The Money List: Top 21 Richest Nigerian Billionaires

Jo Daniel February 21, 2013

Very few Nigerians have made the Forbes list of richest people in the world the reason been that Forbes estimates the wealth of individuals and rank them based on the value of shares they have in quoted companies (companies listed on the stock exchange).

dangote-9

The few Nigerians that have the list are Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Femi Otedola.

The list of top 21 Richest Nigerian billionaires has been based on:

The value of their shares held in quoted companies, the size and market share of their companies, the number of companies they own and its assumed value, the market value of their company’s brand and the impact of their companies on the Nigerian economy.

Despite the harsh terrain and business challenges involved with starting a business in Nigeria; the successful entrepreneurs listed below held their ground and fought their way to the top.

In a country with a population of over 160 million inhabitants and millions of businesses; these 20 entrepreneurs diligently carved their names in the sands of time.

Check out the list below.

1. Alhaji Aliko Dangote – founder of Dangote Group, Richest man in Africa and Richest black man in the world

2. Mike Adenuga – Conoil, Equatorial Trust Bank, Globacom

3. Femi Otedola – ZENON Oil and Gas

4. Orji Uzor Kalu – Slok Group

5. Cosmos Maduka – Coscharis Group

6. Jimoh Ibrahim – Nicon Insurance, Global Flee

7. Jim Ovia – Zenith Bank, Visafone

8. Pascal Dozie – MTN Nigeria, Diamond Bank

9. Oba Otudeko – Honeywell Group Nigeria

10. Alhaji Sayyu Dantata – MRS Group

11. Umaru Abdul Mutallab – former Chairman First Bank Plc, Mutallab Group

12. Prince Samuel Adedoyin – Doyin Group

13. Dele Fajemirokun – Chaiman Aiico Insurance, Xerox Nigeria, Chicken Republic, Kings Guards etc.

14. Chief Cletus Ibeto – Ibeto Group

15. Raymond Dokpesi – Daar Communication, AIT,

16. Tony Ezenna – Orange Group

17. Chief Molade Okoya Thomas – Chairman CFAO Nig and other six french companies

18. Ifeanyi Ubah – Capital oil and gas

19. Leo Stan Ekeh – Zinox Computer

20. Fola Adeola – GTBank

21. Chief Ade Ojo – Elizade Motors Nig LTD, Distributor of Toyota cars

71 comments

  1. Mohammed Usman
    February 21, 2013 at 12:36 pm

    What impact have they make to the lives of the masses in Nigeria.

    Reply
  2. mujeeb
    February 21, 2013 at 12:42 pm

    Where is there money at the bank can’t they help nigerian citizen wit all their money

    Reply
  3. ugonna
    February 21, 2013 at 1:06 pm

    let them invest their money in the lives of over 170 million Nigerians, that is when we would know that the are truely “RICH” so to say.

    Reply
  ugonna
    February 21, 2013 at 1:12 pm

    let them invest their money in the lives of over 170 million Nigerians, that is when we would know that they are truely "RICH" so to say.

    Reply
  5. iekan salami
    February 21, 2013 at 1:13 pm

    I congratulate d 21 richest men. I them to use their money to lift other Nigerians in business. More grease to deir elbows.

    Reply
  6. Esele
    February 21, 2013 at 1:24 pm

    where is Tony Elumelu, Rabiu Ahmed and Mrs Alakija in the liast, these are among the top ten. Jimoh Ibrahim is not supposed to be there.

    Reply
    • ola
      February 21, 2013 at 2:12 pm

      God bless you my brother,I wonder how jimoh’name made the list when ωε still many serious minded biznes men in the country.presently all jimoh’s companies are bn runned @loss.infact nothing is happenin in all his filling stations and depot,globalfleet industries not working,.he hardly pay staff salaries and doesn’t maintain anythng in his company.airngeria don enta voicemail despite 35billion naria collectd by jimoh frm federal govt †̥ boost his airline.his staffs collectd decembert salary in third week of january dis year,no christmas packag,no bonus,nothing like leave and this man stil made d list.

      Reply
  7. michael okeowo
    February 21, 2013 at 1:29 pm

    you are forgotten a name here MICHAEL OKEOWO– MOTV SATELLITE NETWORK

    Reply
  8. Owoyemi azeez olakunle
    February 21, 2013 at 2:44 pm

    Dangote, a man of honour,man of hero.and a sucesful man in this world! May he never been retrogresively and God wil lift me up like him.

    Reply
  9. Dera
    February 21, 2013 at 4:29 pm

    Wot of emeka ofor He should on the list

    Reply
  10. Prince. Sam
    February 21, 2013 at 7:51 pm

    Thank God for thier lives what about thier souls? Are they saved. If you gain the whole world and loose your what will that profit you. Please are the listed men should search thier minds. May the grace of God carry you all through INJ

    Reply
    • uzo
      April 11, 2013 at 4:31 pm

      Thank you, for that contribution, but there are people who will neither gain the world nor their souls, at this time let us congratulate them it is not easy in Nigeria. The wall of poverty is very difficult to pull down in this country. the gap between the poor and the rich is so wide. May God delver his people, in the mist of plenty Nigerian people keep living in penury .

      Reply
  11. kkyenshak
    February 21, 2013 at 8:11 pm

    They have work hard, i luv them all, keep it own

    Reply
  12. NNAEMEKA
    February 21, 2013 at 8:29 pm

    Another gy that should make this list is cap.Emmanuel Iheanacho owner of Genesis shiping company,and Integrated oil and gas infact the list is incomplite.

    Reply
  13. Soneye Olanrewaju
    February 21, 2013 at 8:55 pm

    Life is not about how much you have but the number of life you positively influence with the little you have.To whom much is given ,much is expected.They’ve work for it but much is expected from them.

    Reply
  14. inyama timothy
    February 21, 2013 at 9:34 pm

    they ar all failures
    hw many of them cn boost of raising just 1 millionaire in their state or village.ar they takimg care of d less priviledged around them?

    Reply
  15. Abubakar Jibril
    February 21, 2013 at 9:37 pm

    just say nigeria greatest thieves not richest one way or the other they are nothing but thieves and enemies of our nation..

    Reply
  16. laurentha dAvid
    February 21, 2013 at 10:04 pm

    The rich also cry

    Reply
  17. udihharrison
    February 21, 2013 at 10:12 pm

    its not easy to be at the top!

    Reply
  18. KAKA
    February 21, 2013 at 10:18 pm

    KLEPTOCRACY AND OLIGARCHY IS THE ORDER OF THE DAY NOW…ARE THEY MIRROW(HELP) TO PEOPLE OR A SHADOW?

    Reply
  19. IYKE OTUGO
    February 21, 2013 at 10:38 pm

    Life is not about how much you
    have but the number of life you
    positively influence with the little
    you have.To whom much is
    given ,much is
    expected.They’ve work for it but
    much is expected from them.

    Reply
  20. Kevin
    February 21, 2013 at 10:47 pm

    I tnk God 4 their lives n success. May almight God bless them Amen. i wnt them 2 help me contribute 25m 4 my biz farmng

    Reply
  21. lucas
    February 21, 2013 at 10:57 pm

    your list is incomplete because you talked about their Value, what about Obasanjo and his farm and Men of God with Big churches.

    Reply
  22. Informantz
    February 22, 2013 at 11:24 am

    Actually, dey’ve worth it bcos most of them has been helping d situation of d nation most especially in d aspect of employment but jimoh Ibrahim who went to Ghana and establish energy bank dia with much branches, why not here? I doubt why he shd be among!!! God bless us all

    Reply
  23. Olaoti ifeyemi Emmanuel
    February 22, 2013 at 11:29 am

    More blessing 2 u al. Be at my help Empower/Employement.

    Reply
  24. Odogwu Chinonye Caesar Anulumadu
    February 22, 2013 at 12:41 pm

    I salute these men who re always up at nights wen others re possibly sleeping. D fear of failure has kept them on the top. Kudos my countrymen. I also implore Foebes 2 kindly access our own man. His name is Chief (Dr) Ernest Azudialu Obiejiesi. He is the boss behind Obijackson W/A Ltd,Nest oil $ gas and other companies too numerous to write here. Thanks.

    Reply
  25. Chidi Lamberto
    February 22, 2013 at 1:20 pm

    One name is conspicously missing here. . . Lamberto Chidi. May be in the next list.

    Reply
  26. udeji
    February 22, 2013 at 1:30 pm

    An edfice surrounded by mould houses doesn’t have honour,a light surrounded by darkness is a darkness.

    Reply
  27. Wasiu adewale
    February 22, 2013 at 3:42 pm

    Tank god, we have 21 rechest money in this country and we still have jobless in this country too, many graduate are loking for job,they don’t have money to buy anything we surffering, no light, no tap water,lack of good road every year fuel increase, god will punish u and ur money.

    Reply
  28. Maxwinno
    February 23, 2013 at 10:34 am

    To be a man is never easy!! They hav tried for both themselves and the economy of our nation Honestly.. One day, all of them will die and be buried with nothing…. I mean no money … No wealth!!!! Its a ringing bell!!! Do the right thing now you are still alive and be blessed…. Maxwinno!! By his grace, i will top the list and will shop the world the meaning of being RICH…. Its simply to serve/rule… I pray it shall come to pass!!!

    Reply
  29. Anon ymous
    March 13, 2013 at 9:51 pm

    don’t you find it funny that after all the indictments, proofs of theft, unpaid bank loans some people like Femi Otedola, Orji Uzor Kalu, Jimoh Ibrahim, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, Ifeanyi Ubah still made the list?

    Reply
  30. Prince Orabuike
    March 14, 2013 at 10:33 am

    The names is incomplete if OBASANJO,IBB,TY DANJUMA,ABDUSALAMI ABUBAKA,EL RUFAI.LUCKY IGBINEDION,IBORI,CHRIS OYAKHILOME,ISIAKU RABIU,and plentyful others. they enjoying their wealth while over 170million people are watching from their respective home zones. the bombing has not stopped neither the secret killings nor the………we are watching

    Reply
  31. Franklin Ezenwa
    March 16, 2013 at 11:35 am

    This people forgot to list Franklin Ezenwa in this list. Ezenwa group of companies is worth more than ZENON Oil and Gas, okay let me believe that this is not the real list.

    Reply
  32. Christian Eze
    April 10, 2013 at 6:16 pm

    Hahahaha Nigerians! Haters everywhere, even those who would be worse if they were rich!!

    Reply
  33. Nine
    April 10, 2013 at 6:41 pm

    May ALLAH help me, am looking for 2m start my business Allah gatan kowa,

    Reply
  34. Uche
    April 10, 2013 at 6:41 pm

    Its not easy….they deserved it cos they laboured for it.stop criticising if you are not okay with this list go and work hard and be the 1st.

    Reply
  35. Tony.
    April 11, 2013 at 10:27 am

    Thank God for their lifes and others whom their names are not included in the list.What’s their impact to better the lifes of the poor masses who are interested in going into small and medium business to encourage them.

    Reply
  36. humphrey of the most high God
    April 11, 2013 at 2:18 pm

    Boy this guys are in money, am happy for them at least people are still working in their organisations and giving thanks to God for the Opportunity. All they need for those of them that are not saved is to embrace Christ, i pray that the grace of salvation will work in them. This guys are loaded. I REFUSED to be small IJN. I will top the list of the world

    Reply
  37. Tosin Mumeen Azeez
    May 6, 2013 at 9:36 am

    The list is not yet full without my name being included on the list

    Reply
  38. Onyido Chukwuebuka
    May 10, 2013 at 9:05 pm

    I believe God that someday my name will be in the list of Forbes top riches African…… I will represent Nigeria,by God’s Grace, Amen!!!

    Reply
  39. hassan
    May 11, 2013 at 10:00 pm

    Bt na wa 4 dis pple, una get money like dis, y una no dey help us. Pls hlp edo pple 4 suffer na.

    Reply
  40. Le Sman
    May 20, 2013 at 9:28 am

    kool, am surprised though that note one of our former rulers such as obasanjo and babaginda didnt make it. Are they hiding the money they’ve stolen and scared to declare their worth?

    Reply
  41. Omotolaomogbolahan.O'2
    June 7, 2013 at 3:08 pm

    Kudos 2 ogas at the top….there are stil space in there…am pressing on…….loading…..*

    Reply
  42. KEN OKORO
    June 9, 2013 at 11:51 am

    HARD WORK AND DEDICATION GRANTED THEM THE LICENCE TO BE ON TOP. AM PROUD OF THEM AND AM THERE MENTEE CONSIDERING HOW MANY MILLION NIGERIANS ARE FEEDING, CLOTHING AND PAYING SCHOOL FEES ALL FROM THEM, SO WE NEED SO MANY OF THEM!

    Reply
  43. dollerking
    July 4, 2013 at 2:03 pm

    Wow !dix cals 4 a sober reflectn.:-( i salut u SIRS. My God i want to b wealthy grant me d Grace. I blive in wealth bt wot rili matas s d impact on d masses(GOOD NAME S BETA DAN SILVER ND GOLD).

    Reply
  44. Chikaodiri Lawson
    July 5, 2013 at 6:26 pm

    Wealth is a thing everybody desire’s,but few are ready to pay the sacrifice associated with 2much money!don’t be jealous,cursing them is unnecessary be contented and above all have a vision of where u’re going or what u want to be.

    Reply
  45. charles
    August 12, 2013 at 7:52 am

    why is baba not in the list. who rich pass am for Nigeria.

    Reply
  46. Ekudayo Emmanuel Omodola.
    August 19, 2013 at 9:18 pm

    I celebrate all our richest in Nigeria am nt angry of ur riches but am using dis tym 2 tell yu am coming very soon nd over taking is allow.

    Reply
  47. Shamsuddeen Ahmad
    August 21, 2013 at 12:57 am

    GOD BLESS NIGERIAN CITIZENS & BILLIONAIRES PEOPLES

    Reply
  48. Alfanu
    September 29, 2013 at 11:10 am

    mitsiyata kawai.

    Reply
  49. Micheal
    September 20, 2014 at 4:21 pm

    Mr Dangote, a Nigerian who made his fortune in cement, flour and sugar, is worth an estimated $16bn (£10bn) and has topped the Forbes list of Africa’s richest men for the past three years.

    Reply
  50. ndubest
    October 12, 2014 at 12:01 am

    Mr Dangote is a Nigerian who made his fortune in cement, flour and sugar, is worth an estimated $16bn (£10bn) and has topped the Forbes list of Africa’s richest men for the past three years.

    Reply
  52. vegan
    November 4, 2014 at 9:17 am

    I used to be recommended this web site by means of my cousin. I’m no longer positive whether this put up is
    written by him as nobody else understand such certain about my problem.
    You are amazing! Thank you!

    Reply
  56. Awwerl Nagarta
    November 18, 2014 at 11:55 pm

    What about TY Danjuma he’s the founder of south Atlantic petroleum limited. General Danjuma brings to sapetro over 25 years of biseness experience and exposure in the public sector as the founder of NAL/Comet Group, one of the most successful indigenous shipping agencies and terminal operators in Nigeria.

    Reply
  58. eberetic
    February 16, 2015 at 4:16 pm

    3 nnewi men made the list nice one keep the town going one luv.

    Reply
  59. Adesola Hammed
    May 22, 2015 at 10:59 am

    It really pains the youth of nowadays seeing all this Nigerian Heroes doing nothing to do help their beloved country insted they are trying to be tribalistic

    Reply
  67. loshi
    March 26, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    Hello, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am
    too glad to share my know-how here with colleagues.

    Reply
  68. Jeannine
    January 3, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Admiring the commitment you put into your blog and in depth information you
    present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while
    that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.

    Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my
    Google account.

    Reply

