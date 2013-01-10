Air Energi Job: Project Control Manager

One of the largest engineering companies within the oil and gas industry is looking for a project control manager to work a 12 month contract in their Nigerian office.
Desired Expertise: Project Management
Experience: 3+ years
Minimum Education: Bachelors/3-5 yr Degree
Location: Nigeria
Reference Code: OAPCSA03013666
Job Status: Active / Open
Candidates Requirements
- To have mandatory experience in Pipeline projects.
- Direct hiring experience with contractors.
- From an EPC background
- Fluent in English.
- Must be available immediately.
- Only candidates with oil and gas experience will be considered for this role.
Inclusive Intelligence Upon this artifact