Application for Admission into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 2012/2013 Starts

This is to inform the general public that online application for admission into the 65th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna will be available for sale from 7th November 2012 to 28th February 2013. Admission into NDA is open to both MALE and FEMALE Nigerians. Upon purchase of Access or PIN Codes, prospective candidates should follow the link on the NDA Official Website or log on to the Application Portal and complete the online application form.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Interested candidates are advised to purchase access or PIN codes from any of the branches or cash offices of Zenith Bank Plc nationwide, at the cost of ₦2,500.00 only, excluding bank charges of ₦500.00 for an online application. Applicants applying for admission into NDA MUST also apply to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and carefully select Nigerian Defence Academy as their First Choice of university. Such applicants are expected to sit sit for the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION

Applications should be submitted online. On completion of the online application, candidates are to download an Acknowledgement Form. Upon release of the JAMB results, candidates should return to the applications portal and download their Examination Admission Card. Only candidates who make the JAMB national cut-off marks will have access to print out the Examination Admission Card.

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS

The requirements for various undergraduate degree programmes are as detailed in the NDA website / applications portal, as well as in the JAMB Brochure and website. All other information concerning degree courses, eligibility and examination centres are as contained in the NDA website / applications portal.

EXAMINATION CONDITIONS

Only candidates who meet the JAMB national cut-off mark will be eligible to sit for the examination at the Examination Centre of choice.

EXAMINATION DATE AND REQUIREMENTS

The examination will be conducted as a Selection Examination (similar to Post–UTME examination), and is scheduled to hold on Saturday 18 May 2013. Therefore, all eligible candidates are to please bring along their Acknowledgement Form, JAMB result slip, Examination Admission Card and TWO (2) postcard size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs to the Examination Centre on the examination date. The photographs should show only from the chest upwards and should contain candidate’s Name, State, Centre and Signature at the back. Only successful candidates at the NDA Selection Exams will subsequently be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board following which the list of admitted candidates will be published.

NATURE AND DURATION OF TRAINING

Admitted candidates into NDA for the Regular Course will undergo military and academic training as Officer Cadets for a duration of 5 years. On successful completion of training, graduands will earn a university first degree (BSc, BEng, BA) and a commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

ADMINISTRATION

Regular Course cadets will train at NDA Permanent Site, Kaduna. Cadets will be kitted, accommodated and fed at Federal Government expense throughout the duration of training. Officer cadets will also receive a monthly allowance for general upkeep.

REFERENCE MATERIALS

In response to request from candidates for reference materials, the Academy has offered a Compendium of Past Questions & Answers at a cost of ₦3,000.00 only. This can be purchased from the Registry Department, NDA Kaduna or from designated Zenith Bank branches.