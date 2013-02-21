The Money List: Top 21 Richest Nigerian Billionaires

Very few Nigerians have made the Forbes list of richest people in the world the reason been that Forbes estimates the wealth of individuals and rank them based on the value of shares they have in quoted companies (companies listed on the stock exchange).

The few Nigerians that have the list are Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Femi Otedola.

The list of top 21 Richest Nigerian billionaires has been based on:

The value of their shares held in quoted companies, the size and market share of their companies, the number of companies they own and its assumed value, the market value of their company’s brand and the impact of their companies on the Nigerian economy.

Despite the harsh terrain and business challenges involved with starting a business in Nigeria; the successful entrepreneurs listed below held their ground and fought their way to the top.

In a country with a population of over 160 million inhabitants and millions of businesses; these 20 entrepreneurs diligently carved their names in the sands of time.

Check out the list below.

1. Alhaji Aliko Dangote – founder of Dangote Group, Richest man in Africa and Richest black man in the world

2. Mike Adenuga – Conoil, Equatorial Trust Bank, Globacom

3. Femi Otedola – ZENON Oil and Gas

4. Orji Uzor Kalu – Slok Group

5. Cosmos Maduka – Coscharis Group

6. Jimoh Ibrahim – Nicon Insurance, Global Flee

7. Jim Ovia – Zenith Bank, Visafone

8. Pascal Dozie – MTN Nigeria, Diamond Bank

9. Oba Otudeko – Honeywell Group Nigeria

10. Alhaji Sayyu Dantata – MRS Group

11. Umaru Abdul Mutallab – former Chairman First Bank Plc, Mutallab Group

12. Prince Samuel Adedoyin – Doyin Group

13. Dele Fajemirokun – Chaiman Aiico Insurance, Xerox Nigeria, Chicken Republic, Kings Guards etc.

14. Chief Cletus Ibeto – Ibeto Group

15. Raymond Dokpesi – Daar Communication, AIT,

16. Tony Ezenna – Orange Group

17. Chief Molade Okoya Thomas – Chairman CFAO Nig and other six french companies

18. Ifeanyi Ubah – Capital oil and gas

19. Leo Stan Ekeh – Zinox Computer

20. Fola Adeola – GTBank

21. Chief Ade Ojo – Elizade Motors Nig LTD, Distributor of Toyota cars

