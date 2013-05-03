(PHOTOS) The Most Sensual TV Program Where Women Take Off Clothes And Men Examine Their Bodies

A Danish chat show where women silently undress as the male host and a guest critique their bodies has been branded humiliating and sexist by viewers.
The women walk on in a bath robe and then stand in front of the two men who are seated on an empty set with one harsh light.
Each model then removes her robe as host Thomas Blachman, who also created the concept, and his guest appraise their figures.
Some of the most puerile moments have included comments such as ‘How’s that p****’ working out for you?’ and ‘Very animated bosoms.’
Blachman, who is a Danish X-Factor judge, today defended his idea insisting he was actually doing women a favour as the ‘female body thirsts for the words of a man’.
He also said his show – which has the eponymous title Blachman – was the work of a genius and had a higher objective of ‘discussing the aesthetics of a female body without allowing the conversation to become P0*nographic or politically correct’.
He said: ‘I told them the entire idea of the show is to let men talk about the bodies of unclad women while the woman is standing right in front of them.
‘The female body thirsts for words. The words of a man. And they went for it.’
He added that he wanted to ‘revise women’s views of men’s views of women.’
Critics rubbished his claims highlighting an example on one show in which he said: ‘I’ve always been an a** man.
Even before Blachman aired, it received massive media attention and has been widely criticised as being both sexist and humiliating for women.
Author Knud Romer said: ‘The programs so-called intention of breaking down taboos or challenging stereotypes is rubbish.
‘It’s more like a claustrophobic strip club which only serves to cement classic concepts of male dominance.
‘Basically, things like this should have been able consigned to the scrap heap of history years ago.’
One of the country’s top bloggers and opinion-makers, Lotte Hansen, was also scathing, describing the show as ‘an unsuccessful attempt to intellectualize the Roskilde County Show – the only difference being that the young fillies on view in Roskilde have been replaced by unclad women.’
Hansen has started a campaign demanding DR cancel the show ‘before this goes any further’.
Martin Lyngbo of the Mungo Park Theater said Blachman’s show ‘institutionalizes already run-of-the-mill malechauvinistic thinking.’
An unrepentant Blachman, who has since retreated to his home in New York in the face of all the controversy, said: ‘Ungratefulness is the only thing that can really wear down the few geniuses who reside in our country.
‘Remember, I am giving you something that you have never seen before. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.’
DR producer Sofia Fromberg, who defended the project, said the show must go on and does not think that the TV critics should have the final say about what is good for men and women.
She added: ‘We have a program that reveals what men think about the female body. Quite honestly, what is wrong with that?’
The programme is aired on public service channel DR2.
Source: Dailymail
Bastards. I pity such women of easy virtue, who for a piece of dime would want to subject themselves to these shameless men- in the name of interview. What a lose moral and disgrace to womanhood. Shame on you.
Its indeed shameful 2 womanhood.I’m short of words
Rubbish!
This so-called interview show can only be attended by prostitutes/harlots who have already sold their body for money! Or women who think they are already useless to the society.
You see how corrupt US is they are the one that want “gay marriage“ to be legalized they have taken what they call ‘fun‘ to the xtrem, which i call nonsense. Mithewwww.
what value is dis adding to women’s pride n respect, when all what dey have as gift dat men went mile to have with alot of money is what dey display publicly in d name of western endowment. Dis is madness n shame to womanhood. Am highly disspointed in dos involved in dis.
I can’t believe this rubbish. When it is not so easy for a woman of integrity to allow just a lover to see her delicate parts. Now it has became fashion for shameless animals. Tufiakwa!! Ashi gbakwa ihe ojoo
This is why I insist women must not integrate with men. Imagine the only lady of influence in the group sabotaging our principles because she has lost her identity in the midst of a male platform.
Women must differentiate themselves from men. Women must develop astute mental alertness! Women must begin to question men’s sanity. Women must wake up and think like women not like dummies remote by male dominance. In fact women must desist from disappointing themselves.
This is arrant nonsence. When will women wake up n stop thinking like dummies? God plz av MERCY.
all sins are equal. Almost all of u here bliv in dating and fornication, and lies are more sin to u, listening 2 worldly music is nt sin 2 u, u com here 2 criticize another man’s sin, a sinner has no limit anything can come out from a sinner. REPENT AND GIVE YOUR LIVE TO CHRIST!
Rrrrubbish!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What an evil world we are showing ur body to the publice in the name of fun too bad,God have mercy on us
Ahn ahn, not all women now, dis ones are just manipulating bitches……..who wants τ̅☺ destroy our women
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm. God is still on the thrown. Its well. God will buy both d producer nd the objects of ridicule ova vry soon. Amen.
It is a pity, this illicit act can never happen in Islamic world. Let us adopt sheria law world-wide to deal with this nonsense.
Rubbish
Dis world Ȋ̝̊̅§ cming 2 an end.. Dis Ȋ̝̊̅§ vry bad 4 womanhood
Don’t they know that One man’s meat is another’s poison. A man can love your fat body while another will love your skinny body. Those ladies are crazy and they are disgrace to women hood for attend such thing.
What is this! I think the end has finally come
Hmnnnn…., The western world ‘Origin of d world digredation. & distructions ‘. I don’t need to be told we are already at END TIME. Just waiting 4 d triumpet to sound anytime from now. GOD have MERCY!
Hmnnnn…., The western world ‘Origin of d world digredation. & distructions ‘. I don’t need to be told we are already at d END TIME. Just waiting 4 d triumpet to sound anytime from now. GOD have MERCY!
It iis appfopriate time to make ome plans for the long run and it is time too be happy.
I hve read this post and if I may I wish to counsel you ssome attention-grabbing things or advice.
Perhapls yoou could writte next articles relating to this article.
I wish to learn even more issues about it!
Cuộc sống hiện đại làm bạn quá bận rộn không có đủ
thời gian để thực hiện các công thức tự chế trên.
Dofus Hack 2015, est testé et travailler sur la majorité des versions dieses systèmes d’exploitation Windows systems
Linux, Mac pc et.