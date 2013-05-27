Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Qatar Airways

I need a boyfriend; I don’t care if we have sex the first time – Karen Igho

Information Nigeria May 27, 2013

KAREN+RepliesSometimes fame isn’t just enough – Money and fame do not solve everything!

Karen Igho, who won N30m in one of the seasons of the Big Brother Africa reality show is in search of a boyfriend – a true love!

She says she needs someone to go to the movies with, and her requirements are not even that high.

See her passionate plea below:

“How long can you stay with out sex? Let’s be realistic here. Does it really matter who calls or text who first. Does it really matter if you had sex the first time you met? What will be will be!

I just want the right guy and am scared of getting hurt cos when I love I love with all my body and soul. It’s so difficult with fame to find a guy dat will love you and trust you. not all women in the industry are loose. Guys and girls dat have more than one gf\bf, do you really love them all?

I can’t double date. One guy is enough for me. I will die for true love and I will give my all for true love. You don’t have to be cool to be my man and you don’t have to be rich to rule my world. All I want is your extra time and your kiss. I wanna go on a date, go to the movies.

God will make a way”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Tonto-Dikeh-and-husband

Tonto Dikeh’s husband shares first picture of their baby King Andrea

Fans’ prayers to see King Andrea’s face has finally been answered as the dad, Olakunle …

267 comments

  1. Yinkus
    May 27, 2013 at 10:07 am

    Am a cul guy nd need serius relationship

    Reply
    • Darlington
      May 28, 2013 at 10:24 pm

      Am a graduate of computer science i just rounded up my youth service am looking for a serious relationship, a caring and loving lady.

      Reply
  2. meheart
    May 27, 2013 at 10:11 am

    i think i love you baby

    Reply
  3. meheart
    May 27, 2013 at 10:12 am

    i think i love you too

    Reply
  4. Felix
    May 27, 2013 at 10:13 am

    Tel karem igho dat i can b ha perfect man

    Reply
  5. Austin King
    May 27, 2013 at 10:15 am

    Tell her to contact me on [email protected]

    Reply
  6. iyke
    May 27, 2013 at 10:18 am

    Ma dear am in luv wit u 4 jst d way u said ur mind..me here iz also in search of wat u seek 4 so I tink we 2 can makl it baby….tink abt it

    Reply
  7. enumah andrew
    May 27, 2013 at 10:18 am

    i think i can be of help to u if only u let me

    Reply
  8. destiny
    May 27, 2013 at 10:22 am

    i need a matured lady from32-45 for a sex filled relationship 08140062820 dats ma dail only serious people pls

    Reply
  9. Abolaji stephen
    May 27, 2013 at 10:34 am

    God wil help u.

    Reply
  10. Mfon4christ
    May 27, 2013 at 10:34 am

    I luv u “my AnGel” waiting 2 hear 4rm u.

    Reply
  11. Michael Abanji
    May 27, 2013 at 10:37 am

    If Karen means what she is saying, then, I’m available. I think like that(her)

    Reply
  12. leko effiom
    May 27, 2013 at 10:47 am

    By the grace of God,I assure u by d grace of God u ll b hapi al ur life.just a try.

    Reply
  13. Emmanuel
    May 27, 2013 at 10:48 am

    Hey karen for the fact that your in a position u re today,is gonna be hard to get the real thing called love from men.but for the fact that you opened up the possibility of getting your real lover is high.
    Gudluk karen…

    Reply
  14. leko effiom
    May 27, 2013 at 10:50 am

    Trying Ȋ̝̊̅§ believing +2347037004622

    Reply
  15. Steve ese
    May 27, 2013 at 10:52 am

    Opportunist every in naija……. My dear Karen its really gonna be tough getting a true love wen u r famous…… BT u sure will find one….. Just b careful n keep ur eyes open…

    Reply
  16. akinbobola felix
    May 27, 2013 at 10:58 am

    i need a girl dat with lov and care.

    Reply
  17. jimshan
    May 27, 2013 at 11:00 am

    Kareen Igho try nd seek d face of God nd he will surely reply u.D type of relationship u want is not easy 2 get don’t jst go 4 any thing less than d best…ur dream man mighty be somewhere waiting 4 u.I wish u d best nd pray 4 ur hrt desires 2 be accomplish.

    Reply
  18. casey lyrix
    May 27, 2013 at 11:10 am

    u are ma kind of woman,i respect and cherish ppl who giv out everythg for true luv,we would b a perfect match bt u’ll think i am nt up to ur class nor old enough to make u happy bt get this right i dont gamble wit ppls emotions or their hrts.

    Reply
  19. David Okandeji
    May 27, 2013 at 11:12 am

    I am readily available Karen

    Reply
  20. austine rufus
    May 27, 2013 at 11:20 am

    u can hve the right person if u belive and pray hard.

    Reply
  21. promise
    May 27, 2013 at 11:24 am

    Baby together me can make our dreams come true all you have to do for me is to be strong for me,give me a call for us to talk 08136322992

    Reply
  22. Lord Braga
    May 27, 2013 at 11:26 am

    Mehn..! To tell u d Truth I wouldn’t want to be associated with “items” dat have already been displayed to the whole world to see, and handled by some of your fellow housemates. I’m sure u didn’t realise dat Life is more than flexing and jamboree all through ur stay in d Big Brother house, However there might be a dude out there who is willing to get himself rough handled by U both physically and Verbally in d name of Love. Goodluck finding Him…!

    Reply
  23. moreshould
    May 27, 2013 at 11:28 am

    Am a graduate engineer.call my number +23408168678407 ;or add me up on BB 26BF6BC4.am a good guy by faith.

    Reply
  24. OLAPADE TOLULOPE
    May 27, 2013 at 11:46 am

    I DON’T KNOW IF WE CAN GET ACQUAINTED BUT MY NUMBER IS 08032192417

    Reply
  25. David Johanny
    May 27, 2013 at 11:46 am

    Well i dnt ve much to say bt to tell u d truth,u cnt eat ur cake an have it dats one fin u nid to knw nd anoda fin u nid to knw is dat u cnt find d perfcet person cos no1 is perfect,we all ve our differences dats wat makes us human nd if u wanna find d perfect 1 den go to grave. Point is u cn make a man daat is rude to b calm,i fink u shuld work on ursef first nd mind u many will tell u sweet fins jes bcos of moni knw dat many r called nd few are choosen nd knw dat d devil u knw is beta dan d angel u dnt knw. I pray u see ur perfect man nd wish u success in ur quest.

    Reply
  26. Michael
    May 27, 2013 at 11:48 am

    I am 20yrs old,i need a girl for a serious relationship,add me on fb with MICHAEL STAINLEX

    Reply
  27. O.J
    May 27, 2013 at 11:57 am

    @Karen Igho, PLEASE BE SPECIFIC:

    DO YOU WANT A BOY FRIEND THAT COULD LEAD TO SOMETHING OR JUST A SEX MATE????

    Reply
  28. Ossai obinna
    May 27, 2013 at 11:57 am

    I love karen it started light de day i say u on bba but i can reach u but if u are plz and believe in true love let me no am dead because of ur love

    Reply
  29. Abuchi
    May 27, 2013 at 11:58 am

    My dear karen. *patience is a virtue. Am aged 20. Kip calm n wait. Another momment wont kill u. Buf if u decide to rush into relationship den my dear b ready to split ur hrt. 08141720324

    Reply
  30. christie
    May 27, 2013 at 12:17 pm

    the position u re, is the cause of ur problem. u re rich and a wealthy ladies can’t get real love, be patience
    and be prayerful dear karen i can solve ur problem 4 u by given a 9ice good looking guy exactly as u want by contacting dis no. 08151726707

    Reply
  31. Äbbey
    May 27, 2013 at 1:15 pm

    What u actually need is JESUS.
    Jesus in me the hope of glory

    Reply
  32. samuel
    May 27, 2013 at 1:16 pm

    Call me 4more talk 07035516952

    Reply
  33. iyke owerri
    May 27, 2013 at 1:31 pm

    that is my number 08032583811 for a good fuck here in owerri

    Reply
  34. abubakry adewale
    May 27, 2013 at 1:41 pm

    Pls lady do u knw what,pls nd pls try 2 giv ur life 2 d GOD,nd i knw dat d Almighty God should b ans ur prayer.lol

    Reply
  35. Ngianwuchu frank
    May 27, 2013 at 1:50 pm

    you can call me at 08038409989

    Reply
  36. inpector boss
    May 27, 2013 at 1:59 pm

    am that guy u are looking for.

    Reply
  37. Gregory Victor
    May 27, 2013 at 2:18 pm

    am not d best,…neither am i too perfect but i fink am better making d girl i luv smile alwayz……..

    Reply
  38. Kenneth
    May 27, 2013 at 2:55 pm

    Well have not much to say just i believe that all you have said is true call me let meet and talk betteR +2347068346142

    Reply
  39. Amole Femi...
    May 27, 2013 at 3:21 pm

    Honesty as they say is the Best policy…….let’s talk more on dis privately. Here’s my number +2348066163383.

    Reply
  40. oriafo m hafiz
    May 27, 2013 at 4:23 pm

    To b” realistic wit u is not all men ar 4 real, perhaps, some wil come 2 u wit all kind of story but d only tin I wil advise u is 4 u. Is for u 2 b stright or truthfull to. Ur self b4 looking 4 a true love.

    Reply
  41. Niytej
    May 27, 2013 at 5:26 pm

    U guys droping ur call line are so dumb!!! Did u fucking tink dey INFONAIJA will follow ur comments to her? Mehn!!! Some block-headed dude needs to get a life!!!

    Reply
  42. Ejembi fm
    May 27, 2013 at 5:41 pm

    Tell the lady that she won’t get true love when she is half naked. Let her dress properly like the african queen that she is and then commit her life to God! She is beautiful and the man of her dream is on the way.

    Reply
  43. Valentine
    May 27, 2013 at 5:42 pm

    Lets hookup karem igho and get to know eacho ther better. Call me 08060657255

    Reply
  44. Segun
    May 27, 2013 at 5:49 pm

    what you are looking for is really scare nowadays,love of money and your beauty is what some guy are after.
    I suggest you ask your creator(God) to direct you so you wont fall on heartbreaker hand..
    May God help you.

    Reply
  45. Nathaniel
    May 27, 2013 at 5:50 pm

    I would love 2 share de same wit u karen.am (paul aitsenokhai nathaniel)on facebook and were is my numb-08098444239

    Reply
  46. Godfrey Stanley
    May 27, 2013 at 5:56 pm

    Yeah,u r ryt dear.luv is nt all abt fame or riches

    Reply
  47. richard duke
    May 27, 2013 at 5:59 pm

    am very much interested dear. Pls tell her to call me on 08037886368. Or facebook: richard duke.

    Reply
  48. evans
    May 27, 2013 at 6:01 pm

    please pray a fervent prayer b/c GOD who made you with soul-mate will grant you yours amen. believe it.

    Reply
  49. Emma2hott
    May 27, 2013 at 6:04 pm

    Impossible is turned into the possible by belief, if truely You believ in whom You serve Pray to Him cause all prayer’s are Useful i knw you wil surely find The Mr.Right ur soul deserve 4sure. Api Searching………:-D

    Reply
  50. Chidi
    May 27, 2013 at 6:11 pm

    Hahahahaha lolzzz“ guys why are you alway giving youself to devil? Just look at her and tell yourself the truth of whom she is. Forget of the name and money she might said to have, there is something you don‘t know about her. And for who tell her that God will help her, see, God dose not help those who don‘t know and care about Him. But she will still see those like her.

    Reply
  51. Ken
    May 27, 2013 at 6:11 pm

    2 find true luv is nt gona be easy, can u count d numba of comments wishin 2 be ur boyfrnd? Jst pray u find ur missin rib. Nija guys self una knw d shame?

    Reply
  52. mezuba13
    May 27, 2013 at 6:23 pm

    poverty no good oh, shey naa poverty dey make una lie, guuuuyyyyyyyyy una no love dis girl na her money una wan chop…

    Reply
  53. Ernest Chika
    May 27, 2013 at 6:35 pm

    Babe do u really think u cn gt a gud bf here,I WISH U GOODLuck…cheers!

    Reply
  54. Paul Sunday Oxford
    May 27, 2013 at 6:38 pm

    I’ll really love to meet Karen am positive that am just her kind of guy.

    Reply
  55. augustine marshal
    May 27, 2013 at 6:41 pm

    They all love u coz of ur money, why can’t u go close 2 God n c what he will do 4 u.
    if u believe fiath can move mountain. Contact me 07063201853

    Reply
  56. Timothy peter
    May 27, 2013 at 6:44 pm

    I have no much to say,am nt a rich guy, but if u bring ur self down to my level,I we love u till I die. Tanks 08143465927 dat is my number if u believe me

    Reply
  57. Anonymous
    May 27, 2013 at 6:44 pm

    Have you 4goten the Oath u took b4 you entered the Big Brother House?

    Reply
  58. jenny
    May 27, 2013 at 6:49 pm

    Ñiger men una no dey carry last. See advert online. Some are even adding dere fone no nd email address. Karen u are one of my super star pls dont mind dis online social network men, just b urself n have all d fun u can d rite man will come wen u list expect. Luv u.

    Reply
  59. Josh OLUWATIMILEHIN
    May 27, 2013 at 6:50 pm

    Hnmm! KAREN- every gud and perfect tin come frm d LORD. Ur salvation is d most important and social network is never a platform to get wat u want, it is tru God u can get d best man for urself but first giv ur life to christ den u shall be save. Know dis God loves everybody but only d sin He doesn‘t like, so be closer to God

    Reply
  60. Emere nathaniel
    May 27, 2013 at 7:39 pm

    I hate u karen

    Reply
  61. paul
    May 27, 2013 at 7:56 pm

    hello karen for the fact that your in a position u re today,is gonna be hard to get the real thing called love from men.but for the fact that you opened up the possibility of getting your real lover is high.
    Gudluk [email protected]

    Reply
  62. sam
    May 27, 2013 at 8:07 pm

    i don’t bliv this.u mean u dn’t have a guy *true friend*b4 you got famous?.i guess he should be the truest friend.it’s nt easy to get any here.be patient God wil giv u one only if u ask.u wil met him.

    Reply
  63. daniel
    May 28, 2013 at 12:02 am

    Am‎​ A̶̲̥̅̊ young black boy and am‎​ looking for A̶̲̥̅̊ serious relationship…if interested pls contact me 08139030135

    Reply
  64. Armstrong oche
    May 28, 2013 at 12:09 am

    Hello karen i am idoma by tribe i pray God help u couse is deficute to knw hu is hu dis is my nums 08106860113 give me a call may God gied n protect u in jesus name

    Reply
  65. Saleem majeed(slim)
    May 28, 2013 at 12:35 am

    Hi miss Karen, dey said love is on d air if i were u i will jst be praying to God to let d breez blow d my hrt dsire to ma door step. Bt dnt foget, love is pain n pain is love. I had sometin u will lik to hear 08136263365

    Reply
  66. Abel
    May 28, 2013 at 1:10 am

    See dem! Opportunist everywhere. Gold diggers , all they want is her money. @Karen! Don’t fall for these fraudulent lovers ooo, just keep cool, the right and perfect man will come my dear. I repeat, do not fall for these oloju Kokoro people ooo.

    Reply
  67. mike
    May 28, 2013 at 1:25 am

    My dear igho how I wish am that ur true lov, wel ask for me all I need is also a true lov who will accept of who I am!!!

    Reply
  68. maxy
    May 28, 2013 at 1:34 am

    well karen true love is nt a crime evrybdy nids it all u nid do is patient n watch b4 u select else u endup choosing a gold digger wu is afta ur cash n nt ur hrt so kip prayin n u ll find i wish am of ur age or olda i wuld av love 2 b ur man but neva mind i will always remember u in my prayers gudluck

    Reply
  69. am lucky john
    May 28, 2013 at 5:40 am

    gul ur beautiful n very fyn but are you ready to be calm f ur ready den call ma numba 08067099280 cus am facin dsametin you are facein am i need of woman 2 be call my own so i can get marry b4 next yr if ur ready cus in GOD i trustin am waitin for ur call see you late karen

    Reply
  70. olomo kingsley
    May 28, 2013 at 6:48 am

    try me karen

    Reply
  71. Rapheal
    May 28, 2013 at 7:07 am

    This is not a solution to what u are facing Karen, instead of u to call upon ur creator is him can solve all problems.

    Reply
  72. Godwin Osiawa
    May 28, 2013 at 7:13 am

    Hi Karen. D@ thing u’re looking @ is not what u’re looking 4. Advertisement is actually meant 4 goods n not humans, so 4 to have disclosed ur emotions online, u’ve already made urself a commodity d@ every1 can price. Pls be quiet 4 a moment n tink straight

    Reply
  73. Innovative
    May 28, 2013 at 7:51 am

    Well i really do understand ur situatn but permit me to ask. Dont u have a childhood friend u grew up with who u basically love when u were no body so to say. I guess dat is a better place to begin. Trust me men aint what we seem to be. As regard searchg for true love i believe u know dat it does take time to develop but above all pray and be wise. I know u re coz i have seen dat in u. Anyway goodluck in searching

    Reply
  74. ADEJUWON JOSEPH
    May 28, 2013 at 8:35 am

    Can we chat on fb Adeolu Adejuwon or Suprise Adeolu Joseph. Pls is going 2 be a serious talk. GOD bless you.

    Reply
  75. Deejay ice
    May 28, 2013 at 9:15 am

    Jst take it easy karen,God wil see u thru,u shall find wat u seek,good one at dat.take care.deejay ice…..cheerz

    Reply
  76. Da owo
    May 28, 2013 at 9:26 am

    I can see that all the above commentators are lazy animals(gold diggers), a woman that’s just pulling you guys legs to see how you’l yern for her fame. If she need fuckers she’l get from her colleagues…so don’t kill yourselves over illusion. Unam inong!

    Reply
  77. Victor Nyong
    May 28, 2013 at 9:29 am

    It’s easy to show skin.It takes bravery to show humillity,vulnerabillity,compassion,heart,kindness and self-respect.

    Reply
  78. Dominic Livinus Boman
    May 28, 2013 at 10:24 am

    Guys this is story there is no lament of true in it,so be yourself.

    Reply
  79. Ann-marie
    May 28, 2013 at 10:28 am

    Karen, Karen, Karen!!!! Wow gud you are finally famous… But girl look at the mirror and tell yourself the truth you are plastic and no real Man especially an African wants plastic. Do you really think you will get a man by carrying a sign saying you need a man. The only type you can attract with all that you put out there are pedophyl ,perverts, and users. Karen with all the love in the world the only place you can fine a real man is with God and I dont mean church I mean having a realationship with God. Don’t sell your self short you look too cheap already wear some clothes. I have great jugs too n they are priceless the real thing n definitely not silicon. Girl dress up men dont like dirty.

    Reply
  80. Gianni
    May 28, 2013 at 10:32 am

    Karen, Karen, Karen!!!! Wow gud you are finally famous… But girl look at the mirror and tell yourself the truth you are plastic and no real Man especially an African wants plastic. Do you really think you will get a man by carrying a sign saying you need a man. The only type you can attract with all that you put out there are paedophile ,perverts, and users. Karen with all the love in the world the only place you can fine a real man is with God and I don’t mean church I mean having a relationship with God. Don’t sell your self short you look too cheap already wear some clothes. I have great jugs too n they are priceless the real thing n definitely not silicon. Girl dress up men don’t like dirty.

    Though luv

    Reply
  81. henry
    May 28, 2013 at 10:45 am

    It Is very hard for you to see some one who will love you just dat every one of them are after sex and money so make shure you really think wisely before you choose

    Reply
  82. David
    May 28, 2013 at 11:28 am

    Such is life, wat is lif wen! u hav wealth nd fame but der no lov*

    Reply
  83. ma world
    May 28, 2013 at 12:30 pm

    u just a joker u know cos u may nt find tru luv bt i wish i cud help

    Reply
  84. Habeeb Sani
    May 28, 2013 at 12:37 pm

    I am young to fall in love, I only believed that you guys are lying, coz if you were in love with her she is open person you can search on net before, but only now that you given the change to.

    Reply
  85. Falvy
    May 28, 2013 at 12:52 pm

    Love! Very hard 2 cum by but fulfilling when gotten. It is well known that 1 can not knw the taste of a meal by appearance only when tasted. It takes more dan jst the post, there are true guys that will love you 4 who you are and not what you are. You are a beautiful my dear but you need God’s wisdom at a time like this. The fact that you are a famous lady will surely attract a whole lots of hungry guys, so called “wana be(s)” or “gold diggers”. You have to be careful and prayerful. Tough situations don’t last but tough people do………… I am falvy you can reach me if you care. ([email protected])

    Reply
  86. olar james
    May 28, 2013 at 1:21 pm

    hi,pls try and reach me on 08175818980 or 07086325134,

    Reply
  87. olayinka
    May 28, 2013 at 2:09 pm

    try and reach me on +2347061300616

    Reply
  88. Gbenga
    May 28, 2013 at 2:54 pm

    Hi Karen my name is gbenga and am interested if am up 2 d task and if god said i will be d mr right bcz am shearchin 4 true luv as well dsi’s my profile name (ojo babatunde)

    Reply
  89. Dada Ebenizer
    May 28, 2013 at 3:24 pm

    hw cn u beliv even if i say i’ll die 4 u wen we neva meet?

    Reply
  90. Mike
    May 28, 2013 at 4:19 pm

    Karen am a smal guy bt i cn b there 4 u nd i also wnt 2 b an actor if u cn give me d chance i knw its hard 4 u bt pls i nid u nt bcos of ur money bt ur lv my name is mike pls dis is my number (08105998648)

    Reply
  91. Mike
    May 28, 2013 at 4:29 pm

    Is stil mike am 4rm a poor family in nigeria i knw u cnt b my class bt 1tin is sure dat am nt a carword we cn b best of friend 4 nw so dat we cn knw each oda nd then knw if we fit in pls a chance (+2348105998648) u cn cal me

    Reply
  92. Mike
    May 28, 2013 at 4:36 pm

    U nid prayers 4 u 2 chose d rite 1 nd am in prayer 4 u

    Reply
  93. Clems
    May 28, 2013 at 7:35 pm

    Dont give up on TRUE LOVE. There are few of our kind left.

    Reply
  94. ikbest
    May 28, 2013 at 7:53 pm

    the truth will be hard to understand, well i dont know how to express it but if God says will be then we will, because i too has been looking for true love till date but still searching. to cut the story short, i think am already loving u. email me @ [email protected]

    Reply
  95. Hassan
    May 28, 2013 at 7:59 pm

    I need a woman if 25 & 35 for s*x filled. Please, be seriouse. Call 08035961815.

    Reply
  96. Taiwo
    May 28, 2013 at 8:13 pm

    look me i’m not a graduate i’m not rich i’m not also handsome. But i ve a very good heart so if you ve me you ve everything. Its your choice choose wisely.

    Reply
  97. Oladipupo olaleye
    May 28, 2013 at 8:23 pm

    U guys are wicked,u love this girl bcs of her money.May God 4give u all.

    Reply
  98. Edache Sunday
    May 28, 2013 at 8:34 pm

    Am the man(07088761869)

    Reply
  99. Darlington
    May 28, 2013 at 10:10 pm

    Am a graduate of computer science i just rounded up my youth service am looking for a serious relationship, a caring and loving lady.

    Reply
  100. Yungbabyy
    May 28, 2013 at 11:30 pm

    Hmmmmm, my guyz hav finish it all so is ur turn 2 tak d one ur heart lik’ 4 me am n’t a gud boi’ am a baddest boi in my zone dem call me mr rude boi bt searchin 4 a gud grl dat can cheng me so i hav fail ur election tanks so much as u mak a gud choic.. Bye……..

    Reply
  101. Yungbabyy
    May 28, 2013 at 11:33 pm

    Hmmmmm, my guyz hav finish it all so is ur turn 2 tak d one ur heart lik’ 4 me am n’t a gud boi’ am a baddest boi in my zone dem call me mr rude boi bt searchin 4 a gud grl dat can cheng me so i hav fail ur election tanks so much as u mak a gud choic Bye.

    Reply
  102. DENNIS
    May 28, 2013 at 11:37 pm

    Silver nor gold i’ve none to offer but pls let me ador u forever by the gace of GOD, i mean forever +2347068822831 Pin 25EB66D3

    Reply
  103. Unique golden legend
    May 29, 2013 at 1:19 am

    Hi sweety, i dnt talk much but if u want a real man then u have found me just try me only till we get to know one another. Remember!! Beware of this seet mouth guys i dnt talk much. Reach me on +2347036303457

    Reply
  104. Christopher
    May 29, 2013 at 6:44 am

    God will make a way for you my dear…keep up ur hope in God

    Reply
  105. Saby
    May 29, 2013 at 7:31 am

    Ask a man form God not just for fornication!!! So you think you are the first woman in the world to have said that? Many did it even before you were born and now they passed away. You are amongst those who are destroying the youth and for sure you will answer your doings before the Lord Jesus-Christ if you do no be born again.

    Reply
  106. Tony
    May 29, 2013 at 8:18 am

    U can be d first lady and am d president, where true love lies. 07061148770.

    Reply
  107. Sammy
    May 29, 2013 at 8:19 am

    Hmmm…! I’ve gone through all d reply pple sent to u but let me tell u, u cant find a true man on line all dis guys will on play over ur intelligence nd dump u. Try nd do dis; first have an insite, find ur man in urself nd then trust God, stop advertising urself let God create awereness for u that u exist. Wit dis u wil surely find ur true man; i was in ur possition. To hear more call 08123651705. Just to direct ur path towards ur promise land; May God help u to choose a right

    Reply
  108. Ibitayo desmond
    May 29, 2013 at 8:36 am

    I could be yours totally.08033076203

    Reply
  109. Ibitayo desmond
    May 29, 2013 at 8:37 am

    I could be yours totally.08033076203. Ibitayo desmond

    Reply
  110. biodun raymond
    May 29, 2013 at 8:38 am

    d truth is bitter,dey just want ur money.sorry to say,imagine u an handicap dey will ignore dis post.nyway am still single lets talk on 07063431535

    Reply
  111. OLU
    May 29, 2013 at 11:16 am

    Am Olu, please, I. need a serious, yoruba lady, who will love and care for me, 08032383348.

    Reply
  112. Architect Stanley
    May 29, 2013 at 11:17 am

    Hi dear,actually i wish i can fall inlove again.u wnt dieing 4 can we just be frnds?

    Reply
  113. arthur akpoteta
    May 29, 2013 at 11:59 am

    k k like i love always calling u back then when u re in bba house. am one of ur great fan but i want to be honest with u, it will b precarious to achieve ur dreams in d internet, i want to believe that u re trying to catch fun; lf dat b d reason for dis mishap then it is carried. but k ,pls i love ur personality, cos u re a great woman n it infuretive to people like me who truely love ur person. pls pls pls….pls stop. go to christ in prayers and b loyal like a child and keep calm it wl surely come to pass. arthur akpos frm ph city.

    Reply
  114. arthur akpoteta
    May 29, 2013 at 12:08 pm

    k k like i love always calling u back then when u re in bba house. am one of ur great fan but i want to be honest with u, it will b precarious to achieve ur dreams in d internet, i want to believe that u re trying to catch fun; lf dat b d reason for dis mishap then it is carried. but k ,pls i love ur personality, cos u re a great woman n it infuriitive to people like me who truely love ur person. pls pls pls
    ….pls stop. go to christ in prayers and b loyal like a child and keep calm it wl surely come to pass. arthur akpos frm ph city. l for giot to add stay a little away frm cameras to secure ur dignity.

    Reply
  115. Deblingbling
    May 29, 2013 at 1:02 pm

    My name is peter, I’m fair in complession. I’m very mellow, soft spoken, kind, considerate, happy, responsible, sometimes adventurous, luv 2laugh, luv 2cuddle, positive out look on life nd going 2church… I’m a romantic man. I luv de little things in a relationship… I’m well mannered nd respectful, not one 4conflict. I’m quiet untill i get 2know some1 well. I want some1 that wil make me smile, one who want 2b loved nd appreciated as much as i do. I AM A VERY LOVING PERSON WHO HAS NEVA HAD 2FIND THAT 1GOOD ND TRUSTING WOMAN, JUST USERS ND ABUSERS OVER ND OVER AGAIN. I Just WANT 2FIND 1WOMAN WHO IS NOT GOING 2PLAY GAMES WIT MY HEART. I JUST WANT THAT 1WOMAN (MY SOLMATE) 2TELL ME WAT IS IN HER HEART ND MIND. I WOULD LUV 2HAVE D ABILITY 2LIVE A DRAMA FREE LIFE FOREVER.

    Reply
  116. Ashaolu Olawale
    May 29, 2013 at 5:42 pm

    pls call me 08066375851

    Reply
  117. SEGUN OMONOGUN
    May 29, 2013 at 6:59 pm

    I NEED A MATURE LADY BETWEEN AGE OF30& 40 CALL ON 08056197173

    Reply
  118. Trinity
    May 29, 2013 at 7:04 pm

    Mail me with this email address lady Igho if you are interested lets talk……[email protected]

    Reply
  119. justice
    May 29, 2013 at 7:07 pm

    oh my gosh *laughin my eyes out*i jus cnt blv wat sm guys r postin,its so unbelievable and pathetic.lyk sum1 sd,its only God who can hlp u,if only ull acpt HIM and live 4 him,anyway its ur life who am i 2 advise u,u probably r nt evn goin 2 rd dis any,bt rmba uve got only 1life.pls b a true african queen by dressin decently.Bt rly u Naija guys here r so blinded wit lust nd greed,may God help u ppl o.lol :(*)

    Reply
  120. favour
    May 29, 2013 at 7:45 pm

    Oh my gosh *laughin my eyes out*i jus cnt blv wat sm guys r postin,its so unbelievable and pathetic.lyk sum1 sd,its only God who can hlp u,if only ull acpt HIM and live 4 him,anyway its ur life who am i 2 advise u,u prbably r nt evn goin 2 rd dis any,bt rmba uve got only 1life.pls b a 2ru african queen by dressin decently.Bt rly u Naija guys here r so blinded wit lust nd greed,may God help u ppl o.lol :(*)

    Reply
  121. sogeke omololu
    May 29, 2013 at 8:16 pm

    U reach me @ +2348039409199

    Reply
  122. adeleke samuel
    May 29, 2013 at 11:54 pm

    Why can’t you stop this and pray over it… I don’t have money nor famous but real luv if you’ll come low(Amos 3:3)… 08066706662… I May be lucky!

    Reply
  123. angy
    May 30, 2013 at 1:56 am

    niaja guy, ole u na wan reap 4 where u na no plant. Karen 4get dis love issue. Move on nd date white guys or celeb like u.

    Reply
  124. saidu
    May 30, 2013 at 6:31 am

    jst be prayerful and god shall answer ur prayers. My dear the fact is dat we guys are very difcult 2 relai on and wht u are going 4 is nt jst something 1 can or wold start a day it jst has 2 go a long way b4 achiving u aim hw does dat work am i with d rght lover or lover chetter. Be wise dear

    Reply
  125. Okereke Ndubuisi
    May 30, 2013 at 7:08 am

    I dnt hav much 2 say but i mean every word i said, i promise neva 2 hurt or go against ur wil, i promise 2 give u all dat u need in a true love if u can giv me a try (07033622758)

    Reply
  126. ENYICHKWU NWOBILOR
    May 30, 2013 at 7:15 am

    AM IN LUV WITH NO MATTER ANYTHING I STILL LUV U 08091023810

    Reply
  127. Nnamdi Gentility
    May 30, 2013 at 8:59 am

    Without money! A true love never ends! It hurts, Yet it cares, God has prepared a Someone 4 U, All U need Is To Ask God Who Is Dat, Ok And Shouting on Who Gona Be Ur bf. u know dat ur Outstanding among Ur mates,Pray & Ask God 4 ur Soulmate.

    Reply
  128. Israel Chris
    May 30, 2013 at 10:57 am

    Baby,i wil alwz be der 4 u.My nos 07087310036.Wil b xpectin ur call.

    Reply
  129. onwuka chika stephen
    May 30, 2013 at 12:04 pm

    wen you say dis so de you like a man who dont have money but he have true love. i never see a woman who love me de way i do. if you like me so let me no.

    Reply
  130. chema abere
    May 30, 2013 at 12:11 pm

    mst of pple 4gt 2 knw wat it means by truluv, becuz if u do understnd wat it means u wel knw wat 2 say whn a lady nid truluv, mst pple tink dat truluv is al abt avein sxy bt i say is nt abt dat, 2 me sha i tink is al abt avein time 4 ur luv nd showin cares whn u ave or nt truluv is nt al abt sexy guys jt try 2 luv nd 2 beluved nd also understnd wat it means 2 luv be4 getin in to it? Whn am singel bt am nt lookin 4 luv becuz truluv is hard 2 find nd dy only do by hrt luv u guys

    Reply
  131. Jim god'stime
    May 30, 2013 at 1:22 pm

    If you want dat kind of man u are looking for it’s not a day work,i can assure you dat all d guys & men dat comment here! Are after your money and noting else!! So be wise!!!

    Reply
  132. joebueze
    May 30, 2013 at 2:03 pm

    y wil u b lukin 4 real luv outsid wen u hav dem insid, the are around u just setle down an n otic 1, dnt go 4 d big guyz u c 4get dem kep ur eyes down n b cerful 2.God help u i wil b prayin 4u 2 dnt wory with god al thngs are porible,tak cere

    Reply
  133. kehinde bolaji
    May 30, 2013 at 3:26 pm

    wats up…am ken….i really would lyk being friends with you…just friend ntin more…and i really wanna give a loud shout out to my colleagues in houdegbe north american university benin….my dail guys +22996335458 or just follow me on twitter @kenny2sky same goes on 2go kenny2sky and badoo…add me up with my name on facebook will be happy to accept…. And goodluck to u in finding the roght [email protected]….yeah

    Reply
  134. g
    May 30, 2013 at 4:42 pm

    Am so astonished and disappointed by the way some guys want to risk their lives. If i may ask. Do you think that the lady you want to be your friend is a true somebody, gush!! Money is the root of all evils. Why giving a devilish person your phone number and email address? Cant you watch and see how she look? Over millions of comments made above, has she respond to any? Oh God give us the wisdom of understanding. Why have you allow devil to be your friend? And tomorow you blame the devil. Gush!! Pls if you know you have already given her your phone number or email address, ask God Almight to deliver you. I see her as am agent of destruction and she most be for a mission. God have mercy upon us. I use the power of our Lord Jesus Christ to destroy any plan she have for us (children Of God). Think twise my fellow people. Is quite sure that no one is perfect. Surely i know that Our God Almighty will rescue us. AMEN. Comment Amen to destroy her evil powers

    Reply
  135. Sunnie
    May 30, 2013 at 7:07 pm

    my advice: dnt be in a hurry else you’l get what you didnt bargained for. Seek the presence of God, surely, He’l meet you @the point of ur need. Cheerz

    Reply
  136. Clinton
    May 30, 2013 at 9:27 pm

    to b onest bby girl I dont like you to b friend den wot ve I gotten to do wit ur mony. if u like expose all. ur. brest I think. I dont like ur style.

    Reply
  137. nelson
    May 31, 2013 at 9:48 am

    call dis no 08138106578 we need 2 talk

    Reply
  138. Joseph John
    May 31, 2013 at 10:51 am

    Nt all dat gliter is gold bt often av u heard dem cold,i just bliv luv is nt al abt sex bt make sure opinions ar shared,helping ur partner 2 cary his/her cross if d chance is given i can b d perfect 1,08175800069

    Reply
  139. Benjamin
    May 31, 2013 at 5:05 pm

    Mehn! See jigolo as dey are much in here claiming 2 love the poor lady but in reality dey only want her body n her money. God help u all.. Karen just be careful..

    Reply
  140. Adavize
    May 31, 2013 at 6:27 pm

    Pls let talk,08131340129

    Reply
  141. Napoleon Spiff
    May 31, 2013 at 6:58 pm

    Love is a complex man with many gimicks.Love is sweet in its good days.However,as a two face sword,we must be extra-vigilant to access it.08187512001

    Reply
  142. abdulkareem yahuza
    May 31, 2013 at 10:43 pm

    Ma dear am in luv wit u 4 jst d
    way u said ur mind..me here
    iz also in search of wat u seek
    4 so I tink we 2 can makl it
    baby….tink abt it, or cntact on +2348036581863

    Reply
  143. Prince
    May 31, 2013 at 11:40 pm

    No woman we ever respect a lazy man no matter dey atom of love she feelz 4rm him. But if at all u mean wot u are saying call me wit dis no 07039137465,tank u am waitin.

    Reply
  144. Boys Boy
    June 1, 2013 at 1:01 am

    If truelly you are looking for one, then you ve me, but am a vagine 29 at age, and all i don’t want is sex! Ll it be possible with out sex?

    Reply
  145. cletus decmond
    June 1, 2013 at 5:36 am

    baby i lov u we can mak it in lif met me on facebook my numa is 08107580298

    Reply
  146. Mayor
    June 1, 2013 at 12:50 pm

    Almighty God will help u, d right man will come ur way very soon

    Reply
  147. Dr.Avery
    June 1, 2013 at 1:05 pm

    Dear Lord, Look at all this applicant!!! LoL

    Reply
  148. Iyke
    June 1, 2013 at 1:15 pm

    I need a sugar mumy dat wil treat me wel and Take gud care of me finacialy interested mumy can contact me on 07034269664

    Reply
  149. Kay
    June 1, 2013 at 2:02 pm

    you can call me on 08083088521 if u want

    Reply
  150. Lastsaint
    June 1, 2013 at 2:27 pm

    Criminals! All of u suddenly sounding and becoming love machine just for a coloured paper called money. No true pictures of whom we were all because money is involved. Anyway, what will be will surely be. If karen needs a man I strongly believe what she needs more is genuine love and not bunch of cheats personified. God help you for a man not boy. Lol

    Reply
  151. elegbede
    June 1, 2013 at 4:21 pm

    pls ptop this is for ur own good ok but i can help you

    Reply
  152. Kilani yusuf
    June 1, 2013 at 6:17 pm

    Guys very funny

    Reply
  153. Piuskeks
    June 1, 2013 at 6:18 pm

    Karen, life is only worth living once you’ve found someone worth dying for. True love sees real self in its object and it wins. When real love is iniatiated btw lovers, death is forgotten. Wish i could experience such unimanaginable love with Karen the sky would have been our limits. Cheers…

    Reply
  154. obichinno
    June 1, 2013 at 6:23 pm

    All of you are just a complete set of jobless touts.Bcos some1 publicly announced that she needs a bf,u all are not available for a relation.Gold diggers,make una go look for work lazy rats!!!

    Reply
  155. Kenneth
    June 1, 2013 at 10:20 pm

    Karen, l just hate u so much.

    Reply
  156. [email protected]
    June 2, 2013 at 10:22 pm

    i think she need am seriously help,as 4 her old nah,she we be thinking of gettin marrig,nt boyfrend,

    Reply
  157. aloysius
    June 4, 2013 at 2:44 pm

    karen, dont mind anybody bcos some guys are fake, just go to God and ask him to show you your true love

    Reply
  158. Auwal Muhammed Kargo
    June 6, 2013 at 5:44 pm

    Interested

    Reply
  159. Akpuruku Ebizimor
    June 11, 2013 at 3:10 pm

    Karen i just need a care with your money because i need that money you have let me plan for more projects…i dont even need s*x but just send that cash ok Acct No.3034886349 Acct.Name.Akpuruku Ebizimor Diamond bank….07080476084

    Reply
  160. Marilyn monroe
    July 18, 2013 at 10:07 am

    Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the book
    in it or something. I believe that you can do with some p.

    c. to force the message home a bit, however other than that, that is wonderful blog.
    A great read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Reply
  161. sex for older women
    July 30, 2013 at 5:50 pm

    Hey There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.

    Reply
  162. Moses
    August 17, 2013 at 7:54 am

    Just call 08067839467

    Reply
  163. Gift
    August 27, 2013 at 4:31 pm

    Money cant buy true love, and always remember that your first love is not always your truest.

    Reply
  164. Bjay
    October 28, 2013 at 5:08 pm

    Do u av faith in Godz will? If yes . Only God can provide someone MR RIGHT OR MISS RIGHT. So far u av faith in God itz gonna b well. Take gud care f ursef.

    Reply
  165. E.O.SUNDAY
    October 28, 2013 at 5:51 pm

    i need a girl between 20-23 for a serious relationship. call me on 08037893235

    Reply
  166. victor patrick
    October 28, 2013 at 10:15 pm

    kareem go nd date a guy u knew b4 u made fame nd recognition nd God time is d best.dnt rush into wot dt wil hurt u.takia nd ur very preety nd charming

    Reply
  167. james
    October 29, 2013 at 2:16 pm

    first thing to do is to give ur life to christ and go on ur kneel for prayer if possible three day dry fasting i tell u b/4 the third day God will ans u jesus is a problem solve.

    Reply
  168. Kayode
    October 31, 2013 at 12:51 pm

    Love is all that matters…….26840639

    Reply
  169. Omoruyi
    October 31, 2013 at 1:15 pm

    Don’t be in a hurry God will provide for you your helpmeet.Guys without pix are snakes beware.Just stay cool and think of a friend you know before. Friends make better lover.

    Reply
  170. Darlington S.D
    November 4, 2013 at 12:29 am

    Pls get intouch wit me 08034986680. A lady 4rm 30yrs up

    Reply
  171. honey boy
    November 4, 2013 at 4:57 am

    I need gud mama

    Reply
  172. keyzola
    November 9, 2013 at 1:21 pm

    Karen…first Of All..U R Sexy and beautiful….I Am A Young Guy…Am Not Saying Am Going 2 B D Perfect guy,Am Gonna B D Guy Close 2 Perfect…We Start As Friends….BestFriends…Den God Knws D Rest….Love Or Friendship Is A Gradual Process…just Give Me A Beep 070619966560 My Pin 2a5f1290……

    Reply
  173. I Love That,Lady Who Like Sexs. Let Her Call Me.2348094086030
    November 9, 2013 at 8:49 pm

    I We Try My Best,But I Hate Disrespect,Honor Me,Give ME My Honor And I Will Honor U,Thanks.

    Reply
  174. Baderinwa
    November 9, 2013 at 10:36 pm

    Don’t mind them o they are all after your money

    Reply
  175. U dnt really av 2 go dis way 2 get a true relationship, ur only tryn 2 cheapen urself. Just be urself nd put God first and evry oda tins will b added including ur husband.
    November 13, 2013 at 8:47 am

    Wait on d lord. K

    Reply
  176. By Azubike victor, warri.07036528485.
    November 13, 2013 at 8:50 am

    Wait on God.

    Reply
  177. ilesanmi oluboyedele
    November 13, 2013 at 8:05 pm

    Have my pin 28222408,name Ilesanmi Oluboyedele,a graduate of ondo state university sexy A̶̲̥̅̊₪d̶̲̥̅̊ G=));)Đ look.love dance A̶̲̥̅̊₪d̶̲̥̅̊ like to entertain.

    Reply
  178. stephen
    November 14, 2013 at 1:11 pm

    Are u 4 real.?D rest is silence…..08170544878

    Reply
  179. yungfifty
    November 16, 2013 at 11:01 am

    is gud 2 tel u d trut. Nobodi lov u bt dey love ur money. Even me 2 fall in love wit U d time i saw 30m. Money is n’t d problem bt ur charata nd u are ugly 2…….
    Stil me 9jaGhana RudboY.

    Reply
  180. Ojo-Ariyo Adedeji Steve
    November 19, 2013 at 8:56 am

    I ll b happy to meet u karen nd talk better one on one

    Reply
  181. OLANREWAJU
    November 20, 2013 at 5:13 pm

    With all wat u’ve said, I tnk we’re compatible, let just try dis out, and see how is goin to wrk out…
    I LUV u too

    Reply
  182. ABAYOMI
    November 21, 2013 at 4:58 pm

    JUS CALL ME 08028552210?
    AM FOR U IF

    Reply
  183. Justice Emeka
    November 28, 2013 at 11:51 pm

    Am waiting for you baby. I wish u could contact mr through my email or call 08134517649 that’s my number I love you too…

    Reply
  184. Rowley
    November 30, 2013 at 4:46 am

    I need a serious Lady 2 dati as my own persona person dat will care 4 me any time of due day. A serious Lady pls, here is my own Number 08032319900 am excepting.

    Reply
  185. Rahman hakeem
    December 1, 2013 at 11:33 pm

    “Am short of words,but here is my number:08060154715…check my profile on facebook..love ya

    Reply
  186. eze ukaoha
    December 3, 2013 at 11:50 am

    Karen at firstsight of you. I want to say I miss you even though I don’t like your dressing at times. However,I promise to change those for your real me to show.

    Reply
  187. Jerryburg
    December 3, 2013 at 11:01 pm

    I do love with all my hearth, that’s my number 07067417369

    Reply
  188. wise word
    December 4, 2013 at 9:41 pm

    When she has finished herself! Sorry lad I don’t eat reminant!

    Reply
  189. kingsley nnamdi
    December 8, 2013 at 1:13 pm

    Am kingsley by name hw do I reach u my princess am a kind nd lovely guy u would lyk 2 hv u can reach me on 08063152164 or 08179914551 nd here is my pin 23a90920 waiting 2 here 4rm u love u

    Reply
  190. Ndubisi
    December 8, 2013 at 9:52 pm

    I can be the right guy if u can give me a trial ,i need someone to trust and love …2b18935d

    Reply
  191. DAVIDSON
    December 10, 2013 at 4:06 am

    I am a student of higher institution am age 25yrz i think all u need caring, loving wit a true passion and a guy dat can do all u wants. I think i shall delighted if u give me d opportunity u wil never regreat it dis is my line +2347068572664

    Reply
  192. Ukie Ifeanyi Idam
    December 11, 2013 at 10:50 pm

    Can you pls contact me dear

    Reply
  193. henry ogoezuonu
    December 14, 2013 at 1:25 am

    If u feel u can love truly am ready.but u will have to tolerate me as I wld too till we fit perfectly.08180041146.flash me let me call u ok?

    Reply
  194. dedon
    December 14, 2013 at 3:47 pm

    like seriously I like her gods,she ll rilli make a gud date u kw,somtins celebs culd b rilli lovinin..infact can I b hooked up wit her plz I tink I like her n ll luv her wit all ma life ma no 07034626841 or pin 2237A6D2

    Reply
  195. Kalu Chuks
    December 15, 2013 at 11:22 pm

    How on earth do you really think that you after appearing a nudist, you still expect to have a decent and perfect gentleman in your life as your prospective faithful partner… Know that in this era, people sometimes are addressed by how they’re dressed.
    Dear Karen, if you actually need something good to come your way, first, you’ll need to do good by changing your act of nudism for good.
    This is my candid suggestion.

    Reply
  196. abonyi endurance
    December 16, 2013 at 5:17 pm

    She is a very beautiful woman. But if she fill we can move and see hw it can go

    Reply
  197. akanume
    December 17, 2013 at 8:52 am

    call me on 08133983961 if u want

    Reply
  198. I ALREADED AV A LOVER ON MY MIND IF NT DAT I WIL LOVE U LIKE NO OTHER GUY ON DIS EARTH, PRAY 4 TRUE LOVER LIKE MY
    December 24, 2013 at 12:25 am

    I LIKE D WAY U ARE, WEL U CN GET 2 NO ME ON 2GO SAMUEL4I03

    Reply
  199. I ALREADED AV A LOVER ON MY MIND IF NT DAT I WIL LOVE U LIKE N OTHER GUY ON DIS EARTH, PRAY 4 TRUE LOVER LIKE MY
    December 24, 2013 at 12:37 am

    ON MY MIND IF NT DAT I WIL LOVE LIKE NO OTHER MAN ON EARTH I PRAY U WIL D ONE DAT LOVE U NT UR MONI BT U.

    Reply
  200. joe
    December 24, 2013 at 5:27 pm

    These is funny men without values na wa oooo all what u men or boys are doing is not real bcox of money u are now accepting her fuck u all….karen open ur eyes they are ripers.

    Reply
  201. Nnamdiosky
    December 30, 2013 at 8:47 pm

    If you cares contact me on this no08038877814

    Reply
  202. deji
    December 31, 2013 at 9:05 pm

    With God aall things are possible I wil be xpecting ur mail

    Reply
  203. akadrimodara
    January 1, 2014 at 1:05 pm

    God will make u hapi dix new year ijn,k

    Reply
  204. Bebe matthew:True Love is hard but real. meeting somebody u love is fate (ie destiny) becoming his or her friend is a choice, falling in love wit you happened naturally because time and chance have it all am in the same boat wit u am 34 years 2day stillin
    January 3, 2014 at 1:13 am

    If a woman can satisfy me i will give true love.

    Reply
  205. Ingo Eric
    January 10, 2014 at 2:48 am

    karen calm down, call this line and the guy will help. Its for real he did it for my elder sister and it worked. Give it a try. 08139782645

    Reply
  206. David BAKARE
    January 10, 2014 at 2:46 pm

    Talk is so cheap, what can’t dem say, say your mind and be free.
    Well seems to meat away your silly mind.
    AKA davepianista

    Reply
  207. oyenekan Adetutu
    January 10, 2014 at 7:17 pm

    karen,seek the face of God and be humble.i believe the right guy will surely come without stress.but if do canally guys will just chop u and clean mouth.

    Reply
  208. Sebastine
    January 11, 2014 at 3:29 pm

    may God grant your heart’s desires, Karen!

    Reply
  209. tidysequence
    January 12, 2014 at 1:00 pm

    See stupid gold digers.
    We talking abuh love here and Чöü all ɑ̤̥̈̊®ε already commenting dah Чöü bfits her dahxit. Dear Чöü can neva get a real love from dx post comment.

    Goodluck dear buh mk sure Чöü dnt snob men Чöü fnk aint popular and rich. Strtn wd dah Чöü can head to happyness of life

    Reply
  210. kblack
    January 12, 2014 at 11:07 pm

    I have interest I can geve you happy home and true love trust and care
    So you can contact me. 07084256833

    Reply
  211. Chris Eijotukpon
    January 13, 2014 at 10:06 am

    hi, kareen i m one of your biggest fan, i dnt truely belif u are d one seeking 4 a boy friend, if indeed u are! all i will say u need is a friend that will always luv u, support u, go with u through thick and thin and will always be truthful to u. that man is Jesus. wish to ve ur autograph

    Reply
  212. micheal
    January 13, 2014 at 3:05 pm

    you guys are just saying this because she has the fame..stop all this comment and lets face the fact..how many of you will date her for love..so stop decieving yourselves nd go find sum1 of your status…kareen God will give you a man after your heart. And not all dis liers…

    Reply
  213. Pray to God, he alone can send u ur sole mate. Baby, this kind of problem is not suppose to be made public b/c, u will be getting more temptations and people will deceive u and eat ur money. Since u are famous, it will take time for a level headed man to
    January 14, 2014 at 3:36 pm

    Go to Jesus, he is the only solution

    Reply
  214. Benedict
    January 16, 2014 at 5:42 pm

    Hi Karen, my name is Benedict, i mt not be ur kind of man but if only u’ll give me a chance to be ur man, i promise u my sincere love nd care, 08165255851 call me if u really care pls

    Reply
  215. bbluv
    January 16, 2014 at 10:51 pm

    Karen here’s my contact, ready for wat u want 08032748959.

    Reply
  216. Ademola Alamu
    January 20, 2014 at 12:38 am

    Hello, can you kindly link me to Karen Igbo, Am a Nigerian based in America.

    Reply
  217. Austine
    January 20, 2014 at 2:31 pm

    for me i don’t still believe that u are the one that post this and if it is true u are really the one then called me first and let me confirm that is u,then we can nw talk.This Is My Number. (07067696005)

    Reply
  218. Eddy
    January 21, 2014 at 1:25 pm

    with understanding and the fear of God we can be true lovers. I am 34 yrs old single and in search. lets talk. call me or send me yours -08170667347. love u

    Reply
  219. charles
    January 23, 2014 at 7:25 pm

    check me on facebook by adeleke a charles or by my email [email protected] if u wi love my nature, for character i cnt quarantee u but all i knw my God is d only one dat is perfect , am sure i cnt hurt u bcs he is alwas at my side

    Reply
  220. Daniel Dada
    January 24, 2014 at 9:09 am

    I’m Danie Dada, call this number and let’s talk about our future and how we are going to live it. 07036054096. 08138542353. God bless U

    Reply
  221. patrick
    January 29, 2014 at 12:21 am

    Pls I well love you tell the sun stop shineing just give me a try

    Reply
  222. patrick
    January 29, 2014 at 12:26 am

    I am patrick I well love u tell the sun shining this is my number 08169833409

    Reply
  223. Wizbrown
    February 5, 2014 at 1:55 pm

    Dnt wory gal I knw d lrd will prvid a vry kull humble nd respectful bf 4 u

    Reply
  224. ireko emmanuel
    February 5, 2014 at 7:32 pm

    Let see how we can tolerate each other e may become the best of couple.

    Reply
  225. ejiofo
    February 7, 2014 at 2:14 pm

    Hmmmm. With God all things are possible

    Reply
  226. ejiofo
    February 7, 2014 at 2:40 pm

    You did not leave how to contact you, it will help go a long way.

    Reply
  227. leo
    February 11, 2014 at 6:01 am

    Pls send a message

    Reply
  228. samuel
    February 11, 2014 at 12:43 pm

    Bb pin 329fe38e am 19yrs frm osun state am ready to be wit u.I luv u so much u ar so beautiful and sexy

    Reply
  229. prince chinaka
    February 18, 2014 at 10:47 am

    am Princechinaks and am looking for a beautiful Luv dat will make me happy and ma 27yrs from owerri my Nub 08037831915

    Reply
  230. anygirl
    February 19, 2014 at 12:38 pm

    [email protected] mail me,I hav gud news 4 u

    Reply
  231. Ugo nze
    February 19, 2014 at 6:52 pm

    Baby pls r u for real?but if u r for real here is my beep hala @ ur baby boy 07038731631 c ya sexy hug

    Reply
  232. believe
    February 20, 2014 at 9:24 am

    Hello

    Reply
  233. omohhh
    February 23, 2014 at 8:20 pm

    All d guys dat dropd dia numb ere, r mighty looses, nd u all av No integrity. U all are a disgrace 2 manhood, am highly disapointed in nigerin guys. U all are future fthers nd see wat u r doin on d socal medai. Poverty striken fools!.

    Reply
  234. agent Benson
    April 4, 2014 at 6:44 pm

    Hello,

    I am agent Benson also an mc I am contacting you in response to ad on line,we connect people to meet their life partner around the world and successfully happy with the right person, reputable people and nobles,if you are still interested do get back to me.

    Your preferred seeking,
    Man:
    Woman:
    Age:
    And your age:

    Thanks looking forward to earring from you soon

    Reply
  235. salami dauda
    April 11, 2014 at 10:47 pm

    Am 31 korean if u don’t mind this my bbm pin 21E6C1CB and my mobile phone +2348111098869,+2348105997511 if u don’t mind am low to u

    Reply
  236. Kalu Sampson
    April 21, 2014 at 4:24 pm

    Well Its A Pity U Hav All D Moni Buh No B.f- All I Can Do 4 U Is 2 Advise U- I’m 20 Yrs So I Dnt Tink I Mtch D Rqrment- Jst Pray 2 God He Wil Giv U Ya Own Man- All Better Stil Disguis Ya Self – Asin Pretend 2 B Poor N Luk 4 A Humble Guy We Wil Lyk U 4 Who U Are N Not Wat U Are- Dis Is Ma Number If U Wnt More Advise 08038853198- Add Me On 2go @ Donspeco – Add Me On Watsap Wif D Number Above- Twit Me On Twitter Wif Kalusampson1— I’m A Music Adit – I’m Stil Comin Up-

    Reply
  237. frank
    April 23, 2014 at 4:50 pm

    Dat gud keep it up just ad my pin let talke abut it 258f97d8

    Reply
  238. oladimeji mobolaji
    May 23, 2014 at 6:31 pm

    add me on 2go smartkidy3,on facebook princewalexmobolaji,on twitter princewalexyoun,am a musician

    Reply
  239. jojo
    June 23, 2014 at 4:45 am

    Am joseph, 28yrs, working nd based in lagos.. i need a mature minded lady for a sexual based relationship, no string attached, pls call me on: 08122622888.

    Reply
  240. niyo
    June 27, 2014 at 1:35 pm

    go an live wet sexy n

    Reply
  241. michael
    July 14, 2014 at 1:02 pm

    I need somebody dat wu make me happy,2A0B372B

    Reply
  242. fabulous
    July 25, 2014 at 5:22 pm

    Hello karen,hw u doing? I can c dt u ar lukin very sweet nd ur body is more sweeter than money,u are fresher than wt I can’t define.I like u,I knw u wud be a mother of a gud children in future.cal me if u believe.08097391881 or 08094690178 am johnson by name.

    Reply
  243. Yomi
    August 4, 2014 at 7:45 am

    If u av interest in meeting a cool and humble guy and who is also good in bed.Kindly contact me and lets have matured chat..Mai pin is 284ea0cc..Till then save

    Reply
  244. bruster slim
    September 18, 2014 at 10:29 pm

    i can be the one

    Reply
  245. akinwa ayodele
    September 23, 2014 at 12:19 am

    I need you

    Reply
  246. oceanictreasury81.yolasite.com
    September 27, 2014 at 9:43 am

    each time i used to read smaller articles which as well clear
    their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at
    this time.

    Reply
  247. Aji
    October 8, 2014 at 2:32 pm

    Just try me dis my pin thank u 7F48EF9D.

    Reply
  248. samson c joseph
    October 29, 2014 at 7:11 am

    I dnt claim wat I’m nt,I’m a poor guy,I did nt finish secondry school,n no girl wil lik 2 date a guy like me,but few girls hu av such pple re always happy n neva regret of having them.nne may d wil of God done ur life as well as mine.dnt look down on God n dnt look down on urself u wil find a true love.

    Reply
  249. Pawan
    March 16, 2015 at 12:40 pm

    Any African lady who need a guy in are house for sex, massage, romance & Sex Chat can add me 4get money don’t pay for anytin. just add me pin 7F527605

    Reply
  250. otis
    March 31, 2015 at 6:39 pm

    Any lady lookin for guyz to love n tob love or just for sex or hangout here z ma pin n i will give u hook up with in two minutes 52CB8D50

    Reply
  251. samuel
    April 18, 2015 at 7:00 am

    Hy GAL u don’t have to worry God will provide a real lover which will treat as ur heart desires call dis number 08101647233

    Reply
  252. kalu kingsley
    May 15, 2015 at 9:51 am

    Baby why are you turning peoples head, why are you westing peoples time, you are so beutiful to have gotten what ever you want in a man,I don’t believe you are saying this or you just want to know peoples opinions,well let me just tell you I will my best to make you my best friend till I die.so how do I even speak with you, will I ever hear your voice my beutiful Angel, men are blind, am your best fan.Please my cell line: 08033666195, I leave in Abuja

    Reply
  253. Austine
    September 13, 2015 at 2:02 pm

    I wish if I could have my dear love from this site someone Who is sincere and have a loving mind

    Reply
  254. Joshua
    November 12, 2015 at 3:08 pm

    i need a lady from the age of 19-30 for regular sex

    Reply
  255. ola
    February 5, 2016 at 1:21 am

    i want a girl wu really luv me

    Reply
  256. michaelzly
    February 5, 2016 at 10:54 pm

    Lyfe is all abt patience bcos lyfe is sweet but a sound sleep is sweeter n better so baby let go of promble all d guy are after ur money bcos dey know u are a celebrite dat y all of dem are after u since posted dis statement.

    Reply
  257. wisdom
    February 7, 2016 at 2:48 am

    I am interested in your request pls I am not after your money all I want is love and sex for life

    Reply
  258. young deal
    April 14, 2016 at 11:59 pm

    Am not hear to joke or make sweet wishes…try me to figure things out….loyalty

    Reply
  259. ULTRAHANDSOME
    July 1, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    I AM VERY VERY VERY INTERESTED IN U BABY.I AM A WONDERFUL LOVER.AND A PASSIONATE SEXY LOVER.I AM A REAL MAN.ADD ON BBM:7F6C7F23.
    I AM A MODEL/MODELR/ACTOR IN KADUNA STATE,NIGERIA.
    I LIVE IN KADUNA STATE

    Reply
  260. jeffrey ekwejunor
    September 23, 2016 at 3:19 am

    Hello dear friends, i know am nt too perfect, but i can try my possible best, to be that good man you ever wish for, all i need now, is a woman to be called my wife, for a serious relationship, here is my number….09080928258 u can reach me with it, am also on whatsapp.

    Reply
  261. Tonia
    September 29, 2016 at 7:53 pm

    I am laughing o… Kekekekekeke. She is married now to a whitey and she now has a cute baby

    Reply
  262. bigwigs
    November 17, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    My dear u can never see what u are looking for here, my advice for u just low urself down, dress like orange seller. By god grace u will see ur soul mate

    Reply
  263. Maxwell
    December 15, 2016 at 7:22 am

    You look good dear , I may nt be de perfect match for u but all hope 2 GOd .08104284207

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946