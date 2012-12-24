Renovation Of Abuja Stadium To Commence In January

Reprieve might be coming the way of the magnificent edifice known as the National Stadium in Abuja if the words of the Minister of Sports and Chairman, National Sports Commission, Bolaji Abdullahi, is something to hold on to.

According to Bolaji, the contract for the renovation of the stadium has been awarded to construction giants & builders of the stadium, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc by the Federal Government with works scheduled to begin next month.

Abdullahi also disclosed that he had relocated his office to the stadium to ‘breathe life back’ to the facility.

“Of course, we have concluded arrangements with Julius Berger to bring alive the pitch of the main bowl and training grounds in January, after the holidays,” Abdullahi said.

“If we are able to get the pitch fixed, the Super Eagles and other national teams will have a good ground to train. Nobody can say we do not have a field where they can play anymore.”

The minister premised the decision to embark on the renovation of the stadium on the September visit of President Goodluck Jonathan to the facility.

“I think that by relocating my office to the stadium, it will breathe life back into the stadium to a reasonable extent. The facilities on ground are being managed and cleaned up now.

“If we are able to sensitise the Nigeria Football Federation on the facilities available here, they can also use it for the various national teams and not just for the Eagles.”

