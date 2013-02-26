Saturday , 31 December 2016
UNIMAID Don Abducted In Error, Captors Reduce Demand To N5m

unimaidAbductors of Dr Abba Kagu, an associate professor of Geography at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), are demanding a ransom of N5 million for his release.

The don was picked on Saturday evening at the Federal Low cost housing estate in Maiduguri by kidnappers who mistook him for someone else.

A source close to the family said: “The abductors mistook him for a brother in law of a prominent politician in Borno State.

“Initially, they demanded for N100m but when they realized that they picked the wrong person, they demanded for N5 million…insisting he cannot go free,” the source, who pleaded anonymity said.

Meanwhile, Kagu’s family have intensified their prayers for his safe return and urged their acquaintances to also join them in praying for his return.

