Monday , 13 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Photo + Video: Female Preacher Who Exposes Her Chest While Preaching To Get More Followers

Information Nigeria March 11, 2013

644421_512223392169121_577311439_nAfrican American LaTascha Emanuel who claims to be a Christian evangelist and owner of LaTascha Emanuel Ministries has been turning heads (and some stomachs) on the internet.

A video of the young lady ‘preaching the gospel’ has gone viral on the internet after it was posted on March 3, 2013 – why you ask? We are all surprised (or rather shocked) that she’s got the most part of her chest exposed.

In the video, Emanuel titles her sermon ‘The Gospel From The Stripper’s Pole’, preaches about the ‘Forked tongue’ and how the word of God will restore it.

Reports say she’s getting quite a following already, most of them being men.

Watch the video below…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Girl balances drinks while performing limbo under SUV

A Guinness World Record holder known as the “Limbo Queen” showed off her skills by …

109 comments

  1. Peter Enemari Gabriel on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:27 am

    Where are we heading to?

    Reply
  2. mhiss bhee
    March 11, 2013 at 8:33 am

    u dnt just conclude wivout proper investigation, dat might b a mistake frm the ladies part…na wa for nig n deir aproko sef

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth Aluko on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:34 am

    End time

    Reply
  4. Olujobi John on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:35 am

    Wat is she preaching about

    Reply
  5. yungebutech
    March 11, 2013 at 8:36 am

    This is crazy i must say….dis world is turning into sometin else…

    Reply
  6. Chiomanwa Patience on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:37 am

    This ur cheat na wa oh bobe kill people.

    Reply
  7. Fred Femzy Olorundare on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:38 am

    Dat is her own believe!

    Reply
  8. Shehu Kafi on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:39 am

    Is because the religion did not enforce it on them to cover their entire body. That’s they even the followers dress why not the knowledgeable ones.

    Reply
    • Nico
      January 1, 2014 at 8:32 pm

      @Shehu: Religion and personality are different, some cover all yet worse than those who exposes. In a nutshell indecency in any religion is not allowed but its ur choice no enforcement because when we all die no one will stand with us on judgement day. Take note and stop fyting for wat u don’t know about. Read my other post on this so that ur eyes will open.

      Reply
  9. Favour Nwankwo on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:41 am

    The bable even said it, end time

    Reply
  10. Olusanya Oludayo Rasaq on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:46 am

    Get free 1500 airtime, latest browsing cheats nd learn how to double your blackberry subscription(make 1 month,2 months or 1 week,2 weeks) nw at http://mcent.com/ref/84JL7D/

    Reply
  11. Olusanya Oludayo Rasaq on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:46 am

    Get free 1500 airtime, latest browsing cheats nd learn how to double your blackberry subscription(make 1 month,2 months or 1 week,2 weeks) nw at http://mcent.com/ref/84JL7D/

    Reply
  12. Abiola Akinbowale
    March 11, 2013 at 8:49 am

    This is another unfortunate situation. It does not in any way portray christianity. This woman must desist from this rubbish. It is well!!!

    Reply
  13. Okwor Anthony on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 8:55 am

    What she ‘s preaching about? This ‘s singn of end time, God will help us.

    Reply
  14. Sophy
    March 11, 2013 at 8:55 am

    This is ridiculous, an evangelist in this manner, God help us.

    Reply
  15. OSSAI OVIE SUCCESS
    March 11, 2013 at 9:02 am

    How Would A Female Preacher expose her chest…so bad..dis’s nonsense…a deviant act http://www.reverbnation.com/ossaihking

    Reply
  16. Hester
    March 11, 2013 at 9:08 am

    This is from the devil’s collection.Her use of amen is different from AMEN.

    Reply
  17. Emmanuel.
    March 11, 2013 at 9:11 am

    End time signals

    Reply
  18. Abdlhmd
    March 11, 2013 at 9:20 am

    The world has come to an end

    Reply
  19. Soji Adeyeri on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 10:01 am

    She is a beautiful container. Her words are clear & sound!

    All of you throwing stones at her are with sin so suck it up, maybe worse sins self!

    She will grow and improve her rough edges.

    Reply
    • Stollo
      March 7, 2016 at 3:46 pm

      Mr Soji, yur only excuse for such a comment is if you are below 13yrs

      If not den you shud be blindfolded, gagged, tied and electrocuted upside down in the red sea.

      Reply
  20. Emmanuel Obadiah on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 10:17 am

    Don’t you guys have latest news stop boring us with old stories.

    Reply
  21. Ibrahim Mohammed on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 10:20 am

    Islam is real nd even Bible teaches of descent dressing

    Reply
  22. yakubu nuhu daura
    March 11, 2013 at 11:15 am

    This evil and satanic dress by christians is a proved tha,their religion is a full lies and innovation shame on un believers,sinners, inmate of blazing fire.

    Reply
  23. WALE
    March 11, 2013 at 12:21 pm

    i am apy u will read dis write-ups. i love you and dat is y i want u 2 know dat Christ is coming soon, trumpet will soon sound. stop porpulating d kingdom of darkness. God wiº help u 2 make amendment.

    Reply
  24. Abidemi
    March 11, 2013 at 1:03 pm

    Well, i’m not surprised. She’s an agent of darkness on assignment.

    Reply
    • jay
      July 10, 2013 at 4:24 pm

      this comment really brings me to my question- is she really a child of God? even the devils messengers portray themselves as angels of light! therefore, we need to prove every spirit whether they be of God or of d devil! by their fruit u shall know them.

      Reply
  25. Sunday dada
    March 11, 2013 at 1:27 pm

    What a shame!!!By there fruits we shall know them

    Reply
  26. Sally
    March 11, 2013 at 2:33 pm

    @: Shehu: it is not everyone that preaches is a true Christian, there are wolves in sheep clothing. Anyway, I don’t expect u to understand this, u are as blind as the lady preacher. We don’t enforce religion as islam does, we preach and let u decide the path u want to follow, but we definitely emphasis the need for modesty especially to women, it is left for one to accept or face the judgement.

    Reply
  27. Sally
    March 11, 2013 at 2:55 pm

    @ Yakubu: I won’t blame u, it is ignorance, what do u expect from people who depend on what mallam says, whether it’s true or false. Do some research, u will know what Mohammed said about Jesus and His followers, Christians. If Mohammed does not know where he’s going to after death how much more u that knows only what mallam says “mallam ya ce”

    Reply
  28. aderonke Teriba Oduekun
    March 11, 2013 at 2:58 pm

    She’s actually using what she has to get what she wants not what God wants. sowing flesh to get flesh. On my own part there’s nothing God cannot do, we all have our dark sides, i’d rather interceed for her i pray God have mercy.

    Reply
  29. Orifunmishe Victor A on Facebook
    March 11, 2013 at 3:54 pm

    She’s devil sent

    Reply
  30. Oluwatoyin
    March 11, 2013 at 6:29 pm

    Well that is end time for u,a true and good Christian won’t dress that way. That is d reason why muslims abuse christianity,it is better for her to change and I don’t think God called her into this ministry.

    Reply
  31. nancy
    March 11, 2013 at 8:22 pm

    Some of ur comments r so annoying. Y do ppl like fighting for God? We all know τ̲̅ђҽ difference btw good and bad, real and fake doctrines. Only fools can be deceived. Leave her for God to judge her.

    Reply
  32. Ayodele Wax
    March 12, 2013 at 3:34 am

    @Winnie 419.
    @Pastor if you like comot your cloths so that I go come your church that wan na lie lie lie lie lie. U for open your kponyon show everybody sef

    Reply
  33. nelly
    March 12, 2013 at 12:56 pm

    This one na baby oku!!! Odikwa too risky

    Reply
  34. Oke princewill
    March 12, 2013 at 3:52 pm

    Dis z really satanic handiwork.may God help us!

    Reply
  35. Monday Mutusco Philemon
    March 12, 2013 at 6:48 pm

    I wasn’t suprised when I saw it. St. Paul condemned a woman leading a church where congregation assembled to worship God via Jesus, because God the creator placed her under a man…but what are we seeing today? I called this and those related to it:-THE END OF TIME! May God deliver us in Jesus name…

    Reply
  36. ebenezer oladitan
    June 16, 2013 at 12:47 pm

    this is not ok for christian.

    Reply
  37. Ugwu sunday
    June 16, 2013 at 1:07 pm

    D end time

    Reply
  38. Ehiogu kelvin Eberechukwu
    June 16, 2013 at 1:36 pm

    Speechless for now!

    Reply
  39. adisa risqat
    June 16, 2013 at 3:47 pm

    So what are we talking,is it like her religion does not preach modesty?

    Reply
  40. OGBUEFI A C
    June 17, 2013 at 9:28 am

    Please lead us not into temptation. I know you get beautiful chest but try and cover it well oo.

    Reply
  41. Tonia Bush
    June 17, 2013 at 1:50 pm

    Antichrist

    Reply
  42. Elkas Daniel
    June 17, 2013 at 2:32 pm

    It’s only God dat will deliver us from dis end time preacher oo.

    Reply
  43. stnaley chunks
    June 17, 2013 at 2:56 pm

    Na only God go Jorge dem na so som pastor too de do wit sista de wire dem see how woman infat i no no who giv am order to preach

    Me if i go for dat church i go be bishop

    Reply
  44. Aaron
    June 18, 2013 at 10:54 am

    For the Love of many shall wax cold & iniquity shall abound >Matt 24:12. The days are evil with imitation prophets & preachers.

    Reply
  45. Salami Adebowale
    June 18, 2013 at 11:02 am

    Devil at work!

    Reply
  46. chinwendu
    June 18, 2013 at 11:15 am

    sign of Endtime cos bible av said it dat many r called bt few r chosen

    Reply
  47. kemistry
    June 18, 2013 at 11:41 am

    Jesus is coming sooooooooooooooooooooooon

    Reply
  48. tobi
    June 19, 2013 at 6:54 pm

    @shehu..I’ll prefer M̶̲̥̅γ̲̣̣̥ child be dressed like this than be put under the veil Ơ̴̴͡f boundage ur
    murderer prophet thought Ÿ̲̣̣̣̥ø̲̣̣̥µ to put ur slave brainwashed females. And c the idiot, shd  condemn all muslims bcos boko haram are killin in the name Ơ̴̴͡f allah. Ode.

    Reply
    • Kama
      July 5, 2013 at 6:21 pm

      Toby, you need Jesus like this preacher. Penticostalism is good but 90 per cent of its preachers are the causes of these uncontrollable indecent dressing of our female folks. Very bad report! I weep because, the fastest way of growing a penticostal Church now is to tolerate above knee wears, trousers, open hair, etc. for our sisters. Those that still fear God they call them irrational and archaic. I laugh. May God give more strength to the remnant that still fear Him. Of all the persons that got the privilege of seeing hell, their testimonies are enough encouragement to we ‘archaic’ Christians. Let His kingdom come.

      Reply
  49. tobi
    June 19, 2013 at 6:57 pm

     mean at moha ‘MAD’

    Reply
  50. lanre
    June 20, 2013 at 10:17 am

    You see this life is turning into something else. Our religious leaders are not saying the truth any longer, just because they want to increase their attendance and make more money. Instead for them to get busy teaching about holiness, morals etc, all you hear now is prosperity, tithing, first fruit etc. All these are not bad but should not be the central focus of our sermon every now and then, if not, these naughty manifestations will not cease among our brethren. There are new converts in church at every service, may be someone who had been filled with the spirit of fornication, if such person now beholds a preacher with exposed chest like that, do you think he would be able to keep his salvation? Will the sin of that convert not been on the preacher if he eventually backslides again? Christian sisters, please watch your ways, dont be a stumbling block on the path of fellow brethren in church? As for that so called Evangelist, she needs a decision card again!!!

    Reply
  51. major adamu
    June 23, 2013 at 10:49 pm

    interested candidates should follow the following steps:

    Step 1: Buy Access-Card at the cost of One thousand naira (N 1,000) only from any Unity Bank or Union Bank Branch next to you
    Step 2: Register with your Access-Card Serial Number and PIN to create an account: Click here to register
    Step 3: Log in to your account with your Username and Password
    Step 4: Complete the application form and submit online.
    Step 5: Print out the form and come along with it and the scratch card to the designated recruitment centres.

    Zonal Grouping and Recruitment Dates and Venues

    Applicants are advised to

    Note their states of origin and to report to the relevant venues for the screening exercise as indicated.
    Adhere strictly to the dates scheduled for their states.
    Attend the recruitment exercise with the scratch card used for on-line registration along with other required documents. for recruitment assistance and to get assistance and get your name short listed call major adamu on 08058176311 now,

    Reply
  52. O'feranmi kabir
    June 26, 2013 at 9:45 am

    @yakubu,sally,sheuh nd tobi,
    guys beware of what u post here oo. Y nao?! Y attackin each here? U guys should know dat no religion preaches violence or immorality. It is just dat d devil is using some pple to turn d world upside down. So we need to be very prayerful and mindful of what we say in public plz 4 d sake of God

    Reply
  53. Borokini steve oludayo
    June 27, 2013 at 10:54 pm

    Is there a way to post on your wall?

    Reply
  54. frank onyekwelu
    June 29, 2013 at 7:18 pm

    many of us spend lots of time condeming this lady,but the question now is,:how many minutes have u all used to pray for her?or how often do we pray for all the men and women of God?pls instead of the critisizm,pray for them.

    Reply
  55. Paul Akujobi
    July 1, 2013 at 11:49 am

    The lady is BLACK AND PRETTY INDEED , But WHY ? She will get many of us without EXPOSING THE THING.

    Reply
  56. musty hamisu
    July 2, 2013 at 1:16 pm

    hmmmm wat a shame

    Reply
  57. collins
    July 6, 2013 at 7:35 am

    nonsense

    Reply
  58. hassan
    July 9, 2013 at 4:59 pm

    Am nt suprise coz. And ill never take it shameless coz is nrmal in d religion , she only need to get customer not followers , coz I knw nobody will follow wat she preachin shameless

    Reply
  59. Moses Adeyanju
    July 11, 2013 at 10:35 am

    Why are people surprise?! It is evident enough that Jesus is real, Bible is real and there is an end that is imminent!

    Reply
  60. abu
    July 11, 2013 at 12:39 pm

    is that not what u ppl are doing in the so called worship, you dance, sings, romance, and sometimes have s*x with pastors so that u may have son of gud. is these new to you?

    Reply
    • Nico
      January 1, 2014 at 7:52 pm

      By there fruit we shall know them…….. Many here claiming to know the Bible don’t even know what they are saying, if u know ur Bible well this should not be a surprise because the Bible made us to understand signs of the end time. Instead of casting aspersions on the post, we should be reflecting on our own life style. This is a reminder of the times we are into. Remember Noah’s time? For those practicing Islam, i think some of u should read the Quoran well and also know that because things about ur religion is not easily posted does not mean it doesn’t happen. The night school (Islamiyya) women attend what happens btw the malllam and the women? Women in Saudi cover their bodies from head to toes but that did not stop them from prostituting, there’s alcohol joints in Arabian countries, so wat are we saying fyting for religion? The muslim brotherhood society are killing fellow muslim, sunni, shiite, Izalla, darika etc. Boko haram thief, r*pe, violate ur own sisters which u are aware of, u said nothing. Is it that ur allah doesn’t have the strenght to fyt that u are fyting for him or wat? Islam was not like this before now but when pple like those posting here and everywia don’t read their holy book including the so called Christians here, that’s why we have confusiion everwia. Let everybody know that we shall soon leave this earth. Its time for reflection, when this people go to heaven will u be there to answer for them their account? I don’t think so. Let us respect and have value for each others religion even if u don’t have one. The devil is setting up his people in religious leadership positions all over Islam, Christianity, government, families etc to do evil. The book of Revelations in the Bible clearly told us of all things to come. Pray for urself and others. May God open the eyes of this lady to see the light of God, the true God.

      Reply
    • Nico
      January 1, 2014 at 8:13 pm

      @abu: Go to Egypt, Saudi, Afghanistan, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya etc and see for urself wat dancing btw men and women is, are u more Arabian than the real original Arabs? When u don’t travel round u keep posting things u are only limited to. Read ur quoran by urself & understand it by urself then ur eyes will see the light.

      Reply
  61. Pius Ekele
    July 13, 2013 at 7:12 pm

    Even the devil also have his own minister therefore don’t misundersand the two for they have different work doing. Don’t be suprise when you see the devil preaching on the pulpit. The end shall tell when we get over there.

    Reply
  62. wisdom
    July 19, 2013 at 12:15 am

    Contact Professor Imahe to help you check and upgrade your Uniben 2013 post ume before its too late he was the one that help me last year here is his number +2348159118388

    Reply
  63. prince david
    July 19, 2013 at 6:48 pm

    Now in conclution of the whole mata is dat HEAVEN,ENTERNITY IS PERSONAL D WORD OF GOD IS HERE 2 GIUDE US..EVRY MAN SHUD TK HEED LEST HE FALLS… ACEPT JESUS 2DAY ND B SAVE 2MORO MAY B 2 LATE…HEAVEN IS PERSONAL.. I BEG U ALL LOVE JESUS AND KIP HIS COMMANDMNT!

    Reply
  64. Saturday
    July 19, 2013 at 11:59 pm

    God have mercy.

    Reply
  65. sola
    August 1, 2013 at 4:15 pm

    I still don’t understand why nigerians want to kill each oda ova religious issues…… We all have our faith nd beliefs. Condemn or support if you want to and stop fighting ova religious issues….. Let God do the fighting Himself except if u have concluded that ur god can’t

    Reply
  66. James philip mariae
    August 8, 2013 at 11:30 am

    Worldly pastor mhen

    Reply
  67. Godwin Ashie
    August 14, 2013 at 8:43 pm

    ..This is no preacher bt smtin else. Signs of the end tyms be warn! Cud be an agent.

    Reply
  68. kenneth
    August 20, 2013 at 3:44 pm

    Brethren don’t be surprise because am not,embrace your Bible and get yourself prepared,the only way you can know the truth is through the Word.

    Many people has been mislead and is the result of not being familiar with the Word,Get empowered to differentiate the Bad Eggs,i am telling you today about 60% of Preacher today are not real,many came to make name others money,the Little that has the call has been dominated by the Rich evil Men,little do we know who will rise next.

    We are commenting much on this American Preacher,is everywhere,tell yourself the Truth and let it set us free,Join a Bible living Church today,where the Word is being Broken in pieces.

    and study your Bible and always Pray and Ask Gods holy spirit to be upon you.

    Shalom.

    Reply
  69. Damna Grace
    September 11, 2013 at 5:21 am

    End time my pple

    Reply
  70. dave
    September 13, 2013 at 1:07 pm

    if you a christian and a truely believer who read the scripture…..this kind of things wnt be a supprise your on face

    Reply
  71. iyke
    September 13, 2013 at 8:05 pm

    wat a world we r living…..

    Reply
  72. Mikimiki
    September 14, 2013 at 4:55 pm

    We should not condemn her. Please someone should try to find out y. May be dir are somethings she didn’t know and need to be adviced on.

    Reply
  73. pat
    September 14, 2013 at 8:31 pm

    hmmmmmm

    Reply
  74. Happiness
    October 6, 2013 at 9:35 pm

    endtime is real

    Reply
  75. jacks
    October 12, 2013 at 6:04 pm

    well……..

    Reply
  76. salisu musa sani
    October 14, 2013 at 5:10 pm

    I HAVE GRADE II,N C E ENGLISH/SOCIAL STUDIES,B A (ed)ENGLISH,M ED EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY, PLEASE OFFER ME AN OPPORTUNITY IN PRECISE MANNER SO AS TO BENEFIT FROM YOUR INTERESTING PROGRAM. THANKS

    Reply
  77. ayoola oladayo emmanuel
    December 4, 2013 at 5:17 pm

    Sign of end time

    Reply
  78. Nico
    January 2, 2014 at 9:45 am

    By their fruit we shall know them…….. Many here claiming to know the Bible don’t even know what they are saying, if u know ur Bible well this should not be a surprise because the Bible made us to understand signs of the end time. Instead of casting aspersions on the post, we should be reflecting on our own life style. This is a reminder of the times we are into. Remember Noah’s time? For those practicing Islam, i think some of u should read the Quoran well and also know that because things about ur religion is not easily posted does not mean it doesn’t happen. The night school (Islamiyya) women attend what happens btw the malllam and the women? Women in Saudi cover their bodies from head to toes but that did not stop them from prostituting, there’s alcohol joints in Arabian countries, so wat are we saying fyting for religion? The muslim brotherhood society are killing fellow muslim, sunni, shiite, Izalla, darika etc. Boko haram thief, r*pe, violate ur own sisters which u are aware of, u said nothing. Is it that ur allah doesn’t have the strength to fyt that u are fyting for him or wat? Islam was not like this before now but when people like those posting here and everywia don’t read their holy book including the so called Christians here, that’s why we have confusion everywia. Let everybody know that we shall soon leave this earth. Its time for reflection, when this people go to heaven will u be there to answer for them their account? I don’t think so. Let us respect and have value for each others religion even if u don’t have one. The devil is setting up his people in religious leadership positions all over Islam, Christianity, government, families etc to do evil. The book of Revelations in the Bible clearly told us of all things to come. Pray for urself and others. May God open the eyes of this lady to see the light of God, the true God.

    Reply
  79. ibrahim taofiq
    January 4, 2014 at 10:42 am

    This is NONSENSE. Christians all over the World should stand agaist this EVIL .

    Reply
  80. fatima umar
    January 7, 2014 at 11:56 am

    the world has come to an end

    Reply
  81. nita
    January 9, 2014 at 12:50 pm

    Lols so if people are condeming Muslim 2 hav the ryt 2 condem,pls we ar nt talking about boomb here O cuz that is the only thing u ppl ar good at

    Reply
  82. Runor
    January 16, 2014 at 12:47 pm

    verified before judging ,Nigeria’s una aproko 2 much bastards, mind your business

    Reply
  83. Sanusi
    January 25, 2014 at 7:01 pm

    See hypocrites! She is a real Christian and doing exactly what Christianity is. She is a true reflection of what she preaches!

    Reply
  84. omowumi
    February 12, 2014 at 10:09 am

    she is a prostitude

    Reply
  85. adeyeye abiodun
    February 21, 2014 at 8:25 am

    ………even jesus didnot preached this typ of dressng.

    Reply
  86. Oge
    February 17, 2015 at 4:39 pm

    Na wa o!

    Reply
  87. Charlie
    February 17, 2015 at 10:55 pm

    End time preacher!!!

    Reply
  88. Ajewole Samuel
    February 18, 2015 at 5:24 am

    The end of d world….. dats is wat i call it. Brethren beware!!!! Matthew 24

    Reply
  89. godwin ogoru
    February 19, 2015 at 3:34 pm

    Please,advice the Lady to always look the mirrow whenever she dress,she will then know if she is okay at all time.Please stop posting the photo.God bless you all if you stop this now

    Reply
  90. Apply sense
    February 19, 2015 at 11:15 pm

    She’s truly a preacher but,the kind of the devil. I pray that,she will find a true God before it is too late for her.

    Reply
  91. big c
    February 20, 2015 at 1:24 am

    U guys have been making a lot of comments here dat pix or video is like 2yrs old so y all dis too many comments now?

    Reply
  92. big c
    February 20, 2015 at 1:27 am

    U guys should check d date of dat post!!! Naija info should stop posting old stories here…

    Reply
  93. oga charlie
    March 5, 2016 at 10:27 am

    dnt mind dem…..end time is very near it has bin written in bible also

    Reply
  94. charmingprincess
    March 5, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    It’s better to be an idol worshipper than to be a disgrace to Christianity, bcos an idol worshipper still has a chance of repentance but this so called preacher is doomed for life, bcos she is mocking God with the bible in her hands. I pity her soul.

    Reply
  95. rebecca
    May 25, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    She must be very crazy, it is not every beings that wear clothes dat normal

    Reply
  96. olusegun
    August 10, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    she is definitely suffering from meningitis

    Reply
  97. yomijo
    August 23, 2016 at 10:23 am

    Biblical prophecy says all these must come to pass before rapture. I urge Kingdom minded believers to concentrate and ask God for grace. It’s also the time of serious evangelism. Shalom

    Reply
  98. akintade abayomi
    September 8, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Lol, only God know who is serving him..

    Reply
  99. kaybee kaybee
    February 13, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Lady ain’t man

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946