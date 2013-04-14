Why I Dumped My Wife To Marry My Lover ––Actor Solomon Akiyesi

In his reaction to people’s comment to the story on TON about the drama his first wife created at the Overcomers World Outreach church in Lagos last Saturday, Actor Solomon Akiyesi visited Olu Famous facebook page and drop a few lines, giving reasons why he left his wife for his new lover.

He claims you can only understand his actions if you know his pain.



“Every man has a right to take away that which will truncate his life. My marriage was one of the many things limiting me and retrogressing me. If I have a better alternative I doubt why I wont take it. People should leave me alone, pls.”

– Solomon Akiyesi

