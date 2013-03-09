National Hospital Workers Suspend Two Day Old Strike

Striking workers at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday suspended the indefinite strike they started on Thursday over non-implementation of their revised conditions of service.

It would be recalled that Members of Senior Staff Association, Association of Nurses and Midwives and Medical Health Workers Union began the indefinite strike at 4 p.m. on Thursday after a three-day warning strike during which the workers stayed away from work from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Confirming the strike suspension, Head, Management Information Service of the hospital, Dr Tayo Haastrup, said that work resumed on Saturday morning at the hospital.

Haastrup said the management and the union leaders held a meeting on Friday with Mrs Fatimah Bamidele, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, to discuss the contentious issues.

“The permanent secretary called a meeting with the union leaders and the management of the hospital; so, we were able to resolve some of the issues that led to the strike.

“The union leaders thereafter said that they would suspend the strike and that all the agreements which had been reached should be implemented,” he said.

(NAN)

