How To Write The CV That ‘Works’ In Nigeria – Adenike Fadina

I have observed that writing a CV in Nigeria is something people put off for as long as possible and when they eventually get to it, they have the impression that so long as important elements such as work experience, educational qualifications and bio-data are in place, a CV is complete.
I beg to disagree. I believe that your CV is an account or narration of yourself. It is YOU talking about YOU in YOUR very own words and in the best way possible. It starts from who you are, to all the places you have been and how you have contributed to those places; your achievements, how you spent your time, and even personal details like your marital status and so on. Bearing this in mind, every detail and information provided must be meticulously considered and articulately presented. Put your most flattering qualities or accomplishments up front and then move gradually to less flattering qualities.
In writing your CV in Nigeria, presentation is everything! Your content, layout, template, font type, font size, line spacing, bullets and borders are all crucial in achieving a great looking CV. If someone has 3 years of experience and another has 6 years of experience, and they are both applying for the same job, the ONLY thing that differentiates them is the way they both present their work experiences.
The basic elements of your CV in Nigeria should be profile, work experience, achievements (if any), trainings (if any), educational qualifications, bio-data, hobbies and referees. Please note that no particular format or template is cast in stone, every template can be amended to suit a particular requirement at any given time.
Profile
I would rather a profile to an objective. An objective is simply a goal while a profile is a brief description that summarizes your qualities, vis-a-vis where you are coming from and where you hope to be. It shouldn’t be more than two sentences or three short sentences at most.
Experience
Your experience(s) should indicate the name of the company, your designation/title, your job description and the duration of service. The address of the company is not compulsory except you are applying for a job outside of your state or country of residence. Your experience(s) should follow a chronological sequence (most recent to least recent). Also stick to the present tense when describing your current job description.
Achievements
This is a run-down of exceptional accomplishments you have bagged over a period of time. It can include a record breaking GP, an award, a surpassed target, an impeccable record and the likes. Your achievements are supposed to score you extra points with a potential employee but if it does otherwise, chuck it.
Bio-data
Your bio-data which consists of your date of birth, sex and state of origin are not necessarily your most important details. Infact, it could serve as a disadvantage. Should you apply for a particular vacancy and you are past the age requirement, if your age is the first thing a potential employer sees, you are likely to be disqualified even before your CV is given a proper appraisal. So it’s best to keep those details at the tail end of your CV.
Points to bear in mind:
1. Chose bold and legible fonts
2. Use simple and unambiguous words. Leave no room for vagueness.
3. Have a focus and find a way to infuse your interest and specialization into your CV
4. Be accountable. Always account for time spent. Ensure your CV reflects that you are constantly adding value, honing your skills or getting more education.
5. Never include in your CV what you are not a 100% certain will be a plus.
6. Keep your CV to a maximum of three pages except you have had several years of experience.
7. Ensure that you can defend everything that you have written in your CV
8. Lastly, don’t forget to KISS! (Keep It Short and Simple!)
See you at the top!
Adenike Fadina is the Project Manager with several years of experience in the Nigerian Media/PR industry and is passionate about empowering the Nigerian job seeker with the right tools to improving their job search process.
Good piece. Could you kindly forward a sample to my email? I shall be immensely grateful.
Your article was indeed great. Please i would like you to email me a sample of the CV. thanks
Pls. Kind u send a sample of your CV to my email.Thks
Please I’ll appreciate it if I equally get a sample of a CV
Please I’ll like to get a sample of such a CV, thanks.
Pls, kindly send d sample of d cv to my email.thank. God bless you
Thanks for the help, pls email ♍ε̲̣̣̣̥ a format.
Thanks for the help, pls email ♍ε̲̣̣̣̥ a format
.
Nice tips… Pls kindly send sample to my email…
Mrs ADEfa I really appriciate ur effort 2 Nigeria unemployees lives.If we have many successful Nigerian up there contribute like this maybe we would hv got zero unemployment. If u cn help in publish one sample of quality CV it will be appreciable. Thank U [email protected]
hw far can one’s cv go in this country of ours
I will be glad if you could send a sample of the CV to my email. May God bless you.
Am very geatfll 4u ppl if u send me a sample of cv in my email.thnks
thats very gud and educating. But, i need suggestions of project topics on sociology courses.tanx
I like your write up.pls can you send to my email a copy of a cv pls.
thanks.
steve
Tanx 4 ur contribution,pls can u send a copy of a cv to my mail.My email is [email protected].
thanks for the info, can i u please help to forward d type of template needed for CV in nigeria.
i appreciate ur article.pls send me a sample or template of CV that suite engineering feild
Please I need a sample of CV for an electrical and electronics engineer
Pls i ll appreciate if u ll send to my email the sample of the CV. Thanks
Please ma’m kindly send me a CV sample my email Ȋ̊§. [email protected]
I really appreciate the tips.pls kind foward a CV sample to my mail address.thanks
I really appreciate the
tips.pls kind foward a CV
sample to my mail
address.thanks
I just flipped to your articles on CV today, can you kindly send me a sample to my email box???
Thanks
Kindly send a sample on how to write cv to my email. May God bless u
Goodmorning ma,really appreciate ur directives on how to write a cv pls can you send m sample of ur cv to my mail pls i wil appreciate that.tanx
pls,i need a sample in my mail [email protected]
pls kindly send me a standard cv,am a fresh graduate with no working experience
i thank you, you have a good heart. Please can i get a sample of a good cv.
kindly send me a sample of a prepared CV
Tnx
kindly post me a copy
my mailing adress is [email protected]
please I will be glad if you can mail me a sample of the cv
hi ,please help me with the sample of cv that works in nigeria ,i will be glad my email add is [email protected] .thanks
Pls am a fresh graduate, i need a CV badly and am a novice about it. Can u pls send me a sample latest by tomorrow…..thanks ma
I LUV DIS…..PLS CN U SEND A COPY OF DIS 2 MY MAIL
Please send me a copy of sampled cv to my email. Thanks.
Pls can U send me a sample of ur CV
Please kindly foward a sample of a CV to my email. Thanks
Good day, ma I would like you to send a sample of a cv. thanks in anticipation
Please i will equally appreciate having a copy of Cv
I appreciate your tips for Resume writing. Please forward a sample to my email. Thanks
Kindly send ur CV to me..thanks
I realy wish to get a c.v format from you pls,especialy when we dont even have a job experience yet..thank you!
I will be glad if you could send me a
sample of your CV to my email. May God
bless you.
James U.
Really insightful article please woukd also like a sample of this kind of cv God bless you.
Really insightful article please woukd also like a sample of this kind of cv God bless you…
I shall be extremely grateful if nd only if u can send me a copy of CV dat wil gud 4 a fresh Graduate.tnks in anticipatn
pls kindly forward a sample of your cv to ma email……….thanks
Pls kindly send samples of cv’s to my email…Thanks
Please i kindly send samples of a drafted cv to my email…. God bless
pls, I’d like to get a sample in my box. thank you.
I’d apprieciate it if I get a copy of the format of the CV. Thank you very much.
I am really impress by your contribution to the nigeria public,it is quite timely.I would much appreciate it if I can get a sample.pls send it to my mail.thankx and God bless.
Please, I did appreciate a copy of d CV format. Thanks n GOD bless.
pls kindly forward d copy of d cv format to me.tnx
That is fantastic! Could you please forward a sample to my mail? I shall be grateful for your kind gesture.
Wow! U ve done a gud job here,i ve surf d web for close 2 two hours, ve nt find any piece of work like dis,very explanatory and straight to d point,tanks so much,am a fresh graduate without experience, i need a sample of d cv,please kindly forward it 2 my e-mail add.
i will be glad,if u can send the format to my mail
Pls kindly send samples of cv’s to my email.Thanks
A big thanks to ur kindness. can u pls send a sample of d way I can write d cv
Am very grateful ma…can u please kindly forward the format of the CV to my mail…tanks and God bless.
Thanks madam,I will apreciate if you forward a format to my email.God bless
thnx alot, but pls send a sample to me for more clarity
Tanx nice one,pls send a sample to my email.
pls can i get sample of such CV in my email
thanks 4 the tips. pls forward a sample to my E mail
Can I get cv sample on my mail
Α̲̅thanks 4 helping us out, I appreciate ur effort. Pls send a sample to my email
Perfect direction,can u pls send me the format of your CV, thanks
Good work Adenike Fadina. Can I please get a sample of cv that suits a fresh graduate sent to my e-mail?
Good work Adenike Fadina may God reward you. Can I please get a sample of cv that suits a fresh graduate sent to my e-mail?
u explain it so well .can i get a sample
Thanks for your publication madam. Pls could you email me the sample. I would be grateful.
Pls I would like a Resume format for an Industrial Placement student
Please I need a sample of CV, cos am about to apply a job in abroad Here in a super market and Hotel hospitality , I Need Your Help,
Pls I need a sample cv for computer science fresh graduate.Pls
Pls kindly send a sample of a prepared CV to my email,thanks.
Thank u for educating me on this . I will appreciate if u send me the sample into my box.
Realy glad for dis wonderful insight. Pls do help me a sample or format of a CV.tanx.
Pls, may u send me a sample of cv to my email address.thanks
Thankz for dis grt piece, plz I’ll lyk 2 ve a sample
I’d like a sample to my email box. thanks
Please i would like a CV sample for engineering (fresh Grad). 10ks
I realy Apreciate ur effot on this. may God reword you. please i wil lyk to have a copy of this wonderful cv in my mail box. thanks.
Please send me a very good sample of a cv that works in Nigeria.
U try by educating d youth. God will be with u
Thanks a lot. It realy help but if i can have a copy i will b happy
I love this. plz I would be greatful if d format is forwarded to my mail. thanks
Pls send d CV format 2 my mail box
please ma can you send a copy to my email address. thanks and God bless you for it
Good piece. Please send a sample to my email address thank you
pls send sample of cv to my email
that is wonderful thing you have done. It is only God that will reword you from this great knowledge you have imparted in the life of people. Pls i will need your help by post a copy of cv to my mail. [email protected]. I will be very happy for your favourable consideration.
Will really appreciate if I can a sample pls.
we are being vry lazy here. d guidelines are there! lets get to Wrk. we Jst want copy, paste and edit! GRADUATES!!! lets put in sm effort.
thank you very much! i really appreciate your good work and gesture in this regard. but ma i will be more appreciatable if a sample or format of the CV can be send to my boy. thank you ma once again!
thanks and God bless u
If you pls… send me a copy of a prepared CV. Tnx
I really need a sample prepared CV pls. Thanks.
Nice tips, I need a sample copy pls. Thanks
Nice piece. I need a sample copy pls, do send me one
Thanks for the piece. Pls I need a sample of cv
Thanks ma for the piece. Pls ma i will be more appreciative if you can send a copy of CV to my email. God bless you ma.
A sample to my mail plz
Dis is so nice, keep it up.
good one! Pls send a copy to me.
Please can I get a format of the CV, I’ll be grateful for your help, thanks.
pls forward a sample t my mail as wel. Thumbs up!
Pls can I get the sampl of the CV.thanks and God bless
This is a nice one. May God bless you abundantly. Please I want you to send me a copy of CV sample to make my work easy. Thank you.
Nice, thanks and God you. please i need a sample through my E-mail.
This is very informative. It will be highly appreciated, if you could send me a sample and I wouldn’t mind if I can meet you directly
This is awesome.A perfect piece.pls,kindly send a copy to my g-mail.I ll also like to see you face to face if you wouldn’t mind.Thanks and God bless.
Tanx 4 d info, I appreciate. Pls I will like a sample of ur cv 2 b sent to my mail tanx
Send me sample of d cv
I wish to have ur write up send to mine email box,it is urgent and very crucial to me.Thanks in anticipation.
Nice one. But pls I need a sample
It,s really wonderful, please send sample to my email?
Candidates – Boost your chances of getting a job! Post your CV on jobspire Nigeria
kindly send me a sample of cv. best regards.
thanks the tip nd i wouldnt mind if i can get a sample
Please can i get a copy of a Curriculum Vitae in my E-mail Box..i will be very Grateful if you can please send it to me..Thanks
Asare Daniel
Pls can you send me a copy of the cv to my mail.tanks
Good write up, pls can you send the sample of your CV to my mail .thanks. [email protected]
Thanks a lot for the tips. I’d appreciate it if you could forward a sample of cv to my email. Thanks.
Wonderful and great tips indeed. Thank u 4 helping the teaming populace. pls, kindly send me a format cum template of a winning cv/resume to my mail.
I have been in need of this kind of help for a long time. Madam, you are a rare gem. please I will be immensely grateful if I can get a sample in my mailbox. Thanks.
pls ma I’ll be very grateful if I receive a sample of cv in my mail……tanks ma
please madam i will grateful if
you can send a copy to my email. thanks
nice piece. pls can u send a sample to my box?
Thanks a lot for the tips, its very nice. Please I was hoping I could get a sample cause i really need it..thanks a lot.
Thanks a lot for helping the Nigerian Youths. I was directed to this page during my search for Resume Sample. Please help!
please i will need a sample of the Cv.thanks
Nice one. But pls I need a
sample
Pls can u send cv format 2 my mail.tanx ma
Pls can I have a sample of it via my email? Thank you
Pls, kindly send d sample of d cv to my
email.thank. God bless you
Good day pls kindly help me send the sample of of CV to my Email pls may God be with you
Thanks a lot sir for this piece of advice. Kindly forward cv sample to my mail box. Kind regards.
please send the format. to my email. God bless u
Pls, kindly send d sample of d cv to my
email.thank. God bless you
Pls send such a nice CV to my mail
Please,kindly send sample cv format to my email. thanks
am so delighted for finding such wonderful information as yours..please can you send a sample of your CV to my email…thanks
Pls can I get copy of your CV format ? Thanks .
can I get a sample of your cv sent to ma mail box?
pls can I get d format of your CV to my mail thks.
Thanks for the enlightenment. please id appreciate a sample in my mail
God bless you sir for this write up, can u please send a copy to my mail. thanks
Please kindly Email me the format.thanks
I`ll be grateful if I can get a write up of a cv.can you please e-mail me the format
Concise but detailed. Please make, i would appreciate a sample copy in my e-mail. Thanks
Thank you very much for the information. For more clarity I need a copy of CV. Kindly send it in my e-mail. Thank you once again.
Please ma can u please me a copy of cv to my email. Thank you God bless u
pls i need a sample of cv sent to my email thank you
Please send me a copy of A C V… I really need your help…
Thanks Ma for the tips. I would rally appreciate if you can send me Sample of the CV to [email protected]
Pls ma I need a sample. God bless you
tnks for the wonderful article..pls do send a copy to my e-mail. tnks ma
cn u send me a sample via my email please?
i complement ur piece. its a wonderful one! cn u send me a sample via my email please?
Pls kindly send a copy of ur cv to my email
I need a sample cud you please send a sample to my mail. ..tnx a bunch
Pls can u send a copy of a written cv? To make it easier
That’s nice of this site
Nice piece Madam. Can you please send a CV sample to my email. Thanks
A big thanks to ur kindness. can u pls send a sample of d way I can write d cv
thanks to ur kindness. can u pls send a sample 2 my email pls.[cv]
Hello,
Thanks for the write-up information, could you please send a copy of a sample CV to my email? I’d really appreciate it. Thank you.
this is in-depth,weldone,could please send me a CV copy of such,will so much appreciate it.thanks a lot
this is in-depth,welldone,could you please send a CV copy of such to my e-mail: [email protected],will so much appreciate it.thanks a lot.
I would really be greaful if I could get a sample of the CV in my email.
Wonderful article. Pls can you email me a resume sample
pleae kindly email me a sample of the cv to my email…..PLS
Thanks for sharing this piece of info. Pls, a copy will be appreciated.
pls would you be so kind ass to send me a sample
Please, am a fresh graduate. I studied Accountancy. Could you please send me CV format. Thanks in anticipation
thanks to you,am a fresh graduate of Business Administration,will need a Cv format pls,to my email.Thanks
dats reali nice.. plz send me a sample
Please I’d like a sample sent to me. Thanks.
Thanks for the proceedures….please I will appreciate if you send me a format or a copy of a CV so as to follow up properlly.thanks
i love the work done so far on this site to help people on there resume,if you wont mind i would like to have a copy so as to work on mine.thanks
I will be glad if you could send a sample of the CV to my email. May God bless you.
Please I need sample of a good CV in my mail thanks
Thanks for the post.
Pls, can you help with an example
thanks ma. please I will be glad if you could send a sample
of the CV to my email. May God bless
you.
If you don’t mind, I’d gladly love to be sent a C.V sample.
Thank you!
Excellent Format and Guiding Principles in writing a great CV for prospecting applicants in Labour Market!
With all due respect sir, kindly assist me with samples of the CV through my E-mail address.
Thank’s, For Everything!!!
I really like this article. Thanks for sharing it with us. Please I would like to get the sample of the C. V. you described above. Here is my address: http:[email protected]. Thanks.
Thank you
Pls i wud like to get the sample of the CV you described
Thanks! I really appreciate it. At least I have the idea of writing a modern c. V
That was very educating but can u pls send the sample of the CV u just described. Thanks
Great guidelines! Please could I get a sample CV sent to my email for assistance. Would very much appreciate it, if it’s no hassle of course.
thank u so much for the tips, please can you forward me a CV sample. please. thanks.
thank u so much for the tips, please can you forward me a CV sample. my email is [email protected]. thanks.
This is a nice information. Thanks a lot.Pls can u send sample of a CV to my mail.
I will like to have such nice CV in email pls
nice article pls can u send me d CV sample in my email
tnkz so much.
Pls kindly send me a piece of this article on my mail
pls kindly send me a sample on my mail.tanks
Thanks for the wonderful tips, I try to do something new with my CV each time I send it out, please can I get a sample of your recommended CV.
Thanks
A great intellectual you’re ma! Pls I need a copy of CV. I will be so grateful if my request can be granted.
Please i need a nice simple cv . thanks
This is Good, thank you for this. please can I get a free sample or samples? please forward it to my mail. Thank you once again.
I love this piece. Can u pls send a copy of a standard CV sample or example to my email [email protected]
this is a great work for the trend of comments to have kept flowing from 2012 till date. awesome!!! please I’ll be pleased if a sample of a standard CV is sent to my mail. thanks
Pls ma, can you send a copy of a standard CV sample to my Email. Thanks and God bless you.
Thnk you but i wud like to ve a copy as well…
I appreciate the way you took out time to explain the format. Please, I would like you to send the sample to my email.
Thank you for this piece. Please could you send a sample to my email? Would truly be grateful. Thanks a lot.
Plz ma, i wil lyk u to send me a copy of latest cv sample to my mail. Tnk u ma
well explained, please send me a copy to my email so that i can follow up
please send me a copy to my gmail account so that i can follow up
Pls can u help me with a copy of the CV via my email, i will be very greatful. Thanx for the knowledge u impacted into me, God bless u.
Am very greatful for d knowledge DAT I acquire through ur impactation. Thk u so much
pls can send me a sample to my mail thanks
pls can u send me a sample to my mail
Pls ma I need a sample
Thank you ma. Can you please help forward a sample to my mail please. Thanks
Tnx alot. pls hlp me wit d copy of it.
Thanks for the knowledge, can you please forward a sample of the cv/resume to my email. Thanks
nice one ma, please kindly send a sample ma..
pls i need a copy of sample in my email
thanks for the tip. pls I will like to get a sample of the CV in my mail.
Nice tips please send a sample to my mail. Thanks.
Nice…….Could you send me a sample through my email
please can you send me a CV sample now please, [email protected]
Kindly send a sample
please I need a copy of the CV. thank you
Good day I’ll appreciate it if I can get an example of a cv. I’m a graduate of history and international studies. Thanks a bunch
l love what you are doing. Pls can you send a copy to my email?