The Most Beautiful Actress in Nigeria Queeneth Hilbert

Queeneth Hilbert is the most beautiful actress in Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry.

The half Lebanese and half Nigerian model/actress may not be as famous as Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, but she has attracted millions of fans and many movie buffs for her outstanding roles in over twenty Nollywood movies like “Hearts on Fire”, “Wife on Fire”, “Brave Mind”, “Hand of Fate”, “Sins of the Past”, “The Illiterate”, and “War in the Palace” and other titles.

