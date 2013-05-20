Saturday , 24 December 2016
Study in the UK

20 Dirty Questions To Ask A Girl And Turn Her On

Information Nigeria May 14, 2013

Want to seduce a girl with words? Use these 20 dirty questions to ask a girl over text and you can make her do all the sexy, dirty talking for you! By Gerry Sanders


sexting009Girls play hard to get almost all the time.It’s a good thing though, or you wouldn’t really think she’s worth the effort.

But sometimes, it’s easier to turn on a girl than date her. When it comes to dating a girl, she’d instinctively know you’re hitting on her.

If you discreetly warm her up to your flirty touches, you’ll see that seducing a girl can be rather easy if she thinks you’re a great guy.

If you know how to be discreet, you can make a girl fall for you or even turn her on in just a few conversations. But here, we’ll get to seducing a girl with just 20 simple questions, preferably via texts.

Dirty questions to ask a girl and make her wet

It’s easy to ask these 20 questions when you’re sitting with her, but if she feels uncomfortable or believes you’re trying too hard or going too fast, you may end up blowing your chances. And you’ll have a hard time making her like you again.

On the other hand, by texting a few sexy questions to a girl, you can always make it seem like a joke if she doesn’t warm up to you.

It’s easy, safe and a foolproof way to turn a girl on from a distance.

Use these questions, and if you charm the girl the right way, you could charm the pants off her and make out with her by the time you reach the twentieth question!

The right questions to ask a girl

Just use these questions and keep the conversation going by answering any other questions she may ask. It’ll all work out in your favor if you play it carefully and stick to these 20 questions all along the way.

And the best part, it’ll work wonders if she’s your girlfriend or even if she’s a flirty girl you have a crush on. Ask her these questions late at night for best results!

#1 Are you alone? This question is perfect to understand if she’s idle and all alone at home. You obviously can’t flirt or talk sex if her friends are around her. Say something bold like “I wish I could be there with you” when she reciprocates with an affirmative.

#2 What are you doing right now? Play it nice and slow. This can help you be certain that she’s alone and bored enough to give you her complete attention.

#3 Do you like cuddling when you lie in bed? Warm her up to a flirty conversation without overstepping the line. This can help open her up by talking about cuddling with someone else.

#4 What do you wear when you go to bed? / What are you wearing? A curious question that’s perfect to ask a girl when she’s in bed already. It’s personal, and yet not too sexual. Say something like “Gosh, I can only imagine how cute you look right now” when she describes herself.

If it’s your girlfriend, ask her what she’s wearing and if she doesn’t mention her lingerie *which she may not without a bit of coaxing*, ask about her lingerie and also the color. A perfect start.

#5 What do you think you look sexiest in? Get her to talk sexual by talking about her sexy clothing. It’s flattering and definitely sexual.

#6 Have you ever watched someone else make out accidentally or on purpose? This question gets both of you in the mood. And yet, by directing it at a third person, you can avoid any uncomfortable situation at the start.

#7 Has a guy ever touched you or discreetly groped you while clubbing or in a crowded place? Girls have a thing about sexual groping. Even if it’s accidental, it’s something they just don’t forget. You can answer something like “I wish I could have been that guy!” after she tells you about an incident she likes.

#8 Have you ever made out with a guy just because you were horny at that time? Find out if she’s a girl who can be coaxed into having sex with a guy in the heat of the moment.

#9 If you had a pair of x-ray glasses, which part of a guy’s body *below his shoulders* would you see first? Time to get naughty. Really, how many things can a girl take a look at below a guy’s shoulders? Let her answer the question so you always make it seem like she’s the one talking dirty and not you.

#10 Do you like boxers or briefs? This is a clichéd question and even if a girl doesn’t care about it, she’d most probably say that she likes a boxer. Answer this question by telling her what you’re wearing. The whole focus here is to get her to think of your package without really making it obvious.

#11 What’s your secret move to turn a guy on? By asking her to visualize making out with a guy and describe it to you, you’re making her fantasize about sex. And at the same time, she may go into details just to prove how good she is sexually.

#12 If there’s one place a guy should touch you to make you horny, which is that? This goes straight to sex and arousal. And if she does answer this truthfully, in all probability, she’s already aroused.

#13 Does a massage make you wet? A full body massage makes almost all girls wet. You can always tell her something like “Just so you know, I came first in my masseuse class and I would love to give you a massage. And don’t worry, now that I know you get horny while getting a massage, I’ll linger in all the right places.”

#14 If I kissed your lips accidentally while kissing goodbye, would you mind it? Make her imagine your kiss. It’s a perfect question to get her to pucker up.

#15 Do you like giving an oral or getting one? No matter what she answers, you can always answer with the opposite of what she says. If she likes giving an oral, say you like getting it. If she likes getting it, tell her you love giving it!

#16 How do you think my body would look better, shaved or natural? Isn’t it a nice thought to know that the girl you like is picturing you naked the minute you ask her this question?

#17 What should a guy do to make you wet? Get straight to the sweet spot. And when she does answer this question, talk about question #12 again and get descriptive about her pleasure spots.

#18 If I were whispering all these questions in your ear, would you be turned on? If you’ve got the conversation going this far, she’s obviously wet already. But it always sounds a lot better hearing it from the girl you’re texting.

#19 If you didn’t have a boyfriend, do you think we would have made out with each other? / If I were with you right now, do you think we would have kissed each other? This question can actually get you into her bed, but you need to wait for the last question to get an invitation from her.

#20 If a guy wants to come over to your place and make out with you right now, would you like that? Don’t talk about yourself just yet, unless you already know she wants you to come over. If she answers “yes”, go full speed ahead to her place. Otherwise, play the seduction game for a few more minutes before telling her you want to come to her place right that instant.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Princess Siddika

Stunning Photos Of Emir Of Kano’s Daughter, Princess Siddika

The daughter of the Emir of Kano, Siddika Sanusi recently got married to Abubakar Umar Kurfi …

72 comments

  1. Marcus Lauren
    May 14, 2013 at 6:20 pm

    Fuckkkkkk, i already turn maself on, its so goooooooood

    Reply
  2. Salimon Samuel
    May 15, 2013 at 11:08 am

    Well dis is awesome, it all worked out well

    Reply
  3. Lekan Fadairo
    May 15, 2013 at 11:16 am

    welldone I love dis, an u pls send more dis…..

    Reply
  4. Niytej
    May 15, 2013 at 12:37 pm

    Wow!!! Dis felt so gud!!! Wish I could do all dis wit…… :p

    Reply
  5. Oma
    May 15, 2013 at 9:10 pm

    Trash, if a guy asked me dis kind of stuff I will see him as a philanderer!!! A well responsible guy cannot ask a girl dis kind of stupid questions period.

    Reply
    • JOHNNIE
      November 8, 2013 at 12:03 pm

      thank you ma……….am a guy but if i ask a girl all dis and she replies without getting angry then she’s a whore….period!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
  6. Oma
    May 15, 2013 at 9:12 pm

    Trash, if a guy asked me dis kind of quetsions I will see him as a philanderer
    Offcourse he is!!! A well responsible guy cannot ask a girl dis kind of stupid n erotic questions period.

    Reply
  7. Lois Thomas Idzi
    May 17, 2013 at 10:29 am

    A responsible guy would nt ask such questions. For God’ls sake, y can’t u wait till marriage. This is piece of trash! A guy should ask me these, nd he’ll receive d worst insultz of his sorry life!

    Reply
  8. how to get free playstation codes
    July 20, 2013 at 6:42 am

    Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article.
    Thank you for providing this info.

    Reply
  9. sleek
    July 20, 2013 at 12:44 pm

    get elastic resistance bands to improve your physique and well being, equivalent of a gym for just 35000 n aira only, send sms to 08053357849, easy to use and carry around with free instructional dvd with 140 exercises

    Reply
  10. Billy White
    July 20, 2013 at 9:47 pm

    Na wa for Nigerians if u didn’t like the caption why did u open it. In as much as reading it to the end, it is because u enjoyed it so much that u even have the time to comment. Nigerians! We should learn how to appreciate smth good.

    Reply
  11. website
    July 21, 2013 at 4:58 am

    What’s up, of course this article is actually pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.

    Reply
  12. Ayo
    July 21, 2013 at 7:28 am

    As far as completion readers ar concern it has alrdy serv a wide range of intrest b4 reach D epiloque. Thanks alot wat an intreted info.

    Reply
  13. Abubakar
    July 21, 2013 at 10:44 am

    This is crazy

    Reply
  14. Tandu
    July 21, 2013 at 12:03 pm

    9ice n romantic piece,,,buh i can only take this 4rm M̶̲̥̅γ̲̣̣̥ man!!!

    Reply
  15. nicho
    July 21, 2013 at 12:30 pm

    Pliz don’t spoil me jaree…

    Reply
  16. Princess
    July 21, 2013 at 12:53 pm

    No responsible guy will ask all these silly questions

    Reply
  17. kevindonald
    July 21, 2013 at 1:01 pm

    nice idea,mennn ur stuff make heavy sense.next time try make it 40 dirty question to ask..girls una dey for trouble hahahaha L W K M D

    Reply
  18. Gabriel Akhidenor
    July 21, 2013 at 1:56 pm

    These your tips on relationship and s*x are educative, I want more of it.

    Reply
  19. john
    July 21, 2013 at 2:15 pm

    i really luv this tanks nd i expect more of this

    Reply
  20. jubilee
    July 21, 2013 at 2:38 pm

    Lovely,informative n educative piece,nigerian are hypocrite…..pple run away frm d truth…..most of the critics of this piece have one way or the other done dis before…I don’t see anything bad in learning abt sex….as for me I LOVE dis every woman would enjoy dis chat frm a guy they like or love..including @[email protected]@princess

    Reply
  21. ANA MA ACHIKWANU
    July 21, 2013 at 4:32 pm

    Some ppl sef; esp ladiy-critics, as in you settled down, opened this link, read 2ru, WET ur Undies, and let out rage disguised as criticism. Up you!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  22. the future
    July 21, 2013 at 4:51 pm

    Tandu thanks for being real and all these fake ass bitches claiming they will insult and kill the dude .u lost ur sense of romance after ur 25th failure in ur numerous relationships.the only thing dat gets u horny is 5000 per nite I understand

    Reply
  23. Christa
    July 22, 2013 at 6:14 am

    Hello, I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the
    layout on your weblog. Is this a custom theme or did you customize it yourself
    ? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is
    rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.. Thanks
    and more thanks!

    Reply
  24. lady gaga
    July 25, 2013 at 4:43 am

    It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I have learn this submit and if I could I desire to recommend you some fascinating things or tips.
    Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
    I desire to learn more things approximately it!

    Reply
  25. vick
    July 28, 2013 at 11:21 am

    Very informative piece. I love it. My boyfriend uses it and it works wonders for us. Girls stop pretending abeg,am a girl and we all know the truth.

    Reply
  26. Thankgod Nwozutam
    July 28, 2013 at 1:27 pm

    Its a 9ce article, I just wish ma man can be doing these(20 tips).

    Reply
  27. maya
    July 29, 2013 at 7:38 am

    Accept its ma guy. I cant answer past d first two questions. Its sexy though!

    Reply
  28. maya
    July 29, 2013 at 7:38 am

    Except its ma guy. I cant answer past d first two questions. Its sexy though!

    Reply
  29. rv solar charger
    July 29, 2013 at 8:03 am

    I continue hearing the news talk about getting free online grant applications therefore I have been
    searching for the right site to get one. Many thanks!

    Reply
  30. humble
    August 2, 2013 at 12:33 am

    Wow,i think its worth a trial

    Reply
  31. Teco
    August 2, 2013 at 11:29 am

    gosh….this is gud….kudos 2 d writer….best way to get laid wit a gal without her seeing u like a flirt but more of “Friends With Benefits”…..wooow, can’t wait 2 start getn ma gal made out wit me on her own.

    Reply
  32. tramadol 50mg
    August 3, 2013 at 10:15 am

    It can be acceptable a chance to make some options with the long term as well as it time to smile. I have study this distribute and when I really could I’m going to recommend an individual handful of appealing troubles as well as guidelines. Perhaps you may possibly create subsequent reports regarding this write-up. I’m going to discover more difficulties about it!

    Reply
  33. Mecon
    August 6, 2013 at 12:14 pm

    Na person way get time de fry Garri. So i will waste my time teasing a girl?

    Reply
  34. Clement james
    August 6, 2013 at 4:42 pm

    We say that we are learnat but we don,t think as one

    Reply
  35. Daniel George
    August 9, 2013 at 12:25 am

    It worth a trial

    Reply
  36. Mary
    August 9, 2013 at 11:25 am

    Dis is lust nd worldliness it should nt be expected from a gud gay, so gays should be careful nt 2 end up in regret.

    Reply
    • okon udo
      November 3, 2013 at 5:00 pm

      virgin Mary for ur mind…can u honestly tell me that your dream man cannot drag u to this kind of conversation; it may not follow exactly as the one above?

      Reply
  37. kwekyes J
    August 14, 2013 at 7:35 pm

    Pls save people & give them JESUS. instead of sending them to HELL with sexual lust. The End is here.

    Reply
  38. Timi
    August 16, 2013 at 10:39 am

    Boring! Why make out when you can be factual and real with a person about your true feelings. So artificial, I didn’t enjoy this post at all. It’s for people who love deceiving those who deserve true love.

    Reply
  39. Vatop shegzy
    August 17, 2013 at 6:06 am

    Nigerians jst kindli wait 4 marriage.. *gosh!!!*

    Reply
  40. temitope
    August 22, 2013 at 2:21 pm

    @kunle bello are you saying you can only enjoy these things if you are married?

    Reply
  41. OLY STEPH
    August 24, 2013 at 12:08 pm

    IF a man asks me these kinds of questions,i’ll see him as him as an irresponsible man nd wil lose my regards 4 him forever.

    Reply
  42. toocute
    October 21, 2013 at 5:47 pm

    I knw all these things , sooo dont act like u re teachin something new… still I think its better to leave it all and face Jesus

    Reply
  43. Tommy
    October 23, 2013 at 2:59 pm

    Nice piece.
    There is a business seminar that enlightens on how to make dollars. This is real business. For more details, pls call 08039122428 or BB pin 287E11B4

    Reply
  44. annonymous
    October 28, 2013 at 3:36 pm

    hey. we codemn our leaders for stealing public fund. i guess they started from stealing little things as write ups. you could atleast put the site where you copied from and stop stealing!! Haba!!

    Reply
  45. austineche
    November 4, 2013 at 10:25 am

    9c line of chat, gals stopping pretending hard to get wit dis kind of line cos even d 1c dat r not as cool as dis, u av falling for it so y form holiest of d holiest… U can’t even tell me dat guy u av bin crushing on won’t drag u to d 21th questions… U guessing wat d question z abi? Its wen u ask him can we go for more rounds…

    Reply
  46. @ayoprytz
    November 8, 2013 at 11:11 am

    Nigerian girls can form? No wonder most of you are romantically frustrated and end up as 2nd wives, 3rd wives and baby mamas.

    Reply
  47. joy philo
    November 8, 2013 at 12:37 pm

    what if she answer No to ur last question,what wil he do then?

    Reply
  48. Olafisan leke
    November 9, 2013 at 10:01 pm

    Its very educative

    Reply
  49. Angelo Ben
    November 14, 2013 at 3:56 pm

    **its just a shame that most Nigerian girls will always continue to suffer on d ground of pretense**…..that article was nice and got values…

    Reply
  50. joy
    November 21, 2013 at 2:40 am

    It takes a great guy,to make me wet with such words.
    Except you are ready to pick up the challenge..
    Contact me,click my name.

    Reply
  51. cheekin
    November 21, 2013 at 1:00 pm

    some ppl r prtendin as if they avnt said any dirty words erotic words to their bf/gf bfor. chy! Niger 4 life…

    Reply
  52. mikky
    December 2, 2013 at 9:55 am

    Nice one

    Reply
  53. mcthanks
    January 3, 2014 at 9:43 am

    Everybody having their say. Hmmm, you that are saying this fine piece is the way hell, do you know the kinda sin you’ve committed by reading this article through to the end? Repent you hypocrites!

    Reply
  54. Chinenye Joy
    January 14, 2014 at 1:40 am

    hmmmm….educative indeed but personally i dnt entertain such questions 4rm a guy though individual differences anyway!! Keep it flowing!!

    Reply
  55. massage plus jakarta 24 jam
    February 4, 2014 at 2:42 pm

    Hi, Nice publish. We have a difficulty using your web site throughout internet explorer, may possibly take a look? Internet explorer however could be the marketplace director in addition to a significant amount involving other folks is going to rule out your great publishing just for this challenge.

    Reply
  56. Mabel
    June 11, 2014 at 12:24 am

    Nice sexchat article,rich comments except for doz girls dt r holy, for of these click on my name,,,thanks

    Reply
  57. chat to strangers
    May 15, 2016 at 4:36 am

    Wow, incredible weblog layout! How long have you ever been running a
    blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole look of your site is wonderful, let
    alone the content!

    Reply
  58. Abe
    November 29, 2016 at 1:56 pm

    A bitter economic system is difficult on teens hoping
    to generate dollars. Just take a look at
    a program that is a great suit to make income on the
    internet for teenagers. My teens are earning money
    at it and acquire checks very long after the perform is performed.

    Reply
  59. Bernadette
    December 5, 2016 at 5:11 am

    Additional fusion slots and unique customisation choices
    make these vehicles very particular!

    Reply
  60. https://oroskopiosexkaigynaika.wordpress.com
    December 7, 2016 at 1:50 am

    I do not evern know the way I ended upp here, however I asesumed this post was good.
    I do not recognise who you are but certainoy you are
    going to a well-known bloyger for those who aren’t already.
    Cheers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946