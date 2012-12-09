Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Oyo’s Technical University To Open 2013

niyi December 9, 2012

Senator Ajimobi, Oyo State Governor

The government of Oyo State has disclosed plans to start a new university of technology in the state. The first set of students will be admitted into the new Technical University next September.

The Executive secretary of Nigeria’ National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Julius Okojie has formally presented a letter of recognition of the university to Governor Abiola Ajimobi, charging the governor to “give all it takes to the new institution to survive’’.

Okojie expressed dissatisfaction with the manner with which some state universities were being politicised, which always led to their eventual collapse.

“The most difficult institutions to run are state owned institutions,’’ he noted.

He attributed the problem to change in leadership and politics of ethnicity, adding that, “we cannot play politics with university education’’.

Okojie, who also said universities of technology in Nigeria had lost focus, noted that the system was failing because there were no industries to “translate theory into practice.

He said universities had big roles to play in ensuring the advancement of technology in the country, especially through constant researches and commitment to quality education.

Ajimobi said the university was established to fill the gap in courses that were missing in other universities in the country.

“What makes this university unique is that we are focusing on courses that are not readily available in other technical universities in Nigeria, such as mechatronics, aircraft technology, robotics, cyber space security and others.

“What we are doing is marrying classroom with industries through the curriculum, which will be engineering and technology based,’’ he explained.

He said three local and international companies had already indicated interest to cite their industries on the university campus, which would help in achieving the goal.

The governor said the university was being modelled after other technical universities in Asia and Europe, adding that he hopes to encourage entrepreneurship and engineering studies.

Ajimobi said the establishment of university would not affect the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH jointly owned by Oyo and Osun states. The institution, situated at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, he said, would take-off in Sept. 2013.

Indigenes of Oyo State have commended the governor over the new development but stated their fears the university will lose focus like Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso which Mr Olatunji said lost focus when the university stated offering medical and health science courses.

9 comments

  1. Ridwan
    May 12, 2013 at 1:14 pm

    i wnt addm to that univesity. Which time they sell forms.

    Reply
  2. Moses victor
    May 14, 2013 at 2:27 pm

    Please is the form Availaible for sales and where can i obtain it.

    Reply
  3. Banjo Ayodele Johnson
    June 6, 2013 at 1:43 pm

    What are the requirement that need to qualify to admit into the University as technical older & where is the enquiry office

    Reply
  4. Akinsumbo Michael
    June 26, 2013 at 6:43 pm

    Please when is the form to that school going to be out for sale,and where do we get to obtain it?

    Reply
  5. Wale
    July 8, 2013 at 4:48 pm

    About employment,what is d mode of application & when is d application closing.

    Reply
  6. adewale mathew
    August 27, 2013 at 3:51 pm

    wre exactly the school is situated alone lagos ibadan express way?

    Reply
  7. Raji Adekunle
    May 7, 2014 at 12:41 pm

    does it mean for only full time student or with part time

    Reply
  8. Osunlana adeleke
    May 28, 2014 at 1:10 pm

    Pls, How do we get the form, and what’s their requirement?

    Reply
  9. 韩国瑜伽服装购物网
    March 1, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    契约与合同一旦签订，就没有协商的余地了。

    Reply

