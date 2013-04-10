Paternity Mess: Kenya Model Claims Pete Edochie As Father

No matter how long a secret is kept, one day, it shall come to the open.
Nigeriafilms.com recently had a chat with a certain model and actor in Kenya, the young man exclusively told us that the veteran actor, Pete Edochie is his father but he has on several occasions denied his paternity.
He’s popularly known as Ephy Saint in Nairobi, Kenya where he reigns supreme as a model and a thespian of note. This actor c*m model is yet to unravel the mystery surrounding his paternity as he claims to be a son to the veteran actor, Pete Edochie, popularly known as Okonkwo by movie buffs.
In an exclusive interview with Ephy Saint recently, the 23-year old entertainer, who resides in Kenya, said he would love to be buried in Nigeria where his father, Pete Edochie, resides.
Well, we may see him as a child whose paternity has not been legally established, however, what if his revelations about Pete Edochie being his father are actually true? Wait till tomorrow as we bring you all the full details of his life with his mother who told him about his Nigerian actor father.
Source: Nigeriafilms.com
He looks very much like pete edochie.he may be right.
Yea truely he does look like pete edochie…. They’ve got the same nose eyes and lips…. Aside all that, looking at them closely, they look alike…… Proper investigation should be done!! Thank God he’s doing good for himself!
Pete edochie pls hes ur son,no 2way abt it…..is a blessing dnt deny it.
They looks alike,blood doesnt lie.
