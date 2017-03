Layole Oyatogun has made fixed marks in the fashion and lifestyle industry through her no holds barred features of celebrities on her show.

She is the Presenter, Script writer and Producer of page 3 on Silverbird Television. She is currently working on re-branding her show to make it the best in the country. She is in South Africa where she has been working and recording for this.

