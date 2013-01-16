Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Health Benefits Of Bitter Kola

daniel January 16, 2013

Bitter_colaThe bitter kola is a type of kola found in parts of Nigeria. Its biological name is “Garcinia kola” and it belongs to the family of “Guittiferal”. Among the Yorubas, it is called ‘Orogbo’, the Igbos call it ‘Agbilu’, ‘Adi’ or ‘Aki ilu’ while among the Hausas, this very popular nut is known as ‘Namijin Gworo.’

It is a wonderful agricultural product with a wide range of applications in natural and orthodox medicine

informationng.com gathers that bitter kola is a potent antibiotic, which could be effective in the treatment of many ailments and infections.

Dr Bartholomew Brai, Nutritional Biochemist at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos, said that bitter kola was used in the preparation of herbal drugs either as nourishment, supplement or herbal remedy.

Brai said, “If a patient on medication chews bitter kola, it will make the drugs ineffective. Aside this, I do not think bitter kola has any other side effect.

“Bitter kola has lots of health benefits, like the treatment of cough, sneezing, cold, diarrhoeas, tuberculosis, bacterial infection and fever.

“It improves lungs function by expanding the alveolar ducts and sac in the lungs thereby improving and strengthening the fibres in the lung tissue.”

He said that there was no recorded side effect to the regular intake of bitter kola, adding that it was all round medicinal.

So, what are you waiting for? Look for the closest bitter kola seller and buy some for yourself, and even friends.

  1. Bitter cola
    January 16, 2013 at 5:14 pm

    It has antibacterial,antiviral&antimicrobial contents,so is very gud for sore troat,sneezing&cough ailments.

  2. Austin
    January 17, 2013 at 10:45 am

    Bitter Kola has so many other benefits. If you have bitter kola in your pocket, no snake will come near you no matter the kind of forest you enter. If it is in your pocket or you are chewing it. It drives away snakes, scorpions. It makes one go hungry. If you have difficulty eating, chew a bitter kola, you will start feeling hungry. Of course, you know that no one can be poisoned through bitter kola. It is endless.

  3. Abu
    January 28, 2013 at 2:15 am

    It a very good plant indeed God is great

  4. yetti
    January 28, 2013 at 10:07 am

    Since i discovered the many benefits of bitter kola it has become a daily regime and i just keep getting better. I am a lady with fibroid if you are familiar with this condition you know it comes with a lot of unpleasant symptoms and since i didn’t want to operate i looked for other alternatives and when i came across bitter kola it was really a God-sent. I can honestly say all the symptoms started decreasing and now it does not feel like i have fibroid anymore, furthermore my constant knee pain is just no more and the wheezing breath due to asthma has also disappeared and i really feel a general overall healthier than i have felt in years.
    To Austin who claimed that you feel hungry when you eat it, this is quite strange because it does not make me feel hungry rather full and it has contributed to my weight loss a great deal.
    And like Abu stated it is indeed a very good plant and YES GOD IS GREAT!

  5. Bitter kolas nutritional information
    January 28, 2013 at 8:52 pm

    Bitter kola has no effects on the body unlike other antiboitics like penecilin, amoxicilin, ciprofloroxacin, erythamicin and so ,any of them. Bitter kola could have been a very expensive antibiotics if it wasnt natural.

  6. zincleadore
    February 3, 2013 at 12:45 pm

    We are suppliers of Garcinia Kola (Bitter Kola), We are based in Northern Part of Nigeria were we supply agro products and also export. Kindly REVERT back if you are still in need of this Nuts.

    To Know more, Visit:

    http://garciniakola.wordpress.com/

  7. Akindojutimi eric
    February 16, 2013 at 10:16 am

    In addition,bitter kola,when eaten,it flushes all d body and makes someone looks healthier and fit

  8. Odoh Ifeanyi
    February 27, 2013 at 3:34 pm

    As a nutritionist,I recomend bitter kola for every one. The benefit is numerous.

  9. Ify
    March 13, 2013 at 4:56 pm

    It is awesome lots of benefits it aids in bowels movements. U can’t eat bitter kola and be constipated i

  10. Nonso Nonso
    March 15, 2013 at 1:54 pm

    Bitter kola is indeed bitter kola it treat more than you think,i guess start now taken it at least once in a week it ll help you a lot’s.

  11. masuzuwah
    March 28, 2013 at 8:12 am

    i wish to subcribe to your jobs, online biz, and more info updates.

  12. Busola
    April 12, 2013 at 11:27 pm

    I ate one nt quite long

  13. mitchell
    April 29, 2013 at 11:23 am

    if you are looking for and agro stuff like better cola,honey,garri,pepper soup spice,e.t.c.you can contact on 08063843328 i base in Nigeria Delta state.

  14. bitterkola some say too much of it give side effect because it contains caffein dont know how true but i like it cause its natural from God,praise the lord
    May 11, 2013 at 12:27 pm

    bitterkola some say too much of it give side effect because it contains caffein dont know how true but i like it cause its natural from God,praise the lord

  15. oty
    May 22, 2013 at 12:20 pm

    Plz i will rilli want to knw whc bitter cocola you are talking abt, is it d single one? Or d one that split it two wen u break, as in th red color one?

    • shade
      June 12, 2013 at 6:02 pm

      no,its the single one the one with the brownish back

    • Akhigbe Akhimien
      July 26, 2013 at 7:58 am

      The one referred to here is just one and does not split. The one that splits into two is uaually referred to as guoror (Kola nitida) and the other is the one that splis into three or more (Kola acuminata)

    • Augusta
      May 8, 2015 at 7:50 am

      The red kola is simply refer to as kola nut so the single one is with brown cover and white inside as shown in the picture above is bitter kola so dont get mixed up. I actually go through this cos someone advice me to give it to my baby but i was not too comfortable but the result is working wonders. God is Great

    • Patience
      February 8, 2017 at 11:26 am

      The single one is bitter kola.that one that split is called kola.its red and splits into parts.

  16. Irwoman
    June 18, 2013 at 9:47 am

    A̶̲̥̅♏ a pregnant woman who has tried all sort of things τ̲̅ȍ see if i could stop d rate at which saliva comes out of M̶̲̥̅γ̲̣̣̥ mouth but 2no avail. I tried pea(the one we eat with corn) it helped ♍ε̲̣̣̣̥ a great deal but since its seasonal i had τ̲̅ȍ look for an alternative i then decided τ̲̅ȍ try bitter kola which ɪ̣̝̇​ƨ̣̣̣̇̇̇̇​ working perfectly for me& i feel a whole lot better . But i don’t know if it’s harmful in pregnancy, pls i need a feedback whether or not its harmful in pregnancy.

    • Ndukwu Ifeanyi
      December 19, 2013 at 12:08 pm

      In first three months of pregnancy that is the period the baby is forming be cautious for what you eat and drink and medicines you take.Most times consult your doctor or pharmacist in these issues .Bitter kola contains caffeine and caffeine is a smooth muscle stimulant not over doing it is the golden guideline .

  17. constance ify orji
    June 20, 2013 at 7:45 am

    i eat three last nigth as i m trying to lose weight……it was cool…..i deed God is powerful n great the dat provision

  18. Ikechukwu Onuoha
    June 24, 2013 at 7:26 pm

    for real this kind of crop(produce) is strange and amazing. It has reduce the waist pain dat orthodox drug couldnt cure, it also helps in digestion, its a detoxifier, anti poison (most diabolical poison), anti snake(i.e drives it away). There is this arguement about its effect on the reproductive health especially in men. Somn say it causes watery sperm while others oppose this notion. Pls some should fill me in thanks.

  19. Agatha Igbinoba
    June 25, 2013 at 4:31 am

    Dear Sir/Ma
    We are exporters of quality Bitter kola (Garcinia kola) and due to the
    reputation and good will of your great company, we are very much interested
    in doing business with you. we are from Lagos,Nigeria but do ship to any
    country in the world, also we would like to know other products or byproducts
    that are of interest to you. we hopefully look forward to doing business with
    your reputable company.

  20. http://garciniacambogiabenefits.com/ - garciniacambogiabenefits.com
    June 28, 2013 at 1:04 pm

    Rather nice post. I became aware of your weblog along with desired to express that We have actually adored searching your blog site articles. Regardless I will be opting-in for ones give food to and I hope you publish one more time soon!

  21. Joseph Kunna Emmanuel
    July 5, 2013 at 9:12 pm

    Compliment of the day. Sir i am from Jos Plateau state and just started bitter kola busines of high quality, with the hope of being an exporter someday. I would want to have the honour of supplying the product to your company. Contact no. 08069542582

  22. Rotimi
    July 13, 2013 at 7:53 pm

    I take bitter kola regularly because it stabilises my stomach.

  23. Bitter Kola User
    July 27, 2013 at 7:29 pm

    I found more uses of bitter kola here…You will be amazed garciniakola.weebly.com

  24. Okeosisi
    July 30, 2013 at 5:34 am

    Right from childhood,I knew Garciniakola to be of HIGH MEDICINAL VALUE bcs my father used to take it. I started using it once in a while after I ‘ve made research on it. No wonder an addage says “Biter Cola last longer in the mouth of those who value it” .

  25. emmanuel avwata
    September 12, 2013 at 8:45 pm

    i am a witness to some of the benefits of bitter kola. Thank God for His goodness.

  26. austine
    September 24, 2013 at 9:38 pm

    I didn’t hear any male talk how it stimilates them and makes them more stronger ? Any way just atip all testimonies are true but this is more true ple take note

  27. austine idajili
    September 24, 2013 at 9:52 pm

    Pls somebody say something about hw it has made more stimilated sexually by the bitter kola.just a tip

  28. NigeriansinDiaspora
    October 4, 2013 at 12:24 am

    i never knew bitterkola is a potent antibiotic, which could be effective in the treatment of many ailments and infections.

  29. Pascal
    October 23, 2013 at 12:10 pm

    bitter cola is gud for u&i so let’s take more of it

  30. Ijeoma
    October 29, 2013 at 2:51 am

    what quantity of bitter kola can one take per day. Thanks

  31. Claudius
    November 1, 2013 at 5:37 am

    I just like the bitter kola for just no reason, not knowing that it has more than my natural likeness

  32. Kolawole toba
    November 6, 2013 at 5:23 pm

    Bitter kola, great medicine

  33. Reuben Ntomchukwu
    November 10, 2013 at 4:01 pm

    sir, we are a large supplier of bitter kola we can supply your company. My phone contact is 08035744037.

  34. anayo
    November 15, 2013 at 10:23 pm

    Wow! All these found in my Nigeria, d@s rili gr8.

  35. olamide
    November 17, 2013 at 9:04 pm

    Well for me,when I started taking bitter kola,I’ve lost weight drastically,it reduced my appetite,nd aids easy passage of bowels..its just very medicinal

    • Zaynab
      September 16, 2016 at 9:53 pm

      Hi. How did you achieve that weight loss with bitter kola. Pls, shed more light. How many quantity do u take daily and how fast will I see result? Also, how can I use it to treat osteo arthritis? Thanks

  36. hatiyat
    May 13, 2014 at 11:02 am

    Pls I need quick respond, can a pregnant above 5 month take bitter kola.

  37. chichi
    June 24, 2014 at 4:10 pm

    As a choir member I eat bitter kola as a part of troat treatment,it clears my voice and I also noticed that I can loose weight with it.coughing and nasal itching stops,am even eating one now,it became part of my life,as a young girl there’s no day you wouldn’t find it in my hand bag.to the extent I travelled to UK with it,I thank God I got addicted to a good thing,and not a bad thing,even painful menstruation it helps a lot.

  38. lorita
    July 5, 2014 at 12:20 pm

    am 3month pregnant and am spitting alot which makes feel so dirty and uncomfortable.pls if i eat bitter kola,will it affect my baby?pls i need urgent reply.thanks

    Reply
  39. ismaila Haruna Dankogi
    August 1, 2014 at 9:18 am

    NEWS ON THE BREAK:
    BITTER COLA CAN CURE EBOLA FEVER FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT (http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garcinia_kola)
    BUT MY SUBMISSION AS ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH OFFICER ON THE CASE OF EBOLA FEVER.
    GOVERNMENT SHOULD MANDATE ALL ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH OFFICERS NATIONWIDE IN 774 LOCAL GOVERNMENT TO AS A MATTER URGENCY INVESTIGATE AND IDENTIFY ALL BUSH MEAT SALES POINTS FOR POSSIBLE APPREHENSION AND QURANTINE OF ALL THE BUSH MEAT VENDOUR FOR 21 INCUBATION PERIOD.

    2. ALL CASES OF IDENTIFIED MONKEY REARERS NATIONWIDE IN THE RESIDENTIAL PREMISES, THE REARERS SHOULD BE QURANTINE AND MONKEY EXTERMINATED.
    3. HUNTERS SHOULD BE QURANTINE.

  40. Osabuohien Austin
    August 4, 2014 at 8:21 pm

    Bitter kola is wonderful crop. It aid digestion, it makes U hungry on time, it cleans one system and great antibiotic. The most amazing one is that when you eat it, you can stay without brushing your mouth the next day.

    it does not have any effect.

  41. Uchennayaemego
    August 7, 2014 at 7:22 pm

    I heard that bitter kola isn’t good for a young women of reproductive age.

    Please how true is that ‘cos I love eating bitter. Hope it won’t affect my reproductive system when i’m ready to give birth?

    Please I need answers.
    Thank you.

  42. stanley ohaneche
    September 19, 2014 at 11:14 pm

    Wonderful nut

  43. Superb gal
    September 21, 2014 at 3:03 pm

    I had a dream one day on last month August, i heard a voice telling me dat kola nut can cure Ebola virus, since dat day, i started chewing kola nut and i am now taking it as a daily pill and it works 4 me.

  44. Henry
    October 10, 2014 at 4:36 pm

    It’s good knowing about bittercola.

  45. dw
    October 13, 2014 at 6:54 pm

    would like more info on bitter-cola—uses-proven claims-how,where to purchase ?

  46. henry jeff
    January 20, 2015 at 10:24 pm

    I love better kola is very nice,it has a lot to do in the body,better kola is good in having s*x.it will make u last long on bed,

  47. Harrywealth
    June 1, 2015 at 12:04 pm

    Indeed, God is great. Bitter kola is really good, its serves as tooth paste when eaten, u can stay till the next day without brushing ur mouth. And it makes u sleep well. One more thing is dat it helps clear the human voice liking those singing, its helps to build your vocals, Hmmm, Nice Discovering..

  48. teju mee
    September 9, 2015 at 12:27 am

    it work for me pls do eat it ok

  49. jewellery sets for rent in chennai|artificial bridal jewellery for rent in chennai|bridal jewellery sets in chennai for rent|bridal jewellery for rent in chennai|kundan bridal jewellery sets for rent in chennai|bridal jewellery set for rent in chennai|bri
    September 17, 2015 at 4:49 pm

    Quality articles or reviews is the key to interest the people to visit the site, that’s what this web page is providing.|

  50. ALEXANDER V. CHEA
    November 3, 2015 at 4:57 pm

    can bitter kola help treat typhoid fever and malaria?

  51. Chris
    March 12, 2016 at 10:41 am

    I’m into d business of supplying better kola and kola but in large quantity and anyone in need of it can contact me on:08034339725.
    Thanks…

  52. elohor mrs
    May 9, 2016 at 11:52 pm

    I took a lot of better cola, doing my anti natal period cus my mouth produces a lot of salava.the spitting was controlled. But wen I had my baby I discovered she was very small. Weighed 2.8. And now she still very small but so strong and smart.do u think it was the bitter cola that made her weigh less?

  53. timothy akuadne
    June 10, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    tans u jesus 4 givi us biter kola

  54. daniel
    July 6, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    Indeed bitter cola is a God sent plant
    But bitter cola contains carfen and we all know it’s health implication

  55. oyosco
    September 1, 2016 at 3:24 pm

    Bitter cola substain erection, when it added to gin, allow it to mix very well, allow it for 2 days and take short of it .

  56. Zaynab
    September 16, 2016 at 9:55 pm

    How often can I take the bitter kola daily for weight loss and for osteo arthritis? Any daily dosage pls?

  57. legalsounds
    November 3, 2016 at 8:27 am

    Hi I am so happy I found your webpage, I really found you by accident, while I was researching
    on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible
    post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the
    theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all
    at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds,
    so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do
    keep up the excellent job.

  58. Akilu Mohammed
    November 29, 2016 at 5:53 am

    Can bitter kola cure hepatitis b

  59. Sa'idu Tarah
    February 7, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I really appreciated,the way i came across with this vital informations on bitter kola, thanks and regards.

