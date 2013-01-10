Air Energi Job: Project Control Manager

One of the largest engineering companies within the oil and gas industry is looking for a project control manager to work a 12 month contract in their Nigerian office.

Desired Expertise: Project Management

Experience: 3+ years

Minimum Education: Bachelors/3-5 yr Degree

Location: Nigeria

Reference Code: OAPCSA03013666

Job Status: Active / Open

Candidates Requirements

To have mandatory experience in Pipeline projects.

Direct hiring experience with contractors.

From an EPC background

Fluent in English.

Must be available immediately.

Only candidates with oil and gas experience will be considered for this role.

