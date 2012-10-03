Very Graphic Photos of Students Massacred At Federal Polytechnic, Mubi

Since news of the October 1 overnight attack on Federal Polytechnic, Mubi in Adamawa State, in Northern Nigeria broke out, the same questions ring out: Who are the men who perpetrated the act? For which reason? What will the government do to secure the lives of Nigerians? And, how soon will these victims and thousands of their family members who have been thrown into endless trauma get justice? Many citizens say they get more questions than answers.

This latest killing coincided with the marking of the 52nd year of Nigeria’s Independence.

As at the time of filing in this report, several students are fleeing Mubi while many are stranded. Report say the school has been shut indefinitely as the Adamawa State government has also imposed a 24-hour curfew.

Adamawa State Police Command spokesman, Ibrahim Mohammed, DSP, confirmed that 25 dead bodies have so far been deposited at the General hospital, Mubi. He also stated that the figure is likely to rise as security agents continue to mop up the incident area.

A lecturer who spoke with News Bytes on the grounds of anonymity confirm that many lecturers plan on resigning immediately to relocate to other parts of the country considered safer to live in, in the hope of getting another job or securing another lecturing appointment.

Source: Newsbytes

