Is She Dissatisfied? How To Make Your Manhood Bigger Without Using Drugs

There is a way to make your penis bigger naturally, without using any pills or pumps.
Taking pills is a very popular penis enlargement method, but is it actually effective? Unfortunately, there seems to be a problem with using pills: they don’t work! There is no chemical or natural substance that can make your penis bigger. The only thing a pill can do is to increase blood flow for a short period of time, but the results will fade away fast. Other male enhancement methods to avoid are:
- Pumps: their effect is only temporary and their use can damage the penile tissue or lead to circulation problems.
- Weight/Hanging: another potentially dangerous technique that can cause penile deformation and permanent impotence.
- Creams: creams can lead to serious infections, in case they contain dangerous substances.
- Surgery: it’s very expensive and in case it fails you will end up with a scarred penis.
Jelqing: these exercises are probably the best method for male enhancement out there. Before you start, it’s important to take a hot shower or use a wet bath towel as a warm compress. You should find a private spot and get yourself to a semi-erect state. Then make an “OK” sign with your fingers and starting from the base of your anatomy, gently move towards the head. Alternate hands and repeat.This exercise will stimulate growth, because it “breaks down” the cells in the tissue and makes them regrow in greater volume, thus increasing the size of the penis. Jelqs are not hard to do, but you need to learn how to force as much blood as you can through the penile chamber, without damaging your member. You can start with 25-50 repetitions per day and gradually increase them. I recommend using some form of lubrication like baby oil. This technique is the cheapest and most effective one and can help you gain 1-4 inches in a few weeks. The results are permanent, even when you stop the workouts. The best way to do the jelq is by following the instructions of a natural male enhancement program that will show you exactly how to perform the exercises, in order to get fast results.
You and you alone can make the decision: – settle for the penis size you have now or use a guaranteed, painless and free method to get a long and thick penis?
Source: Ezine
Thanks for ur info,bt i did nt get it wel,of cos mine is smal i dnt knw wat to do help me pls.
this is nice and working. good moment men
Please mine is small and i don’t seem to understand the workout. So i need a well-elaborated explanation
Mine is also small, please i didn’t get you right.
The workout is not clear, i think a better explanation should be made.
pls i need more vivid explanation on this
Please a clear explanation
Ya-is-cool-but-xplain-more-take-it-step-by-step-my-dick-is-9inch-but-i-want-it-up-to-12-13-dats-just-it.so-xplain-more-k??thanks!!
i want my man hood from 5 to 12 inches
mine is like 7 inches but i want it like 10-12 inches pls explain to me here.
Mine is like 20 inch and I want it to be like 50 inch pls can you xplain better? Thank you.
Thank u for this info. Pls i need to understand the (Jelqing, n workout). Pls throw more light. I need this solution. Tanks
Is this method for real? Pls my own is like 100 foot long but I want it to be up to 500foot pls how does this method work?
I like ur advice,pls enlight me betr(jelqing)
Download the video @ tubidy.com or add me up on whatsapp i’ll send the video to u for free. 08084212683
Plz explain better
Hahahahahaha.. Dx guys are funny oo. U were get 15inch u stil wan increase ur woman tin na `well?.. Dont mind me ooo.. But i tel girls are nt allowd here kip offfffffffff
Do u wanna have a taste of my cock? Let me make u ask for more
Frm nw on I will be tryin it.thanks
Pls.give me more detail on manhood enlargement it seem ur xplanatn nt clear to me pls take me step by step. Thank u.
If nt ds man enhancement prg,i wudnt av kown dat ds is stil xistn in ds world..wel my lady used 2 feel satisfied each time we play bt atimes it apns 2 me wen any gf coms ova, tels me she needs more of my energy whc i dnt rllx undstand bt 2my li2 knolege,i dont get 2 d last b/stop in d groove,prably das wat it means…
Tnx 4dis..i lyk dis prg!
Xercise commenced!
More explanation needed pls…?
Are you recommending masturbation for these dudes?
Because your explanation here seems to me like ” cycling your fingers and running them over your member as done in masturbation” and you recommend some lotion too.
Bro it’s not masturbation dat’s why it’s said dat ur man-hood shouldn’t be outrightly hard
Step 1
Cover your penis with a warm, wet
washcloth. Before ever performing
any exercises to enlarge a man’s
penis, make sure to warm the area.
This can be done by either covering
the penis with a warm washcloth or
immersing your lower half in a
heated tub of water. This should
increase the blood flow to your penis
and purportedly aid in the efficacy of
the exercises.
Step 2
Grasp the head of the penis and
perform a horizontal stretch, making
sure that you do not cause pain, and
hold for anywhere between 5 and 10
seconds. Release the stretch.
Step 3
Stretch the penis vertically, pulling
the head down between your thighs
and making sure that you do not
cause pain, and hold for anywhere
between 5 and 10 seconds. Release
the stretch.
Step 4
Stretch the penis vertically again,
pulling the head up toward your
stomach and making sure that you
do not cause pain, and hold for
anywhere between 5 and 10
seconds. Release the stretch.
Step 5
Repeat the series of stretches until
you’ve completed 5
repetitions of each.
Step 6
Grasp the base of your penis with
your thumb and index finger (your
hand should appear to be making
the “okay” symbol). Firm the grip
and slide your grasp forward until
you reach the head of the penis. This
movement should seem like you’re
“milking” your penis. Repeat this
motion until you’ve completed
approximately 10 repetitions.
For more info u can contact me on my email: [email protected]
Pls i need a little explanation
If u need a permanent CURE 4 small penis, contact me on 08063208889. 08093318858.
Wuch one yhu dey this man . are yhu fo real?
GOD HELP YOU AS YOU ARE HELPING OTHERS
Mr Man is a good discovery that you make may God bless you if you will bless guy in the way out and even in low erection the steps if you know that 2
I dey laugh o
See comments. All of una wey dey endulge in pre marital sex God is seeing yall
fools!.satanic step 2 put u in d chains of masturbation,cos d@ w@ it is….end time o.God wen r u comin 2 take me away by ur grace.
ma******tion!!..it d devil trick.
som people be lik ”av been in d@ church 4 so many yrz nd knw all corners,av neva seen such things,he is liar!”.hahahaa,get urself a helicopter cos it an up view…God help us,issues of men of God are 1 thing i dont lik gettin involved wit,cos Jesus asked us nt 2 do xo,but d truth ix 1 thing good 2 know,cos it will set u free,but d truth is 1 thing we dont lik 2 accept…less refrences 2 Jesus nd more 2 d pastor addin wit crazy reaction,leaves me wit a question worthy 2 ask-are they truly xtians(born again)in d@ church
My own is too long anytime i fuk any gul she use to cry to much what do i do pls
need the details
mine is lng bt i realize under 2
minute is anytin wrng wit me?
Hi there, I discovered your web site by means of Google even as searching for a similar topic, your site came up, it appears to be like great. I’ve added to my favourites|added to my bookmarks.
what is jelqin
So u guys do nt understand d explanation humm…..anyway i dnt need dat bcos is extraordinary
The method is wonderful. It worked for me. I’ve known it before now
Thnk fr advise
My own also small,pls bros i need more explanations
Me 2 also, pls I need more Explanations.
Mine is 7.5inchies, I rily dnt fink I satisfy my gal, although I do sex 4 abt 4tyms per day goin 4 1 round 5hr atyms 4……..but my first tym of avin sex. It was 6hrs……I nid my penis to increase to 10inches……..I got styles to stroke a gal and make her wet like qwazy sha
penis enlargement
please through more light I want my own to be up to 6-7 inches
It’s great,I hope it works
it might be working but wount try it….it masturbation
plz help on how to do it for my is small ok plz try to help me out
I av a small penis wt premature ejaculation I av been suffering 4rm it 4 a very long tym pls help me