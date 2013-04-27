Read These 7 Helpful Tips to Help You Stop Stammering

Tip #1: Let Your Mind Relax

Anxiety or nervousness is one of the major causes of stammering. Through proper relaxation, this problem can be easily solved. There are many relaxation methods which can prevent the onset of stuttering. It all begins with a proper mindset. During times when you are required to speak up and make people listen to what you have to say, give yourself a few minutes to clear your mind. It doesn’t matter how long it takes to clear your mind.

Once your mind has already reached the optimum state of relaxation, the next step is for you to think positive thoughts. Imagine yourself giving the talk or speech with perfect fluency even before you open your mouth to say the first word. Think only positive thoughts and don’t worry that you are going to stutter. This in itself is a great cure which will give you an inner confidence whenever you need to communicate.

Tip #2: Think About Someone You Feel Comfortable Talking With

Even the most confident speakers may suddenly stammer out of nervousness when they come face to face with a person they are afraid of or dislike. This situation is of even worse for people who actually suffer from a speech disorder.

When you are thrown into the company of people who don’t bring out the best in you, at least in terms of your communication skills, imagine for a moment in your mind that these people are your best friends or close family members. By doing this you will soon have the confidence and courage to talk with them just like you talk to your close friends. To stop stammering, you have to stop worrying that people are just waiting for a chance to make fun of you and instead start seeing people as your willing listeners.

Tip #3: Start Talking Softly

This might seem like a strange tip yet it is very useful. Speak softly and with your muscles loose! When you speak and stammer sometimes you tend to become tense and so your jaw and mouth including your lips and tongue can tense up. Speak slackly and softly. If you are not comfortable with a particular word, do not like saying it or are even afraid of saying it you can always just extend the length of it while making sure that you keep speaking in this particular way.

Don’t be afraid to take your time when speaking, don’t get tense and make sure you don’t tense your muscles while you speak. You will start to feel more confident while talking once you teach yourself how to speak slowly. This can be an effective stammering cure which will help you learn how to stop stammering for good.

Tip #4 : Visualize thoughts and words to stop stammering

Research has shown that some irregularities in the brain can be a cause of stuttering. The brain’s role in speech is to map the thought processes, transform them to words, and bring about the speech pattern. Visualization is one of the tested ways to stop stammering. It helps the brain to perform the correct role during speech. Visualization is an important tool in enhancing communication skills. This technique is used successfully in articulation therapy by speech therapists as a sure fire way to stop stammering. Visualizing helps the brain to process the information quickly; this quickens word formation and enhances speech pattern, thereby enabling faster and better flow of words.

Tip #5: Read Out Loud While Blocking Sound Out

Get a comfortable seat and relax with an interesting book in your living room. Make sure that you are listening to the loud music or wearing noise-blockers. Then start reading loudly. Have a recorder nearby that will capture your speech.

After you are done reading your book, start to listen back to the recording. You will be pleasantly surprised that you that you hardly stammered at all during this recording. Although it is impossible to block out noise during a normal, everyday conversation, this exercise helps you to build the confidence to realize that you are absolutely capable of overcoming your stammering.

Tip #6: Slow down your speed of speaking

In your fight against stammering, remember to slow down your speed of speech. It is an effective way to stop stammering. Don’t attempt to speak fast. A faster flow of thoughts will confuse and hamper speech fluency and cause stuttering. Speak slowly rather than attempting to rush the words out of the mouth; people who stutter usually feel the pressure to speak quickly, and lose coherence due to speeding thoughts and words.

Tip #7: Do Relaxation and Breathing Exercises

Breathing exercises help you relax and ease into your words more easily. Some exercises include breathing and pausing before speaking. If you feel like your jaw is tightening before you are about to say a word, then take a deep breath. Pause slightly then speak only after breathing in and out a few times.

With work and dedication, these tips will help you prevent stammering in the long term.

