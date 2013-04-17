Tuesday , 10 January 2017
The Most Beautiful Actress in Nigeria Queeneth Hilbert

Deolu April 17, 2013

Queeneth Hilbert is the most beautiful actress in Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry.

 

The half Lebanese and half Nigerian model/actress may not be as famous as Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, but she has attracted millions of fans and many movie buffs for her outstanding roles in over twenty Nollywood movies like “Hearts on Fire”, “Wife on Fire”, “Brave Mind”, “Hand of Fate”, “Sins of the Past”, “The Illiterate”, and “War in the Palace” and other titles.

image 946d64a44e0b242bbdde10d7a2f9f562

29 comments

  1. Adex's
    April 17, 2013 at 7:50 pm

    Thank God for her life. The most beautiful actress in niger says who?

    Reply
  2. sil“
    April 17, 2013 at 7:57 pm

    She’s beautiful no doubt, but the most beautiful in nollywood? I don’t think so.

    Reply
  3. ade
    August 22, 2013 at 10:24 am

    beautiful

    Reply
  4. solution
    August 29, 2013 at 5:31 pm

    I agree with ASil : She’s beautiful no doubt, but the most beautiful in Nollywood? I don’t think so.

    Reply
  5. Seth
    September 14, 2013 at 8:07 pm

    She look alike wit tonto diked. For sure she is beautiful bt not in nollywood. No bt if u prof it maybe i will agree.

    Reply
  6. Huraira
    September 21, 2013 at 10:20 am

    May be in her village not nollywood, i pick mama G self then her, not 2 talk of D back beauties genevieve, ini edo E.T.C.

    Reply
  7. Naomi
    September 23, 2013 at 7:14 am

    She is beautiful obviously. Bt 2 me she aint the most beautiful in nollywood.

    Reply
  8. joy
    September 25, 2013 at 9:42 am

    yea i agree wit u all. Y is it dat 1ce sum1 is yellow ur refered to as most beautiful is yellow d African colour? Can u compare yellow wit black colour? Black beauty or can u copare her wit geneveive, ini edo omosexy nd d rest of many odas dah r nah too common bah dey r in d industry

    Reply
  9. chika
    September 25, 2013 at 2:41 pm

    She is beautiful agreed but d most beautiful actress in nollywood?No way. As far as am concerned she is jus dere datz all.

    Reply
  10. gloria
    October 2, 2013 at 4:12 am

    SHe’s beautiful,no doubt,but if dis girl is dark,u’ll hate her.by d way,y compare a half-cast to pure nigerians?dey shld be judged on the same level.dis girl isnt as beautiful as genevieve,ini edo,liz benson,regina askia,eucharia anunobi,so please kip ur opinion to ursef.tnks.

    Reply
  11. Sheksblaze
    October 8, 2013 at 8:38 pm

    Ope z nat bcoz of her colour u r sayn she’z beautiful? Bcoz 2 me she’ll neva b d most beautiful n nollywood buh 2 her huzy

    Reply
  12. sara
    October 12, 2013 at 6:24 pm

    If Ini Edo or Genevieve were to be fair in complexion i’m sure this babe would even see their back. Most beautiful girl indeeed. watin you take give am the title coz na only her yellow skin and lebanese hair i see

    Reply
  13. nat
    October 24, 2013 at 12:21 pm

    beauty indeed what makes dat is it nt willy-willy abeg, biko Genevieve nah u try pass

    Reply
  14. abiola
    October 29, 2013 at 10:43 pm

    i disagree totally with this.where will we rate genevieve,the most beautiful actress have ever seen.

    Reply
  15. abiola
    October 29, 2013 at 10:48 pm

    in terms of posture,complexion,spoken english,good steppings neatness,outfits infacts in everything genevieve is the best among the best take it or you leave it

    Reply
  16. lily
    November 1, 2013 at 5:01 pm

    She’s just flashy n attractive obviously nt d most beau nollywood actress. Come on, its high tym we stopped attributing beauty to fairness. True beauty is looking stunning even wt a dark complexion. Der r lots of dark nollywood actresses who r mor beau dan she is. I believe she wnt be dis fyn if she were dark. Moreover who evn said shez most beautiful, just a headline to capture attention.

    Reply
  17. dave
    December 11, 2013 at 3:39 pm

    if this is beauty in nigearia we are doomed even genevieve n idi edo wouldn’t be classified as beautiful by other African countries, still I say the girl looks better than ini edo or genevieve light complexion or not

    Reply
  18. AUSTIN
    February 20, 2014 at 5:55 pm

    IS SHE MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EXPRESS NJAMAZE WITH ALL HER HEIGHT AND “LONG” NOSE ?

    Reply
  19. zaphs
    March 1, 2014 at 9:26 pm

    She is beautiful, Guyz jst say the truth plus thank God 4her life!

    Reply
  20. Kelly
    May 12, 2014 at 4:40 pm

    Like they say, beauty is in the eyes on the beholder. And the beholder that says “Queeneth Hilbert is the most beautiful actress in Nigeria” is quite blind. Light skin or Bleaching is attraction, not beauty.

    Actress like Steph Okere, Genevive, Omotola are far more beautiful. Even light skinned atresses like Lillian Bach, Tonto and Monolisa Chinda are more beautiful than here.

    Reply
  21. Akinwande Ayoola
    May 21, 2014 at 12:44 pm

    The actress is indeed pretty and most beautiful. No doubt about that.

    Reply
  22. Ogiemwonyi Harrison
    June 27, 2014 at 2:06 pm

    How did you come to that coclusion?

    Reply
  23. presh
    July 28, 2014 at 2:30 pm

    Who said she’s a half cast. Lwkmd! Her parents are both from abakaliki in ebonyi state, her mum sells food in enugu state,I believe dis headline is just to generate attention cuz its opposite, y ar u guys even comparing her wit Genny n Omotola instead of rubby,Rachael n co who ar her set n even as at dat,rachael okonkwo is still more beautiful dan her.pls go grab a sit.

    Reply
  24. chi
    July 28, 2014 at 4:11 pm

    Lolz. Guys dis is a digital pix, u guys needs to see her in real person, she has over bleached sotee green veins com design her body,how can she be d most beautiful gurl in nollywood, person wey publish dis article, u blind ni? Abi na d yellow d enter ur eye?.she’s just seeking 4 attention anyway!
    an

    Reply
  25. just me
    August 5, 2014 at 11:24 am

    She is beautiful, granted. But she can’t be compared with Mercy Johnson. And please why are you all clamouring about Genevieve

    Reply
  26. Momo
    October 31, 2015 at 10:23 am

    She’s beautiful joor

    Reply
  27. Doris
    June 8, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    You are beautiful darlyn dont mind

    Reply
  28. ogechi
    January 8, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    when people begin to compare u wit odas it means dat u re very important,example,christano ronaldo to lionel messi,queeneth is given to her by God and she is a Queen indeed,to me she is one of de most beautiful actres in nigeria as a whole take it or leave it,God bless u all.

    Reply

