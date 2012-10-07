7 Health Benefits Of Eating Pawpaw

Sure, you know that pawpaw is a fruit; you rightfully assume it’s good for you, but do you know that the benefits of eating pawpaw go far beyond the generic boost of vitamin C.
Papaya Contains Antioxidants
One of the benefits of eating papaya is that it helps to prevent cancer. Papaya is a rich source of antioxidants that the body needs to fight against cancer-causing cells. Vitamin C, E and beta-carotenes are antioxidants that prevent all kinds of cancers. So adding a daily serving of papaya to your diet may lessen your risk of developing cancer.
Papaya is Used to Treat Digestive Disorders
Papaya is a great source of proteolytic enzymes that are very important in digesting food. The most important of these proteolytic enzymes found in papaya is papain. Papain breaks down proteins in food, allowing for better digestion. Papain is used in prescription of digestive enzymes to treat individuals with cystic fibrosisor pancreatic conditions; producing for them what the body cannot produce naturally. Eating papaya is also a benefit because papain taken orally treats less serious digestion disorders such as bloating and chronic indigestion. In these cases papain is extracted, dried and sold as tablets.
Papaya Boosts Male Virility
Another great benefit of papaya is to boost male virility. Papaya contains an enzyme called arginine which is known in the medically community to boost blood flow around the penis. Arginine boosts nitric acid in the body to relax the muscles surrounding the blood vessels tat supply the penis. These blood vessels then dilate and increase blood flow. A more concentrated form of arginine is used to treat erectile dysfunction.
Papaya Prevents Premature Aging
Many alternative medical practitioners believe that one of the benefits of papaya is to control premature aging. Papaya helps the body to properly digest food and when the body digests all the nutrients it needs, the body will remain vital for a long time.
Papaya is Used as a Cleanser
Taking a quarter pint (150ml) of papaya juice, cucumber juice and green bean juice in alternating hours for 12 hours can be a benefit to your colon. These juices work as potent natural cleansers when combined.
Papaya is also rich in fiber, which travels through the body and binds itself to cancer-causing toxins in the colon. The fiber in papaya flushes out the toxins in the colon and so one of the benefits of papaya is that it helps prevent colon cancer especially, due to its antioxidants and its fiber content.
Papaya Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes
The antioxidants in papaya prevent cholesterol from oxidizing. When cholesterol becomes oxidized it forms plaque in the blood vessel walls that can eventually build up and cause a heart attack or stroke.
Also, fiber is known to lower cholesterol. The fiber in papaya converts a substance called homocysteine into harmless amino acids that the body can process, but without the breakdown, homocysteine can eventually damage blood vessel walls, causing strokes or heart attacks.
Papaya Treats Inflammation
Papain and chymopapain, protein-digestive enzymes found in papaya lowers inflammation and improve healing from burns. Papain breaks down the inactive proteins in the skin, removing dead tissue from burns. This benefits the body as it helps heal skin injuries, relieves psoriasis, removes warts, treats ringworms and cold sores.
Also vitamins C, E and beta carotenes are good at reducing inflammation and as such these nutrients are used to treat asthma, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis among many other inflammatory ailments.
-Yahoo!
Great job, keep it up!
Very interesting and informative.
Nyc.
so pawpaw is this nice hmmm i will eat more of it henceforth.
Wow?dats very interesting to know.i knew before dis dat pawpaw is also nutritious and medicinal like coconut
this is great! 4rm now hence forth, na papaya i go follow
paw paw i go follow follow
I noticed for a very long time that anytime I eat pawpaw my dick go stand like olumo rock and I am fucking all night now this write up has confirmed my suspicions that pawpaw is a natural viagra
Good tips
That’s interesting, keep it up!
gud job and tanks 4 d tips…..
Obinna ur a bad boy, so bcos of fu**kin, u will eat pawpaw d more?
Obinna thanks for the tip” my husband will be eating (20) full pawpaws today!!!! As for me health is everything!!!! So its pawpaw all the way.
Nice,you’ve really taught me
So pawpaw is dis useful?…now i need to eat at least 3 of it anytime i need to make love…
Wow nyc fruit…..tank God it at d back of my awz
From todae onwards I will eat papa ..
I have really benefited a lot from this tips so far I know I think paw paw is the most nutritious fruit
You’ve opened my eyes.Am great full please keep it up.
Thanks.for the information
Good to know
interestingly gud fruit not to miss eating anydaY
Wow. Will be eating every day now. Will insist my husband eats it every nyt. Tnks 4d tips
Miss serah I pity u xo I want ur hubby 2 eat papaya daily xo dat he will f**k u well (ARA LO N FABOSI.
Thank God for pawpaw and other fruits like water melon, cucuber and roots like garlic. Google them and see more wonders. After, tell me and others ur impressions/feelings .Are they not wonderful gifts from God to keep us healthy and active even in the most interesting sexual game?
Wonderfull fruits. God made them wisely,..
I ate fresh pawpaw every blessed day, things that I discovered my skin became lightened, I look good and I’ve not complain of Any kind of illness for long now.
Now l know that pawpaw is wonderful, n it does alot as far as health is concern. thanks a lot for ur research .
Aim very happy to get this information i having eating pawpaw blindly without knowing the exact benefit of it. this information is well educative.
wow so pawpaw be woaaaa kk i see now u are my latest lady papaw!!hahaha
Waw that nice u can also google red pepper is also gd
Thanks for enlighten me more about papaya now all the girls in my compound even my landlord’s daughter will smile good when I continued eaten it?
I love eatin pawpaw evry morning, tankz 4 de information
It works, I have been taken and seen the effect.
Wao, it is to know about papaya. I will henceforth eat papaya.
VERY GOOD, CARICA PAPAYA IS OBVIOCELY PROVITABLE TO OUR HEALTH. THANK GOD FOR THE FRUIT FOR US.