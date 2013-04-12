Victims Of Edo Accident To Be Buried Today In Mass Funeral

The mass burial announced by authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for victims of last Friday’s multiple accident, along Benin-Ore road, in Igbogui, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, will hold on Saturday.

The new date followed the inability of authorities of the hospital to secure enough space for about 60 corpses from the accident that were deposited at the mortuary and initially scheduled for interment on Wednesday.

A source at the hospital said the victims will be buried at the Third Cemetery, located along Akugbe Street, off New Lagos Road, Benin.

It was further learnt that the burial will be preceded by a brief prayer session in the premises of UBTH by 8.00am.

