Confessions: “I Slept With My Boss To Give My Boyfriend A Job”

Dear Naija Readers,
I need solutions, it all seems like my world is crashing right before me. I’m a girl of 28 and I’m in a relationship of about 2 years now. I work with an insurance company and life has been good until my boyfriend lost his job roughly 10 months ago. And everything changed. I cater for him and myself as well since then. He continually nags about not having a job despite his applications for a new one. And to be very honest this whole situation sucks life out of me. So I decided to meet my boss at the office and I asked if he could help in any way. He accepted but requested sex with me and because I felt fed up with my boyfriend’s situation, I gave in to sleep with my boss but we’d an agreement that it will be a one time stuff. I was desperate and was willing to sacrifice for my boyfriend. Weeks later my boyfriend got the job and according to the company policy, employees must have a 3 months training before confirmation. This situation led to my boyfriends being trained at my branch of the company,which is also where my boss that gave him the job works. Just less than 6 weeks my boss couldn’t let me stay for a day without further request for sex and in the process my boyfriend found out the whole thing. He quit the job instantly and left town without a word. Doesn’t take my calls to hear my side of the whole thing. I feel confused as I’ve only intended to assist but it’s all falling on me now. I wrote so that I can have a public view and advice on what to do. Is there a chance or anything I could do to salvage the situation Please I need help.
Thanks
Hey!, u broke one of d Ten CANNOTMENT which is; U CANNOT help a man permanently by doing for him what he could and should do for himself. To compound issues u went about it d wrong way. With all honesty, that relationship is as good as…..u know! Kudos to that guy, what a gentleman!
Dat wherr many of we guys re wrong, we not given people chance to expres their self or ear from them, my sister,if truly what happened is what u just told us”everyth is going to be well, u just cam down and forward him everyth just as u just explan things to us now and let him know how sorry you are and give him time to think about the whole thing. Try and learn from your mistakes.
My dear, guys/men are not worth it, I won’t blame u much but all the same u shouldn’t av done that @ all irrespective of how d situation is/was.. If he accepts u back fine but if not biko, gather ur pieces together and move ahead, life is too short darling..
You should have simply say she should move ahead and continue with the boss cos i guess thats what you would have done if you were in her shoes. So women are now worth it ba???
You spoke well, imagine the ladies of nowadays
Feelin for u,u did it out of luv nt knowin dt guys ar nt worth it
Hakane
Not all men as u say but what she did was wrong but she is a good lady n shud av told her guy about it
Pretty u try, u did it just to please her guy, was she a virgin b4 she met her Boss? Was her boyfriend that dis virgin her? She did that for the guy, so my Sister cam down God is in control.
Is pretty hard to advise u in dis context cus u’v made a very big mistake. D problem here is dat d man cn never bliev u again even if u recncile ur dff. I wuld adv u beg him 4 4givns cus u broke his heart. Ask 4 his intntn & if otherwise carry on wt ur life cus God is able to giv u another man dat love u & u wl b sincer wt.
2141AD50 , woman pls move with ur life u try for him so don’t worry God is ur pillar, remember I did it not for fun but to help that young man, pls don’t worry. Cheers.
U must be an asshole for making such a so-called sacrifice for a bf, not even a husband. If he always nagged, den he shuld man up n go find a job himself if he tinks its eazy…. Advice, forget abt him n move on. If he is yours, he’ll surely come back. N don’t u eve try such a tin again, learn from ur mistake
Yes u did it to help him but Why did u succum to your boss pressure after the first. If you refused, your boss wouldn’t ve sent ur guy packing without a good reason. You are to be blamed. However, just go to God in prayers, ask for forgiveness first then Ask him to intervene in your situation. It may not be long, ur guy would pick ur call and if he does, just tell him the truth and ask for forgiveness too. I wish u the best. Never mind those telling u men are not worth it. If it were the other way round, men would ve said women are not worth. This world is a two-faced sword.
Hey dear. You took the wrong way at the outset. This is what you should have done before taking action. Well, there’s always a price to pay for mistake already done.
My dear, there are evils that are necessary. not this one. Oh! What a honesy foolishness: you just let your guy know that with a right price anybody can sleep with you.
Oh God help him see her honesty.
Never you sacrifice your body to save anyone, its not worth it.
My dear you’ve tried your best for him but giving in for the condition of sexual intercourse with your boss is CAPITALLY WRONG. That’s why he’s still demanding for more. It’s a devil’s trick for, besides, it’s absolute fornication!!
True luv does not come out of desperation. You gave him a job buh broke his heart. I’ll tell u dat he truly luved u. He needed d job buh he needed ur faithfulness more coz he valued u more dan d job. U were givin him someyhin wit one hand and takin anoda thin from him wit d oda. Ask God to forgive u and try as much as possible to reconcile wit him cos u may never get a guy lyk him buh if it fails move on buh neva think of sleepin wit ur boss again.
Na 2 go hammer this my madam. She’s touching me wit smiles. Gladly she’ll employ ma chick, i’ll just say she’s my sister. It’s an act of love! Where are our values?
The issue isnt about guys not been worth such sacrifice.The truth is that u shouldnt have helped your man by sleeping with another man.Regardless how much he claims to worship the ground u step on or how selfless ur action was,no man worth been called a man will appreciate such a gesture.Its not insensitivity,we are wired that way.Just 4get him & move on.Time will soothe his ego & he may return to.U are a true woman tho,for what its worth.
worth or nt worth is nt wat d issue. remember love ought nt 2 b hurtful but calm n accommodating. hw many of us chooses dat sampled ice cream place on upon d cooler in place of the cold and complete one inside d cooler? being disparate n insensible can be more harmful dan good. if she had d guy emotional interest @ heart she would hv aware d guy of wat his chances of securing a job in dat same firm requires, of which d guy will never give a 2nd thought dan 2 reject it he has no job dnt really mean he hs no choice over certain things. pls lets learn frm dis. our faithfulness should be @ all cost no matter whatever situation.
I hate reading reading comments from ppl who doesn’t tink twice b4 posting. I’m sure dis lady is so engrossed to dat guy, and im also sure dat d same lady must have gone into convenent wit d guy. Dat is y she finds it hard to cope/ let go. If at all u ar into an oath wit d guy, al ill advice u do is to go look for him and make tins ryt bfor him. Or else, dis tin u call job wil nt hlp u out wen d problems arise
Swthurt’ u dnt hv2kil urself huh… u did wat u had2do ok! U jx chill nfn realy2say, ur tin, s ur tin. Jx stop sleepin wv ur boss. &as4ur bf pls let em go. If he’s urz cartainly urz…
My dear i understand hw u feel,as a guy i also understand hw ur man feels,as far as a man is concerned der re tins worth sacrificing 4 in a reltnshp,ur dignity is his pride,u shuld have talk 2 him first b4 doin it,dnt wori he will come back 2 u if he truelly loves nd appreciate u.
Ojo gbogbo ni t’ole Ojokan ni tolohun means “many days for a thief but one day for the owner” continue the sky is your stating point.
my dear plz go and look 4ur guy talk 2him made him understand y u do it speak sence into him let him know ur feeling that u did it because of love and also cry 2him am sure he will understand.
You shldnt av done it in d first instance. Bt hwever, just move on with Ɣø̲̣̣UЯ life. If he’s Ɣø̲̣̣UЯs he wl return bk to U̶̲̥̅̊ , otherwise just pick d pieces of Ɣø̲̣̣UЯ life together A̶̲̥̅n̶̲̥̅̊d̶̲̥̅̊ forge ahead. To other ppl out there, its a lesson that must be learnt!
The guy really love you my dear not the job. You couldn’t have done that. You know, we human beings always considered God to be very slow, but He will always on time. I pray your boss didn’t infected you with any virus as that seem to be his habit, you may not be the only person. A true lover, will never agree with that your arrangement. I think what the guy did, is to tell you, that he love’ you with his condition. God bless.
Your fail to know that men are jealous, no man can share his wife with another not matter who is. so sorry for you and also know that it’s wrong and dirty in the sight of God. You only killed him and did not help him. with what face will he see you.
Hmmmmmm super story, don’t even pity her at all, who knows what she did before she her self be given the job? If she can do this just to help her guy so to say, she is not worth loving a life with. Life have many challengers that comes in many ways so hard situations, that means in any such situation you will just give yourself ? Hhmmmm No pitty for you woman! U really Hurt this Guy.
Kai…!!!! My dear tnk god say no be me.hw foolish nd wicked ar u.dont u knw dat wat u hv b/w ur legs is d man prid,hw would u giv to anoda man.dat means u dnt lov him.is beta for him to stay witout jod dan to giv wat blong to him to anoda man.u wicked.
I feel sorry for u dr. Men are not worth sacrificing ur body for coz it will always be the other way round. But Men can sleep with ladies to feed their wives. Try and see ur man and talk to him in a way he will understand but if he doesn’t move on, it was not meant to be coz any relationship that can not con dole temptations ar not worth it.
The mistake has been done lady, try all you can to see him , after explaining to him, hear him out also, good-luck.
Woman like u are hard to come by. If u don’t mind SMS me on 08024526715. Never mind wht pple wil say. Gud luck
Now the misake has been made, now is solution she need from us
dear fellow contributors lets help now.
i will like to advance to keep praying and go for delivrandce bus there
can be no born again without first all been deliver, the so call man
has planted the seed of evil in her life the only one who can remove this esed is Jesus
she need to be free from the evil hand before she can of marriage
thanks
U made a very big mistake by doing what u did. U should have known dat ur boss will not keep to just one time s*x for giving ur BF the job, men must always come back requesting cos u have given him d avenue. Anyway, let him go start ur life afresh cos even if he comes back, ther will still be problem in future e.g lack of trust, suspicion and constant reminder of that event whenever u offend or provoke him. So don’t put urself into any bondage by even going back.
Hmmm! this is critical and weird. Well, both of of you were perfectly wrong. Let start with the guy
Its so shameful and displeasing that a woman should cater for a man. More-so, if it really hurt him, he should have doubled up his effort and look for a job instead of nagging, now see what his nagging drove this lady into.
For the lady, i appreciate your genuine love kudos to you for that okay.The deed has been done its left for you to gather the fragments of your life and move ahead. God would provide someone that is more loving, determined and have the ability to work and cater for you.
Before that, explain things to him and apologize if he agrees, good if he doesn’t, fine. God is not blind.
But was it out of true love or you had a crush on your boss and you made use of the opportunity and you are using the situation to cover up. am just guessing, am not sure okay. its just an assumption.
Are you sick
The issue is not to apportion blame to any one. We all know the girl is wrong to go that far to help the guy. And the guy did the write thing to walk out of the relationship. Its cheating we are talking about here, whether they are married or not. Some guys may play along with the girl because he needs the job after the confirmation of his appointment he will quit the relationship but this guy didn’t do that, he left the job, it shows how painful he was. The way out is to get the guy yourself and dont bother to discuss it with his friends because you will loss your respect with them. Its a pity the whole thing came back to hot you. Please learn from this and move on with your life.
It is a very sad news. Sweedy I will only advice u to look out for him or any of his friends and talk to dem to help and talk to him on ur behalf. I’ll not condemn u for wat u did ur only a poor girl trying to help ur loving guy.@ the same way u should not condemn him for wat he did u can imagine the eye u boss will use to look at him in de office. De grace to fight and overcome God will grant on to IJNA.
D deed has already bin done. Bt my candit advice 2 u is 4 u 2 put urself 2geda, stay away 4rm filrty boss, and if ur bf truely loves u, his gonna cum lukn 4u. Bt if he doesn’t cum back hey life is too short my dear ur nt gettn any younger I believe u knw wat I mean.
You SLUT, daughter of Jezebel! Public doggggg. Whoooof woooof….
Why are u calling her names u pharises, swell that u have never done something that is more harmful than this since ur existence in this world. If u don’t have a solution to a problem, why not shut ur dirty mouth up. Swell that u have never double dated before, u old wizard.
you did what’s wrong friend, because no man will wanna hear what you did and will wanna listen to ur own point of view, well i’m a man and i will not take it because definitely the boss can impregnate u and you claim that i’m responsible for d pregnancy, well the deed has been made, all i will advice you to do now is just keep praying to God to help you out of d calamity
Jesus said to dat prostitute if any one of have not sin before first pick stone and throw it,you need God first my dear sister because to the best of my knowledge you have not married to that guy in quote and you have been cohabiting for what,you have been sleeping with that guy that you are yet to married to and now your boss,you are a fornicator and you need to find Jesus and repent from this sin and he will shows the way you should follow,the your relationship was founded on foundation that will not hold good things,let me tell you sex before marriage is cause of many broken home today,once Satan get hold of that he will use it against marriage .your relationship with that guy is not going to work,if he comes back is coming to have fun of you,you will lose both in body and money,first ask go to Jesus and accept him ask him to forgive you and live your life in Christ not in crisis,if possible get out of that job look for another job because you have opened ways for your boss to be harassing you there.You are not too old to get new guy and he will come in
Lady, no mind dem! I am a guy, nd I say u tried and tried hard. Its just dat some ppl don’t know d value of sacrifice. Even Bro Jay died on d cross unapprec8ted until much later. REAL men take pride in dia woman’s intellect not her p**sy, only men who tink wit dia p*nis do dat. Don’t worry, move on. Wen ur BF marries a gal dat doesn’t get him a job and still sleeps arnd, he wud wish he hadn’t lost u! Just move on, nd as for ur boss, get a good lawyer, blackmail or sue d d*ick out of him for sexual harassment on d job!
U mad a big mistak.once sex s alwz sex,nd u fall n d case of ur own boss.nw tell Ṁ̭̥̈̅̄e̶̲̥̅̊ d day u refyse him sex,bliv Ṁ̭̥̈̅̄e̶̲̥̅̊ he start planin 2 sack u 4rm dat job.so as it s nw u r nt safe n dat job.even though u wana do dat nt 2 ur boss.nd nxt tim b patient cos Gods tim s simply d best.
Well,ur story is honestly very pensive.it was wrong sleeping wth ur boss to get ur jobless guy a job in the first place.let me share a short story wth u.there is dis my friend who has been searching for jobs 4 a very long time,the lady he has been dating 4 years got a job at oil and gas servicing company.so,dis friend has been on her neck to get a job through her connection.the company she works happen to be employing causual staff,so wat she did was to meet her ogas to assist her in getting dis job 4 her husband to be.do u kn wat? All her ogas demanded sex from her b4 rendering assistance to her.she went home n discussed all wth dis my friend,to her surprise my friend told to 4gt seeking assistance from them that he cant be alive to witness such cos of the love they both share.so wat happened next? My friend went to the lowest oga in the company who is a good man nd a father n demanded for his help.could u believe that he got the job and he is the project manager of the same company,all those his baby’s ogas report to him.wat he did was to promote that man who helped him.he is married now to that lady wth two kids.he respects n adores his wife so much cos of that single act.
Now,let me tell u something,to u wat happened was a sacrifice bt to him is unfaithfulness.it is not easy to get to trust women cos of recent happenings ok.u made a terrible mistake by sleeping wth ur boss.
Just text the whole story to that guy since he wouldnt pick ur calls,asking him to 4giv u cos u were just confused n cudnt stand his jobless situations.
Ask God to forgive u ok,i will nt tag fornication cos u slept wth ur boss bt it is still fornication as u ve been sleeping wth ur guy ok.iy is all dsame fornication.
Pls dnt sacrifice wat mks a woman 4 anytin ok.send he messages ok,he will 4giv u bt if he doesnt that means he does nt love u ok.then u can move on wth ur life ok 4 i know he will come begging wen his head is cool.just ensure u try to beg him continously nd sincerely ok.wishing u good luck.
Devil is trickish,so be watchful n prayerful al time ok.
meanin she alzo gave herslf to d boss b4 she gt d job..yar banza.
There is no one off thing when sex is involved!
I hope its not d same way that u secure ur own job in d ist place, my reazn was dat, Once a Soldier is always a Soldier. Are u sure u are not d one dat seduce ur boss? Or are u d only mistress in dat Organisation as a whole ? I rest my comment by repeating d quote dat says; Once a Soldier is and forever be a Soldier…
U ar nothing but a prostutite in a woman’s clothing…sacrifice my foot..u did wat u know how to do best 4 ur own selfish plesure and greediness.u can’t eat ur cake and have it..women can b so cunning and decietful..a worthless sluuuut!…
as 4me there is no need going for begging for 4gvness. even is she does and the guy 4givesr, that will not end her boss frequent request for sex from her. once started will always cntinue till only god knows wen .and if care is not taking the day she willl refuse her boss sex, she may loose her job as well. so let the guy b and let her b .the sex tin wt her boss will not end bcos if its end, its going to b a threat to her job . so d sex tin will always continue wether the guy comes bak or not. the best is to let the guy b . thas all
No decent girl will do that.some of us are just being sentimental..If she truly loves d guy as she claims,then she should have discusses with him first.even if d guy forgives him,can he ever trust her again.That is some men for u,he will keep askin for more weda d guy is there or not,eventually if she keeps refusing,she wil loose her job.NO GOD FEARING AND DECENT GIRL WILL DO THAT.so go marry ur boss,afterall,u must have done it b4 getin d job
You really tried for your guy,but sex with your boss was so so wrong he’s your man your suppose to share everyfin with him he not having a job dose not mean the end of the.world
my dear, what you did is realy out of hand. you could’nt have gone so far just to help your boyfriend. what you would have done was just keep on helping looking for a job.hmmm” what has happend has happend. try to get intouch with him if possible meet him one on one and talk things through with him to say, esplain things to him. he loves you, he dont just believe that you can go that so far haaaa…but dont say that i said it will be easy my dear. i admire your courage but too sacastic………….and please seek for repent.
My advice is
1. Let him go the relationship cannot work again. Even if you people come back again he will always suspect you and you will end up loosing your freedom in name of trying to please him. Otherwise your prayer from today will be O God make him more successful than
I am and will ever be in all things
2. When you get into another relationship avoid living in the same house with the man because from the look of things although you did not state it I can conclude that the pressure was much because he had to kiss you farewell
and welcome back on daily basis
3. It will not be easy but start looking out for another job as soon as you get one resign except you want to continue with your boss.
4. Embrace God because you need to cultivate patience and a decent life style.
Note: This is just a piece of advice the choice is yours. Thanks
5. Learn to be open if you are going to make a request on behalf of somebody tell the person. If there are conditions attached let the person know even if you think the demands are very insignificant that you can handle it. it might not be to the next person.
6. Shun the idea of desiring to surprise someone no matter who.
well to be honest with you all you have done is sinful but can be forgiven if only you ask GOD for forgiveness the truth is GOD sees your heart and he understand your intentions but at least you sud have waited on GOD to take control of the whole situation….i know you are not born again but no one is a saint just remain focus and concentrate on yur job…stop the sinful acts with your boss cos u know he’s another woman husband and i know too well you will not want the samething to happen to you.i will advise you to call him again then if he’s still not picking your calls then send him text messages to explain everything that happens and apologise but take fate because if it where to be your fiancee that do the same you will act that way too even more worst so my dear pray to GOD and all will be well.you can contact me for more advice through my email.
Babe ooo u don’t know its only when a woman commits sexual sin that it is seen as unpardonable sin but for men it is one of those tins. Men have not Changed right from d time of Jesus.All u guys wagging ur mouth, how many of u have dated one girl for 2-3yrs nd kept only to her witout touching anoda woman,even d married ones. If d guy loves u why didn’t he sell raw rice or mama put rice wit little money u can give him. Why did he not fry yam nd sell nd kip himself busy while waiting for d porsce job to come. Even go frm house to house on d street or next nd launder their clothes while waiting. He doesn’t love u if u ask me.God loves us so much dat he sacrificed Jesus. U guy not willing to mak any sacrifice for d relationship. Yes Sex is bad in d sight of God, God sees ur heart ask him for forgiveness . Ask God to touch ur boss so dat he doesn’t even remember u. God can also change ur Job. Asl ur boyfriend for forgiveness. If he accepts fine but if not move on wit ur life God wil give u a better person.
Pray as much as u can
u girls always seek advice after making huge mistakes but all is well Wat u hv 2 do now is 2 leave him 4 a while just call his close friends 2 tell dem dat he refuse ur call calls dat u Dnt knw y……I think dey will help u but Neva tel dem u slept wit ur boss o Bcos if u do it might cos anode problem
Those who put their trust in men always get this kind of result but if you have trust in God your story could have sweet to share. I advice you to give your life to Jesus so that he can have mercy on you.
Nothing to advice. As for me, I would have also walked away from your life. How can you commit evil for favour. If you the guy how will you feel? With God appointmented time the Guy would have gotten a job. You slept with your boss. You not a married type at all.
In fact. You disgrace the guy. Your own disgrace will come in million times
You made yourself too cheap for the devil. Return to the Lord and start a new.
You made yourself too cheap for the devil. Return to the Lord and start a new. The Lord is merciful
Well, i think u should ask God for forgiveness though u ve’ try ur best but never the less ur boyfriend will never believe u again cos the level of td trust have already drasticaly deduce, all u need to do is to look for him and talk to him and let him realise dt u did it unintensionaly for his survival, may God see u through and crown ur effort.
Well“, that is not enough excuse for such an act to me i believe that you are not faithful at all.
My dear u did d wrong thing…try 2 giv up ur job n look 4 ur boyfrnd if u truely love him. Then ur Boss may undstand d damages d both of u has done in ur life. U gals fail 2 undstand dat d calamity of sexual affairs results more on gals. To me..jst quit ur job..go search 4 d man u love.
That’s two bad of you. You shouldn’t have done that because you want to get ut boy friend a job. And that is what I expect ur boyfriend to do. My advice for you is that you should continue ur sexcy relationship with ur boss. Happy sexcy life.
I blame everything on ur boss, he is wicked and karma will judge him 4 not sticking 2 agreement. As 4 ur boyfriend he will soon realised dat d type of luv u have 4 him is hard 2 find.
nawao .rubish
You are not a wife materal.what you did to yr boyfriend shows that you can even do it to yr huaban.u thing u knoq better rather u fail.ask god for deliverance and rediffine yr life.thanks
Dear,I won’t blame u 4 what u did.u did it out of love bt ur boyfriend would nt just understand.what I see here is dat d both of u were nt meant 2 be so don’t border urself just hope and pray 4 a better relationship ok
u are very stupid for doing that, men are not worth it.
You’re sick. Did you discuss this with yo guy before sleepin with yo boss? Did yo bf agree to this. You gotta be sick. You had yo fun in the name of helpin yo bf. D guy even try 2 liv u lyk dat without teaching u a lesson. Slut.
You are a confirm whore. U did what u know how to do best for ur own interest and pretending to be d interest of d guy. Did you seek is permission no. That means u have been sleeping with all d men in that company an outside d company. It is very clear, it is only a mugu we believe ur story. I think ur hole have been battered. Bobos move on that is not d type of girl to date.she is a public dog.
my dear sista u hv done d right thing n a very wrong way, y didnt u tell him about wat ur Boss said bfore giving him d job? i guess u were also interested nd dere is more to dis dan u hv just said.
Your story is very pathetic to me dear. Firstly, i want to tell you that you have made a very big mistake by having s*x with your boss for the sake of getting job for your fiancee. Secondly, I will advise you to forget about him because i dont think he can marry you again. moreso you have to quit your job because as long as you still work with your boss, the more he have s*x with you. Note this, any s*xual mistake made before dating a man can be overlook but the one made while in courtship can never be condone by any man< Dear please forget about the man and quit your job and think of starting afresh .
Rubbish: go & marry your boss don’t anybody deceive you by saying this or that just go & marry you boss it becourse you are not do it for your boyfriend but for your own intrest is better poor than for you to mess up yourself
Rubbish: go & marry your boss don’t anybody deceive you by saying this or that just go & marry you boss it becourse you are not do it for your boyfriend but for your own interest is better poor than for you to mess up yourself
Hummmm good wife but in first place you shld have inform your boyfriend before you do it now everything turn on you there is no way he will listen to you what you did was right but wrong in religion way is totaly wrong in any situation always put God in you try to help your boyfriend in prostitution way which God Almight is not in support. As for you boyfriend please forgive her she did it becuase of you and if you Ά̲̣̣̣̥я̩̥̊є̲̣̣̣̥ not post to her branch for training how would you know. So pls abeg you in the of God listen to her explanation. To boss is going to be law of karma remember you have female child
pls go and look 4some one dat’s close to him and hav sex wit him then he wil help u talk to him and bring him back 4u.sheepwoman indeed.
u went too far. u used ur own hand to destroy ur relationship. just pray for forgiveness from God n move with ur life with hope of building anoda relationship. for this one its over.
to hell with him, I mean your boyfriend is ingreat and a basard idiot he doesn’t deserve what you did for him cos you took the sacrifices for him to get a job so what a hell does he want.
Best way 2 go abt it is 2 leave dat ur job and find anoda 1 but u made a very big mistake ooo hmmmm…. May God put u thru
U pple shouldn’t judge her cos u have not been in her shoes, always think, put urselves in her shoes. Meanwhile dear lady, you should leArn to stand up to your boss and make him know he can’t always have you on his request. 2) u should have discussed it with your man, if he isn’t comfortable with it den you won’t do it. Poor guy had his ego tarnished. But its ok, if he is yours he’ll come bAck. Do your own part by sending him An email if he isn’t taking your calls and explAin the whole situAtion.
I can’t accept this kind of foolish sacrifice. Girl you made a mess of yourself.you have no value for your body
See, I am not trying to judge you but to tell you the gospel truth. A woman’s body is the pride of the man. You claim to love this guy yet stoop so low to be unfaithful to him, then where is the regard for your man. I discovered that the fear of God has so much been eat up by the devil in this dispensation. I heard some ladies telling you that men do not worth it,they are not telling you the truth. I believe such ladies are confused as well on path of life.how can you prostitute to gain favour for your own man. Please ask God for mercy. Its abomination, as a man I prefer your body and faithfulness to the job cos I know definitely hardtimes dnt last but tough ppl do.
My own is dat dis will just b a lesson for u tnk God u ar not married yet had it min u ar married it might also put an end to ur marriage so learn from dis even if u ask for d guy opinion he might pounce bac on u and comdemn u totally dat u ar not a gud wo man lata, always put ur man on ur shoulder not ur head don’t b too carried away wit love cos not all men really understand wot true love is.as for some boss dey ar just there to ruin som singles ladies life our own is left for us to use our brains d best we can do for all dis our so called lovers is to stand wit dem in prayers ask God for wot u want him to b not sleepin wit oda men to fund for dem it wrong if dey eventually find out u shud no u ve lost ur dignity if ur guy is usin u to exploit money from his male boss won’t u flee from him so dear is desame tin dat wot ur guy does.but if God want u guys to b togeda he will com bac for u.one tin abt d datin of ur boss anytime u start datin him u ar just at d edge of loosin ur job cos very soon he will get tired of u is beta u don’t do it now two tins is at stake ur job and ur relationship.
My sis to b frank u where wrong wt wat u did! Reason y i said so is dat if both of u were happily married n tins got bad dat u ll go n sleep wt anoda man is uncalled 4, take tins easy n b patient bc God is in control of evry tin.
U did that on or own bcos or guy did not send you….u are enjoying it that’s why u kept doing it! I will advice u to quite the job also.
U did that on or own bcos or guy did not send you….u are enjoying it th ‘s why u kept doing it! I will advice u to quite the job also.
Am not sure if that guy will still have interest but there is nothing god cannot do.
Girl wht u did is CAPITAL WRONG. Pls luk for alternative God will help
Jst repent to God. These guys now a days are not understandble
May God have Marcy on u
@Jerry, the poor gurl needed ur advice and not the other way round.
@Suzy you don’t have to rain abusive words on her.
Babes my advice for you, ask God for forgiveness, and you have to forgive yourself too.You have to move on,he is a failure. He is not worth you being resentful. Loosen up babes, and don’t mind all those nitwit beings that insulted you instead of prod.
Am really sorry bout how everything played out @ d end. I usually dt respond to such writeups bt am moved by d various condeming comments. There is no one alive dat is perfect .although i would never do dat 4 anybody. Many have done silly things in d name of love but i trust she has learnt her lesson.My dear,God has forgiven u so dust off all d regrets n move on wit ur life its easy to say quit d job bt we have to understand dat dis is Nigeria n its wat got her into trouble in d fist place. .N u guys out there she is already being punished must u crucify her?
Giving someone else ur body is totally wrong cos no man will hear that and still stay in that environment. No responsible guy can withstand working under a man that slept with his fiance of wife. Leaving the job is jst the best option cos no guy will accept that horrible, follish, crazy and stupid sacrifice. Now tell me the gain of sleeping with the boss now?
Angel u really try 4 yur action if only u do it 4 yur boy friend,but my dear dat not d right way to go about it.u can see u lost everything you pussy to yur boss and yur boy friend,I pray God will 4giv u and help u.plz dnt do things like dis again remain bless.
Hey, you shouldn’t have gone out of your way to satisfy your boy friend in doing that crazy thing. U̶̲̥̅̊ should have come clean at first telling your boyfriend what the job will be in exchange for, nevertheless you ask for forgiveness cos you as well broke the law. Forget about him if he isn’t picking up your calls and move on cos if he tends to come back cos you disturb him with calls, he’s coming for revenge. We meet to path and we path to meet different walks of life.
For those saying she should have told her BF first, what kind of partner will agree to such rubbish? Another thing is clear, this lady has loose morals because there is absolutely no way she could love her BF more than herself which means that she would gladly sleep around with any man that can give her favours.if she was a good girl, she would respect her body. Iif she loves her BF she would rather give him all her salary than sleep with her boss. She disgraced her man, I cannot imagine how humiliated he felt when he found out, that was why he left the job and ran away. I advice you to leave the poor boy alone, you have caused him enough pain. Like some1 here said,iff his best friend told u to sleep with him so that he will help you plead with Ur BF to forgive you, it means you will do so. I’m even horrified by the fact that you kept sleeping with hiim till Ur BF caught you. You are a bad woman and you deserve this punishment.
hey my dear , you had done very well though a wrong act.. however, pray for forgiveness and God intervention………. wish your boyfriend could hear you out
after all i see sex as nothing , so why shou;ld peope talk trash
Why do u people believe this kind of story. Some1 just cook it up to impress readers. The writer knows the consequences of her act. Its simple
The difference is clear, why would you in any reason sleep with your boss to get a job for your boyfriend? Not even me can take that. If you had met some good person before doing it you wouldn’t have done it. You’ve shared his personal belongings out, your boss will continue disturbing you for sex. You’ve loosed both your boyfriend and the job. My dear there’s nothing you can do about it. Just move on and don’t do it again.
GOD’s time is always the best. Learn to wait upon the LORD GOD Almighty.
gal, I won’t blame u, u thought you are doing right of which is wrong..you have lost the trust from your guy. He can’t trust you again..My advice is that, try and call your guy, explain everytin that make you to do such, if he accept you back good but the trust won’t be there again, the guy might decide to play u like ball..anoda advice is that focus on yourslf, the right person will find you soon.
So when u need money when God hasn’t provided what do you do? Do u steal? Its absolute nonsense people are throwing into your head to make you fe innocent abt the whole thing. Yes your boyfriend (not your husband) complained about not having a job. Did he kill steal or sleep to get the job for himself? You see. It is the lack o ffaih we have on God. We say we believe in him but we don’t have the patience to see his mercies manifest. Instead, we think we can run to the devil for some temporary satisfaction. I won’t say its a good thing that uoy boyfriend left but I’ll say that ill do the same. We need partners that will encourage the us to stay strong in times of despair not run to the devil and make excuses later. Bullshit.
Granted you made a mistake.
I hope that Mr boyfriend unerstands your plight and doesn’t judge you for it. But you must ensure that the God you worship, you wait on for his mercies. And seek forgiveness for wrongs committed.
May God forgive us all and guide us accordingly.
PS. You will emerge stronger amen.
That’s bullshit! U love him and u slept with anoda man? Whatever happened to ur dignity? Thats more important woman! Even the guy would av preferred to stay jobless than you sleeping with one useless man to get him a job. I blame the girl
ladies will always want to commit error….a man want to help u and u agreed he sleep with u….u are just l
a loser…..4get ur level… too annoyingl…..
Life is about learning from our past mistakes. Don’t kill ur self bt b careful n get close to God for renewal. No guy will take that even u, I urge u to quit that job if not u will regret ur whole life @ last. U are more important than job. God will help u.
very pathetic dear. but all d same live goes on. There is dis adage; U either Adapt or Perish.. so think twice..
u are simply a FOOL…itz women like u dat sleep with poloce dpo to release ur husband,whereas thr are other sensible & educative ways you can go about situation.
the guy jat did d right tin.
he nags about joblessness due 2 dis 4ny country bt d ddnt tel u 2 go fcuk anoda man.
stupid gaL lyk u wuld av torn ur bf apart if u catch hi sleepon wit anoda gaL 4 any reason.idiot
Hello, u shouldn’t have done that. U might think u ar helping but that was not help. To all ladies, never give ur private part out for any reason even cos it will bounce back at u at the end…..
my sincere advice is for you to forget about that guy no matter how hard it will be fr u bcos I knw he will NEVER EVER TRUST u again, and that will give u a sad relationship. what u did was not too good bcos u dont have to play with ur body fr anything sake or anybody no matter d circumstance. sorry!
Both u and ur boss are instrument of devil dat dat result into impeding d progress of ur future partner bcs dey s no how ur boss w give u some petty cash @ d end of d day u w used it to cook soup for u future partner,automatically u are nt helping d situatn by taking dat rashly decision to help ur man out of d situatn.
You put the cart before the Horse you should have ask this question before you went and slept with your boss, ask God for the forgiveness if you have born again and if not ask for the remission of your sin and give your life to Christ and start a new beginning.
y’all are saying God is with you God will understand you did it for love. where was her trust in God to provide her bf a job without her having to compromise His high standards. there’s no excuse for your actions. here’s what’s going thru your guy’s mind. she’s probably been frolicking with her boss all along. he’s never gonna believe you did it for him. he’d conclude you’re saying that cos you got caught. so just give it up and move on with your life. some mistakes require more than a lifetime to correct. this is one of such. you’d be fine without him eventually. move on. if he comes back fine, if he doesn’t, life goes on.
Na wash..its afterthought u are a stinking whore…women are like that sha.
The error has been make, next is the solution.
First, have you realized that what you did was wrong? If yes, repent !
Secondly, God has better plans for you once you are ready to follow His will.
Try and call him again, if he refuses picking your call, send him text message to apologize. If he insists that he can’t go with you again, pray and continue your life. God has someone better for you
Wrong is wrong no matter how you did it, my lady you are not God to change your boyfriend’s situation, you did what you did because you wanted to, not because of your man, please if you really loved him you wouldn’t have given yourself to another no matter the situation or pressure., stop giving yourself any excuse for cheating, just ask for forgiveness
no b small tin I wonder waiting d disturb girls of nowadays no matter d situation let nothing move you to go nd av sex d lady should av wait 4 God time is d best apart 4rm sleeping with d boss in d office she can also sleep with another man if things get change again bt girls of dis days dnt like integrity there are all after money. my dear pay d price 4 ur wrong
@ Hear me again. I don’t know if u are a guy or lady but I have to commend u on ur advice to d young lady. U.have d best comment here so far. U did not insult her nor d boy friend like others did. No body is perfect. A lot of people have done worst things behind closed doors. She seeked for advice and councelling and not insults. That u gave her. Kudos to u.
My own advice is that u should try to use one of ur best friend number he knows u with to communicate with him.Surely he will pick up the call.
After that u can invite him whenever he’s chanced and explain everything to him.
With this he will agree if he loves u sincerely.
my dear you tried but it was in wrong way;Anyway, what you must do is to call on to God’s mercy for forgiveness that he may forgive you and give you a better life.
only God wl save her frm dis kind o mess dt she put hr in2,ma dear wot u did z nt gud @ all,u nid God mercy.nd 4 ur bf mk hm try and 4gv u. buh 4 trust he wl nt trust u again
Dear girl u are d biggest fool yet when u sleep with a man to help another man .. no fool like u exists on earth .. u are an ashawo joor
Having read your story, I’d say you shouldn’t have slept with your boss to secure a job for your boyfriend. However, the deed has been done. My advice is that you turn to God and ask for his forgiveness that’s if you have a relationship with him already but if you don’t i’d advice you give your life to him completely . As for your boyfriend I pray he understands and forgives you for doing the right thing in the wrong way. Don’t worry I’m pretty sure this will turn for a testimony. God bless you