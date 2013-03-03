Horror As Woman (30) Gives Birth To A Tortoise After Being Pregnant For 10 Months

Saturday , 25 February 2017
A tradomedical practitioner in Lagos has claimed that a 20-year old woman delivered a tortoise and a baby girl in his clinic.

The woman, Rasheedat Raimi, said she had carried the pregnancy for 10 months before she eventually delivered the baby girl and the tortoise at a trado-medical clinic on Mutairu Street, Off Ijegun Road, outskirts of Lagos. She was in pains as she talked to P.M.NEWS about the strange delivery.

“I came to Yakafi for prayers because of the terrible pains I was having in my stomach. Immediately I got here, prayers were offered and immediately there was a burst of water and blood under me. The tortoise came out with the placenta and the baby came out later. I couldn’t believe my eyes, but I was very weak. I was happy the pain left me. I felt relieved after the delivery. I thank God,” she told P.M.NEWS slowly.

On whether she attended ante-natal clinic before the delivery, the young woman said: “I carried the pregnancy for 10 months. I did scans several times and nobody told me that I was carrying tortoise in my womb. What they always told me was that I am alright and would deliver at the right time,” she added.
“This is amazing, but true. She did not register with my clinic for ante-natal. When she came here with her people, she was in pains, we didn’t know she will deliver here. She only came here for Tahajjud prayers (night vigil). We were praying when suddenly she started wriggling. She was in pains.

“I touched her stomach and observed something strange moving inside her. It was a strange thing. I thought it was a lizard but it turned out to be a tortoise. The tortoise tore the placenta into pieces and came out. The baby came out afterwards.

“She fainted after the delivery and we had to revive her with prayers. This is what God can do. She had several scans but nobody told her that she was carrying a tortoise in her womb. God is great,” he declared.

Ladies and Gents, Our technology can not see evil spiritual matters(works). Only God can deliver you when on this position. So, stop relying on technology but God. I hope this story has convinced you. It is well.

18 comments

  1. cynthia
    March 3, 2013 at 7:13 am

    Lie lie u deliver any other content in the womb before placenta u pple should stop feeding us with lies

    Reply
  2. Otunba Greg
    March 3, 2013 at 8:46 am

    FAKE story 419 looking for Maga.

    Reply
  3. Garba Lawal
    March 3, 2013 at 9:44 am

    @Cynthia and Otunba: the more we hold on to sentiment, the less we progress. I’m sure if it were a pastor that did the delivery, you would have called it a miracle from God, and praise the pastor and his religion. I suggest we should have a re-think on how we perceive and approach issues. May God guide us right.

    Reply
  4. YEMI
    March 3, 2013 at 10:27 am

    I THANK GOD FOR THIS WOMEN IT GOD THAT DELIVER HER

    Reply
  5. flora
    March 3, 2013 at 2:10 pm

    Disgusting….People are just evil….

    Reply
  6. Adetoyi Aderemi
    March 3, 2013 at 10:36 pm

    neva disturb urself wt whether or not the story is true…all you need do is go to the address…someone who does not believe in pple he sees cant definitely believe the unseen God

    Reply
  7. sunny otuza
    March 4, 2013 at 11:14 am

    JESUS IS LORD, am so happy for her

    Reply
  8. puertoricotkd.com
    April 8, 2013 at 2:14 am

    I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your

    weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent

    quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today..

    Reply
  9. Ojopeterfriday
    June 26, 2013 at 9:11 am

    Our God is a possibility God.

    Reply
  10. L.K.O
    July 17, 2013 at 1:59 pm

    I thank god for her to deliver ten month pregnant.god we give her goodheath,power and more strength to her elbow.(amen).

    Reply
  11. Opca
    July 30, 2013 at 5:31 pm

    In every thing. Glory be to GOD 4 safe delivery

    Reply
  12. angel
    September 20, 2013 at 4:44 am

    How did the tortoise pass through the p*ssy and didn’t cut it in two? Hehehe… #scam…pls, U̶̲̥̅̊ ppl must not tell us stories. You can go for a break once in a while than feed us with shit. You α̲̅я̩̥̊ε̲̣̣̣̥ better than this

    Reply
  13. Sunny
    September 26, 2013 at 11:33 am

    Das great God fo you..the Lord is Good All the time.

    Reply
  14. Richard Ayilla
    October 3, 2013 at 5:15 pm

    Naija too much, joh! Incredible!

    Reply
  15. Dis Pater
    February 25, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    So niggers really are retarded.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


