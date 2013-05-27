I need a boyfriend; I don’t care if we have sex the first time – Karen Igho

Sometimes fame isn’t just enough – Money and fame do not solve everything!

Karen Igho, who won N30m in one of the seasons of the Big Brother Africa reality show is in search of a boyfriend – a true love!

She says she needs someone to go to the movies with, and her requirements are not even that high.

See her passionate plea below:

