Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Emir Of Kano Has Fully Recovered – Nigeria’s High Commissioner To UK

daniel February 8, 2013

kano_emirThe Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero whose convoy was attacked last month in a daring attack that left six people dead and injured several others, including his two sons, has now recovered fully from the trauma of the attack.
Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kindom, Dr Dalhatu Tafida who stated this in London, said the Emir now moves about freely with no visible sign of any ailment on him.
“I can tell you authoritatively that the Emir has fully recovered,” he said, explaining that he was in constant contact with  the royal father and his children either by visiting or talking on phone.
The High Commissioner, who has been busy following the arrival of President Goodluck Jonathan in London on Wednesday,however, was slient on the state of health of the Emir’s two sons.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Emir and his two sons arrived UK on January 20 for medical attention following the attack in Kano a day earlier.

