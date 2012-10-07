Sunday , 8 January 2017
Study in the UK

7 Health Benefits Of Eating Pawpaw

daniel October 10, 2012

Sure, you know that pawpaw is a fruit; you rightfully assume it’s good for you, but do you know that the benefits of eating pawpaw go far beyond the generic boost of vitamin C.

Papaya Contains Antioxidants

One of the benefits of eating papaya is that it helps to prevent cancer. Papaya is a rich source of antioxidants that the body needs to fight against cancer-causing cells. Vitamin C, E and beta-carotenes are antioxidants that prevent all kinds of cancers. So adding a daily serving of papaya to your diet may lessen your risk of developing cancer.

Papaya is Used to Treat Digestive Disorders

Papaya is a great source of proteolytic enzymes that are very important in digesting food. The most important of these proteolytic enzymes found in papaya is papain. Papain breaks down proteins in food, allowing for better digestion. Papain is used in prescription of digestive enzymes to treat individuals with cystic fibrosisor pancreatic conditions; producing for them what the body cannot produce naturally. Eating papaya is also a benefit because papain taken orally treats less serious digestion disorders such as bloating and chronic indigestion. In these cases papain is extracted, dried and sold as tablets.

Papaya Boosts Male Virility

Another great benefit of papaya is to boost male virility. Papaya contains an enzyme called arginine which is known in the medically community to boost blood flow around the penis. Arginine boosts nitric acid in the body to relax the muscles surrounding the blood vessels tat supply the penis. These blood vessels then dilate and increase blood flow. A more concentrated form of arginine is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Papaya Prevents Premature Aging

Many alternative medical practitioners believe that one of the benefits of papaya is to control premature aging. Papaya helps the body to properly digest food and when the body digests all the nutrients it needs, the body will remain vital for a long time.

Papaya is Used as a Cleanser

Taking a quarter pint (150ml) of papaya juice, cucumber juice and green bean juice in alternating hours for 12 hours can be a benefit to your colon. These juices work as potent natural cleansers when combined.

Papaya is also rich in fiber, which travels through the body and binds itself to cancer-causing toxins in the colon. The fiber in papaya flushes out the toxins in the colon and so one of the benefits of papaya is that it helps prevent colon cancer especially, due to its antioxidants and its fiber content.

Papaya Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes

The antioxidants in papaya prevent cholesterol from oxidizing. When cholesterol becomes oxidized it forms plaque in the blood vessel walls that can eventually build up and cause a heart attack or stroke.

Also, fiber is known to lower cholesterol. The fiber in papaya converts a substance called homocysteine into harmless amino acids that the body can process, but without the breakdown, homocysteine can eventually damage blood vessel walls, causing strokes or heart attacks.

Papaya Treats Inflammation

Papain and chymopapain, protein-digestive enzymes found in papaya lowers inflammation and improve healing from burns. Papain breaks down the inactive proteins in the skin, removing dead tissue from burns. This benefits the body as it helps heal skin injuries, relieves psoriasis, removes warts, treats ringworms and cold sores.

Also vitamins C, E and beta carotenes are good at reducing inflammation and as such these nutrients are used to treat asthma, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis among many other inflammatory ailments.

-Yahoo!

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

funke-and-jjc

Funke Akindele and Her Husband, JJC Skillz Flaunt Record Label

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her Producer husband, JJC Skillz have launched a record label …

36 comments

  1. Akinsehinwa Solomon Sola
    October 10, 2012 at 2:58 pm

    Great job, keep it up!

    Reply
  2. Obini
    October 10, 2012 at 2:58 pm

    Very interesting and informative.

    Reply
  3. bukar
    October 10, 2012 at 3:16 pm

    Nyc.

    Reply
  4. richard njoku
    October 10, 2012 at 7:00 pm

    so pawpaw is this nice hmmm i will eat more of it henceforth.

    Reply
  5. Ubong Amthony
    October 10, 2012 at 7:17 pm

    Wow?dats very interesting to know.i knew before dis dat pawpaw is also nutritious and medicinal like coconut

    Reply
  6. frank
    October 10, 2012 at 11:39 pm

    this is great! 4rm now hence forth, na papaya i go follow

    Reply
  7. ezeachikulo
    October 11, 2012 at 3:18 am

    paw paw i go follow follow

    Reply
  8. obinna
    October 11, 2012 at 6:33 am

    I noticed for a very long time that anytime I eat pawpaw my dick go stand like olumo rock and I am fucking all night now this write up has confirmed my suspicions that pawpaw is a natural viagra

    Reply
  9. Adams
    October 27, 2012 at 10:53 am

    Good tips

    Reply
  10. Adeniji
    December 17, 2012 at 11:38 pm

    That’s interesting, keep it up!

    Reply
  11. neyo
    January 4, 2013 at 3:52 am

    gud job and tanks 4 d tips…..

    Reply
  12. Vanessa
    April 17, 2013 at 4:28 pm

    Obinna ur a bad boy, so bcos of fu**kin, u will eat pawpaw d more?

    Reply
  13. jen
    August 7, 2013 at 3:51 am

    Obinna thanks for the tip” my husband will be eating (20) full pawpaws today!!!! As for me health is everything!!!! So its pawpaw all the way.

    Reply
  14. abu samuel
    October 12, 2013 at 11:42 am

    Nice,you’ve really taught me

    Reply
  15. Moses
    October 13, 2013 at 4:41 pm

    So pawpaw is dis useful?…now i need to eat at least 3 of it anytime i need to make love…

    Reply
  16. Funmilayor jolayemi
    October 14, 2013 at 8:23 am

    Wow nyc fruit…..tank God it at d back of my awz

    Reply
  17. maame nuama
    February 12, 2014 at 11:34 am

    From todae onwards I will eat papa ..

    Reply
  18. dennis obii
    March 3, 2014 at 6:37 am

    I have really benefited a lot from this tips so far I know I think paw paw is the most nutritious fruit

    Reply
  19. Nabatanzi
    May 25, 2014 at 10:16 pm

    You’ve opened my eyes.Am great full please keep it up.

    Reply
  20. ejikeme
    September 9, 2014 at 6:16 pm

    Thanks.for the information

    Reply
  21. tonia
    October 15, 2014 at 6:48 pm

    Good to know

    Reply
  22. Roseline
    October 16, 2014 at 1:02 pm

    interestingly gud fruit not to miss eating anydaY

    Reply
  23. serah
    October 21, 2014 at 8:02 pm

    Wow. Will be eating every day now. Will insist my husband eats it every nyt. Tnks 4d tips

    Reply
  24. sam u n
    November 6, 2014 at 2:25 am

    Thank God for pawpaw and other fruits like water melon, cucuber and roots like garlic. Google them and see more wonders. After, tell me and others ur impressions/feelings .Are they not wonderful gifts from God to keep us healthy and active even in the most interesting sexual game?

    Reply
  25. Zablon
    January 17, 2015 at 10:53 am

    Wonderfull fruits. God made them wisely,..

    Reply
  26. sol
    January 30, 2015 at 11:00 am

    I ate fresh pawpaw every blessed day, things that I discovered my skin became lightened, I look good and I’ve not complain of Any kind of illness for long now.

    Reply
  27. Darko
    August 15, 2015 at 10:36 am

    Now l know that pawpaw is wonderful, n it does alot as far as health is concern. thanks a lot for ur research .

    Reply
  28. BELLO
    August 17, 2015 at 3:20 pm

    Aim very happy to get this information i having eating pawpaw blindly without knowing the exact benefit of it. this information is well educative.

    Reply
  29. humble Aaron
    September 17, 2015 at 10:09 am

    wow so pawpaw be woaaaa kk i see now u are my latest lady papaw!!hahaha

    Reply
  30. LLuvuyo .Magatyana
    December 3, 2015 at 1:03 pm

    Waw that nice u can also google red pepper is also gd

    Reply
  31. Segxyboi.
    December 10, 2015 at 10:05 pm

    Thanks for enlighten me more about papaya now all the girls in my compound even my landlord’s daughter will smile good when I continued eaten it?

    Reply
  32. AK-UDOFIA
    October 8, 2016 at 8:55 am

    I love eatin pawpaw evry morning, tankz 4 de information

    Reply
  33. Tidi
    December 16, 2016 at 6:26 am

    It works, I have been taken and seen the effect.

    Reply
  34. Abam Blessing
    January 5, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Wao, it is to know about papaya. I will henceforth eat papaya.

    Reply
  35. ILUOBE COURAGE.
    January 6, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    VERY GOOD, CARICA PAPAYA IS OBVIOCELY PROVITABLE TO OUR HEALTH. THANK GOD FOR THE FRUIT FOR US.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946