I Married My Wife Out Of Sympathy – Actor

Is it possible to marry someone out of pity, stay in the marriage for 8-years and even have kids with that ‘pitiful partner? Award winning actor, Joseph Benjamin did all that.

According to the hunky actor from Kogi state, he married his wife out of pity when she got pregnant with his baby while they were still dating.

The actor opens up a can of worms in a recent interview he granted and here are excerpts below:

What Really Happened in his Marriage?: “I was married for 8 years. It was a rather odd situation at that time. She got pregnant and I didn’t want to have a child out of wedlock and so I married her so we could build a home together for the unborn child. Things weren’t rosy then, but I believed it was the right thing to do for the sake of the child. I overlooked my own personal desires, I just wanted to do right. Our second child came and I stood by my family like I always have; but no one is perfect, we had our issues – the crisis persisted but we stayed because of the kids. But you never make that kind of decision because if the parents are not happy together then the children suffer.”

Is Your Wife Older Than You?: ”She is not older than me, and she wasn’t taking care of my financial needs as people have insinuated. We were both starting off in life on the same grounds – no one was exploited. I’ve been separated for a year now but we still keep a good relationship, and our separation was a mutual agreement. She is a good woman but I could not go on with the union anymore seeing the foundation it was built on was untrue. I have two wonderful children – a ten year old daughter and a seven year old son. They are an integral part of my life; their mum and I have a very good arrangement on how to balance their lives and make sure that psychologically they are stable and unaffected by our separation.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: