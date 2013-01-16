Health Benefits Of Bitter Kola

The bitter kola is a type of kola found in parts of Nigeria. Its biological name is “Garcinia kola” and it belongs to the family of “Guittiferal”. Among the Yorubas, it is called ‘Orogbo’, the Igbos call it ‘Agbilu’, ‘Adi’ or ‘Aki ilu’ while among the Hausas, this very popular nut is known as ‘Namijin Gworo.’

It is a wonderful agricultural product with a wide range of applications in natural and orthodox medicine

informationng.com gathers that bitter kola is a potent antibiotic, which could be effective in the treatment of many ailments and infections.

Dr Bartholomew Brai, Nutritional Biochemist at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos, said that bitter kola was used in the preparation of herbal drugs either as nourishment, supplement or herbal remedy.

Brai said, “If a patient on medication chews bitter kola, it will make the drugs ineffective. Aside this, I do not think bitter kola has any other side effect.

“Bitter kola has lots of health benefits, like the treatment of cough, sneezing, cold, diarrhoeas, tuberculosis, bacterial infection and fever.

“It improves lungs function by expanding the alveolar ducts and sac in the lungs thereby improving and strengthening the fibres in the lung tissue.”

He said that there was no recorded side effect to the regular intake of bitter kola, adding that it was all round medicinal.

