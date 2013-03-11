Photo + Video: Female Preacher Who Exposes Her Chest While Preaching To Get More Followers

African American LaTascha Emanuel who claims to be a Christian evangelist and owner of LaTascha Emanuel Ministries has been turning heads (and some stomachs) on the internet.

A video of the young lady ‘preaching the gospel’ has gone viral on the internet after it was posted on March 3, 2013 – why you ask? We are all surprised (or rather shocked) that she’s got the most part of her chest exposed.

In the video, Emanuel titles her sermon ‘The Gospel From The Stripper’s Pole’, preaches about the ‘Forked tongue’ and how the word of God will restore it.

Reports say she’s getting quite a following already, most of them being men.

Watch the video below…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: