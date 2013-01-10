Saturday , 4 February 2017
Air Energi Job: Project Control Manager

January 10, 2013

One of the largest engineering companies within the oil and gas industry is looking for a project control manager to work a 12 month contract in their Nigerian office.

Desired Expertise: Project Management
Experience: 3+ years
Minimum Education: Bachelors/3-5 yr Degree
Location: Nigeria
Reference Code: OAPCSA03013666
Job Status: Active / Open

Candidates Requirements

  • To have mandatory experience in Pipeline projects.
  • Direct hiring experience with contractors.
  • From an EPC background
  • Fluent in English.
  • Must be available immediately.
  • Only candidates with oil and gas experience will be considered for this role.



