Horror As Woman (30) Gives Birth To A Tortoise After Being Pregnant For 10 Months

A tradomedical practitioner in Lagos has claimed that a 20-year old woman delivered a tortoise and a baby girl in his clinic.

The woman, Rasheedat Raimi, said she had carried the pregnancy for 10 months before she eventually delivered the baby girl and the tortoise at a trado-medical clinic on Mutairu Street, Off Ijegun Road, outskirts of Lagos. She was in pains as she talked to P.M.NEWS about the strange delivery.

“I came to Yakafi for prayers because of the terrible pains I was having in my stomach. Immediately I got here, prayers were offered and immediately there was a burst of water and blood under me. The tortoise came out with the placenta and the baby came out later. I couldn’t believe my eyes, but I was very weak. I was happy the pain left me. I felt relieved after the delivery. I thank God,” she told P.M.NEWS slowly.

On whether she attended ante-natal clinic before the delivery, the young woman said: “I carried the pregnancy for 10 months. I did scans several times and nobody told me that I was carrying tortoise in my womb. What they always told me was that I am alright and would deliver at the right time,” she added.

“This is amazing, but true. She did not register with my clinic for ante-natal. When she came here with her people, she was in pains, we didn’t know she will deliver here. She only came here for Tahajjud prayers (night vigil). We were praying when suddenly she started wriggling. She was in pains.

“I touched her stomach and observed something strange moving inside her. It was a strange thing. I thought it was a lizard but it turned out to be a tortoise. The tortoise tore the placenta into pieces and came out. The baby came out afterwards.

“She fainted after the delivery and we had to revive her with prayers. This is what God can do. She had several scans but nobody told her that she was carrying a tortoise in her womb. God is great,” he declared.

Ladies and Gents, Our technology can not see evil spiritual matters(works). Only God can deliver you when on this position. So, stop relying on technology but God. I hope this story has convinced you. It is well.

TON

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: