Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) Recruitment – 3 Positions

Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for the posts of Executive Directors and Provost (Chief Executive Officers) in the underlisted Parastatals under the aegis of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN).

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NIGERIAN STORED PRODUCTS RESEARCH INSTITUTE (NSPRI), ILORIN;

ROLE SUMMARY:

The Institute has national mandate for research into bulk storage and processing of all agricultural produce, and special surveys and studies into pests of stored products;

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NIGERIAN INSTITUTE FOR OCEANOGRAPHY & MARINE RESEARCH (NIOMR), LAGOS.

ROLE SUMMARY:

The Institute has national mandate for research into the resource and physical characteristics of the Nigerian territorial waters and the high sea beyond and research into genetic improvement of marine and brackish water fish species and aquatic resources, their production and processing

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must be holders of PhD in relevant discipline, have extensive research experience as evidenced by scientific publications.

Minimum of Ten (10) years cognate experience in a Research Institute or related organization.

In addition, candidates must have ability to provide administrative leadership and also have clear and articulated vision for the development of the Institute.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Executive Director is the Research and Administrative Head of the Institute and therefore responsible for the academic and administrative management and leadership of the Institute.

PROVOST, FEDERAL COLLEGE OF ANIMAL HEALTH AND PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY, VOM, PLATEAU STATE.



ROLE SUMMARY:

The College has mandate to train middle level manpower at Vocational, Certificate, National and Higher National Diploma levels in animal production and health.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidates must be holders of PhD in relevant discipline, have extensive research and teaching experience as evidenced by scientific publications.

In addition, candidates must have ability to provide academic leadership and also have clear and articulated vision for the development of the College.

Minimum of Ten (10) years cognate experience in a College or related organization.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Provost is the Research and Administrative Head of the College and therefore responsible for the academic and administrative management and leadership of the College.

REMUNERATION:

Political Office Holders Salary Scale.

Terms of Appointment: A single term of Five (5) years only.



Method of Application

Applicants are requested to submit Twelve (12) typewritten copies and one (1) electronic copy on CD of their Curriculum Vitae and photocopies of their credentials. Functional phone numbers and e-mail addressed should be indicated in the CV. Three Referees should be requested to send their reports to the address below. All applications and Referees reports should be marked “Confidential Application” at the top left corner of the envelope and addressed to:



The Executive Secretary,

Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN),

Agricultural Research House,

Plot 223D Cadastral Zone B6, Mabushi,

P. M. B. 5026, Wuse, Abuja

Nigeria.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application closes 26th November, 2012

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: