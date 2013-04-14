Why I Dumped My Wife To Marry My Lover ––Actor Solomon Akiyesi

In his reaction to people’s comment to the story on TON about the drama his first wife created at the Overcomers World Outreach church in Lagos last Saturday, Actor Solomon Akiyesi visited Olu Famous facebook page and drop a few lines, giving reasons why he left his wife for his new lover.
He claims you can only understand his actions if you know his pain. See what he said below:
“Every man has a right to take away that which will truncate his life. My marriage was one of the many things limiting me and retrogressing me. If I have a better alternative I doubt why I wont take it. People should leave me alone, pls.”
– Solomon Akiyesi
Since u know u are no more comfortable with the marriage, why didn’t u call it quit before getting ur self another woman? And why did u hv to pregnant her? Is it this time she got pregnant that u don’t Love anymore? Did u discuss ur second marriage with her?.
guy, u for conclude one before launching d other. and u say people should leave u alone, dey won’t because u r a celebrity, they paid dia moni to make u who u r and more over, u gave room for all dis
U hav no genuine xplanation 4 ur actions. Marriage is 4 beta 4 worst. wat makes u tink d marriage dt wz disrupted wld hav given u d kind of happiness u crave 4. I use 2 hav much respect 4U bt I cnt say dt nw cos u acted so irresponsibly
@ blessing, who told you marriage is for better for worst?
Abeg na dis one be his wife or girlfrnd??
My question is who showed u the way into nollywood cos I don’t know what ur teachin ur viewers out ther meaning ur a disgrace 2 manhood. Who made u a celebrity in de 1st place ur beautiful wife is not gud enough 4 u, All u know how 2 do is toil wit womens hrt. I don’t blame u I blame dat ur desperate monkey who doesn’t hv anytin rather than goin round n widenin leg 4 married men.
What re u saying, a disgrace to manhood? Can any of u put ur self in his shoes b4 conclusion, does been beautiful automatically gives u good qualities to keep ur home ? he should ve gotten a divorce from her, but who kns if he did and dat didn’t work out, pls people stop commenting on a persons private life u km nothing about.
Abeg make una leave this man alone, he hs his life to live..
You people should live this man alone.Gods time is the best.stop judging him
We won’t leave u until u explain ur action and motive, maybe we will understand u better
Akeyesi,or whateva you are called.No one is judging you but I think the truth shud be told.how would you have felt if it was ur wife who did what you did?you disgraced her publicly because you feel there is a younger girl on board. Am sure ur wife must have been the one standing by you when you were a nobody but now you tink u ar somebody,you feel the right thing to do is to take the reward of her patience and endurance to a younger Girl.The word of God says,I am not writting my new laws on slates like in the dayz of moses but I am writting them on the hearts on men and dat law the Lord is talking about is ur Conscience,dat little voice of optimism inside ur head,Dis shameful act of urs has shown dat ur conscienc is buried.whateva pain u claim to be or have passed through am sure ur wife had had her own share of it from you.you are just plainly “irresponsible & uncultured.And dat says a lot abt ur backgrund.
Nigerians should leave this man alone,he is not a mad man,marriage should bring happiness.There are more than1001 men outside there who will want to do the same,a bad wife can frustrate a husband to death. This man did not do this for monetary gain ,but for peace in his life and this is what he needed most now for his health. As beautiful as the first wife if her husband abandoned her to marry another woman then she should question her kind of life .
Are you part of his life? hw would you know? a thief would always lie to cover up. Besides, if he wanted to marry another woman, why didnt he divorce his wife? The fact that he didnt divorce his wife is a red flag for any sensible person. Its common sense and not something to defend. Your wife is bad? divorce her(worldl advice) and stop living a double life)
@eni emukoro thanks. People are always played by ladies cries which are flattery. My question is this why didn’t the woman try to stop the wedding before the wedding day but came when at the altar. She is equally dubious and diabolic. The man stayed with her 12yrs without child before remarrying. How many of the ladies will not talk their brorher out of such long year childless marriage. He might have met the new lady before the first Got pregnant.
Is ds d socald lova,nawooh ds kin woman wey faz dey lik ds,u pple shudnt blam d woman,age was no longa ha frien so she had 2 grab what eva she saw,neva considern anifact,u no al ds women wey no plan der lif wel,wen age don cm lik ds, den dey lik use openeye 2 grab,n den dey lik b second wife or mistres,n u no men ar neva satisfied,sombodi dat u wif had nt given birt, she pregnant nw dat she nids u most 2 b by ha,na him u go dey do play away match,wel dats actors 4 u.
Man der charm u?
@pelumi and @eni nobody forced him to be in a marriage. If u don’t like her again, then u divorce her. Under the law, u are entitled to one wife except u marry through tradition or a muslim.
Marriage no be by force. He deserve the heat he is generating.
Though am not in support of what d guy did. But I know many of those girls raining abuses on him if given d chance will also open their legs and end of marrying him too. The Pastor is also to be blamed for joining d adultrous man in marriege with d woman
Yea! A man has d right to do wht ever he likes, but i tink wht u shld do is to deviours her if u are tierd of been together.
your not worthy to call a man. you are irresponsible
Why U No Divorce Her On Time Naa, 2Mek It Legit?.
What is limiting you is your lack of respect for God and His commandments passed on to us and stated very clearly in the Holy Bible. Thank God for His mercies. In the days of the Old Testament, the first mention of HIS Name by you in that church, the Holy Spirit would have struck you dead. Nobody forced you into marriage with your first wife. If you are no longer interested, why did you get her pregnant? The offence you were about to commit on Saturday is called Bigamy which is an offence under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and punishable by a prison sentence. You are only trying to save face by the hogwash you are coming up with now. If the marriage had proceeded without anyone suspecting the deceit, it is only after his death that the mistress would discover that her marriage was fake. Only the first marriage would stand in a court of law. Solomon Akiyesi, you are a wicked man!! Infact your wickedness affects both women in your life. Did you tell your mistress and the pastor of the church that you were still married? Did you tell your mistress your wife is expecting a baby? Read the bible very well about what happens to a lying tongue. We won’t leave you alone. You must be used as a case study to teach our young ones how to live right.
U’re such a disgrace 2 manhood(nt even an atom of selfcontrol!)its men lyk u dat give ladies d idea dat “all men r’ d same”!u’ve actually been lucky 2 progress thus in ur career wid such a lyf style!
Why Hurt the poor woman? U don’t read the bible right? U are jux making a reality of wat u normally act in most Nigeria movies. (The man leaves his wife, the marry his girlfriend) mctweeeew. Nonsensical!!! Bravo 2 ur wife.
What is totally hidden 2 man is clear 2 d God, leave him alone n face ur individual problems.
Point of correction; d wedding was disrupted by his second wife and nt d first as pple think. And dis confirms d saying dat ” wat goes around comes around” . Lillian dat came 2 disrupt d wedding is solomon’s second wife and dis was hw he took solomon away frm his beautiful wife(name withheld) who saw him through hard times. Thank God d woman is living happily here in ph while watching d drama. I knw all these pple frm scratch, no b hear-say. I must also tell u dat solomon is a very irresponsible man.
All these while u knew ur wife was nt gud for u, yet u stil went ahead to impregnate her, living her in dat condition u want to marry ur sugar mummy, shame on u, i tut ur womanizing attitude is only in d movies, but nw i knw beta..
the lady is her second wife oooooooooooh! not the first one ooooooh! the one he married when things were difficult he left that one and married the second and nw he has left her to marry the third one….. HAVE U GOTTEN SOLOMON FROM THE SCRIPTURE his is following after his name sake….hahahahahaha
you are free to marry as many wives as it pleases you. but not in the church.
most people make mistakes until God show them their real wife.
if you have found your real wife as you have said go ahead.
Please, marriage is to be enjoyed and not endured…..if he no longer enjoys his marriage and finds love elsewhere, let him move on with his life…..he who is without sin should cast the first stone!!!
Nollywood is full of lazy set of nonentity n moral perverts.
“…GOD! PLEASE HAVE MERCY ON US ALL…”
Seriously Mr Solomon did not do it right. You should av ironed issues with ur second wife and compromise or disagree properly b4 goin for anoda. These women are dangerous o.dnt get urself killed o. Advice
Y would d pastor want to wed someone without first finding out if they were any impediment. A lot of pastors have ended up wedding adulterous for money and church recognition or fame.
D truth is dat solomon neva knew tins wil turn out dis way. Plz go n reconcile wit ur God. U people are takin evrythn as part of life n thereby makin great mistake dat wil lead u 2 hell. Tink abt d last day. Wia wil u be?
Guy u harsh ooo nd she get belle 4 u. Y be say na nw wer she get belle u wan cum dump her hmmmm.
This man’s real wife is 7 times more beautiful than this new maid.
Pls, as d mumu said, leave him alone…
In his 1st marriage, he was issued B. Sc Certificate in Marriage…
He was going 4 his M. Sc certificate in marriage…
I think Nollywood shld come up with “The Marriage Certificate”
Solomon, u are nt truthful, remember whatever u did to ur first wife god is washing u nd he will pay u when u don’t expect. Pls go nd make peace with ur wife. Don’t allowed the reputation or image u made 4 so many year’s to fall a day, 2oo bad.
Truth must always be told, dat Solomon is a stink to men folk. He was playing smartness with pple who are wiser dan him. He don’t even ‘ve a single(genuine) reason as to why he must do such mess. Yet sm pple re eating excrement by defending him. U truncated ur life & retrogressed ur dignity by ‘ving an extra marital affair even while ur matrimonial wife is still in ur custody.
May de Lord 4giv u for all ur adulterous act n ur infidelity against de poor Unoma.
Una get time. How many of u got one gal before? Hipocrites.
Man u shld hv finalized wht eva u had with your 1st wife b4 taking that decision. That is very un actor and very unigerian. U no act as true naiger actor. But ur wife fine wetin make u go carry dat akatikoro. I hope u de see well. Any way na u and ur wife no sha. But abeg pary well for God’s direction. Take care.
Who told u ur wife was ur problem? who told u Di’s new lover will not turn to something else tomorrow? remember you were once in love with ur wife before u married her. by the way who is DAT pastor that will wed someone whose wife is still alive End Time
Don’t judge what u don’t know the conclusion, is not wise