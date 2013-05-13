Thursday , 22 December 2016
Study in the UK

Is She Dissatisfied? How To Make Your Manhood Bigger Without Using Drugs

Jo Daniel May 13, 2013

There is a way to make your penis bigger naturally, without using any pills or pumps.

9199364-young-sexy-handsome-man-looking-in-his-pants

Taking pills is a very popular penis enlargement method, but is it actually effective? Unfortunately, there seems to be a problem with using pills: they don’t work! There is no chemical or natural substance that can make your penis bigger. The only thing a pill can do is to increase blood flow for a short period of time, but the results will fade away fast. Other male enhancement methods to avoid are:

  • Pumps: their effect is only temporary and their use can damage the penile tissue or lead to circulation problems.
  • Weight/Hanging: another potentially dangerous technique that can cause penile deformation and permanent impotence.
  • Creams: creams can lead to serious infections, in case they contain dangerous substances.
  • Surgery: it’s very expensive and in case it fails you will end up with a scarred penis.

Jelqing: these exercises are probably the best method for male enhancement out there. Before you start, it’s important to take a hot shower or use a wet bath towel as a warm compress. You should find a private spot and get yourself to a semi-erect state. Then make an “OK” sign with your fingers and starting from the base of your anatomy, gently move towards the head. Alternate hands and repeat.This exercise will stimulate growth, because it “breaks down” the cells in the tissue and makes them regrow in greater volume, thus increasing the size of the penis. Jelqs are not hard to do, but you need to learn how to force as much blood as you can through the penile chamber, without damaging your member. You can start with 25-50 repetitions per day and gradually increase them. I recommend using some form of lubrication like baby oil. This technique is the cheapest and most effective one and can help you gain 1-4 inches in a few weeks. The results are permanent, even when you stop the workouts. The best way to do the jelq is by following the instructions of a natural male enhancement program that will show you exactly how to perform the exercises, in order to get fast results.

You and you alone can make the decision: – settle for the penis size you have now or use a guaranteed, painless and free method to get a long and thick penis?

Source: Ezine

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

image-pending

Arik Resumes Scheduled Operations

Arik Air yesterday morning resumed scheduled flight services on both domestic and international routes after …

51 comments

  1. Linus
    May 13, 2013 at 12:09 pm

    Thanks for ur info,bt i did nt get it wel,of cos mine is smal i dnt knw wat to do help me pls.

    Reply
  2. mikhail
    May 13, 2013 at 12:38 pm

    this is nice and working. good moment men

    Reply
  3. Yusuf sodeeq
    May 13, 2013 at 12:45 pm

    Please mine is small and i don’t seem to understand the workout. So i need a well-elaborated explanation

    Reply
  4. babatunde olabisi
    May 13, 2013 at 1:18 pm

    Mine is also small, please i didn’t get you right.

    Reply
  5. bash
    May 13, 2013 at 1:28 pm

    The workout is not clear, i think a better explanation should be made.

    Reply
  6. inah felix
    May 13, 2013 at 1:41 pm

    pls i need more vivid explanation on this

    Reply
  7. Hosea jonathan
    May 13, 2013 at 2:19 pm

    Please a clear explanation

    Reply
  8. jagwa
    May 13, 2013 at 2:29 pm

    Ya-is-cool-but-xplain-more-take-it-step-by-step-my-dick-is-9inch-but-i-want-it-up-to-12-13-dats-just-it.so-xplain-more-k??thanks!!

    Reply
  9. obioma
    May 13, 2013 at 2:44 pm

    mine is like 7 inches but i want it like 10-12 inches pls explain to me here.

    Reply
  10. obasi
    May 13, 2013 at 3:29 pm

    Mine is like 20 inch and I want it to be like 50 inch pls can you xplain better? Thank you.

    Reply
  11. victor
    May 13, 2013 at 3:30 pm

    Thank u for this info. Pls i need to understand the (Jelqing, n workout). Pls throw more light. I need this solution. Tanks

    Reply
  12. chuks
    May 13, 2013 at 4:34 pm

    Is this method for real? Pls my own is like 100 foot long but I want it to be up to 500foot pls how does this method work?

    Reply
  13. L.K.O
    May 13, 2013 at 4:46 pm

    I like ur advice,pls enlight me betr(jelqing)

    Reply
  14. ola
    May 13, 2013 at 4:51 pm

    Plz explain better

    Reply
  15. Bacy
    May 13, 2013 at 8:46 pm

    Hahahahahaha.. Dx guys are funny oo. U were get 15inch u stil wan increase ur woman tin na `well?.. Dont mind me ooo.. But i tel girls are nt allowd here kip offfffffffff

    Reply
  16. nuhu sani
    May 14, 2013 at 5:38 am

    Frm nw on I will be tryin it.thanks

    Reply
  17. odewusi dotun
    May 14, 2013 at 8:50 am

    Pls.give me more detail on manhood enlargement it seem ur xplanatn nt clear to me pls take me step by step. Thank u.

    Reply
  18. Raph
    May 14, 2013 at 9:06 am

    If nt ds man enhancement prg,i wudnt av kown dat ds is stil xistn in ds world..wel my lady used 2 feel satisfied each time we play bt atimes it apns 2 me wen any gf coms ova, tels me she needs more of my energy whc i dnt rllx undstand bt 2my li2 knolege,i dont get 2 d last b/stop in d groove,prably das wat it means…
    Tnx 4dis..i lyk dis prg!
    Xercise commenced!

    Reply
  19. ralph
    May 14, 2013 at 9:36 am

    More explanation needed pls…?

    Reply
  20. tema
    May 14, 2013 at 9:57 am

    Are you recommending masturbation for these dudes?
    Because your explanation here seems to me like ” cycling your fingers and running them over your member as done in masturbation” and you recommend some lotion too.

    Reply
  21. Joseph Emmanuel
    May 14, 2013 at 10:19 am

    Step 1
    Cover your penis with a warm, wet
    washcloth. Before ever performing
    any exercises to enlarge a man’s
    penis, make sure to warm the area.
    This can be done by either covering
    the penis with a warm washcloth or
    immersing your lower half in a
    heated tub of water. This should
    increase the blood flow to your penis
    and purportedly aid in the efficacy of
    the exercises.
    Step 2
    Grasp the head of the penis and
    perform a horizontal stretch, making
    sure that you do not cause pain, and
    hold for anywhere between 5 and 10
    seconds. Release the stretch.
    Step 3
    Stretch the penis vertically, pulling
    the head down between your thighs
    and making sure that you do not
    cause pain, and hold for anywhere
    between 5 and 10 seconds. Release
    the stretch.
    Step 4
    Stretch the penis vertically again,
    pulling the head up toward your
    stomach and making sure that you
    do not cause pain, and hold for
    anywhere between 5 and 10
    seconds. Release the stretch.
    Step 5
    Repeat the series of stretches until
    you’ve completed 5
    repetitions of each.
    Step 6
    Grasp the base of your penis with
    your thumb and index finger (your
    hand should appear to be making
    the “okay” symbol). Firm the grip
    and slide your grasp forward until
    you reach the head of the penis. This
    movement should seem like you’re
    “milking” your penis. Repeat this
    motion until you’ve completed
    approximately 10 repetitions.

    For more info u can contact me on my email: [email protected]

    Reply
  22. paul ioryem
    May 14, 2013 at 11:30 am

    Pls i need a little explanation

    Reply
  23. ayo
    May 14, 2013 at 4:39 pm

    If u need a permanent CURE 4 small penis, contact me on 08063208889. 08093318858.

    Reply
  24. jokbos
    May 15, 2013 at 2:06 am

    GOD HELP YOU AS YOU ARE HELPING OTHERS

    Reply
  25. utana
    May 15, 2013 at 11:07 am

    Mr Man is a good discovery that you make may God bless you if you will bless guy in the way out and even in low erection the steps if you know that 2

    Reply
  26. orpe
    July 14, 2013 at 10:55 pm

    I dey laugh o
    See comments. All of una wey dey endulge in pre marital sex God is seeing yall

    Reply
  27. new
    July 20, 2013 at 12:21 am

    fools!.satanic step 2 put u in d chains of masturbation,cos d@ w@ it is….end time o.God wen r u comin 2 take me away by ur grace.

    Reply
  28. new
    July 20, 2013 at 12:24 am

    ma******tion!!..it d devil trick.

    Reply
  29. new
    July 20, 2013 at 12:40 am

    som people be lik ”av been in d@ church 4 so many yrz nd knw all corners,av neva seen such things,he is liar!”.hahahaa,get urself a helicopter cos it an up view…God help us,issues of men of God are 1 thing i dont lik gettin involved wit,cos Jesus asked us nt 2 do xo,but d truth ix 1 thing good 2 know,cos it will set u free,but d truth is 1 thing we dont lik 2 accept…less refrences 2 Jesus nd more 2 d pastor addin wit crazy reaction,leaves me wit a question worthy 2 ask-are they truly xtians(born again)in d@ church

    Reply
  30. amstrong
    July 20, 2013 at 9:53 am

    My own is too long anytime i fuk any gul she use to cry to much what do i do pls

    Reply
  31. kaycee
    July 21, 2013 at 12:21 pm

    need the details

    Reply
  32. pikin
    July 21, 2013 at 9:47 pm

    mine is lng bt i realize under 2
    minute is anytin wrng wit me?

    Reply
  33. Natural penis enlargement program
    August 30, 2013 at 2:52 pm

    Hi there, I discovered your web site by means of Google even as searching for a similar topic, your site came up, it appears to be like great. I’ve added to my favourites|added to my bookmarks.

    Reply
  34. Abubakar sadiq
    October 8, 2013 at 5:22 pm

    what is jelqin

    Reply
  35. David khel
    October 14, 2013 at 11:50 am

    So u guys do nt understand d explanation humm…..anyway i dnt need dat bcos is extraordinary

    Reply
  36. JT
    October 19, 2013 at 12:04 pm

    The method is wonderful. It worked for me. I’ve known it before now

    Reply
  37. Rahul
    November 2, 2013 at 1:28 am

    Thnk fr advise

    Reply
  38. Abbey
    November 14, 2013 at 11:57 am

    My own also small,pls bros i need more explanations

    Reply
  39. Ismail
    May 13, 2014 at 4:12 pm

    Me 2 also, pls I need more Explanations.

    Reply
  40. cosmos
    December 27, 2014 at 10:09 am

    Mine is 7.5inchies, I rily dnt fink I satisfy my gal, although I do sex 4 abt 4tyms per day goin 4 1 round 5hr atyms 4……..but my first tym of avin sex. It was 6hrs……I nid my penis to increase to 10inches……..I got styles to stroke a gal and make her wet like qwazy sha

    Reply
  41. Elodi Francis
    May 2, 2015 at 10:45 pm

    penis enlargement

    Reply
  42. Elodi Francis
    May 2, 2015 at 10:47 pm

    please through more light I want my own to be up to 6-7 inches

    Reply
  43. jety
    May 16, 2015 at 2:30 pm

    It’s great,I hope it works

    Reply
  44. john
    October 4, 2015 at 11:22 am

    it might be working but wount try it….it masturbation

    Reply
  45. emeka
    October 6, 2015 at 11:46 pm

    plz help on how to do it for my is small ok plz try to help me out

    Reply
  46. omoniyi john
    December 14, 2015 at 11:11 am

    I av a small penis wt premature ejaculation I av been suffering 4rm it 4 a very long tym pls help me

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946