PHOTO/VIDEO: Annie Idibia Takes Off Panties In New Movie “Girls In The Mood”

Many have been talking about this poster. We Just wanna know what you think. See the cover of Annie Idibia’s latest show below;
Enjoy the Behind the scene of the movie ‘Girls In The Mood’.
The story talks about the day to day activities of modern day girls. The good, the bad and the ugly nature of them all but the unfortunate thing is that these girls all have a shocking tale that led to this pathetic lifestyle.
Is she the only girl that removed her panties on the poster? Ok the others are unknown soldiers abi? I guess Idibia must have seen that so allow the dead to bury the dead ha haa haaa different tales for different folks . What a cheap popularity for madam Anie.
Pls make una no spoil my Inlaw 2baba for Annie oo.. He happy for his wife Annie.. He holds his wife tight after the movie. Which means 2baba is aware before the movie so let us feel calm
Hmmm. When will the media stay out of celebs life mm? Why not go to vilage and post about the vilage gals? Let them say let them say, na them sabi.
marry an actress brace up 4 HUMILIATION.nonsence.
she is tinkin dat what she does is notin but she does no is absolutely non sense i wonder who we marry her…
it is her money let d media let her b
Why annie is so far in D pic .
Really is she de only one in d poster? All dis media pple can u eva mind ur business
rubish, rubish, i so much hate nigeria movies even right frm my mother’s womb. Busy acting nonsense. No ceativity, idealism, poor acting background, poorly certified and untalented characters. Painting d movies red unlike before. Corrupting and instigating our society. Nollywood is a disgrace.
Mh annie removed pant on stage yet she got married. Why u d drink para on anoda person headache. Wel as for me i will rather play with my pet than to watch nollywood movies. I lost interest on arts cos of nollywood.
Nollywood should tell us the lattest technology instead of destroying the society with their corrupt practices
She is only acting what she knws how to act, it doesnt make her a wayword person, so let her be.
Dnt see anytin wrong wit dat.its just an acted scene
Annie , what’s all this na ? U just got married to one of the biggest boys in Africa for crying out loud. You don’t need this nollywood shit , plus what is wrong with u ? U don’t need the money or the fame cos u got it already like deja vu ! Pls don’t let the media r*pe u !!!!
annie dis is unfair oo cos u just got married dat big boy an u re exposing all he paid for is not good at all pls try an respect him.u no he’s a public figure
Nollywood has really became sumtin else, instigatin immorality to d society, corruptin young minds with dia unscrupulous act, its quite disturbing….
Hmm! Annie amekam ama honey moon mfo? U dnt nid 2 xpos ur bodi b4 dey kul u a star, mbok.
Let de young lady be…..bizzy body dem…..
All u dumb pple, avnt u heard of graphic designs n photoshop? From all indication dis pix was computer generated… Besides wat difference does it make if she’s married or not? Abeg there r more impt issues facing our nation dan dis sort of shitty headline
annie,why exposing ur body?do u know that u are disgracing ur guy(2face)pls think twice and stop all this nonsense.
What is all this, Annie, Annie,what is wrong with you people,go school na problem,abi ona no,know wetin be photoshop?well na her carrier bi that(acting)befor 2face marry her,mugu them ona dey hear me so!
Let nollywound or what ar dey called stop corruptn d nation, anough of al d atrocities dey hav caused,al in d name of movie
where is unclad and where is not is not a new ting
What difference does it make,if she’s married or not that is what she choose to do.anni hmmmmmmm
Make una live am..ooo!
Make una leave am oo
Nigeria’s when will u people grow up,this is just a film knowing fully well that she is wearing another pant inside,pls nigeria’s try $ think maturedly,Thanks
I like dis is maturedly thank you verry mch
why this is happing?
Why all the fuse? None of them is wearing white panties self!
temple of God and he should ask God for forgiveness;it show that she is not responsible