Brother Sues Twin Sister, Claiming She Manipulated Their Dying Mother Into Changing Her N500 Million Will To Deny Him

A man is suing his twin sister over claims she manipulated their mother into cheating him out of his inheritance
Robert Simon has accused his sister Hilary Woolley of turning against him out of envy resulting from her own unhappiness.
Mr Simon blames her for telling their dying brother to write to their mother and persuade her to alter her will to exclude Mr Simon from his fair share in her £2million estate.
The twins’ mother, Constance Simon, drew up a will in 1996 which left Robert her flat in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, as well as her shares in the family business, dividing the rest of the estate between all her children.
At war: Robert Simon, left, is suing his twin sister Hilary Woolley, right, over their mother’s £2million estate
But in 2005, she wrote another version which split the entire inheritance between Robert, Hilary and their brother Jonathan, with a trust being set up for the family of their late brother David.
The document was drawn up and signed at Constance’s 88th birthday party, which Robert did not attend.
He claims that the new will is unfair because it blocks him from getting an effective controlling share in the family’s plastic company, R.W. Simon Ltd, which he has run for more than three decades.
The document was drawn up after David, who was dying from cancer, wrote to the other family members expressing concerns about Robert’s ‘cavalier attitude’ to his relatives.
Robert, 62, has taken Hilary and Jonathan, 63, to the High Court in an attempt to have the original will reinstated on the grounds that it better represents their mother’s wishes.
‘I showed Hilary kindness and generosity, as far as I’m concerned, at all times,’ he told the hearing. ‘I treat people as I wish to be treated.
‘Hilary behaves like that because, unfortunately, happiness has eluded her. I have always been happy with my family. It’s something that Hilary has found very difficult to accept.’
He told judge Nicholas Strauss QC that he did not believe David was the sole author of the letter criticising his conduct, and claimed that his sister was ‘in the shadows’ influencing it.
He had responded to his brother, complaining about what he said was a ‘calculated and cold-hearted’ attempt to influence their mother to change her will.
‘I think that David was a tool, an easily used tool, and the author was Hilary,’ Robert said.
Dennis Sharpe, representing Hilary and Jonathan, disputed all the accusations, and criticised Robert for sending David a harsh letter when he was on his deathbed.
Robert’s barrister, Sarah Haren, argues that Mrs Simon’s dementia was affecting her so badly before her death that she lacked legal capacity to execute the 2005 will and it was therefore invalid.
The plaintiff told the court his mother’s memory difficulties had begun in 2002, and said her condition had rapidly deteriorated until she forgot major family events and started talking to characters on the television.
‘Mrs Simon was someone who wanted to please people and, in her impaired mental state, it was even more difficult for her to exercise her own judgment,’ Ms Haren said.
But Mr Sharpe pointed to the fact that Mrs Simon had not undergone a mental health assessment until 2008, a year before her death.
‘It is the defendants’ case that the deceased was very keen to treat her children equally and the 2005 will achieves that object, whereas the 1996 will does not,’ he said.
The court heard that, although the disputed company shares form only a tiny portion of the business, they are vitally important as they would give Robert more than 25 per cent, allowing him to block special resolutions.
Mrs Woolley, who lives in Halifax, Yorkshire, said outside court: ‘I love my twin very much and think that you do not take your family to court.’
The hearing continues.
Hiya! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks!
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
We stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I should check things
out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page again.
Can you tell us more about this? I’d care to find out
more details.
Hi there mates, pleasant piece of writing and nice urging commented here, I am
genuinely enjoying by these.
Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website,
how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a appropriate deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided
vibrant clear idea
I blog quite often and I truly appreciate your information. This great article has truly peaked
my interest. I’m going to take a note of your blog and keep checking for new
information about once per week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.
I do believe all the concepts you’ve presented for your post.
They are really convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for
starters. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
I do consider all of the ideas you’ve presented for your post.
They’re really convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very short for newbies.
Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Safari, it
looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!
That way, finding out how to copy PS3 games will be much more effortless than ever.
This means you are not fixed at a certain position, like in Counter Strike.
Even when you only own one particular game system, you’ll find it awesome to have a program
that could duplicate all games in case it’s ever necessary.
Potato starch machinery adoopts excellent automatic
solutions annd can reduce labor cost and prooduction cost.
This particular subject is included by simply many web-sites plus thgey publishing
regarding gold etf on a daily basis. Buying on margin- Using borrowed funds increases the riskiness of the
trade.
At present, a few companies have expressed their interest to ICANN
with the majority wanting to take their business brand for a Top Level Domain, with the minority applying for generic terms.
Once this period is over and the registration is complete you are free to connect your new domain to your web hosting provider and start uploading your files.
The domain suffix should highlight the intended purpose
of the site but nowadays this isn’t always the case.
Hi, I desire to subscribe for this web site to take latest updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
Good ɑrticlе. I’m faϲing a few of these іssues
as well..