Olumba Olumba Long Dead, Followers are Being Deceived – Former Avid Follower

Contrary to what his belivers would rather have you think, Olumba Olumba Obu, the man who gathered followers after himself, claiming to be God, has since died.
This much was revealed by one of his former frontline followers who is now a Pentecostal Pastor. This former follower, Pastor Lovina Amangala Iburene of The Truth Ministry/The True Lovers of Christ, World Charity Ministry, Lagos, told News Express that Olumba, whose Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is headquartered in the South-South state of Cross River, died way back in 2003.
According to her, “Olumba gave up the ghost and was secretly buried… He died in the night.” And when asked how she came to know, the firebrand pastor who left Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in 2001 said: “I was informed by an insider.”
Iburene also accused the leadership of the church of sustaining the Olumba myth through sheer deception. Olumba Olumba Obu has yet to be seen in public since 2003. She continues: “The level of deception rose to the stage where if asked by journalists and their members from afar, the answer is always ‘he is sleeping’. To those from nearby places, he has ascended into heaven. Lies upon lies!,” Iburene said.
Olumba had on April 14, 2000, crowned his son Rowland as the “Christ”, the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords. Rowland is now effectively in charge of the church.
culled from 9jabook.com
Lmfao look @ dis no be 2day una start dis media mess about Olumba Olumba Obu still d kingdom of God is growing Stronger
You People Have Started Again, Whoever Is Publishing This Character Assassination Faults Story Should Be-careful, Learn To Investigate Before You Spread Worthless Rumor, Because It Will Never Help You In Anyway.. Leave Olumba Olumba Obu Alone, Rather Learn To Practice LOVE Which Is The Greatest & Leave The Rest To God.. A Word Should Be Enough For The Wise..
rubbish a typical lying hypocrite crook deceiving himself and others…only fools follow such people…tufiakwa..olumba olumba crook of the highest order!spiritual wickedness in high places…..day light robbers
B4 nw u guys sed Olumba is d anti-christ, nw d illuminati s here. If he (olumba) s d antichrist y doz he preach love, forgiveness and oda godly virtue?
If truly he is dead, where was he buried, you dat know better than all. Can a great being like Olumba die and not be buried with great honour? Spreading false rumours like your fore-fathers did in the time of Christ will lead you nowhere. Repent so that you wud b made to see into the mysteries dat are enshrined in life!
so u really think this fraudster common 419 man is God?may God help u..a man like u that eats,sleeps and goes to toilet and u think he is God…tufiakwa gi
The mystery behind the origin of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu and His likes Pastor E.E.Okon and Pope John Paul 11 of both The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star Church, The Roman Catholic and The Apostolic Church are very inexplicable.Except explicable to God Almighty. Their virtues, incorruptible lifestyles, preachings and eternal truth are what world religious leaders have to emulate as world peace is at a threat and not the negative pull down syndrome as practised by today’s religious preachers.
we are leaving in a blind world dat people no longer see d light.wen christ came u people never believed in him so why will u believe in leader olumba olumba obu
Nobody expects you to believe in Olumba Olumba Obu since nobody believed in Christ in his time but a select few who could intuitively perceive the God in Him!
Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is a new kingdom of God on earth, It is the a small piece of meat which the world can’t finish! It has always been the same false allegation right from time. Helen Akpabio was one, Now here comes another! Just beware cause Judgement day is near.
I’m glad that I’ve seen him in human form dwelling here on earth,his new name is His holiness OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU.Weather u like it or not God is dwelling wit man here on earth.More fire.
I HAVE SEEN GOD FACE TO FACE HE IS HE FATHER LEADER OLUMBA OLUMBA OBU
Are you sick?i think we should call in a doctor to check your head.How can you call a mortal man Go?
What? Olumba Olumba God?. May God Almighty have mercies on yall… And may he open you eyes to Behold Jesus ans the Lord of lords and the King of kings
Olumba Olumba is not God and can never be! God is not mortal. He has sent his son Jesus to the world nd also the comforter which is the holy spirit. Olumba is a False prophet! PROUDLY REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD
Olumba whether dead or alive he can never be called the king of king and lord of lord!its only Jesus the true son of God
Olumba was initiated in the spiritual realms by fallen angels to PROCLAIM TOTAL FALSEHOOD AND BLASPHEMY AGAINST GOD on Earth and die afterwards to achieve perfection in the kingdom of satan . ONLY THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS GOD AND SUPREME POWER OUT OF WHICH FLOW ALL THE ENERGIES OF ALL EXISTENCE. I have spoken!!!
Olumba olumba God? My almighty God have mercy on you all. Blind pple
Wake up ooo d time is near!no one comes 2d Father else by me…..Jesus is the ONLY way
God forbid olumba is not god
Let him that wishes to be deceived have his/her way. Indeed the devil is crafty and willy in nature. If mortal men like Pa Adeboye, Kumuyi, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Uma Ukpai are so referenced and called daddy, it shouldn’t be that shocking for some to enslave their mind, body and soul for an entity called OOO.
But in truth, there is just one God and he has vowed that His spirit will no longer strive with men so OOO is bogus.
Ooo.hm i dnt kw e b o.change my brodas
when christ was on planet earth, he was seen as mortal man, the more reason why the jews could not take him as the son of God. History is repeating itself as the blind camouflaging as christians are denegrating the Holy Name of God Almighty simply bcos He has taken up the form of mortal man.
Is there any better description of the BCS than OCCULTIC Secret Society? Shame on all that worship OOO. The bible fittingly describes your madness-cultivated sickness: “…seeing they see not, and hearing they hear not, neither ten they understand”
You people are getting it wrong, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu is not God, but the Sole Spritual Head of the Universe. This means that,He heads both the spirit of God and the spirit of evil. They both take orders from Him. so please, stop calling Him God but the sole spiritual head of the universe, cos He is by far higher than God! He can never die, but liveth forever to judge the world of sin. This message might be too heavy for you, but get baptized into the fold and see intelligence!
Pple are very foolish how can u think that a man who is going to toilet is God.
Leader Olumba Olumba Obu is my God. He nevers fails, i have seen him, He forgive my sins and protect me and family from birth. He is so merciful,
Can God die? NO!
He never been to School, yet He knows the beginning and the end and did brought the wisdom of men (wise) to nought.
The Jews Rejected Him Again! And blasphemed against Him. No need for alarm. Time will Tell: Bob Nesta Marley Preached about My Father and His Son, though from Rastafarian Faith, he Believed in the Prophecy and Revelation. The world call Him a Racist.
Don’t be deceived. He still lives (Forever).
Read Isaiah 66: The King of kings and the Lord of lords is that same Jesus Christ which cometh with a new name ‘His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu’. Read Revelation 14.
May Thy Name Father Be Forever Praise! Amen
hmmmmmm! I was born into BCOS and was there till i was 13. My Mama is a konk member till date. She was surprise when at age 13 I told her i will never go there again. Now am just me, no religion. i will rather worship myself to worshiping OOO.
If u̶̲̥̅̊ say Olumba is nt God, ĩ̷̊ challenge u̶̲̥̅̊ let ur pastor put power in his name, wen u̶̲̥̅̊ call let him answer u̶̲̥̅̊, bcos Olumba has put power in his name, were $ wen ever you call on OOO he is always D̶̲̥̅̊ 2 respond. Olumba never fails
WHAT? How can you call a “Mortal man” God?A man that eats rice and beans like everybody, a man dat takes his bath every morning,a man that visits the toilet when he is pressed, a man that does what every normal human being is doinh??? Jesus Christ alone is the way,the truth and life. Anybody that says he is greater than God is nothing but the anti-christ! God the Father, Jesus is His only son! I pray that God will illumine every darkened mind!
OLUMBA OLUMBA IS NOT GOD. THERE IS ONLY ONE GOD AND THAT IS THE FATHER OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST. PLEASE REPENT AND TURN TO CHRIST,. THE EVER LIVING SAVIOUR….!!!!
If you say OLUMBA is not God then i challenge you and all church leaders to put power in their names…ye blind world…
Chei!!!dis is d height of ignorance!!a man worshipping his fellow mortal man??u say he answers u wen u call on him..after he’s gotten his powers from one foul spirit..does dat make all those dat go to diabolic places to get power justified??can som1 be dis blind in dis age dat we’re all opportuned to own a bible unlike d dark ages??God pls 4give our ignorance and cleanse us from blasphemy..u olumba worshippers it’s so unfortunate u don’t even knw wat u’re doing..ask d ‘top’ men in ur cult so u knw wat u’re into..ur destinies are used for sacrifices everyday..Jesus Christ still remains d only way to God…oh my God!!someone said olumba is morethan God!!!..I pity ur soul..
which kin God be dis wey dey hammer woman, give woman belle..?God wey dey marry wife..? Iyaah! I even learnt that current”king of kings” and “Queen of queens” were in a power tussle for who should bcom “ALMIGHTY GOD”;…madness.
evrybody need to b careful olumba raise me from death n now you say he is dead I heal with his name,I see daily in my house. becareful a word is enogh for the wise
evrybody need to b careful olumba raise me from death n now you say he is dead I heal with his name,I see daily in my house. becareful a word is enogh for the wise if they had belive mose they would have belive christ cos mose wrote abt christ if now you belive in christ u would have belive in olumba cos christ wrote abt him.
Plz u people should leave olumba alone,believe in ur God n let us njoy olumba 4 he is all we got.learn to practice love, for it is the key
ABOMINATION! ABOMINATION!! ABOMINATION!!!. Nom i remember the word of the almight creator.Hosea 4:6 “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge..” All of you that are worshipping a mortal man out of ignorance will be a fire wood for Hell fire if you do not repent now.Jesus Christ Has Foretold it before it come to pass, but you take it for granted.Jesus said that some elect should be deceived if care is not taking.Matthew 24:11,24 Says “And many false prophets shall rise,and shall deceive many.For there shall arise false christs,and false prophets,and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that,if it were possible,they shall deceive the very elect.” Jesus also said that many shall come in his name: Matthew 24:4b-5 says “…Take heed that no man deceive you.For many shall come in my name,saying I am Christ; and shall deceive many.” You Find This Warning In Many Place Like Luke 21:8 and the lest yet you refuse to follow Jesus warning? Repent or Perish in Hell Fire.
im from tanzania let me say sonething very small OOO IS GOD u will never able to think about him is him to think about so u can know him read any book all books but if he has not chosen you u will never understand him.PEACE OF THE FATHER im from east africa tanzania
End time. Many wl come in my name bt watch out so u wl nt be decieved. I only knw of 1 God nt a mortal man like me. Olumba is nt and wl never be God,he can only be god 2 hs followers
OLUMBA IS HE WHO CAME TO GATHER THE BROKEN HEART TOGETHER. I AM PROUDOF TO BE A CHILD OF OLUMBA. HABBA FATHER.
You ooo guys are so pathetic. wat bible do u read? or you only read the verses that favor ooo. u said that Jesus name wasn’t mention in the old testament, was ooo name mention in any of the testament. In the old testament,the prophets prophesied that a virgin girl will be concieved and will bore a son, and this son will serve the world from their sins. Did the prophesy not come true and Jesus was born? or was ooo born? read all your bible and not only some verses and you will discover that u are blindfolded. God is immotal, He can never die. He is sitted in heaven and on the throne and his eyes are spread accross the universe,He is watching us and know all our thoughts. tell me, can ur so call god be in calabar and do all what i’ve mention above unless he is using a mirror. repent for the kingdom of God is at hand, not the kingdom of ooo.
hmmmm… things are happening oo
Olumba Olumba Obu has stood the test of time in His consistency and gospel of truth. Olumba Olumba Obu has said to make the whole world one is a task that must be done, while division is others mission. In unity we stand, while in division we fall. Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is the Kingdom of God we have been praying for since over 2000 years now (“After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven” – Matthew 6:9-10, Daniel 2:44, Isaiah 2:2-5, Revelation 21:3-4). Satan d devil used bar prophets against Elijah, Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah and other old Prophets ; Scribes and d Pharisees (church people then) against our Lord Jesus Christ, & today divided group (churches) leaders and members are those directly against Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. Since d revelation of the Personification of the Holy Spirit (Kingdom of God) in Fatima, Portugal on 13th October, 1917 was made a secret, things since fell apart in Christendom and d centre could no longer hold. Hence, fulfillment of d Prophet Daniel prophecy (breaking into pieces of the kingdom of the world) in Daniel 2: 44.
All you have done is to twist scriptures to back all the lies of your leader. Why use the holy Bible to support your lies. You have been blinded but one day you will know the truth.
Olumba Olumba Obu has stood the test of time in His consistency and gospel of truth. Olumba Olumba Obu has said to make the whole world one is a task that must be done, while division is others mission. In unity we stand, while in division we fall. Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is the Kingdom of God we have been praying for since over 2000 years now (“After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven” – Matthew 6:9-10, Daniel 2:44, Isaiah 2:2-5, Revelation 21:3-4). Satan d devil used bar prophets against Elijah, Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah and other old Prophets, Scribes and d Pharisees (church people then) against our Lord Jesus Christ, & today divided group (churches) leaders and members are those directly against Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. Since d revelation of the Personification of the Holy Spirit (Kingdom of God) in Fatima, Portugal on 13th October, 1917 was made a secret, things since fell apart in Christendom and d centre could no longer hold. Hence, the fulfillment of Prophet Daniel prophecy, breaking into pieces of the kingdom of the world (Daniel 2: 44).
OLUMBA OBU OPERATES THE DEVIC SEAL 003 OF THE ORDER OF ASTRAL AND TERRESTRIAL HIERARCHY IN SATAN’S 7 KINGDOMS. THAT’S WHY HE CAN CALL HIMSELF GOD BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT ALL THE OCCULT GRANDMASTERS ARE DELUDED INTO BELIEVING. LOOK AT HIS SYMBOL 000 AND 03 AND YOU GET THE PICTURE. READ ‘OCCULT GRANDMASTER NOW IN CHRIST’ BY IYKE NATHAN UZORMA
Olumba Raised People From The Dead Not Only One But More Than One. OOO preaches love and the kingdom of heaven.what man should do and not do.who can raise the dead?it is only God and Jesus Christ.so if OOO raises the dead,who then do you think he his?.and to those who said BCS Is A Cult Group,have You Ever Heard Of A Cult Which Is Open To The Public?
Olumba Olumba Obu is the soul spiritual head.
If he says that you will not go out,will you go out. Let me tell you one thing according to Augustine
he raising the death and healed the sick and still he is still alive.
any one who speak evil against leader olumba olumba obu should pay daily for it one day
as 4 dey dey pastor, let her continue in her goods for dey end shall tall
o o o is dey more u look dey less u see
And jesus said on that day many shall do wonders in my name.And they will say lord in your name i cast out demon, prophecy and perform many sign & wonders. And i jesus will onto them i know you not, depart from me you workers of iniquities.For those of us who have being called forth into his marvellous let us pray for those who are still in darkness.