: ‘Who are you to judge? Yesterday it was the Catholic Church; today is SCOAN, Madam chief judge, judge not that you may not be judged. Let us know your calling, maybe your calling is giving judgements on behalf of Jesus who will come in glory to judge the living and the dead. My question now is this: If you judge all the men and women of God before Christ’s second coming, who will Christ now judge when he comes again in glory? The answer is simple. You may be the only one.
this is’a f**kin’ liar pastor
Hu made u pipo a judge?????? God knwz best
If Jesus was called a wizard for casting out demons, a Satan’s agent for performing life saving miracles, wonderful teachings, the parables, who is TBJ. And I find the word fake less damaging than what Jesus was called 2000 years ago. Remember what Jesus said when he was called a Satan’s agent………… the kingdom of Satan would fall with opposing powers (paraphrased). Let posterity reveal his true ID, let Jesus be the judge.
if demons are healling our nations and they know how to give anything good to people, then those demons and satan must have repented. and why are we still praying?!.. the evangelist must know better hereself that nothing good can come out of darkness… Evangelist repent and learn to apreciate the work of fellow brothers and sisters in the Lord..!
Senior Prophet T. B. Joshua is a real man of GOD, Daddy T B Joshua the ALMIGHTY GOD will continue to bless you more and more. T B Joshua has done a lot to shame the devil through Jesus Christ. I pray God should give him long life and more power. Daddy we wish you come to Cameroon. God bless the Ministry.
you pple who are critisizing tb joshua ar just westing ur energy
Listen; If SENIOR PROPHET TB JOSHUA should be a fake prophet, then, i prefer to believe him than to believe in any other man or woman of God. Whether he is fake or not, i choose and believe in him. I am ready to be condemned where he is condemned.
Those children she called ‘witches’, T.B. Josuah called ‘afflicted’ and reached out to them; delivering, healing, clothing, feeding and providing schlarships for them.
Touch not my anointed ones.Senior Prophet T.B Joshua is a true man of God and people should stop those accusations.
poorverty is her problem
TB Joshua,may God Almighty continue to release fresh oil upon you and your wise men. You will continue to move from grace to grace, glory to glory and strength to strength in Jesus Christ’s name. Amen!!!
You are blessed.
why dnt u pp mind ur business and leave men of God alone haba dis is too much, people who call others fake what hv u done to affect the lives of people around u and yet u will come out n say fake dis fake that……..mind ur calling n save souls plßsssssß
You are not sure of what you are saying Helen, at the mention of that TB, already you have a problem, that man has passed through test. does he own a Private Jet????? like others.
why is it tht those who call themselves men and women of God are so jerous over the real senior prophet of God ? ( prophet TB Joshua ) any way, even Jesus was criticized how much more. Let Evelen Ukpabio come and pruve to what she is saying,period.
The says,’judge ye not,so ye may not be judged’.Evang Helen,why dont you leave everything to God,the greatest & incorruptible judge? Jesus once restrained his disciples that ‘nobody preaching & doing miracles in my name,will be quick to speak against us’.
The bible says, touch not my anointed n do them no harm. Children of God lets pray 4 what she call herself prophetess, lets pray 4 salvation n delivarence 4 her in the Mighty name of JESUS. Mam dont feel shame to visit Scoan is 4 all nations including u. Humble yrself n enter the Holy ground.
T.B JOSHUA is my Daddy,whether he is from God or from DEVIL.Orisejafor,UKPABIO or any other criticizers,you all are wasting your time and you cannever obtain the level of Grace DADDY has obtained.A GOSSIPER CAN NEVER GO FAR.As for me, l need double anointing of Daddy JOSHUA and l belive God has given it to me. +2348035546661
May thunder fire all the enemy of Senior Prophet T.B Joshua,this is Elijah of our time,if you so called pastor cant do what the man of God is doing, does that mean you should keep using your dirty mouth to soak your generation in to curse? you better ask for forgiveness before you see the wrath of God,Senior prophet T.B Joshua son of the most high,may God keep helping you and the ministry ride on daddy.
PLS I WANT TO SEE THE FACE OF THIS SO CALLED HELEN THAT IS SAYING ALL THIS RUBBISH LET HER CONFESS OPENLY AND ASK FOR FORGIVENESS B4 IT WILL BE SO LATE FOR HER
Prophet T. B. Joshua may heal the whole world But i will only believe he is from God if any one can tell me about his xtian background.
When and where did he repent. When was he called and who ordained him. Which bible school did he attend. I need this bcos the kingdom of God is not all about miracles and prophecies.
If religious leaders dont expose the fake in their midst, all will be mistaken for fake any day people finds out that the most popular ones are fake.
did the prophets of old attend bible school? you silly idiot. all those big names in nigeria, were you there when they were anionted or gave their life to christ. all those demonic hands who have soiled their hands in corruption of money instead of preaching the world what good have they done. l want you to stop that criticism. apostle peter was a fisherman and all fishermen likes drinking,stubborn and an illetrate yet God made him the pillar of the church, the foolish things of men are the wise things of GOD, the only learned men among those that wrote the bible are Luke who wrote luke and acts and apostle paul, so stop judging about bible school or giving life to christ but focus on your salvation because it is a personal race, why don’t you seek the face of GOD in prayers and asked him who TB Joshua is, if that is your pain.
@k.k peter there is no need for you wanting to know when was prophet TB Joshua Repented or when was he called nor ordained.At this stage of the end times no one needs to be taught to understand the bible from bible school,especially the chosen ones.The holyspirit does all the work read john 14:15-22,For your own information just know that God has appointed TB Joshua as his Son who will do his work accordingly,he trust TB Joshua and the person who speaks through Joshua is God not him,All the miracles are made by Gods power with the holyspirit throught TB Joshua.So whoever does not believe his work does not believe Gods miracles,Jesus also sufferred the pain as Joshua,that is why in book of Mathew 10:38 “if you refuse to take up your cross and follow me you are not worthy of being mine.if you cling to your life you will lose it;but if you give up your life for me you will find it”
Mathew 10:40 continues”ANYONE WHO RECEIVES ME RECEIVES THE FATHER WHO SENT ME,IF YOU RECEIVE A PROPHET AS ONE WHO SPEAKS FOR GOD,YOU WILL BE GIVEN THE SAME REWARD AS A PROPHET”
MATHEW 24:9 THEN YOu WIL BE ARRESTED,PERCECUTED AND KILLED,YOU WiLL HATED ALL oVER the World because you are my followers”
Jesus no one believed in his miracles,no one loved him same way with his chosen ones,who ever picked up the cross of christ will walk same direction he walked,no shortcuts.so TB JOSHUA is a follower of christ that’s why many are against him,I also experience same situation as him,and I went on my 40 days and nights to be closer to God,wich many can’t go on 40 days and 40 nights,and TB JOSHUA is one of the two witness in book of REVELATION 11,also he has been given the Authority by God to judge and do miracles Revelation 20:4
prophet tb joshua is a really man of god can a demon or satan heal you through television helena? since i started watching emmanuel tv my life has change from bad to good god is using tb joshua to help us follow his way thank you jesus bless tb joshua more and more…….helen you are a demon u want to deceive people ask forgiveness to god for what you are doing.
hmmm!remember d devil can giv u material wealth, sign and wonders bt salvation no way.God gav spirtual gifts to brng d lost bk to hmself afta u recv d miracle what nxt? hv u surrendered to Jesus as ur lord and savior?#5,000 water and tally no is nt a ticket to heaven. read matt6-33 obadiah 17.
It seems as he is the real Man of God. Let them talk and Judge but it is not the time of Judgement. May our Lord bless him and strengthern him and the lord gave him more power to heal, deliver and restore the life of people in Jesus’s name.
Yah people are it the lost world. TB JOSHUA is a man of God. Leave TB JOSHUA ALONE
Prophet TB Joshua is a true man of God, sent from God to save his children, they say seeing is believing i have been to SCOAN and i was touched by one of the wise men, just a touch and since then my life as never remain the same, it has been break through all round, yet i was a member of a church where i pay my tithe and give my offering.
The man of God preaches LOVE, FORGIVENESS, GIVING etc. How many so called men and women of God does the same, all they preach about is bring your tithe and offering so that they can enrich themselves they eat the best meal, drive the best cars, wear the latest cloths and jewelries in town, go to the best places send their children abroad above all own a private jet while their members go hungry. GOD IS WATCHING…………
YOU enemies of Prophet TB Joshua i pray today that God opens your eyes to see the truth before it is too late, and Lovers of Prophet TB Joshua may you all be blessed. BETTER IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH THE BEST IS YET TO COME. (Amen)
Helen Ukpabio should learn to shut up because she is not better than anyone,she has not told the world that she was an agent and still fraternizes with Olumba Olumba Obu..!
T.B Joshua is z real prophet blessed by God. all people who accused him r blind spirituality My God will help zem. amen
helen ukpabio was formerly a member of a wicca cult and her mother before they say they repented then all of a sudden she is an evangelist, go look at some early nigeria movies you see her, l tell you the light of GOD is not in her because she still belong to her cult world, calabar wicca.
Helen Ukpabio, or whatever you called yourself, I don’t wants to know who you are; but the question I wants to ask you is this, how did you know that Senior Prophet TB Joshua is a fake Prophet ? The bible made me to understand that, thou shall not judge so that he/she too will not be judged. Secondly, if Prophet TB Joshua is not a real man of God, then why you that is at the right side of God seized His power he’s using to deliver, heal and save the captives free from their bondage so that the whole world will know you as a real woman of God. Most of you so called pastors, Prophets and Prophetess had been castigating this real man of God (Prophet TB Joshua) for so many years, and this has lead thousand of stupid people to death with different afflictions ignorantly , because they believed in your fake and fallacious stories. I had seeing thousand of you so called pastors had received their deliverance right at the Synagogue Church Of All Nations Lagos, Nigeria. And after their deliverance they will start to confess all the negative words they’ve spoken against the man of God (Prophet TB Joshua) persecuting and campaigning against his ministry, telling people with little thinking all sorts of stories, just to spoil the man of God’s name, but rather he (Prophet TB Joshua) will deliver them and gave them money,and also council them on how to go about the work of God. Let me tell you Helen explicitly that, Prophet TB Joshua is a genuine man of God, whom God had send to vindicate this our generation from the hands of Satan. Helen or whatever you called yourself, how many orphan, widow, widower, and other needy have you helped since you became the so called Prophetess? I know you need deliverance, it’s not you that is talking but it’s something inside of you that is speaking through you. Helen I know you are not the first person who had persecuted the man of God, thousands of your type most especially in Nigeria and some African Countries like Cameroon etc, has forgotten their ministries, and just focusing on what Prophet TB Joshua is doing in his ministry (SCOAN), but one thing you people should know is that the more you persecute him the more is excelling spiritually towards the celestial realm. Why can’t you so called pastors, Prophets and prophetess mind your own business and leave the innocent man alone. People are wiser than those days, you can’t confuse any person again with your fallacious stories concerning the anointed man of God, Prophet TB Joshua. My Daddy in the Lord, senior Prophet TB Joshua, please forgive her, for she is not the person speaking but the evil spirit inside of her. EMMANUEL!!!!!!!
Why is it that in christaindor there is scare & misunderstanding? Many pastors are called from God & many are called from the devil, neverthelss it is only God that knowns and him alone owns the judgement on the last day. In as much as both are not against God they are with God. My prayer is that God should help his children including me
May God continue to empower Prophet T.B.Joshua so that he will continue to help people.Amen.
AMEN MY BROTHER
wht is it TB Joshua has done that made him fake? is it the uncommon healing or
inspiring teaching? i tink we shud be careful d way we make utterances to avoid lips trouble. i knw from d bible dat d apostles were popular in their own time despite d hostile religious environment. they wrought great miracle by d name of JESUS. Even
d shadow of peter carried healing anointing, dey teach exceptionally even thou most of them were unlearned. So let’s stop d putting forth of finger n leave judgement 4 God. if u r a member of scoan my advice 4 u is dnt set ur mind on miracles bt on d salvation Christ has given u n flee frm sin n ur healing will remain permanent. glory be 2 our Lord Jesus christ, Amen.
It is a sympton of weakness and emptiness to call a specially annointed one fake. The religious men like her did it to Jesus Christ. “If they persecute me, they will persecute you also because a servant is not greater than his master”. (John 15:20-24) May God forgive her, deliver her and give her annointing to know who TBJ is.
All this people that are criticizing Prophet TB Joshua, God almighty will visit them but he will not harm them but the will come to SCOAN to confess . The gift of God is forever and no one will take it back. God will anoiting him more. Prophet TB Joshua, God bless you.
People like Ms. Ukpabio will burn in hell unless they repent and get to Prophet Joshua’s church for deliverance.
Prophet TB Joshua, i love no matter the fake report from the envy people. You are an example of love. God will always be with you my Prophet!
The prophet of our time, Prophet T.b Joshua, God will continually lift you up and increase your annointing to do good and love the more.
Almost al d pastors ar accusin him of been a false prophet. Ar u pple nt ashamed that he doesnt accuse any man of God?
Jesus is very much alive in Prophet Tb Joshua, that woman is demon possessed, i know she will visit synagogue one of this day for deliverance.
Many of dz critics r sufferers of insomnia nd senility hv caught up wt dem. My daddy,my mentor ride on, they r sayn rubsh wtout a substance,but God hz blesd u wt great if nt d g8tst substance. SENIOR PROPHET TB JOSHUA may God contn 2 incrz ur ministry in Jesus’ name.
This is the greatest prophet of the end times God will continue to use this man no matter how hard u try to bring him down.TB Joshua is a true prophet and a real man of God
Madam Hellen , I doubt your call!
When the Holy Bible said in Det. 18:18 I will raise up for them a prophet from among their brethren it did not mention many prophets.I think any body condemning TB Joshua is ignorant of this fact and if at all his,s not of God who are we to judge, why have we decided to fight God,s battle for him.Helen or what she calls her self should boldly walk up to TB Joshua beg for forgiveness and get delivered instead of looking for cheap popularity which i think she,s enjoying right now, may God open her eyes and forgive her.
As a true practising Christian, if truly you have the word of God and His authority in you, that word’s of power and authority is to ” build and not to condemn”! No matter the condition or situation!!!. In the Holy Bible, The book of (Matt. 7:16-20) By their fruits ye shall know them … Even if you can’t see any Holiness, Righteousness or Sincerity in Prophet TB Joshua, but at least you can see the good work that He has being doing!… Okay let’s make it these way; Evangelist Helen Ukpabio! If you feel or think or by vision or anyway you know that the Man of God possessed demonic powers that He used in doing good, why can’t you just go to SCOAN or invite the Man Of God, I mean Prophet TB Joshua and deliver Him from his demonic possession instead of the blasphemy!!! A true child of God ill not blaspheme or condemn’s anybody” and Prophet TB Joshua is a good example of one… So you better stop being a judge and carry your own cross.
This same evangelist has sometimes accused a man of God just like this, the ministry of this woman is it to preach against pastors , churches or is it to preach the word of God. If she claim that the wealth of that man comes from demons and the same man is using it to bless people, now don’t you think he is better than all other genuine pastors and again don’t you think that the demons in question are trying to get repentance. My Bible tells me we not judge I think the evangelist is reading that portion in the reverse form. All I know is that God will bless TB Joshua for his good works may God continue to strenghting him. If nealy all the pastors are accusing him of been fake are they not ashamed this is ridiculous. I will end by saying this any man of God who falsely accuse this man is not a man of God, how do I know every man of God hears from God.
I lv all men n wmen of God let’s nt fight. Muslims dnt attack demselves like dis. Peaceeeeeeeeeee!
Abeg Who get BlackBerry Charger for there? See as all of una just dey argue on who and who is not a true son of God. Is only God that knows His pple!!!
she is coming for her own deliverance pretty soon, why can’t she be like my dearest Prophet TB, i have tested million of pastors and prophet they are all fake, TB joshua is a true prophet of almighty God.
Let love lead.
Why judging others activities are u Gods. Weither his work is fake or not let’s leave God to reward him. But what I believe is the happiness he brought to faces of saddist, so one day ll definitely meet his creator likewise everyone and account 4 all his deed.
I did not’av anything to saying about the woman,because my father in thy lord prophrt T.B JOSHUA’av oredy saying it all.even in the book of MATHEW-5-31-32happy are those you when people insult you and persecute you and tell all kind of evil lies against you because you are my followers.be happy and glad,for a great reward is kept for you in heaven.this is how the prophet who lieved before you were persecuuted.
No controversy. T.B. Joshua is unarguably the greatest prophet of our time. Let them talk for that was how they persecuted our Lord Jesus Christ. Woe unto you if all men speak well of you for that was the way they spoke well of the first prophets then. That Evangelist knows not what she is saying. May God grant all the people who have labeled T.B. Joshua fake repentance.
that’s not a fashion! there’s nothing new here, if they said our Master was casting out demones by belzebub, how much more to his children.
What ever things 1 do on this earth, just leave him / her wit god 2 judge. Rgemember their are is judgement day
see apostle helen lack wisdom and understanding,now is it TB joshua that you want to scatter or Gods kingdom?but remember wat God says who soever scattererd my sheep a milestone wil be tired on his/her neck.don’t worry no matter hw long i stay i wil one day be given an opportunity to stand out and tel all you that scatter Gods sheep,don’t u no dat when u hit de shephard the sheeps wil be scattered?TB joshua is a saint.
The reason why Paul did not allowed a women to preach because on that time they were so many Helen in the church,let man of God do his job,if papa tb joshua were a women he should have collapse,finish…a woman will be a women,am happy to see wiseman than wise woman,you see all those women the accuser of man of God they came with a mission,remember Jezebel,Delilah…so pap tb joshua be careful with the women,at beginning was a women who introducing sin into the wold,at the end time will be a women,that why you see everywhere women women women especially into the churches there is no room for men anymore,churches are collapse because of women,paster wife want to take his husband position in the church,people of God wake up,there is Helen everywhere.
Hello every body..
Thank you Man of God!!!!!
shalom,
I am not accusing hellen, but to warn her to stop accusing true prophets of God like TB JOSHUA, The bible tells us to study the word- Gamaliel was a wise man who counselled the Jews not to touch the Apostlmes of Jesus, that if they are of God they will prosper and grow and if not of God they will dissapear, BUT TB JOSHUA HAS INCREASED DESPITE critics. If TB is of the devil how can the miracles he does be more than the ones done by all the men of God in Nigeria, is devil stronger than God. If Tb joshua is of the devil. Hellen mind your business and let Tb do his work, let God judge, IT WAS THE JEWS WHO CLAIM TO KNOW THE LAW AND WHO ARE DESCENDANTS OF ABRAHAM THAT CALLED THEIR LORD JESUS SATAN. This is repeating today, FOR ME TB JOSHUA IS OUR DADDY AND BELOVED MAN OF GOD, Leave him for Us– My prayer is God should keep TB alive and shame all his enemies atlast
LAwrence- Ivory Coast
madam Helen remember your origin and your confessions when you left your former boss o o o you also attacked him the same way you have started attacking a prophet of God T B JOSHUA. Through your initial confession there’s every tendency that you’re still a witch untill you go to scaon for your deliverance a divorcee prophetess
AtruemanofGodwillneverstandandstartconderminghis/herfellowman/womanofGod.Godwilljudgeallofus.mayGodincreasethegraceinyouprophettbjoshua.GoodMorning!!!!!!
People of God…..
when i see all these persecutions against my most beloved Man Of God Prophet TB Joshua, i only thank God, because it only shows clearly where he is coming from. coming from GOD my dear friends. we only get more and more convinced about our dear Father in the Lord Prophet TB Joshua, that he is God sent. How many people accepted Christ when He came? So, the more TB Joshua is criticized and persecuted, it only gets us to love HIM even more and thank God for letting us be witnesses to His goodness. Never seen a man this humble, shows unlimited love without boundaries, teaches and practices forgiveness( in fact wears it like a crown), shows compassion for all…. touches lives like wild wind blowing on a desert, makes us understand and can easily recognise the manifestations of the devil just like that… and u’ll never hear him condemn… HE IS JUST AMAZING!!! Thank you Lord the life of Prophet TB Joshua!!!! Long live SCOAN and Emmanuel TV!!!!
What is wrong with this Helen woman When did the name Jesus loose power to an extend that even the the devil can use it without fear, For every one healed and delivered by senior profetTB Joshua is using The powerfull name of Jesus to heal and deliver ,I am worried by your statement you want to say the name of Jesus carry no power ?To such an extened that the devil can use it to heal may be you are a devil worshiper yourself because if indeed your are a woman of God you will not judge another man of God instead you will pray for him or burn him with the fire of the holly ghost u truely need deliverance yourself and TB Joshua can deliver you because you failled to deliver him.
Madam Helen it seem as if you are confused so please in your bible read what Jesus said about those using his name to perform mirracle Mark 9 : 38
FEBRUARY 9,2017
The works of TB joshua is very good because JESUS CHRIST is really using his life on these days
so that many peoplewillaccept JESUS CHIRST AS THEIR PERSONALSAVIOUR specially thse people never beleives GOD now the time to see and beleives and accept JESUS CHRIST the owner of everything and toour life,amen
May the lord JESUS bless you more TBjoshua and may the workers alsobless too.
sister in christ,
elsa valle,mindanao,philippines