Health Benefits Of Bitter Kola

The bitter kola is a type of kola found in parts of Nigeria. Its biological name is “Garcinia kola” and it belongs to the family of “Guittiferal”. Among the Yorubas, it is called ‘Orogbo’, the Igbos call it ‘Agbilu’, ‘Adi’ or ‘Aki ilu’ while among the Hausas, this very popular nut is known as ‘Namijin Gworo.’
It is a wonderful agricultural product with a wide range of applications in natural and orthodox medicine
informationng.com gathers that bitter kola is a potent antibiotic, which could be effective in the treatment of many ailments and infections.
Dr Bartholomew Brai, Nutritional Biochemist at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos, said that bitter kola was used in the preparation of herbal drugs either as nourishment, supplement or herbal remedy.
Brai said, “If a patient on medication chews bitter kola, it will make the drugs ineffective. Aside this, I do not think bitter kola has any other side effect.
“Bitter kola has lots of health benefits, like the treatment of cough, sneezing, cold, diarrhoeas, tuberculosis, bacterial infection and fever.
“It improves lungs function by expanding the alveolar ducts and sac in the lungs thereby improving and strengthening the fibres in the lung tissue.”
He said that there was no recorded side effect to the regular intake of bitter kola, adding that it was all round medicinal.
It has antibacterial,antiviral&antimicrobial contents,so is very gud for sore troat,sneezing&cough ailments.
Bitter Kola has so many other benefits. If you have bitter kola in your pocket, no snake will come near you no matter the kind of forest you enter. If it is in your pocket or you are chewing it. It drives away snakes, scorpions. It makes one go hungry. If you have difficulty eating, chew a bitter kola, you will start feeling hungry. Of course, you know that no one can be poisoned through bitter kola. It is endless.
It a very good plant indeed God is great
Since i discovered the many benefits of bitter kola it has become a daily regime and i just keep getting better. I am a lady with fibroid if you are familiar with this condition you know it comes with a lot of unpleasant symptoms and since i didn’t want to operate i looked for other alternatives and when i came across bitter kola it was really a God-sent. I can honestly say all the symptoms started decreasing and now it does not feel like i have fibroid anymore, furthermore my constant knee pain is just no more and the wheezing breath due to asthma has also disappeared and i really feel a general overall healthier than i have felt in years.
To Austin who claimed that you feel hungry when you eat it, this is quite strange because it does not make me feel hungry rather full and it has contributed to my weight loss a great deal.
And like Abu stated it is indeed a very good plant and YES GOD IS GREAT!
How often where u taking it for ur fibroid,i met ur daily intake
Bitter kola has no effects on the body unlike other antiboitics like penecilin, amoxicilin, ciprofloroxacin, erythamicin and so ,any of them. Bitter kola could have been a very expensive antibiotics if it wasnt natural.
In addition,bitter kola,when eaten,it flushes all d body and makes someone looks healthier and fit
As a nutritionist,I recomend bitter kola for every one. The benefit is numerous.
pls can you tell me names of company that need bitter kola in aborda
It is awesome lots of benefits it aids in bowels movements. U can’t eat bitter kola and be constipated i
Bitter kola is indeed bitter kola it treat more than you think,i guess start now taken it at least once in a week it ll help you a lot’s.
I ate one nt quite long
bitterkola some say too much of it give side effect because it contains caffein dont know how true but i like it cause its natural from God,praise the lord
Plz i will rilli want to knw whc bitter cocola you are talking abt, is it d single one? Or d one that split it two wen u break, as in th red color one?
no,its the single one the one with the brownish back
The one referred to here is just one and does not split. The one that splits into two is uaually referred to as guoror (Kola nitida) and the other is the one that splis into three or more (Kola acuminata)
The red kola is simply refer to as kola nut so the single one is with brown cover and white inside as shown in the picture above is bitter kola so dont get mixed up. I actually go through this cos someone advice me to give it to my baby but i was not too comfortable but the result is working wonders. God is Great
The single one is bitter kola.that one that split is called kola.its red and splits into parts.
A̶̲̥̅♏ a pregnant woman who has tried all sort of things τ̲̅ȍ see if i could stop d rate at which saliva comes out of M̶̲̥̅γ̲̣̣̥ mouth but 2no avail. I tried pea(the one we eat with corn) it helped ♍ε̲̣̣̣̥ a great deal but since its seasonal i had τ̲̅ȍ look for an alternative i then decided τ̲̅ȍ try bitter kola which ɪ̣̝̇ƨ̣̣̣̇̇̇̇ working perfectly for me& i feel a whole lot better . But i don’t know if it’s harmful in pregnancy, pls i need a feedback whether or not its harmful in pregnancy.
In first three months of pregnancy that is the period the baby is forming be cautious for what you eat and drink and medicines you take.Most times consult your doctor or pharmacist in these issues .Bitter kola contains caffeine and caffeine is a smooth muscle stimulant not over doing it is the golden guideline .
i eat three last nigth as i m trying to lose weight……it was cool…..i deed God is powerful n great the dat provision
for real this kind of crop(produce) is strange and amazing. It has reduce the waist pain dat orthodox drug couldnt cure, it also helps in digestion, its a detoxifier, anti poison (most diabolical poison), anti snake(i.e drives it away). There is this arguement about its effect on the reproductive health especially in men. Somn say it causes watery sperm while others oppose this notion. Pls some should fill me in thanks.
I take bitter kola regularly because it stabilises my stomach.
Right from my childhood, I knew Garciniakola to be of HIGH medicinal value bcs my father used to take it.myself I started using it once in a while after I ‘ve researched on it.
Right from childhood,I knew Garciniakola to be of HIGH MEDICINAL VALUE bcs my father used to take it. I started using it once in a while after I ‘ve made research on it. No wonder an addage says “Biter Cola last longer in the mouth of those who value it” .
i am a witness to some of the benefits of bitter kola. Thank God for His goodness.
I didn’t hear any male talk how it stimilates them and makes them more stronger ? Any way just atip all testimonies are true but this is more true ple take note
Pls somebody say something about hw it has made more stimilated sexually by the bitter kola.just a tip
i never knew bitterkola is a potent antibiotic, which could be effective in the treatment of many ailments and infections.
bitter cola is gud for u&i so let’s take more of it
what quantity of bitter kola can one take per day. Thanks
I just like the bitter kola for just no reason, not knowing that it has more than my natural likeness
Bitter kola, great medicine
Wow! All these found in my Nigeria, d@s rili gr8.
Well for me,when I started taking bitter kola,I’ve lost weight drastically,it reduced my appetite,nd aids easy passage of bowels..its just very medicinal
Hi. How did you achieve that weight loss with bitter kola. Pls, shed more light. How many quantity do u take daily and how fast will I see result? Also, how can I use it to treat osteo arthritis? Thanks
Pls I need quick respond, can a pregnant above 5 month take bitter kola.
As a choir member I eat bitter kola as a part of troat treatment,it clears my voice and I also noticed that I can loose weight with it.coughing and nasal itching stops,am even eating one now,it became part of my life,as a young girl there’s no day you wouldn’t find it in my hand bag.to the extent I travelled to UK with it,I thank God I got addicted to a good thing,and not a bad thing,even painful menstruation it helps a lot.
am 3month pregnant and am spitting alot which makes feel so dirty and uncomfortable.pls if i eat bitter kola,will it affect my baby?pls i need urgent reply.thanks
Bitter kola is wonderful crop. It aid digestion, it makes U hungry on time, it cleans one system and great antibiotic. The most amazing one is that when you eat it, you can stay without brushing your mouth the next day.
it does not have any effect.
I heard that bitter kola isn’t good for a young women of reproductive age.
Please how true is that ‘cos I love eating bitter. Hope it won’t affect my reproductive system when i’m ready to give birth?
Wonderful nut
I had a dream one day on last month August, i heard a voice telling me dat kola nut can cure Ebola virus, since dat day, i started chewing kola nut and i am now taking it as a daily pill and it works 4 me.
It’s good knowing about bittercola.
I love better kola is very nice,it has a lot to do in the body,better kola is good in having s*x.it will make u last long on bed,
Indeed, God is great. Bitter kola is really good, its serves as tooth paste when eaten, u can stay till the next day without brushing ur mouth. And it makes u sleep well. One more thing is dat it helps clear the human voice liking those singing, its helps to build your vocals, Hmmm, Nice Discovering..
it work for me pls do eat it ok
can bitter kola help treat typhoid fever and malaria?
I took a lot of better cola, doing my anti natal period cus my mouth produces a lot of salava.the spitting was controlled. But wen I had my baby I discovered she was very small. Weighed 2.8. And now she still very small but so strong and smart.do u think it was the bitter cola that made her weigh less?
tans u jesus 4 givi us biter kola
Indeed bitter cola is a God sent plant
But bitter cola contains carfen and we all know it’s health implication
Bitter cola substain erection, when it added to gin, allow it to mix very well, allow it for 2 days and take short of it .
How often can I take the bitter kola daily for weight loss and for osteo arthritis? Any daily dosage pls?
Can bitter kola cure hepatitis b
I really appreciated,the way i came across with this vital informations on bitter kola, thanks and regards.