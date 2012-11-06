Application for Admission into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 2012/2013 Starts

This is to inform the general public that online application for admission into the 65th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna will be available for sale from 7th November 2012 to 28th February 2013. Admission into NDA is open to both MALE and FEMALE Nigerians. Upon purchase of Access or PIN Codes, prospective candidates should follow the link on the NDA Official Website or log on to the Application Portal and complete the online application form.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Interested candidates are advised to purchase access or PIN codes from any of the branches or cash offices of Zenith Bank Plc nationwide, at the cost of ₦2,500.00 only, excluding bank charges of ₦500.00 for an online application. Applicants applying for admission into NDA MUST also apply to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and carefully select Nigerian Defence Academy as their First Choice of university. Such applicants are expected to sit sit for the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).
SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION
Applications should be submitted online. On completion of the online application, candidates are to download an Acknowledgement Form. Upon release of the JAMB results, candidates should return to the applications portal and download their Examination Admission Card. Only candidates who make the JAMB national cut-off marks will have access to print out the Examination Admission Card.
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
The requirements for various undergraduate degree programmes are as detailed in the NDA website / applications portal, as well as in the JAMB Brochure and website. All other information concerning degree courses, eligibility and examination centres are as contained in the NDA website / applications portal.
EXAMINATION CONDITIONS
Only candidates who meet the JAMB national cut-off mark will be eligible to sit for the examination at the Examination Centre of choice.
EXAMINATION DATE AND REQUIREMENTS
The examination will be conducted as a Selection Examination (similar to Post–UTME examination), and is scheduled to hold on Saturday 18 May 2013. Therefore, all eligible candidates are to please bring along their Acknowledgement Form, JAMB result slip, Examination Admission Card and TWO (2) postcard size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs to the Examination Centre on the examination date. The photographs should show only from the chest upwards and should contain candidate’s Name, State, Centre and Signature at the back. Only successful candidates at the NDA Selection Exams will subsequently be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board following which the list of admitted candidates will be published.
NATURE AND DURATION OF TRAINING
Admitted candidates into NDA for the Regular Course will undergo military and academic training as Officer Cadets for a duration of 5 years. On successful completion of training, graduands will earn a university first degree (BSc, BEng, BA) and a commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
ADMINISTRATION
Regular Course cadets will train at NDA Permanent Site, Kaduna. Cadets will be kitted, accommodated and fed at Federal Government expense throughout the duration of training. Officer cadets will also receive a monthly allowance for general upkeep.
REFERENCE MATERIALS
In response to request from candidates for reference materials, the Academy has offered a Compendium of Past Questions & Answers at a cost of ₦3,000.00 only. This can be purchased from the Registry Department, NDA Kaduna or from designated Zenith Bank branches.
Requirements For Admission into the Regular Course of NDA
To be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy a candidate (Males and Females are eligible) must have the following:
- Minimum of 5 credit passes at SSCE (WAEC or NECO) or GCE O Level or Grade II Teachers Certificate obtained in not more than 2 sittings, relevant to the Faculty of their choice.
- Credit in English Language and Mathematics
- At least one supporting relevant credit to the compulsory credits in Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Faculty of Science. However, only one supporting relevant credit is required in the Faculty of Engineering.
- Be at least 17 years old and not more than 21 years old at the time of entry into the Academy. Note that Nigerian Airforce candidates must be between 17 and 18 years old at entry.
- Must not be less than 1.68 metres tall for male and 1.50 metres for female.
- Must be medically and physically fit and must be of good moral character.
- Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.
- Present a Certificate of Origin obtained from a Local Government and a Certificate of State Indigeneship from the Office of the State Governor is desirable.
- Furthermore, candidates are to note the following:
- Awaiting results are not qualified. Results not submitted with application form will not be accepted.
- Only examination results of 5 years from date taken will be accepted.
- Admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy is for both MALE and FEMALE NIGERIANS only.
|Course
|General Requirements
|Compulsory Credits
|Relevant Credits
|Faculty of Arts and Sciences
|BSc Economics
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Economics and Mathematics
|Accounts, Commerce, Government, Geography, History, French and Arabic
|BSc Accounting
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Accounting and Mathematics
|Accounts, Commerce, Government, Geography, History, French and Arabic
|BSc Geography
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Geography and Mathematics
|History, Economics, Government, Accounts, Commerce, French and Arabic
|BSc History
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, History and Mathematics
|History, Economics, Government, Accounts, Commerce, French and Arabic
|BSc Political Science and Defence Studies
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Government and Mathematics
|History, Economics, French, Geography, Accounts and Commerce
|BSc Psychology
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Biology and Mathematics
|Economic, Health Science, Government and Agric Science
|Faculty of Engineering
|BEng Civil
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
|Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Biology and Geography
|BEng Electrical and Electronics
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics
|Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Biology and Geography
|BEng Mechanical
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics
|Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Biology and Geography
|Faculty of Science
|BSc Biological Sciences
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry
|Physics, Agric Science, Geography and Health Science
|BSc Chemistry
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology
|Physics, Health Science, Agric Science and Geography
|BSc Mathematics
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics and Physics
|Chemistry, Additional/ Further Mathematics, Biology and Geography
|BSc Computer Science
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics and Physics
|Chemistry, Additional/ Further Mathematics, Biology and Geography
|BEng Physics
|5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics and Physics
|Chemistry, Biology, Technical Drawing and Geography
Please i want to know about the credit u must obtain before u register for the NDA, and is it that if u have pass in math or English u cant register? Pls i want to know
I always feel proud defending my father’s land. God bless Nigeria Defence Academy, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So help me God.
D NDA is full of irregularities concerning admission. Candidates who were not shortlisted still find their way there while those who were successful are droped. And we want Nigeria to be better with all this.
My mane Aminu Dahiru frm lagos. i like 2 study in nigerian defence acedemy but no body will help me.GOD BLEES NIGERIAN. GOOD By.
Please Sir/Ma, I have already registered for the 2013 utme(jamb) before getting the information from NDA that u must choose the NDA as the first choice university. Please what should i do now? Because i really need this defense(NDA). Can someone please help me out. Thanks and God bless. [email protected] or 08062707085.
I have always dreamt that I am a soldier well just want 2 let nda know dat I am coming 2 serve my father land so help me God
Pls i hv already registered 4 utme bt i am interested in applying 4 NDA…wat do i do
I love to studie at the Nigeria defence academy but I don’t any financial assistance. God almighty will see us through in this country in Jesus name {amen}
Please i applied for jamb before buying the NDA form and i put NDA as non of my institutional choices. Can you help me to know what i can do to help my self? Plc. Tank GOD i’m a Nigerian, n i dnt 1 2 live my life as a civilian but as a MILLITAN directly from NDA. I want to diffend this blessful land which my Father choose 4 me. God bless NDA. My phone no.07068488988
I pledge to nigeria my country to faithful loyal and hornest to serve nigeria with all my strenth in applying at nda because i have dreamt of becoming a militant to serve my family and the great nation with the entire citizens of the country so help me god.:-(
Can a candidate apply 4 admission into d NDA wit his/her NECO result. Tank u.
Hello! Its Marquessboy frm NSK, i need ur assistance pls. I want 2 join d Nigeria Diffence Academy 66th Regular Course nxt yr. This z my contact if u can help me; 07037159490. I wait ahead 2 hear frm u. Tanx n remain blesd. Amen.
o lord d 66th regular course of nda must not pass me by d grace of ALLAH…..dis is ma number 4 dudes who want 2 knw more about me and join me in d 66th regular course….08188721449
Pls can i apply 4 nda wit my waec Result. Pls i nid ur Assistance nd immediate answa! Pls dis is my numba 08062697798
i will like to buy the form
i dreamt of becomin a militant 2moro and i back it up with prayer when i was young sum pple call me soldier cos of ma structure an ma behaviour.i pray dat almighty God wil lead me through diz NDA amen.i want 2 b on NDA cos i luv it cos 2 serve ma fada land 2 uphold ha honor an dignity so help me God
Pls I want to know about Direct Entry to nigerian defence academy and when it is stating
Jesus!! Wat do i do, Age against me.
do NDA offer medicine and surgery
i have registered nda as first choice nd bought d form but i stil dnt undastnd y ‘awaitin result’ r nt advised 2 aply nd pls wat d subject combinatn 4 psychology in jamb. Pls help me as i nid urgent ans. Tnks…….. My fone no is 08163660840
I will be 17 years by july i bought d nda form i have all my ssce qualification but am tinkng weather d age wil be a barear my number 08160926746
every body whats to join the defence academy giveing that a second thout,getin there is jst the problem,the shoud make it a bit easir for them
If u knw u r confused or u nid help gettin admission into NDA,kall mi nw b4 its 2 late.08106272044
i believe dat through hard work nd prayer i wud make it 2 nda…..nda am cumin 4 u!
it is my desire to serve my country as an army officer but i don’t know how possible it’s. May God help
Hi my name is Tosan, 4rm delta state..I hv heard n read so much about thε̲̣̣̣̥ NDA ɑ̣̣̝̇̇nd really love †° be a student °ƒ this great institution…but d problem is that I’m above 21..I just want †° confirm if there is hope for applicants older than 21..tnx..God bless NDA God bless Nigeria
I want to join nageria army by fire by force
Nageria army idea u acept me or i perish with u
God ple grant me with my hart diseria, i have try recriut 4 seven time, no way, i belive God just just want me to go NDA this time around
I wt 2 serve dis Nation wit my strength n i believe wit God Almighty all things are possible.
I luv NDA nd i wnt to b there,God want me to b there
My life,my desire is ol about NDA my life without being there is such a useless life,my cousins,uncles,brothers are there jst wanna be there 2….still prayn evri day nd nyt nd proud 2 be a Muslim officer
please i dont know how to get my examination card
We all wish to be there but God knws who is going,i pray we re choosen
I really want it to be. I came, i saw, and i’m prepared.
hi. im miss pearl.
Jesus is d only way, d truth n d life. so if ure aspiring 2 go 2 d nda, go tru Jesus. without Him ure goin no where. MAKE A CHOICE TODAY, or 4get it bro/sis. as 4 moa i’l c u went u get der. chall, luv u guyz
wil also beliv dat through hard work, succes we be achied, we ar also goin 4 nigeria defence academe, pls brethren, we ned ur suport through gard lines. My number is 08068349492 pls we realy ned ur help. Am 4rom edo state in esan centra.
i am proud to be nigeria millitary officer, i kno through hard work, succes we be ours. As far allah is concern. Pls i ned gard lines. Number 08169188959. 4rom edo st esan central.
please can we gain admission with nabteb result?
Wat do i do pple my jamb and nda exam date collide wit each oda pls call 08133016507 or follow on 2go philip1053 am confused
yah its still that guy MARQUESSBOY! Can i combine waec and neco relsults 4 the NDA…pls anyone with help should contact me on 07037159490, facebook @ Marquess Nnamdi or Marquesrs16 for 2go…pls i wait ahead 4 d info.
pls i have pass in maths can i apply for the nigerian defence academy?
pls dis is my nomba 07065657861. i have d7 in maths can i apply?
I aplied 4 nda o bt dont just knw wot jamb s doing wit dia tomprint nd my chem. Is d7 al my result ar made God plz help me out
am just thinking about my NDA exam now. any one is free to call i will be glad to help out.( 08189781963)
hw much iz d fees for d g yrs of schooling in d NDA? My number is 07010951025
pls sombody help oo..i cant downlod my admit card…and d exam is closed at hand..is there any site for it?..pls sombody shuld help oo…this is my no 08169477503
Can we get admision into nda wt NABTEB O’LEVEL
please i want to no what i can do i did not get the jamb national cut off mark please whta can i do please help me 08168526823
gudmorr sir/ma. Pls i want to aske if there is any corus lik (BIOMEDICAL ENG BME) in ur programs. Am a student of University of benin Teaching Hosptital studying Biomedical eng (BME). I we lvu to study CC scaning mech in ur school or kidny Transplanting mech in ur school. I lvu to save life. Sir/ma, ple am in need of dis information so as to know what to do or if am to trav to indine for more studies as a Biomedical eng.
I really want to be at the N_D_A.. I love N_D_A…!!!! God bless Nigeria””080385871586
Can one go for Direct entry and what’s the requirement for computer science student
my name z stephen nd i registered for oda courses lyk yoruba,lit in eng.plz i want to ask dat z dat result nt useful.mai numba z 08092420434 plz i nid dirctive
pls i wiss to join NDA school i nid ur help o
mary
Lord help me
Sir,/ Ma,
I Always fee to defending my fathes’ land God Nigeria Defence Academy God bless the federal Repablic Nigeria So God help me.
My Name is Nimnan Ibrahim
I like to study @ NDA.
I hope your day is ok with you?
may Allah, God. Be With Us To Defenc Nigerian.
