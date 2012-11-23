Olumba Olumba Long Dead, Followers are Being Deceived – Former Avid Follower

Contrary to what his belivers would rather have you think, Olumba Olumba Obu, the man who gathered followers after himself, claiming to be God, has since died.

This much was revealed by one of his former frontline followers who is now a Pentecostal Pastor. This former follower, Pastor Lovina Amangala Iburene of The Truth Ministry/The True Lovers of Christ, World Charity Ministry, Lagos, told News Express that Olumba, whose Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is headquartered in the South-South state of Cross River, died way back in 2003.

According to her, “Olumba gave up the ghost and was secretly buried… He died in the night.” And when asked how she came to know, the firebrand pastor who left Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in 2001 said: “I was informed by an insider.”

Iburene also accused the leadership of the church of sustaining the Olumba myth through sheer deception. Olumba Olumba Obu has yet to be seen in public since 2003. She continues: “The level of deception rose to the stage where if asked by journalists and their members from afar, the answer is always ‘he is sleeping’. To those from nearby places, he has ascended into heaven. Lies upon lies!,” Iburene said.

Olumba had on April 14, 2000, crowned his son Rowland as the “Christ”, the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords. Rowland is now effectively in charge of the church.

culled from 9jabook.com

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: