Saturday , 4 February 2017
PHOTO/VIDEO: Annie Idibia Takes Off Panties In New Movie “Girls In The Mood”

Information Nigeria March 18, 2013

Many have been talking about this poster. We Just wanna know what you think. See the cover of Annie Idibia’s latest show below; gindmood

Enjoy the Behind the scene of the movie ‘Girls In The Mood’.
The story talks about the day to day activities of modern day girls. The good, the bad and the ugly nature of them all but the unfortunate thing is that these girls all have a shocking tale that led to this pathetic lifestyle.

39 comments

  1. Paula
    March 18, 2013 at 5:35 pm

    Kuul

    Reply
  2. chichi
    March 18, 2013 at 11:15 pm

    Nice one

    Reply
  3. kenneth c a oji
    March 19, 2013 at 8:55 am

    Is she the only girl that removed her panties on the poster? Ok the others are unknown soldiers abi? I guess Idibia must have seen that so allow the dead to bury the dead ha haa haaa different tales for different folks . What a cheap popularity for madam Anie.

    Reply
  4. Don jarvi
    March 19, 2013 at 2:20 pm

    Awesome!!!

    Reply
    • master Gii
      February 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Pls make una no spoil my Inlaw 2baba for Annie oo.. He happy for his wife Annie.. He holds his wife tight after the movie. Which means 2baba is aware before the movie so let us feel calm

      Reply
  5. Kingsley
    March 21, 2013 at 3:42 pm

    Hmmm. When will the media stay out of celebs life mm? Why not go to vilage and post about the vilage gals? Let them say let them say, na them sabi.

    Reply
  6. austine ogah
    March 21, 2013 at 7:44 pm

    marry an actress brace up 4 HUMILIATION.nonsence.

    Reply
  7. Godswill Nnamani
    March 21, 2013 at 8:11 pm

    hello

    Reply
  8. lateef jakande
    March 21, 2013 at 8:57 pm

    she is tinkin dat what she does is notin but she does no is absolutely non sense i wonder who we marry her…

    Reply
  9. coolvick
    March 22, 2013 at 3:28 am

    lolz……awesome

    Reply
  10. kingsley
    March 22, 2013 at 7:58 am

    it is her money let d media let her b

    Reply
  11. Anonymous
    March 22, 2013 at 11:50 am

    Why annie is so far in D pic .

    Reply
  12. Cha
    March 22, 2013 at 1:01 pm

    Really is she de only one in d poster? All dis media pple can u eva mind ur business

    Reply
  13. st lawrence
    March 23, 2013 at 4:50 pm

    rubish, rubish, i so much hate nigeria movies even right frm my mother’s womb. Busy acting nonsense. No ceativity, idealism, poor acting background, poorly certified and untalented characters. Painting d movies red unlike before. Corrupting and instigating our society. Nollywood is a disgrace.

    Reply
  14. Nancy Mac'o
    March 23, 2013 at 5:29 pm

    Mh annie removed pant on stage yet she got married. Why u d drink para on anoda person headache. Wel as for me i will rather play with my pet than to watch nollywood movies. I lost interest on arts cos of nollywood.

    Reply
  15. mayor
    March 23, 2013 at 9:34 pm

    Nollywood should tell us the lattest technology instead of destroying the society with their corrupt practices

    Reply
  16. Olivia
    March 24, 2013 at 8:06 am

    She is only acting what she knws how to act, it doesnt make her a wayword person, so let her be.

    Reply
  17. Hibroclef
    March 24, 2013 at 11:59 am

    Dnt see anytin wrong wit dat.its just an acted scene

    Reply
  18. Jeremy
    March 24, 2013 at 1:45 pm

    Annie , what’s all this na ? U just got married to one of the biggest boys in Africa for crying out loud. You don’t need this nollywood shit , plus what is wrong with u ? U don’t need the money or the fame cos u got it already like deja vu ! Pls don’t let the media r*pe u !!!!

    Reply
  19. BEAUTY
    March 24, 2013 at 2:42 pm

    annie dis is unfair oo cos u just got married dat big boy an u re exposing all he paid for is not good at all pls try an respect him.u no he’s a public figure

    Reply
  20. Sheyi
    March 24, 2013 at 5:45 pm

    Nollywood has really became sumtin else, instigatin immorality to d society, corruptin young minds with dia unscrupulous act, its quite disturbing….

    Reply
  21. Bright Akpan
    March 25, 2013 at 10:37 am

    Hmm! Annie amekam ama honey moon mfo? U dnt nid 2 xpos ur bodi b4 dey kul u a star, mbok.

    Reply
  22. Shem Songchi
    March 25, 2013 at 11:00 am

    Let de young lady be…..bizzy body dem…..

    Reply
  23. bobby
    April 30, 2013 at 9:59 am

    Kul

    Reply
  24. swam
    June 14, 2013 at 10:22 am

    All u dumb pple, avnt u heard of graphic designs n photoshop? From all indication dis pix was computer generated… Besides wat difference does it make if she’s married or not? Abeg there r more impt issues facing our nation dan dis sort of shitty headline

    Reply
  25. taidi solomon
    June 15, 2013 at 11:00 am

    annie,why exposing ur body?do u know that u are disgracing ur guy(2face)pls think twice and stop all this nonsense.

    Reply
  26. Bobmanuel Bekin
    June 15, 2013 at 9:51 pm

    What is all this, Annie, Annie,what is wrong with you people,go school na problem,abi ona no,know wetin be photoshop?well na her carrier bi that(acting)befor 2face marry her,mugu them ona dey hear me so!

    Reply
  27. Niyi
    June 16, 2013 at 6:06 pm

    Let nollywound or what ar dey called stop corruptn d nation, anough of al d atrocities dey hav caused,al in d name of movie

    Reply
  28. stnaley chunks
    June 17, 2013 at 2:49 pm

    where is unclad and where is not is not a new ting

    Reply
  29. Ovirohelizabeth
    June 19, 2013 at 11:59 am

    What difference does it make,if she’s married or not that is what she choose to do.anni hmmmmmmm

    Reply
  30. Uchenna darlinton
    June 26, 2013 at 9:40 am

    Make una live am..ooo!

    Reply
  31. Alukotimileyin
    June 28, 2013 at 7:09 am

    Make una leave am oo

    Reply
  32. ojiba Rita Nonso
    June 30, 2013 at 4:47 pm

    Nigeria’s when will u people grow up,this is just a film knowing fully well that she is wearing another pant inside,pls nigeria’s try $ think maturedly,Thanks

    Reply
  33. Chukwuemeka
    April 11, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    I like dis is maturedly thank you verry mch

    Reply
  34. arinze cash flow
    April 14, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    why this is happing?

    Reply
  35. PEDRO
    May 17, 2016 at 9:13 am

    Why all the fuse? None of them is wearing white panties self!

    Reply
  36. kobor
    July 25, 2016 at 11:20 pm

    good story on the worlds oldest man

    Reply
  37. Ojofidipe Joshua
    September 1, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    every nice

    Reply
  38. usman precious.A
    November 28, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    what a big mistake;our body is the
    temple of God and he should ask God for forgiveness;it show that she is not responsible

    Reply

