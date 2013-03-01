N4bn First Lady’s Office: Nigeria Entertainers Lambast Goodluck Jonathan

As the N4bn proposal for the construction of First Lady’s Mission House in Abuja continues to generate controversy on the national scene, Entertainment Express spoke with a cross-section of entertainers who described the budgetary provision as illegal, corrupt and unpatriotic.
They berated the Federal Capital Territory Administration for budgeting N4bn for the construction of First Lady’s Mission House in Abuja, while also advising the Goodluck Jonathan administration to desist from profligacy by taking the issue of governance very serious.
Gabriel Afolayan (Actor)
How long is it going to take Nigerians to know that the rulers we have are not good leaders but corrupt leaders? Imagine the amount they budgeted for their own convenience. It is high time the civil right fighters mobilize the populace to chase these rogues out of power.
YQ (Musician)
This government has no sense of direction and completely clueless as to what governance is all about. This is the kind of thing that happens when you have circumstantial leaders in position of authority. They have no vision of what they intend to achieve and therefore go for every useless idea that comes into their head.
I Go Die (Comedian)
I guess we all are just wasting our time by condemning and criticising these men for deciding to spend that huge amount for the First Lady. I wonder how we will react when the Senate makes a law for such benefits for each of their wives and husbands. We haven’t seen anything yet in this country.
DJ Spin’all (Disc Jockey)
N4bn for the so-called first ladies mission house? It’s only in Nigeria this can happen. This is a country where a senator earns more than the president of America. It’s clear that Nigerians are being robbed by a handful of criminals in power.
Funke Akindele (Actress)
I think the government should look at other sectors that need more attention than wasting money on building First Ladies’ conference hall. Has the government ever looked at our hospitals and see how our people are dying of diseases because of lack of medical facilities? Alot of people are dying because they can’t afford to pay their bills. Our leaders should be careful and they should know that they will all be accountable for their deeds when they die.
DIPP (Musician)
Reckless spending has become a norm in governance. They should stop doing projects that are irrelevant to us. First ladies have no place in the constitution and shouldn’t meddle with taxpayer’s money. Mrs. Jonathan has been in-and-out of the country without addressing the masses and yet she is placed on the nation’s payroll.
Gordons (Comedian)
Things will continue to go wrong from the way Nigerians are governed until those political parties stop rigging election and allow people to elect leaders of their choice. I urge all the human rights activists in the country to rise up and mobilize the masses to call a spade a spade and fight for us. These people do not deserve to be there.
DJ Humility (Disc Jockey)
Lies. This is the latest trend in Nigeria. Everybody now lies, even our leaders themselves have accepted that they are all liars. This administration is one of the most corrupt administrations Nigeria has ever had.
Jaywon (Musician)
Shame on Jonathan and his men who are wasting the resources of Nigeria for their own selfish reasons, I weep for my country.
Iyabo Ojo (Actress)
This level of corruption is just too difficult to comprehend. And what is worse is that Nigerians will scream and shout in their homes, offices and over the internet but will do nothing to stop the unapologetic looting of the national coffers.
A secondary school economics student can look at Nigeria’s budget and find how cuts of completely unnecessary projects can save enough money to cover the cost of petroleum subsidy withdrawn last year. It is time to stop the talking, rationalising and praying and take action by storming Abuja to effect change.
In a country of 170 million people if we can’t amass 5 million people to invade Abuja then there is no point complaining about corruption because we would have tacitly given these thieves a free pass to carry on looting the national treasure at the expense of the rest of us. Wake up Nigeria. Revolution is now or never.
Source: E-EXPRESS
U guys should stop all d rubbish coming out of ur mouths. Were u guys nt d same set of pple d ruling party (power 2 Destroy d People) used 2 campaign 4 d same man u hypocrites are condemning his govt? U pple ve 4gten so soon when d same entertainment industry organised campaign after receiving money 4rm d wicked leaders. D blood of d innocents dat ve gone 2d land beyond n others suffering as a result of d bad governance will b hung on u guys neck. Rubbish!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You have spoken well, but I guess they were deceived by the “I had no shoes gimmick” as well. They really sold us out sha…all the songs..kai
MR PRESIDENT NOW I SEE THAT YOU ARE REALLY SHOWING ATTRIBUTES OF SOMEONE THAT DOES NOT HAVE A PAIR OF SHOES WHEN YOU WERE YOUNGER.CAUSE YOU ARE MAKING USE OF EVERY OPPORTUNITY YOU HAVE TO BUY ENOUGH SHOES FOR YOU AND YOUR WIFE……. ITS A PITY THAT YOU DONT REASON OR DO YOU THINK YOU ARE DEALING WITH FISHES ???????? DUMB SKULL……. LACK OF COMMON SENCE WHICH IS NOT COMMON MAKES YOU DISPLAY YOUR FOOLISHNESS PUBLICLY….. 4BILLION NAIRA OFFICE..APA…….. YOU CAN EVEN BUY A TOOTH BRUSH FOR 100MILLION NAIRA…… FIRST CLASS MAD MAN
y re we calling it jonatan wife massion,if jonatan liv office today wil d house blong to his wife,wat hapen to d one IBB wife build has it blong to IBB wife,wat abt jadua wife hw many nig where carrin protect,go to alis ababa,y cnt we ivestigate b4 we talk,b4 nw hw many of us kn hw much spen on watsoever project in dis country,thanks to jonatan 4 freedom of in4matn bill.some of u re carry away by tribe n patecance.
Honestly,what we nigerians are good in is ranting without action. For crying out loud when are we going to stand up and fight?it is only in nigeria tax payer money is spent anyhow n embezzle with d culprit going free. Imagine! 4billion on first lady office after billions of naira was spent on her operation abroad. What is glaring is that the top government officers are not in for the betterment of d people rather their pocket. My prayer is that for every suffering n anguish melt out to d citizens of nigeria,their children n their generations to come will never know peace. They shall live in untold pains n hardship for every tear drops of nigerians.
Truly †ђξ spending in Nigeria rises all time because we have †ђξ money n€d Į̸̸̨f each country in †ђξ world were told t̶̲̥̅̊ợ̣̣̇̇̇ write their budgets sincerely Nigeria will have †ђξ best βU̶̲̥̅̊†̥ most planed budget in Nigeria Α̲̅я̩̥̊ε̲̣̣̣̥ not visible. Why¿ n€d U̶̲̥̅̊ Α̲̅я̩̥̊ε̲̣̣̣̥ spending money lavishly.
its obvious they are not hiding their embezzlement anymore,this is to show us that we can not do anything even if we shout from now til tommorrow,patient goodluck,the rate of poverty in this country is on the rise,unemployment on a very high ratio,economy declining,infact i dnt know what t say.am tired of talking
Every comment here is total rubbish even if we cry from nw till tomorrow what the government will do they will do so just pray that as they are doing rubbish with Nigeria money u and ur family will continue to succeed no matter what. LEAVE THEM TO GOD ESPECIALLY THE POLITICIANS
fkqdhhsybwkxawuyqvzfxjxwgzlesgtbvnrulbxvcyoscuxo