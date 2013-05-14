Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Fashola, Philips Condemn Supreme Court Judge’s Family Kidnap

niyi May 14, 2013

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour with wife
Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour with wife

Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, the state Chief Judge, Justice Ayotunde Philips, and other legal luminaries, yesterday, condemned the kidnap of the wife, daughter and driver of a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, as the whereabout of the captives remained unknown four days after they were abducted.

Justice Rhodes-Vivour’s wife, daughter and driver were on Friday kidnapped along Benin-Ore road, on their way to one of his daughters’ wedding in Benin, Edo State.

Speaking at a two-day workshop with theme ‘The Rule of Law: The Bedrock for sustainable democracy and development’, organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, for legal practitioners in the state, Fashola said: “What is this country turning to? It is time for the lawyers in this country to stop theory and be practical in our activities in the society.

“I know that this will not be easy because majority of the impunity that we see in the country benefits some people.”

He urged the judiciary to urgently formulate strategies that would help deal with issues affecting the country.

On her part, Justice Philips said “The beauty of the lawyers is to ensure that the laws of the country are protected. Law. In most society, people are always scared of committing crime because they know the repercussion of it. But the situation isn’t like that in Nigeria, where everything seems to have since gone worst.”

